115 Best Cyber Monday Deals: The Ultimate List

Black Friday has ended for 2020 and we’re all sad that the great deals for the year have passed. But wait: Cyber Monday is here and we’re just getting started with the deals.
More amazing bargains continue on our list below along with brand new ones popping up all weekend through the end of Monday, November 30.
Enjoy those Thanksgiving leftovers and get your Christmas shopping finished with our list of best Cyber Monday deals around. You’d better hurry, though. No one knows how long some of these deals will last.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
At 33% off, this is the lowest price this the 7.5-Foot Canyon Pine Tree With Smart Lights has been offered on Amazon this year according to the CamelCamelCamel price tracker. The Canyon Pine has many different length and style needles for a rustic look and a more natural silhouette.
You don’t have to worry about it looking sparse because this tree has 1,361 branch tips pre-lit with 550 smart white lights. The tree comes in three separate sections but the only wire you need to worry about is the one from the tree to the outlet because the three separate light sections connect automatically when you connect the center poles.
The model that is pre-lit with clear LED lights and the Un-lit 7.5-foot Canyon Pine are both 22% off. This is the first time that un-lit Canyon Pine tree has ever been on sale on Amazon.
Their 6.5-foot Canyon Pine with multi-color LED lights is currently 22% off.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Yamaha is a force of nature in the world of high-quality audio equipment and this SR-B20A soundbar is no exception. Save $50 on this crack piece of audio gear on Black Friday. Stream content from up to two devices via Bluetooth straight to the soundbar.
The subwoofer is built into one slim soundbar that will have you wondering how something this compact can create such a deep sound. Want more bass? Wow, greedy. Okay: just hit the Bass Extension but don’t say we didn’t warn you.
Virtual 3D surround sound creates a more spacious, lifelike sound for all of your favorite TV shows, movies, and games. And with four different sound modes, you’ll have a personalized experience depending on whether you’re watching television, movies, or gaming.
Easily hook up the SR-B20A to your television via optical or HDMI cable then control it with your existing television remote, the included soundbar remote, or the free soundbar remote app on your mobile device. If you want to mount it to the wall, the housing features keyholes to make things quick and easy so you can get listening.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Right now, you can get the Ninja Foodi Nine-in-One at $70 off.
The Ninja Foodi is a combination pressure cooker, slow cooker, air fryer, broiler, steamer, and more. It’s big enough to hold five pounds of chicken and includes a recipe book.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s nothing that creates more intimate conversation than a crackling fire, and this Moon & Stars Patio Firepit is a great way to start that tradition at your house. The cut out designs will make interesting reflections on your house and your patio when the fire is burning. Made with sturdy steel construction, this firepit has a handy safety ring that makes it easy to pick up (while cool, of course) and move into whichever space you’d like it. It’s fitted with a spark screen and even comes complete with a cooking grate (hotdogs anyone?) and a poker. Get it right now with this great Black Friday deal for 46% off the regular price, but hurry because quantities are somewhat limited.
-
Save 40% on Black Friday! at Extract Labs From Extract Labs
This Extract Labs CBD Face Cream normally costs $90, so you can save big today, with this awesome Black Friday CBD Deal.
Extract’ Labs topical CBD creams are never heated, so they preserve all the beneficial hemp compounds that can reduce inflammation — and even minimize signs of aging — in your skin.
It’s not that common to find a top-notch CBD company producing a face cream, so we were especially excited to find this product, which contains 1500 mg full-spectrum CBD.
We also love Extract Labs because they post their third-party lab results directly on their website.
(We also love that they make CBG oil, but all their CBG products appear to be out of stock today.)
But you can also save 40% on all Extract Labs’ other awesome products with this sitewide Black Friday sale today.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re in the market for an extra battery with some punch, the DeWalt DCB230 20V MAX 3.0Ah Battery Pack is on sale during Black Friday for 37% off. It features the same runtime and power in a lighter and shorter casing than the DCB200. Its 3.0Ah capacity provides 33% more runtime than the DC9096 18V battery pack as well.
No memory and virtually no self-discharge means you’re going to get more work out of this little battery with fewer breaks. A three-LED light-up fuel gauge allows for a quick check on how much charge is left. Cordless tools are great but they’re greater if you have a fully-charged spare battery in the chamber.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When you love your pets, you probably feel bad about leaving them at home alone all day, and you already know how naughty a bored dog can get! Now you can give them the kind of quality attention they need throughout the day, plus they can get their human fix with the Furbo treat tossing dog camera. With this Furbo Black Friday deal, you’ll save $115 on your dog’s new second best friend.
Furbo offers 1080P HD live video streaming with a 160 degree wide-angle camera and 4X zoom plus night vision that delivers crisp clear images so you can check in on your dog 24/7. Furbo also has a built-in microphone and speaker so you can be in communication with your fur baby and even give them a soothing talking to when they’re alone or seem to be in a barking fit.
Play catch with your dog and even toss treats their way for good behavior because the Furbo can hold up to 100 pieces of your pet’s favorite small snacks. Just download the free Furbo iOS/Android app and get ready for some interactive play while you’re away. The doggie diary lets you see the highlights of your pup’s day in 60 seconds and you can download and save it to your own personal album to see your pet’s developments and activity over time.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ghost of Tsushima is great and this saving is great.
For those yet to play this, Ghost of Tsushima is an open-world samurai game. You’ll hack, slash, and stealth past enemies on a quest to rid the world of dishonorable warlords.
If you’ve played Assassin”s Creed, it’s kind of like that, albeit with a stunning Japanese art style.
Admittedly I’m yet to finish it, but what I have played I’ve had a blast with. Stabbing people never gets old when it looks this good.
Recommended Ages: M For Mature
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I’d normally never recommend the LEGO Brickheadz Reindeer, Elf, and Elfie Set but given how close we are to the big day, they’re the perfect gift.
If you’re a family of Elf on the Shelfers, you just know the figures in this set are going to get up to a ton of mischief.
They could even double up as an advent calendar style toy to build the day before Christmas.
This smaller set really does have a lot of potential.
Recommended Ages: 10 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For Black Friday only the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6500 in black is cheaper than it has ever been on Amazon before going by CamelCamelCamel price tracker.
This is the toothbrush I use every day and I would recommend it to anyone who is new to the world of sonic toothbrushes. The 6500 has three intensity settings so you can start out on low while you get used to the unique sonic vibration feeling. There are also three modes to choose from–Clean for everyday brushing, White for extra time on your front teeth, and Gum Care for a pulsing vibration. It has a built-in timer with quad-pacing which varies slightly depending on what mode you’re using.
I’ve been beyond impressed with the battery life of this brush and it seems like it goes on forever between recharging. It comes with a charging case and an extra brush head.
I got my 6500 as a media sample without any promise of a review.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This cordless heat gun from DeWalt is the DCE530B model that utilizes the 20V MAX power platform to take you places your corded heat gun can’t. Snag this snazzy tool for a $30.00 savings on Black Friday. Be aware this is the tool-only version so you’ll need to pick up a battery if you don’t already have a collection started in your workshop.
The cordless heat gun’s compact design allows for use in tight spaces and diverse applications. From heat shrinking wire tubing to paint and decal removal, the DCE530B gets the job done. It features up to a 990 degrees Fahrenheit maximum output temperature and comes with two temperature settings.
The specialty locking trigger allows for hands-free operation as needed. The nozzle is the standard size of traditional heat guns, allowing attachments from corded units and other brands to fit with ease. A flat nozzle and hook nozzle attachment are both included.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Now this is cool. A meaty saving and a stylish set. What more could you ask for?
The LEGO Ideas Central Perk Building Kit ticks all the Lego boxes. It’s a detailed build, it’s fun to put together, and you can recreate Pheobe singing Smelly Cat. Okay, I added the last one, but it’s still a very important consideration for any purchasing decision.
Over on the mini-figure side of things you get everyone you could want, namely Ross Geller, Rachel Green, Chandler Bing, Monica Geller, Joey Tribbiani, Phoebe Buffay, and Gunther.
Even if you’re not into LEGO, or just have a passing interest, you’re going to have a lot of fun reliving your youth with this set.
Recommended Ages: 16 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Bloom Plus LED Grow Light can boost your yields while saving you big on energy costs.
It’s very well-reviewed on Amazon, with growers in disbelief about how much it improved the yields in their harvests while cutting their energy bills.
It’s a full spectrum light, including IR wavelengths. It also runs silently, thanks to its passive cooling system, which uses a large aluminum heat sink. (This feature helps you save even more on cooling costs.)
And today, you can save 30% with this awesome Black Friday grow light deal!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This WAKYME Adjustable Full Spectrum LED Grow Light (1200W) is a dual-switch LED light designed for both vegetative and flowering phases.
This LED grow light can replace a traditional HPS 900 Watt light — while helping you save on energy costs.
Its powerful heat dissipation system will help you save big on cooling costs in the long run. The fans run quietly, and will help keep your grow from overheating.
These WAKYME grow lights come with a 3-year warranty.
And today, you can save big with this awesome Black Friday grow light deal! You can save 51% with this deal. That means you’ll save over $70 per light!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save 40 percent off Instant Pot Smart WiFi with this sweet Black Friday deal. This is a great price on a multi-purpose Instant Pot pressure cooker that also cooks rice, steams, slow cooks, sautes, makes yogurt, bakes cakes and more. As an added bonus, its six-quart capacity makes this cooker a great choice to feed the entire family. WiFi connectivity adds an extra element of convenience, as you can simply control and monitor food as it cooks right from your phone.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The DeWalt ToughSystem DS400 XL Case allows for building a storage option that fits the respective handy person’s needs. Technicians, homeowners, electricians, and contractors can all use parts of the larger ToughSystem family to create different combinations to make a toolbox that works for them. Forget about multiple storage boxes spread throughout a job site or workshop.
This system offers a means of organizing, sorting, and transporting tools and materials from one job site to the next. The ToughSystem DS400 is the ideal tool storage unit with a weight capacity of 110 lbs, a durable and thick structural foam box wall, and an integrated water seal with rust-resistant latches. It even makes for a tool chest solution for a garage or workshop.
As a part of the ToughSystem family, it can be attached to the carrier via a central locking mechanism or stacked with other ToughSystem units via the side latches. Check out some of the other pieces of the ToughSystem at the link to the DS400. For Black Friday, it’s on sale for $49.99 or 46% off the retail price.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The fastest, most powerful Fire TV streaming device on the market, the All-new Fire TV Cube is one awesome entertainment system. And, thanks to this Black Friday deal, you can save 33%.
Not only can you play movies and stream shows with this device, but you can also dim the lights, check the weather, and even cook with the Fire TV Cube’s included subscription to Food Network Kitchen. And, here’s the best part: you can control this device with your voice, thanks to Alexa. With eight built-in speakers and receivers, she’ll hear you, no problem. Pretty dang cool!
Here are some other features: Instant access to 4K Ultra HD content and access to all your favorite streaming services: Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO Max, and more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Cuisinart has a solid sale going on their standard break maker this Black Friday. But if you want to upgrade even further, their impressive Convection Bread Maker is currently listed at 46% off, saving you nearly $110 off its typical price. The Convection Bread Maker is loaded with features. There are 16 programmable menu options, you can cook to a trio of crust options, and you can even opt to bake towards different styles like pizza dough, sweet cake, and more.
The fact that this bread maker cooks through convection circulates air, allowing for a rounded crust color. There are numerous audible tones to alert you to various settings. And there’s even a 3-year limited warranty included to ensure you’re completely comfortable with your purchase.
-
Looking to replace that ancient excuse for a coffee maker in your kitchen? Take advantage of today’s Cuisinart sale and pick up their Perfectemp Coffee Maker while it’s marked down an incredible 62%. Brewed in 14 cup sizes, this coffee maker is available in a slew of designs to fit your taste and your kitchen’s motif. It sports awesome features such as the ability to control brew strength, 24-hour programmability, self-cleaning, 1 to 4 cup settings, and automatic shutoff. And thanks to there being 14 different style offerings, you’re sure to find one that you’ll fall in love with.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sanding is one of my least favorite activities but it must be done. This DeWalt 20V MAX Orbital Sander will make any sanding job a whole lot easier. Luckily for you, you’ve been good this year; the package is available for just $159.00, an $89.00 savings on Black Friday.
The textured rubber overmold grip makes sanding so much more comfortable. The low height of the unit also allows closer proximity to the work surface for more control. Variable speed operation makes it so the user can tailor the sanding job based on what’s needed.
This sander features the same runtime and power in a lighter, shorter model compared to the DCB200. With no memory and virtually no self-discharge, the included 3.0Ah rechargeable battery will provide maximum productivity and less downtime. And if you’re worried about how much juice you have left in the tank, just take a gander at the three-LED fuel gauge to quickly check your battery.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Disclaimer: THIS GAME ROCKS.
Ah, sorry about that. I get a little passionate about one of my most favorite games series ever. Borderlands is a cooperative “shooter-looter” video game that is filled with action, adventure, and, yes, humor. This game is funny when it shouldn’t be which makes it even more so.
The cartridge comes with three Borderlands games: the original Game of the Year Edition, the Pre-Sequel, and Borderlands 2. The original puts the player as one of four trigger-happy mercenaries, each with unique skills, to take on the lawless, desolate planet of Pandora in pursuit of alien technology. See, you’re what they call a “Vault Hunter”; a bounty hunter out searching for riches and reward.
The sequel, Borderlands 2, introduces six new characters to play and also one of the greatest villains of all time: Handsome Jack. You really want to hate this guy but for whatever reason, you’re going to (kind of) like him. More regions to explore and crazy bandits to mow down await you here.
Finally, the Pre-Sequel is the story of how Handsome Jack came to be and why he is the way he is. Plus, a lot of the action is out in space with little to no gravity. All three of these games allow for solo or cooperative play with split-screen action. Mayhem and laughs await the player who inserts this cartridge into the Nintendo Switch. And for just $25 during Black Friday, this is a steal.
-
Cuisinart has a couple of other waffle makers on sale for Black Friday, but their Double Belgian Maker Waffle Iron is without a doubt the best. With 1,400 watts of power, it allows you to cook up a pair of 1-inch tasty Belgian waffles at the very same time. A browning control knob is built-in so you can finish the waffles to your liking. The nonstick coated waffle grids ensure you won’t have any trouble getting your breakfast off the grill. Audio beeps alert you when your waffle is finished. And LED lights are also included to keep you informed on the heating surface and waffle readiness.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve been looking into the option of a silicone facial cleansing brush, the PMD smart facial cleansing device has a number of attributes that might make you want to put it at the top of your list. PMD first came to our attention thanks to their wrinkle removers, and this cleansing device is another indication they’re making moves in the world of skincare.
Why do we love this device? First, it’s easier to handle because of its ergonomic design. The handle makes it simple to maneuver into all the nooks and crannies of your face without spraying your bathroom mirror. Second, we vote for this cleansing device because you never need to replace the brush head, a definite downfall of the more traditional models with replacement brushes sometimes costing nearly 35% of the device price.
This device has a brush head made from ultra-hygienic silicone that’s odor resistant, antibacterial, hypo-allergenic, and waterproof. With 7,000 vibrations per minute (versus spin function of traditional brushes) this device clears oil, dirt, and makeup while massaging your skin to increase blood flow and cell turnover meaning your skin’s going to look younger. Get it on Black Friday for 30% off the regular price.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Available in a variety of packages, the Blink Outdoor Home Security System is completely customizable to everyone’s needs and wants. Want a camera at every exterior door? You can do that. Looking to monitor the backyard? Oh, definitely. Want a camera at the end of your driveway? Go for it. And, thanks to this incredible Black Friday deal, you can save up to 56%! Discount varies per package.
Made for exterior use, the Blink Outdoor Home Security System is one cool program. Durable and weather-resistant, this system allows you to see what’s going on, hear what’s happening, and actually speak to visitors in real-time. Featuring state-of-the-art and proprietary technology, all of these new Blink cameras are wireless, battery-operated, come equipped with HD video, and work great during the day and at night, thanks to the built-in infrared night vision.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Manscaped is a brand that does one thing and does it really well. They design and build the best body and private area trimmers in the game today. The company recognized that manscaping accidents were far too frequent and put all its time and energy into making products that greatly reduce the risk of having a manscaping accident. This groin hair trimmer will also trim your body hair from the neck down without issue. While it will trim your beard and facial hair, this trimmer was specifically designed for groin and pubic hair.
While the blades are perfect for getting rid of unwanted hair they are made from soft ceramic material and are built with advanced skinsafe technology. The cordless and rechargeable device is lightweight and fits perfectly into the palm of your hand for total control while clipping and trimming. It is completely waterproof and best if used before or during your shower. The blades are rustproof and are easy to snap in or unsnap for cleaning purposes. Before your initial use, charge the unit for a full 90 minutes. After initial use, you should only have to charge the unit for about 60 minutes to get a full 90 minutes of run-time.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Everyone needs a solid-performing cordless drill in the house. Save some holiday dough and bring on the season with this Craftsman V20 Cordless Drill & Driver Kit. For Black Friday, save $28.00 and pay just $59.00.
The drill comes with a 1/2-inch keyless chuck for fast and easy bit changes and powered by a high-performance motor that is more than up the tasks for a variety of drilling and fastening applications. A two-speed gearbox keeps things rolling along and a LED light brightens things up in dark work conditions.
A 20V rechargeable battery is included along with a charger that will refill the tank in less than an hour. Along with a three-year warranty and colored red to match Santa’s sleigh, this Craftsman drill is ready to help you deck those halls.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Helmets have become an intricate part of winter sports. They are cooler, more comfortable and after a few minutes of wearing one, you forget that you even have it on. The Oakley brand is one of the most well-known brands on the planet. From dope sunglasses to slick-looking helmets, they have definitely laid their claim in the winter sports world. You can now pair your Oakley helmet with your Oakley goggles and look super stylish while carving your way down the mountain.
This cool helmet features a modular brim system (MBS) that creates seamless helmet and goggle integration and aids in goggle anti-fog performance. Hybrid outer shell construction provides increased impact protection and puncture resistance to common high-impact areas while keeping overall helmet weight down. There are a number of sizes and really awesome colors available in this helmet and while it is an adult helmet it can still fit teens and bigger kids. The deal available on this amazing helmet won’t last long so act fast.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If there’s one jewelry essential that every woman (and some men) need it’s a great pair of diamond stud earrings like these. Set in 14k yellow gold, these feature 0.50 carats total weight of AGS Certified round cut diamonds in a basket mount. These arrive with their AGS certificate, so you’re ensured of their quality. For added safety, these studs feature a screw back closure so you’ll never need to worry about losing them. Whew! Get them right now with this Black Friday discount of 32% saving you $171. They’re also available in 14k white gold for the same great discount.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A cordless drill is a great gift to pick up for a holiday gift but a Black+Decker cordless drill with a 68-piece home tool kit? You just set everything to eleven. Everything you see above comes with a 20V MAX battery pack, charger, and a tough contractor case for storage.
This is one of the only home tool kits that I’ve seen which comes with not only screw bits but also with hole saws and drill bits. Those hole saws come in handy more often than you might think. And speaking of drill bits, this kit comes with spade bits, too.
All of the essentials are here: claw hammer, screwdrivers, pliers, tape measure, and a utility knife. And because this tool kit is just $59 for Black Friday, you might think about keeping one at the cabin, the office, or a spare in the basement. That’s close to a $30 savings.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The GoSports Solid Wood Premium Cornhole Set is currently marked way down for Black Friday, so you can score this rowdy outdoor group game for a steal!
Including two 100% wood regulation-sized boards, eight all-weather regulation bean bags, a carrying case, and a bean bag tote, and rules, this is one seriously inclusive game set for the price point that will provide hours of fun during campouts, beach days, cookouts, and more!
A light varnish on the boards provides adequate weather and impact resistance, and furthermore allows for easy customization with your favorite decals and designs.
A well-built, reliable cornhole set at an unbeatable price point that comes included with everything you need to play, this customizable game set is without a doubt a Black Friday score!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Some of the DeWalt tools on our Black Friday list don’t come with batteries included so it would be a good idea to grab this two-pack of DeWalt 20V MAX 20V 5.0Ah Battery Packs. And even if you happen to have a battery on hand, these 5.0Ah models are much bigger than what is typically packed. What I’m saying is that this is an excellent time to stock up on batteries so you can quit wasting time waiting for recharging.
These batteries (DCB205) provide up to 60 percent more capacity than the standard 20V MAX battery pack (DCB200). With a 5.0Ah capacity and no memory, the batteries have virtually no self-discharge for MAX productivity and less downtime. The three LED fuel gauge system allows immediate feedback on state of charge.
They’re lightweight and compact as well and weigh less than 1-1/2 pounds each. On top of all that, the batteries are compatible with the entire line of DeWalt 20V MAX Tools. Oh, wait, I forgot: they’re also on sale for 47% off for Black Friday. Don’t wait on this deal.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The baby monitor has evolved considerably in the past 50 years. From a basic walkie-talkie type function to cameras, alarms, and notifications via your smartphone, the baby monitor is now designed to make a parent’s life easier and a baby’s life safer. This baby monitor smart camera is designed to notify you when the baby moves or makes a noise. The camera features 1080p video lets you see your baby in crystal clear detail during the day and night. The 130-degree wide-angle lens gives you complete visibility into your little one’s crib or room.
The Owlet Cam pairs seamlessly with the Owlet Smart Sock for detailed wellness insights like heart rate and oxygen levels. It also features a two-way talk feature so you can calm and soothe your baby without even getting up. The technology has allowed parents to sleep a little longer, lessen the number of times a parent gets up at night and created happier healthier homes. Check out the great deal available on an awesome baby monitor.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Minimalist and unique, this sterling silver Swarovski necklace features five dainty rhodium-plated scallop shells, each featuring light blue Swarovski crystals and small pearls on a delicate 15-inch chain. It hangs beautifully at the nape of the neck, bringing attention to the collar bones in an elegant way. It features a sturdy lobster claw clasp with a three-inch extender in case you’d like to wear it at a different length. Get it with this Thanksgiving day deal for 40% off saving you nearly fifty bucks.
Because this necklace is so affordable right now, you might want to snag the matching stud earrings that feature the same scallop shells studded with pale blue Swarovski crystals. They’re also 40% off the regular price.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Let’s face it, drones are one of the most fun and entertaining inventions of the past 20 years. The personal drone has made for millions of hours of flight time to amateur pilots all over the world. From real estate to movie production to filming commercials, the drone is used by any and everyone that can benefit from its first-rate footage. When it comes to drone technology, there is one brand that flies above all the rest, DJI. Their Mavic drones are easy to fly, have unparalleled flight heights, and a great camera system.
This DJI Mavic 2 Zoom Drone is powered by a 1/2.3-inch 12MP sensor with up to 4x zoom, including a 2x optical zoom. Some stats for the drone: up to 31 minutes flight time, 44 mph max speed, 905G takeoff weight, 3-axis gimbal for steady shots, 8GB internal storage, SD card Support up to 128 GB. IF you are serious about your droning then this is the drone for you! There is a great discount available right now so act fast to take advantage of some pretty intense savings.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With a compact, portable format and incredible read and write speeds, the SanDisk Extreme Pro SD Cards are SanDisk’s most powerful that deliver performance that elevates your productivity and creativity.
Two sizes are on sale for Black Friday:
1TB on sale for $309.99; save $90.00
512GB on sale for $139.99; save $15.00
With shot speeds of up to 90MB/s and UHS Speed Class 3 recording, prepare to capture stunning high-resolution, stutter-free 4K UHD video. We know that your pace won’t let up after the shots are taken. These memory cards deliver up to 170MB/s transfer speeds for a faster postproduction workflow.
But here’s the thing, cowboy: your devices and gadgets better be up to the task of meeting that kind of speed. Need an upgrade? Check out these Black Friday deals here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Video doorbells are both incredibly cool and super helpful, especially at a time when people are spending more and more time inside their homes. Being able to see who is at the door and always having a camera pointed at your front porch are technological advances that everyone can utilize. Regardless of if you live in a home, apartment, condo, or yurt, these doorbells make life easier and safer. The Ring Pro Video Doorbell wires to an existing doorbell wiring for easy installation and syncs directly to your phone or tablet or Echo device.
The doorbell will notify you whenever motion is detected near it. Just mount it where you want it to be and sync with the Ring App and you are off and running. A super easy setup even for those that aren’t technologically inclined. You can also connect that Ring doorbell to your Alexa devices and speak directly to it. Right now, you can save a bundle on this featured Ring doorbell and have it just in time for the holidays when all of your other packages arrive so you can keep an eye on them.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
SanDisk’s line of Extreme MicroSD cards is the ultimate file storage solution with read/write speeds of up to 160MB/s depending on the compatibility of the device being used. Three sizes are on sale for Black Friday:
1TB on sale for $189.99; save $260.00
512GB on sale for $79.99; save $120.00
400GB on sale for $64.99; save $10.00
Forget about bulky portable hard drives. These Extreme MicroSD cards are ultra portable and hold a huge amount of data. Save time transferring high-resolution images and 4K UHD videos. Want to shoot photos quickly? Extreme MicroSD cards provide write speeds of up to 90MB/s. They’re temperature-proof, waterproof, and proof proof. Just kidding about that last one but seriously: these SanDisk MicroSD cards are incredible.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s never been a better time to be more self-sufficient, and growing your own fresh vegetables and herbs can limit your trips to the grocery store. Not only will it save you money, your homegrown produce always tastes better than anything you can buy at the market. Right now, you can save $200 on the AeroGarden Bounty indoor hydroponic garden that lets you grow up to nine plants at a time, year-round, no matter what the weather’s doing outside.
The AeroGarden Bounty has room to grow nine plants of many varieties in a healthy hydroponic environment. This hydroponic garden basically uses a water reservoir enriched with special nutrients as the main growing medium. When enhanced by a grow light, plants germinate and grow faster than they would in the ground.
With this deal, you’ll get an heirloom salad greens kit that includes nine seed pods for a variety of gourmet lettuces like Black Seeded Simpson, Deer Tongue, Firecracker, Marvel of 4 Seasons, Rouge d’Hiver, and Parris Island. In just a few weeks you’ll be pinching fresh greens for salads and sandwiches and they’ll continue to grow and prosper over time.
The secret here is that this garden creates the perfect environment for all your plantings thanks to a full spectrum, 40-watt LED high-efficiency grow light panel that’s tuned to the specific needs of plants. It maximizes photosynthesis, resulting in rapid, natural growth and abundant harvests.
It’s one of the most popular eco-friendly gifts for anyone on your list who values organic growing methods and loves sustainability as a life practice. Get this AeroGarden Black Friday deal while it lasts
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Home projectors are a really cool investment and a great tool for entertainment in any home. You can play movies, TV, sports and stream your favorite shows on a massive screen. This particular projector can throw a 116″ screen from just 4 feet away and is one of the most powerful projectors while also being incredibly energy efficient. It is sleek and sexy and won’t take up too much valuable space in your home, or office.
The PowerLite 535W has Color Brightness: 3400 lumens, and White Brightness: 3400 lumens. It features 5 long-lasting, low-cost lamps with up to 10,000 hours of life in ECO Mode. It has a 215 watt light source which provides a perfect picture whether you are enjoying a movie with the family or producing a presentation via webcam. Make sure you act fast to take advantage of the savings on this amazing home/office projector.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Making and creating your own music at home is a lot of fun and requires the right equipment. This year, invest in a name that has helped thousands of DJs worldwide, including myself, hone their craft and put out some really dope beats. This dual digital turntable and mixer can plug right into any laptop or computer and will allow you to control every aspect of the beat making process. If you are already hitting the streets and playing gigs, this setup will allow you to play multiple songs, edit, scratch, and record on the fly.
This setup is perfect for production, live shows, karaoke, and simpler gigs like weddings and parties. All you need for setup is a USB cable and any device that can handle a USB whether it be a tablet, phone, or computer. The DDJ-400’s buttons and knobs are arranged in the same way as those on our professional NXS2 set-up. This is the perfect gift for any aspiring or professional DJ. There is a really great deal going on right now that will save you some serious money!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s no better time to score early on Amazon’s incredibly popular Fire HD 10 Tablet than today – you can save up to 47% on the ad-supported, 32GB version of this awesome device thanks to this early Black Friday deal. Feel like getting the version without ads? Beefing up the storage? Go for it. All models are currently on sale at incredible prices.
Read books, listen to music, binge-watch all those talked about TV shows – there’s a lot one can do with the Fire 10. This model features a 10-inch full HD display, 12-hours of battery life, and 2 GB of RAM.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for a new drone for yourself or someone else, be sure to check out the DJI Mavic Mini Combo. Thanks to this early Black Friday deal, you can save $50. And, per camelcamelcamel, that’s the lowest this drone has ever been. In fact, it’s the first time it’s ever been discounted.
Heavily reviewed and well-loved by users, this drone is easy to operate – especially after some practice. With a compact design, intuitive control system, a flight time up to 30 minutes on a full charge, this doesn’t also have the ability to travel up to 28 miles per hour. Pretty dang cool.
This is best suited for anyone, 14 years old and older.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re in the market for a new car camping tent, you can score up to 45% off Klymit Cross Canyon Tents this Black Friday!
This is a high-performance tent option that offers awesome packability, spacious interior dimensions, effective weatherproofing, and easy setup and breakdown. Built with lightweight aluminum poles and a freestanding design, this is a particularly quick and easy tent to employ on almost any style campout.
Featuring a front vestibule with multiple anchor points, both variants of this tent offer some awesome exterior storage space for stashing your pack, or for kicking off your boots. The interior of the Cross Canyon Tent is furthermore equipped with three overhead pockets, and two corner pockets, so there is an awesome degree of organization potential when it comes to stashing all of your essential gear and gadgets in an orderly manner.
Perhaps best of all, the design of the carry bag has been engineered for particularly easy breakdowns, enabling you to clip the bag around your rolled tent and collapsed poles rather than having to do battle with a stuff sack that’s barely big enough to accommodate all of the components.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Now’s your chance to score 50% off the Stanley Classic Vacuum Insulated Wide Mouth Bottle while supplies last! Rated to effectively insulate both hot and cold beverages for an impressive 24 hours, this vacuum bottle is an invaluable tool for countless outdoor contexts!
This is one of the most trusted and longstanding thermos designs in the outdoor industry, so chances are you’ve seen this model vacuum bottle around. The rust-proof 18/8 stainless steel construction paired with the aesthetically striking classic hammertone coating ensures exceptional durability, while the multi-purpose lid also serves as an eight-ounce mug.
Perfect for bringing along a few cups of hot coffee to the tree stand, or for packing a thermos of ice water for the beach, this is a brilliantly versatile vacuum bottle for essentially any scenario. The thermos is totally leakproof and built with entirely BPA-free materials, so whatever you choose to fill-up with, your beverage’s flavor will remain unaltered.
Including a lifetime warranty from the brand, you can furthermore rest assured you’re purchasing a truly reliable product from a trusted brand with this one!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re in the market for a new pair of hip waders for hunting or fishing applications, the Frogg Toggs Rana II PVC Bootfoot Hip Waders are currently marked down 50% while supplies last!
These excellent value boot-foot waders are built from a nylon-reinforced PVC upper and feature non-insulated molded PVC boots. They do not offer much warmth if you’re seeking a particularly toasty wade system for cold season applications, but if you’re not standing submerged in the water for the duration of your outing, the insulation factor won’t matter so much.
Quick-release buckles and an adjustable web belt ensure quick and easy changing in and out of the Rana IIs, and they’re well rated for overall comfort and compatibility with a wide range of foot types.
Perfect for waterfowl hunting in wetland environments. wade fishing from lake shores, and for launching and landing the boat, this stellar pair of hip waders from Frogg Toggs will prove to be an invaluable tool for all sorts of outdoor contexts!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re in the market for a highly capable field watch for use in the outdoors and beyond, now’s your chance to score Garmin’s Instinct Rugged Outdoor Watch with GPS for a staggering $150 off while supplies last!
This is a tough as nails GPS-enabled watch that has been equipped with all sorts of practical features for exploring the wilderness on top of being designed with unparalleled integrity. Constructed to U.S. Military standard 810G for thermal, shock, and water resistance down to 100 meters, you can rest assured Garmin has engineered a watch here that can handle the abuses of any adventure.
Multiple global navigation satellite systems including GPS, Glonass, and Galileo work together to more effectively operate in particularly challenging environments, so the Instinct really excels when it comes to reliable navigation and tracking. An integrated 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter also bolster this watch’s capabilities in regards to orientation and navigation.
Built-in modes like the TracBack feature to navigate the same route back to your starting point make this watch a seriously awesome tool for staying safe in the outdoors on more intensive outings or expeditions – because if you like to wander off the beaten path, you oughta leave a figurative trail of bread crumbs home!
This incredible outdoor accessory can furthermore monitor your estimated heart rate, activity, and stress, so it can be used as a fitness watch as well!
Able to run for 14 days in smartwatch mode, 16 hours in GPS mode, and up to 40 hours in UltraTrac battery saver mode, the Instinct Watch will have your back for the full duration of your outdoor adventure!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
While it’s a little bit smaller than the 10, the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet is considerably cheaper and still packs many of the same great features that its big brother sports. It boasts a 1,280 x 800 8-inch HD screen that your children will love. It has 32 GB of storage with expandability up to 1 TB via MicroSD. And its battery will outlast your children with a life of about 12-hours.
The Fire HD 8 comes with a year of Amazon Kids+, giving them access to tens of thousands of entertaining movies, shows, games, books, and more. The kid-safe case comes included, protecting your tablet. But the device also comes with Amazon’s 2-year worry-free warranty in which they’ll happily replace any broken device.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Giving children gifts like tablets can be a risky endeavor. But with the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet, parents really don’t have to worry. Available in blue, pink, or purple, the tablet comes within a kid-proof case that should hold up to whatever your toddler can throw at it. And that resilience is backed by Amazon with a 2-year worry-free guarantee. If the device breaks in any way, return it and you’ll get a replacement for free.
The 10.1-inch screen features a full 1080p HD display. Battery life is great at about 12 hours before needing a charge. A year of Amazon Kids+ comes included, offering over 20,000 books, movies, shows, and games. A 2 MP camera is built into the front so your kids can take pictures. It can record 720p video too. And it charges quickly via USB-C so that you’re impatient little ones don’t have to wait too long to jump back in.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Professional chefs have a secret, and no it’s not a blend of herbs and spices. It’s called sous vide – the process of slow cooking meat in sealable bags via bubbling water. Pretty cool, huh? If you’re looking for chef gifts and cool kitchen gadgets they’ll love and use, be sure to check out the Anova Precision Cooker Pro.
This device circulates water at the exact temperature required for perfectly cooked meals – chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork, and more! Now with more power, faster heat-up times, access to the updated Anova app, and improved Wi-Fi connectivity, this is one awesome kitchen tool.
For all of the incredible Thanksgiving Day Deals on Anova Precisions cookers, click here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Score the newly launched Echo Dot (4th Gen) with this Black Friday discount, which saves you 42 percent off this smart speaker with Alexa. Perhaps the most notable difference between the Echo Dot (4th Gen) and the third generation is that this latest-gen Echo features a taller, more spherical shape, and is a bit larger. Don’t let its bigger stature fool you, though, as the fourth-generation Echo Dot is still perfectly suited for small spaces. Alexa is standing by to answer questions, provide the latest weather report, play the news, and more. You can also control your smart home devices and connect with others using the Echo Dot.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save 50 percent off Facebook Portal Mini with this Black Friday 2020 deal. As its name suggests, this is a slightly more compact version of the full-sized Facebook Portal. However, the Mini has an eight-inch screen, compared to the 10-inch screen on the larger Portal. This smart video calling device features a 10-inch touchscreen display and built-in Alexa. You can display photos from Facebook, listen to your favorite music on Spotify, broadcast with Facebook Live, chat on Zoom, and more. You can also make video calls to others using Messenger or WhatsApp, even if they don’t own a Portal.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The DeWalt 20V MAX 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench Kit features 400 feet/pounds of torque to perform a wide range of heavy-duty fastening applications. This is one of the few DeWalt kits that come with two large-capacity 4.0Ah batteries, a rapid charger, and a contractor bag. And it’s on sale for $85.00 less during Black Friday for just $199.00.
This impact wrench has a variable speed trigger with electric brake that will provide the user with improved control. An onboard LED light lights up dark working areas, too.
The durable magnesium gearcase is a nice improvement and an all-metal transmission will make sure the tool lasts a very long time. The included batteries feature a “fuel gauge” of sorts in the form of LED indicator lights. Anyone using this power tool will know how much charge is left for the job.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save $50 off the Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Tracker with this Black Friday 2020 deal. This Fitbit uses built-in GPS to monitor your pace and distance as you run, hike, ride and more. You’ll also find Active Zone Minutes and will receive an alert when you’ve reached your target heart rate zones. With Spotify app controls conveniently located on your wrist, you can easily sort through playlists and play your favorite songs. The Fitbit Charge 4 features over 20 goal-based exercise modes and can be worn when swimming. The battery lasts up to seven days per charge.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This 4-tool DeWalt combo kit is a great way to acquire four essential power tools in one go and at a great price. Save $80 on this collection during Black Friday.
The kit includes a 1/2-inch cordless drill/driver (DCD771) but it also includes a 3-speed brushless oscillating multi-tool (DCS356B). The 1/4-inch cordless impact driver (DCF885) is nice to have as is the 120-degree rotating LED work light (DCL040).
The kit also comes with two 20V MAX 2 Ah battery packs, a DCB112 12V/20V charger, and the all-important contractor bag. You’ll definitely make someone’s holidays brighter with this tool kit.
-
Shop now at Brava From Brava
Save Up to $300 Off Brava Cooking Sets with this Black Friday 2020 deal. Brava aims to transform your entire home cooking experience with its innovative countertop solution. What really sets Brava apart is its powerful infrared energy, which quickly heats up and can also sear food as needed. In fact, this countertop oven heats up in just seconds and can be used to grill steak, bake pizza, roast veggies, toast, sear steaks, and more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save $300 off the Assault AirBike Classic with this Black Friday 2020 deal. This bike is great for HIIT workouts and is particularly popular with CrossFit athletes. You can use it for a wide range of workouts, including Tabata, intervals, heart rate training and more. This air bike has unlimited resistance for a complete full-body workout. An integrated computer keeps tabs on your calories and distance and allows you to set time goals as desired. The seat can be adjusted in multiple ways for maximum comfort.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Roborock S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum & Mop is $150, which drops its price down to just $599. This is a great deal on a fully loaded vacuum that suctions up dirt and debris and even mops your hard floors to get them sparkling clean. In addition to dual cameras to help guide the vacuum in sensible patterns around your home, this Roborock also features precise navigation and automatic room recognition. You’ll also find multi-level mapping that can support up to four floors. Keep the vacuum out of forbidden spaces with No-Go zones, which you can set up using the app. This Roborock is WiFi-enabled and works with Alexa for voice control.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save over $600 off the Samsung AirDresser with this huge Black Friday 2020 deal. This cabinet steamer sanitizes, dries, steams, heats, and deodorizes your favorite clothes and garments. It’s also WiFi-enabled and can be controlled with your smartphone. All you need is a standard 120V outlet. This cabinet steamer uses distilled water, so you don’t need a separate water line.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save $200 off the newly released iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal with this sweet Black Friday deal. This Roomba is all about value, from its self-emptying bin (which holds up to 60 days’ worth of debris), to its WiFi connectivity and powerful performance. Built-in Alexa means you can control the vacuum simply by using your voice. A suite of smart navigation sensors keeps this Roomba on a clear path around your home.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Have you been searching for an affordable yet elegant chronograph watch for your lady love? Prices are often high for such a luxury, but Fossil brings that price down to earth with the stainless steel Riley Glitz Quartz Watch. With three sub-dials to track hours, minutes, and seconds, plus a timer, this watch looks anything but utilitarian, even though it’s a workhorse. She’ll also love the mixed metal design that makes this watch a match for most of her jewelry.
The round stainless steel case features a crystal-embellished bezel and the silver satin dial has glimmering crystal hour markers. It also has a luminous three-hand display, with a mineral crystal. Water-resistant to 330 feet, this watch is suitable for swimming, snorkeling, and bathing, but not up to serious scuba diving. Get it at the Black Friday savings of 50%, or $64.50 off.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re in the market for a reliable outdoor camp stove, here’s your chance to score 45% off the Coleman Gas Camping Stove!
Offering two burners and 20,000 total BTUs of cooking strength, you can do a lot with this little powerhouse of a stove! The burners are adjustable so you can precisely control the heat, and furthermore employ pressure-control technology for consistent performance – even in extreme conditions.
Wind-blocking panels are also integrated in order to shield the burners while you cook, so you won’t have to worry about the elements during your outdoor culinary endeavors.
Go ahead and sear some steaks, fry eggs, saute veggies, and more with this highly portable cook system – the applications are endless!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Intex Challenger Kayak is sporty and fun with a streamlined design for easy paddling. The bright colors and hip graphics make this inflatable kayak highly visible in the water. Great for experiencing lakes and mild rivers with a friend, this kayak is perfect for two adults, but also manageable for a solo paddler.
Lightweight and compact, it’s a snap to assemble, allowing you to take the fun of kayaking wherever you go, at pretty much any time. Made with rugged vinyl construction, this sturdy kayak has an inflatable I-beam floor for comfort and rigidity. A removable skeg provides directional stability, while two adjustable, inflatable seats with backrests are included for comfort.
Quick inflating or deflating is a breeze with a Boston valve on each side. A grab line and grab handle at each end is provided for your convenience, as well as a U.S. Coast Guard I.D., and a repair patch kit. This kayak comes with all the accessories you’ll need to hit the water including two 86 inch aluminum oars and an Intex high-output pump, for easy inflation and deflation.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether your photo editing needs are modest at best or you are just principally against paying a monthly subscription for software, the standalone versions of Adobe Photoshop Elements and Adobe Premiere remain king. This is especially the case while they are 40 percent off MSRP, which will hold true though Black Friday.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There are those of us who take our skin health pretty personally, and if you’re shopping for yourself or that person who is somewhat skin obsessed, the FOREO UFO is the device du jour. This smart mask device uses a combination of thermo-therapy to prep the skin and open up pores to allow for deeper penetration of all the nutrients from your face mask, cryo-therapy to renew skin and help heal scars and breakouts, and red light therapy, which has been recognized by medical experts as useful in wrinkle reduction and to repair damaged tissues.
Using the FOREO App, you can scan and detect skin issues and track your improvements. This smart device, coupled with Youth Junkie, Call It a Night, or other FOREO face masks can give you or your giftee more beautiful, glowing skin. There’s been an awful lot written about the power of LED light therapy in particular, especially when it comes to fighting the signs of aging, red light therapy is effective according to this well-written article from The Huffington Post.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Lauded for its incredible health insights, the 23andMe DNA Test kit has so much to offer. This test kit provides your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA is from across more than 2,000 regions. One thing you’ll really appreciate about the 23andMe kit is that it automatically starts your family tree using your DNA information, while others require you to build that yourself.
This kit uses your DNA to predict your likelihood of developing certain diseases such as Type-2 Diabetes, late-onset Alzheimers, and Celiac disease. It also analyzes lifestyle factors like diet, exercise, and sleep to help inform your future behaviors, and help you live your best life.
With 150 personalized DNA reports, you’ll gain new insights about yourself and your family that you can share. With this 23andMe Black Friday deal, you’ll save 50% off the regular price which saves you $100.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Hit the road in style with the Segway Ninebot ES4 Electric Kick Scooter. This might be the 2019 version of Segway’s popular line of street scooters, but thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday week event, you can SAVE $270!
With a 28 mile range, a top speed of 18.6 miles per hour, the power to handle hills with a 15% grade, front and rear-wheel shock absorption, and a weight capacity of 220 pounds, this is one slick scooter and one awesome ride. And, with a one-step folding mechanism, you can easily transport this around town and in your car.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I don’t know about you, but I can’t manage with 1TB of space. That problem got even worse now I’ve upgraded to PS5 and only have around 600GB.
That’s why I cannot recommend the Seagate Game Drives enough. Sure, any hard drive plugged in via USB will work, but, if the cache isn’t up to scratch, your games are going to run slowly. With the Game Drives, that isn’t an issue, and setting up is as simple as plugging it in.
I actually bought this product a few weeks ago (thanks, Cyber Monday) and being able to store all my games on one drive, and switch the cable between PS4 and PS5 and have it all work, has been a godsend.
Deal-wise, the 2TB PS4 Game Drive has a meaty $40 off, while the Xbox version has just $10 off. It’s still worth it, though.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Samsung 4K UHD deal is one of those Black Friday TV deals to die for. If you’ve been looking to upgrade your current set and want something that’s cutting-edge, this one’s for you.
Not everyone has made the jump to 4K yet. But with more and more tech catering to the 4K crowd, it’s only a matter of time until 4K becomes the norm.
I recently switched from 1080p to 4K and the difference in quality is instantly noticeable. I booted up my Xbox One X and everything appears more crisp. Nothing has rough edges or blurred outlines. If you’re a gamer, it’s absolutely worth investing in a 4K TV if you own a PS4 Pro, Xbox One X, or plan on grabbing the PS5 or Xbox Series X.
This TV also has Alex built-in and runs Tizen, which is a Linux based software that allows the user to get the most cutting-edge apps.
Just keep in mind, this thing is 75-inches, so while you won’t find a clearer picture, you may need to consider either wall mounting or a larger cabinet to put this beast on.
Yes, this is a pricey TV, there’s no getting around that. But, TVs are an investment. My family uses our TV daily, so if you’re worried about not getting your money’s worth, just think about how much you or your family use yours.
If this is the TV of your dreams, it’s also worth considering when will be the next time you see this much money off. I haven’t seen this deal before, and that’s not to say it won’t happen again, but I wouldn’t want to risk it, personally.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Beats sound equipment is crazy good. It isn’t meant to be understood, it just is. Beats has their Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones on sale for 30% off the regular price this year for Black Friday. Don’t pay $249.95 when you don’t have to; you’re paying just $174.95 for incredibly good earphones.
An Apple H1 headphone chip powers the Powerbeats Pro so it not only sounds wild but it pairs with Apple products without any struggle at all. I mean none. They pair up with Android devices as well but I’m just saying that if you have an iPhone, you’re in for a real treat.
Workout, exercise, or heavy yard work, will be made all the better with Powerbeats Pro. Adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks are customizable with multiple ear tip options to ensure these headphones are your personal audio gateway. In other words, there’s equipment included that will personalize these earphones just for you.
They provide nine hours of battery life with one charge to provide more workout time for you and less inconvenience with waiting for a charge. But let’s say you do go that long (yikes) and you max the battery out. Just five minutes in the charge pack will bring another 90 minutes of listening time. Go buy them already before they sell out.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You should know all about Beats audio products by now. Beats beat out (ha) the competition with smooth design, comfortable fit, and incredible sound. These Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones continue that trend of amazing quality and, just for you, they’re on sale on Black Friday for 40% off the retail price. That’s right: they’re on sale for just $119.95.
The Solo3 delivers up to 40 hours of battery life driven by an Apple W1 chip for high-efficiency audio playback. A quick five-minute charge will provide three hours of playback to get you back groovin’ to whatever it is that turns your crank.
On-ear, cushioned ear cups are adjustable so you can make sure these headphones are truly yours. All-day listening comfort? Yes, please. Fast-flowing curves and pivoting performance allow for natural fit and optimal comfort.
Apple and Beats have a really tight relationship and they’re changing the way anyone listens to music. Seamless setup and switching for Apple devices, amazing battery life, and quick charging is what you get out of it. Don’t worry: these work great with Android devices, too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is the only wired headphone set on our list, which you might view as a liability but no: the Sennheiser HD 599 is a premium headphones for audiophiles. That means the build quality is tight to produce exceptional sound. There are plenty of wireless headphones out there but these are meant for the audio connoisseur who doesn’t need to move around to enjoy what is being listened to.
This open back, over-the-ear headphone delivers a natural tonal balance featuring proprietary Sennheiser transducer technology. Those were a lot of fancy words just then but they all combine to deliver a message: these are darn fine headphones. They’re comfortable too: large ear cups fitted with plush velour ear cushions and a padded headband will make you wonder just how you got by without them.
Aluminum coils deliver excellent dynamics with high-efficiency and low distortion. Rest assured that these headphones were made for long listening sessions enjoying jazz, hard rock, or that bootleg Eagles tape from 1978 that you finally got your hands on. The HD 599 comes with two detachable cables designed for premium listening.
Plus: these are on sale for 50% off for Black Friday. Yes, $199.95 retail down to $99.00 on Friday, November 27 ONLY. Make it happen, people. These won’t last all day.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Sony ST5000 Premium 7.1.2 Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar will allow you to discover a new level of audio excellence. Three-dimensional surround sound that erupts from this unit is immersive to give the owner a real taste of what cinematic magic is really all about. The ST5000 is on sale this week for $300 off the list price for Black Friday week.
Sony’s 7.1.2ch S-Force PRO Front Surround technology combines digital signal processing and wavefront production to emulate a natural, three-dimensional sound field that comes from a single soundbar and subwoofer. The effect is a little jarring…in a good way. This one soundbar and subwoofer delivers completely realistic surround sound in a way that was impossible just five years ago.
Each speaker unit in the soundbar (there are seven speakers) features a woofer and tweeter that work together to deliver aligned audio across multiple frequencies. Two of the speakers bounce sound off the ceiling to reproduce overhead sound. The ST5000 is adaptable with multiple HDMI, analog, and USB inputs.
Bluetooth connectivity is on board as is Google Chromecast. With the Sony Music Center app, link multiple Sony speakers together to broadcast throughout the house. The ST5000 supports DTS:X object-based audio technology with a firmware update to place sound where it would occur naturally in space to create a multi-dimensional audio experience. In other words, your home theater setup will be an actual home theater setup.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There are a few Samsung soundbars on our list and for very good reason. For one, Samsung makes excellent audio equipment. For another, many of their soundbars are on sale this week of Black Friday like this HW-S60T All-In-One Soundbar.
It has features four channels and six speakers built into the space-saving frame so wherever it’s placed in the designated room, it will sound great. The rounded shape is nice to look at and doesn’t compete for attention. The premium fabric exterior is classy, functional, and suitable for any interior.
Bluetooth connectivity allows the S60T to sync up with the television right away as well as stream content from another device. Two different devices can be connected at the same time as well. Two sound modes allow for customization of the overall presentation whether you’re listening to music, a podcast, or watching a movie. 5.1 Dolby surround sound, Wi-Fi, and Alexa capability puts this soundbar over the top.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Polk Audio MagniFi Mini Home Theater might be small, but it packs some huge sound in that little package. The compact design features a collection of powerful drivers and tweeters that produce surprisingly clear sound. At just over a foot long, this is a soundbar that will bring excellent audio to small spaces.
The soundbar produces 5.1 Dolby Digital surround sound and is paired with an included wireless subwoofer that will push high-quality audio throughout whichever room is lucky enough to host this package. Voice adjust technology allows for the independent control of voice levels to maximize clarity and eliminate sound latency.
Google Cast and Bluetooth are built-in to stream music and other audio directly from a smartphone, tablet, or another compatible Android device for a multi-room system using the Google Home app. Setup can happen in minutes using the included HDMI and optical cables. This great system is on sale this Black Friday for $90 off the list price.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sometimes simple is the best. The Sony S100F 2.0 Soundbar was designed for that house that just needs a little oomph put into their television watching. This Sony soundbar will definitely do that.
It features a setup process so easy that you’ll wonder how it happened. The built-in tweeter, Bass Reflex speaker, and two-channel output sound superb and housed in a slim design that will fit into any room, especially small ones. You’ll experience high-quality, room-filling sound with something Sony calls “S-Force Pro Front Surround Sound”; fancy talk for “really great sound”.
Stream audio via Bluetooth, aux connection, or USB. It measures a little more than 37 inches long to fit under most television screens. Here’s the best part: this prime piece of audio hardware is less than $100.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Samsung HW-T650 3.1 Soundbar may look a lot like another item on our list, the 5.1 Samsung HW-Q60T, but there are subtle differences other than price. Both soundbars have dedicated center channels that sound crisp and clear.
The T650 mixes surround content down to stereo in order to play it and the Q60T doesn’t. What this means is that the T650 isn’t quite as “good” as the other one. The T650 has a nice design and a good build quality (they look virtually identical) but no graphic EQ. You’d have to be an audio technician to really tell but there it is.
The HW-T650 has a couple of advantages, however: it has a better-balanced sound right out of the box. Its soundstage sounds wider. And it also is cheaper. If you’re a real audiophile, spend some extra dollars on the Q60T. Everyone else, just save some dollars and pick up the T650 for $192 off the retail price (48%!) during Black Friday week.
-
Use code THANKS to save 35%! at Joy Organics From Joy Organics
This Joy Organics USDA Organic CBD Tincture is amazing. This Tranquil Mint flavor is the most delicious CBD oil I’ve ever tried.
(Full Disclosure: I received a free sample to test out.)
And when it comes to CBD tinctures, flavor isn’t insignificant. If you want your CBD to take effect faster, experts recommend keeping the CBD oil under your tongue for several seconds. That’s a lot easier if your CBD oil is delicious, like this one.
And today, you can save 35% — meaning you can get this tincture for the lowest price of the year.
Just use the code THANKS at checkout to get 35% off your entire offer (plus a free gift!).
Joy Organics CBD has USDA certified organic CBD products, and full spectrum as well as THC-free CBD oil (like this one).
So buying from them is always a good idea. But it’s an even better idea this week, when you can save big, with their biggest sale of the year.
For more information on why we love this CBD brand, check out our guide to organic CBD oil.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We’re trying to contain our excitement, but it’s hard to do – especially when you stumble upon a truly amazing deal! You can now save up to 40% on a number of Sorel boot styles, including the popular Sorel Lexie Wedge Boot, thanks to this early Black Friday deal! For additional styles, click here.
Made for the winter fashionista in all of us, these boots from Sorel have a 3-inch wedge heel, are made with water-resistant full-grain leather, feature a heavy-duty and secure rubber sole that provides stability and traction, and features a two-tone, lace-up design. Cute, comfortable, and totally stylish, this is one great Black Friday boot deal!
Available sizes: 5 -12
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Don’t let the lack of a brand name fool you: this 40-inch soundbar from BYL features a full range of bass and treble levels for some incredible sounding stereo with great clarity and less distortion. Six professionally-tuned drivers are the backbone of this impressive piece of hardware. And for the week of Black Friday, this soundbar is on sale for $15 off the standard price.
Three different sound settings accessible directly from the remote are available to customize your listening experience. Watching a movie? Movie mode provides richer cinematic sound with deep bass. Music mode will tweak the bass and treble to fit. And dialogue mode crisps up spoken word programs for clarity.
Measuring 40 inches long and with 100 Watts of power onboard, this soundbar will make a great addition to your home theater. Sound is projected at a wide angle to the room for an optimal listening experience. It’s Bluetooth 5.0 capable with ports for RCA, optical, and USB connections.
If you don’t need a 40-inch soundbar, BYL has models that measure 34 inches and 28 inches wide respectively. All of them are on sale this week for Black Friday.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for a soundbar deal that will turn your living room into a theater, then look no further than the Samsung HW-Q60T 5.1 Soundbar. For the week of Black Friday, Samsung is knocking off $222 from the $500 retail price. This unit comes in five sizes from the HW-Q60T to the HW-Q950T and all of them are on sale this week.
This soundbar series features immersive 3D sound and Acoustic Beam technology that delivers sound precisely from where the action is coming on screen. Surround sound is an understatement: The Q60T makes audio come to life with speakers that fire from the front, side, and above. Yes, I know: awesome.
The DTS Virtual:X experience will make the room that you watch television in like a movie theater. Remember those? Powerful 3D sound comes to life by recreating audio that makes you feel like you’re a part of the action. True 5.1 channel sound will really improve anything that you’re watching. Plus, if you already have a Samsung QLED TV, this soundbar perfectly matches with it to provide a simpler setup, matching design, and integrated sound.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Sonos Beam Smart TV Soundbar is available (white version only) for the week of Black Friday for $100 off the listed price. It pumps out serious sound while you stream content whether you’re watching television, movies, or listening to music or podcasts.
It features the ability to control your content with voice control; Amazon Alexa is built right in so you can play music, check news, set alarms, and more all while you’re hands-free. It measures just a little over 25 inches, the Sonos Beam won’t hang off your furniture or block the screen. Just wait: you’ll go from unboxing this soundbar to listening to it in just minutes with nothing but two cords and automatic remote detection.
Sonos Beam has additional add-on accessories to enhance your experience as well; add Sonos One SLs for surround sound or Sonos Sub for added bass. Connect to other Sonos speakers to enjoy brilliant sound in any or every room. Sonos is well known for its line of wireless speakers that can pump up the jam throughout the house; the Sonos Beam is just as nifty.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Bose produces some of my most favorite gadgets on the planet so it’s no wonder that I really enjoy the Bose Solo 5 Soundbar System. It’s comprised of a single soundbar that delivers distinctly improved sound quality than what you’re used to. The Solo 5 is on sale for $50 off this Black Friday week.
This soundbar brings clarity to your audio whether it’s dialogue spoken quietly (and distinctly) on PBS or crazy loud sound effects from a Star Wars flick. The Solo 5 features sound modes as well; the dialogue mode makes each word stand out crisply and cleanly. Additional bass can be had with one touch of a button. Because of its size, it can be set practically anywhere.
The soundbar features Bluetooth connectivity to wirelessly stream music from any devices you have and you can control all of the functions of the soundbar and your television with the universal remote. And because I’m sure they care, Bose provided just one hookup to your television to make the magic happen. Huzzah.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Treblab isn’t an easily recognizable household name but they produce some decent audio equipment. This pair of Treblab X2 Over Ear Workout Headphones is worth a look. Save $50 on this pair of nice headphones during the week of Black Friday. That’s a savings of 42% off list price.
They feature active noise cancelling technology along with Bluetooth connectivity to provide surprisingly good sound while blocking out exterior white noise. The Treblab X2 will play constantly for 35 hours on one charge. That’s enough for more than a few workouts. When they need more juice, these headphones fully charge in just three hours.
The X2s are IPX4 water-resistant and sweatproof while offering a personal fit and soft, pliable cushioning that molds to the natural shape of your head. A built-in mic provides clarity for answering phone calls as well as access to voice assistants like Siri or Alexa.
Push-button controls on the underside of the earphone housing provide easily accessible adjustment to track play, pause, skip, volume, and call answering. I’ll reiterate here that Treblab is an off-brand but must point out the large number of positive reviews from folks like me (not robots), that simply love these things, especially for the price.
-
BUY ONE GET ONE FREE on Five CBD's Gummies! at Five CBD From Five CBD
Five CBD Full Spectrum Gummies are amazing. I received a free sample to test out, and they really stood out, because of their palpable effects. And this week, you can buy one bottle and get one free — saving you nearly $60.
They give you a “buzz,” but it’s not debilitating. It’s more of a creative, uplifting, productive buzz.
The THC levels remain below .3%, so these are still legal in all 50 states. (To be sold as CBD or hemp, products can only have THC levels at .3% or less.) These low levels of THC are considered “non-psychoactive.”
So why do these CBD gummies produce such a noticeable buzz?
It could be Five CBD’s namesake ratio: They include 5 times as much CBD as other beneficial hemp compounds (including THC). For more information, check out my detailed review in our guide to the best CBD gummies.
I tried the 50 mg version, but you could also start with their 25-milligram version, which is cheaper. (And you can still buy one, get one free all week for Black Friday!)
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Samsung Galaxy Book combines performance and portability, making it a great choice for a high-performing machine with a 2-in-1 form factor. Not only can you use it as a tablet with the included Samsung S Pen but you can also flip out the keyboard for some serious productivity. It is powered by am Intel Core i7 CPU and has an ample 512 GB of SSD storage.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Wireless Headphones pump out sound that rocks. The AKG-tuned 12mm speaker and enhanced bass tone play everything in studio-quality sound. The open design suits those who prefer a natural, spacious sound like that found in a live listening environment.
The Galaxy Buds Live are on sale this week of Black Friday for $139.99; that’s $30 off the retail price. According to CamelCamelCamel, that’s the only major drop in price since the headphones were released this summer.
Equal parts headphones and ear bling, Galaxy Buds Live come in four colors you’ll want to show off: black, bronze, red, and white. Turn on Active Noise Cancellation to block out background noise anywhere you’re at. Features like Active Noise Canceling are enabled through a Bluetooth connection or the Galaxy Wearable app on Android or the Galaxy Buds app on iOS devices.
Ready to let the world back in? Then tap again to let in surrounding live sounds like the voices of co-workers, flight announcements, or street traffic while still enjoying your favorite track. The Galaxy Buds Live features long-lasting battery life with a case that doubles as a wireless charger. Your voice assistant is always on to order coffee, send a message, or search music, all with hands-free operation.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sony’s line of wireless headphones, including this pair of WH-XB900 over-the-ear headphones, look great, sound better, and would make a welcome gift under the tree this holiday season. Black Friday is this week and that means great deals. The Sony WH-XB900N Wireless Headphones are on sale for 50% this week only. That’s savings of $125.
Simple design typically hides a huge amount of intricate thought behind the construction of things. Sony headphones provide incredible comfort with thick-cushioned ear cups and a smooth, sliding headband. But how do they sound?
One word: amazing. Next-level digital noise cancelling technology provides rich sound, extra bass, and balanced high and mid-range tones. The WH-XB900 headphones feature the convenience of hands-free calling with an integrated microphone and Bluetooth connectivity.
30 hours of battery life are what you’ll enjoy with this pair of Sony headphones. Ten minutes of charging will get you an additional 60 minutes. Touch sensor controls can pause, play, or skip tracks along with controlling volume and answering calls. Need to give Alexa a command? These headphones will allow you to do that.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This pair of JBL Club 950NC Wireless Headphones will bring the stage to you. Legendary JBL sound and audio in high-resolution will give you the ultimate range of detail and clarity for an incredible experience. speaking of incredible, these headphones are on sale this week of Black Friday for just $169.95. You’ll save $80 off the retail price.
These JBL headphones know what you want: a calm ride to work, distraction-free studying, freedom from Mitch walking into your office, and gabbing endlessly about office politics. No worries. The Club 950NC will tune out the world to allow you to focus on your favorite music. Simply press and hold the Smart Ambient button to get to your happy place.
But hey, Mitch sometimes can’t be held at bay. Use the Ambient Aware and TalkThru features to have that quick chat with people around you without the need to remove your headphones. TalkThru drops the music level down and amplifies external voices. Even Mitch’s.
JBL Club 950NC Headphones use Bluetooth to stay connected with your smartphones and with your Amazon Alexa voice assistant. With the My JBL Headphones app, you can set up your Voice Assistant and tap on your left earpiece to send texts, play your favorite music, check the weather, and more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I’m a fan of Anker’s Soundcore products including these Liberty Air Wireless Headphones. They’re on sale during Black Friday Week for just $29.99; that’s a 54% savings off the retail price. Hurry to take advantage of this excellent holiday savings deal.
The graphene-coated drivers of the Liberty Air headphones eliminate distortion to produce sound with enhanced accuracy and outstanding clarity. You’ll experience detailed highs, bright mids, and satisfyingly deep bass. Two built-in microphones with uplink noise cancellation effectively filter out external noise to boost clarity and quality while you go on about your day.
Your voice will sound clear even when walking down a crowded city street or on a packed (with masks, hopefully) subway to work. Anker utilizes a charging technology and a new-generation Bluetooth chipset to ensure battery usage that is incredibly efficient. Five hours of solid runtime is boosted to 20 hours with the included charging case.
Discreet touchpads on the Liberty Air headphones allow effortless touch commands when answering calls as well as controlling playback with options for play, pause, and skip. The latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology provides a solid and stable connection for skip-free music. Liberty Air is IPX5-rated for effective protection against liquids like rain and sweat.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Skullcandy True Wireless Headphones provide 30 total hours of playback and feature a rapid charge option to get you the runtime you need at a fraction of the time to juice them up. During the week of Black Friday, these in-ear headphones are on sale for 50%, a savings of $40 this week only. True Wireless Headphones will be a welcome surprise in anyone’s stocking.
Full media controls exist on each ear bud and they can be used solo if needed. Three EQ modes (music, movie, podcast) dial in sound quality where and when the user needs it. Plus, they’re IP55 water-resistant to keep up with workouts, yard work, or life at the beach.
What’s that? You lost one already? Lucky for you, Tile technology is built into each ear bud so you can find them with your smartphone. There are five rad colors to choose from and the sound quality is off the hook…what are you waiting for?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Step up this holiday season to amazing wireless sound with HD 450BT Wireless Headphones from Sennheiser. It’s on sale for Black Friday for 50% off retail, a savings of $100. Whether listening to a podcast or on the go with your favorite song, you can count on the HD 450BT to be your reliable audio companion. Thanks to Sennheiser’s active noise cancellation and a closed-back design, the HD 450BT delivers rich sound without distraction, even in loud environments.
Thanks to a winning combination of superior sound quality, advanced Bluetooth technology, and an excellent 30-hour battery life, this versatile wireless headset is less expensive than other headphones from Sennheiser without sacrificing features or quality. A voice assistant button and a robust folding design provide take-anywhere durability.
Download and use the Sennheiser Smart Control App that features selectable sound modes for tailoring the sound experience to your travel playlist. Besides battery status and firmware updates, the app features a podcast mode that optimizes the intelligibility of podcasts, audiobooks, and other speech content. Great headphones for a great price? Yes, please.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These Momentum 3 Wireless Headphones by Sennheiser deliver a superior listening experience. Depth and precision can be used to describe their construction, design, and sound quality. Each frequency is separated so bass, mid-range, and treble then work together in tandem. Save $50.00 with this early Black Friday deal but you’d better hurry.
Intuitive controls are designed into the unit for personal adjustment when taking a business call, talking to a friend, or simply getting away from it all in your own audio panic room. Automatic power and smart pause features provide sound enjoyment without the need to hide from life. Active noise cancellation and transparent hearing functionality are available in case you do want to hide from life. Advanced ANC offers three modes that work in a number of different environments.
The genuine leather head strap and premium over-the-ear cushioning provide luxurious comfort for anyone who enjoys total audio involvement. Sturdy brushed steel arms and durable covers will stand up to an overly active lifestyle as well. The Momentum 3 is the perfect companion to the stylish listener (you) who’s on the move.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These PXC 550-II Wireless Headphones from Sennheiser deliver superior sound quality and an amazing listening experience. For Black Friday, these fabulous earphones are on sale for just $199.95. That’s more than a $150 discount but you’d better act fast; these headphones won’t last long at that price.
The active noise cancellation feature will close off the audio of the world around you and can be adjusted to your preferences. Battery run time is a nice 30 hours strong. Travel from London to Hong Kong and back with just one charge. These headphones are meant for the professional on the go.
The PXC 550-II features an access button to your voice assistant of choice. Simply tap the button once and your preferred helper will be on the line be it Siri, Google, or Alexa. There’s a touchpad on the right ear as well that provides volume, play, stop, pause and track skip controls. You can take an incoming call with the touchpad as well.
Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless Headphones are only for those who appreciate the finer things in life. Are you that person? Smooth, stylish, and extremely comfortable, these headphones are a great way to enjoy music, spoken word, and entertainment on your terms.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With the Skullcandy Indy Wireless In-Ear Headphones, you’ll be connected without being tied down. With Bluetooth wireless technology and stable ear gels for a secure fit, this pair of headphones will be just what Santa has on his list this holiday season. They’re on sale for just $34.99 the week of Black Friday. That’s a $50 savings over retail.
The Indy headphones are IP55 sweat and water-resistant so they’ll keep up with whatever crazy workout you have planned with no issues. What’s that? The crazy workout is going to be an all-day thing? No worries: Indy features 16 hours of total battery life.
These babies feature call, track, volume, and voice assistant access via touch controls. Look, we all know you want wireless freedom without getting all tangled in plastic cords. Dance like no one’s watching with a choice of five color options, a tight fit, and premium sound quality.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve never experienced sleeping under a natural goose down comforter you’re in for a surprising treat. This Kathy Ireland goose down comforter is filled with a lofty blend of all-natural small white goose feathers and large white goose down clusters. These combine to trap heat and provide “just-right” year-round sleeping comfort. Goose down is naturally temperature regulating, so you won’t get cold in the winter but you’ll also stay cool in the summer.
The 240 thread count cotton cover is comfortable next to your skin, although you might opt for a duvet cover to keep your comforter from needing to be laundered too frequently. The down filling stays in place thanks to sewn-through baffles that prevent the feathers from getting matted. Get this comforter during Black Friday week for 65% off the list price.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
All music, no noise: that’s what you’ll have with the Venue Wireless ANC Over-Ear Headphones from Skullcandy. That’s a very accurate description as they feature active noise cancelation (that’s the ANC in the title) to help keep out the outside world whether you’re traveling, needing to tune out a roommate, or simply escape the office.
Just because the Venue Headphones are good at filtering out noise, don’t think they’ll filter out everything. Special features will help you stay connected with what you want to stay connected with. Monitor mode allows for a normal conversation with just the touch of a button, without the need to take the headphones off. You can also use Venue to activate your voice assistant like Alexa on your mobile device to message your friends or get directions.
Skullcandy overdesigns their audio equipment and it shows. The comfortable over the ear shells feature a strong, lightweight design made with premium materials. The headband is cushioned and adjustable so you can dial in just the right fit for yourself. Don’t worry about waiting for these headphones to charge; the rapid charge feature will get you five hours of battery life in just ten minutes.
These incredible headphones are on sale for the week of Black Friday for just $99.99; that’s $80 off the retail price, people. They’re stylish, sound great, and will keep you thumpin’ all day.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are versatile earbuds that harmonize warm, satisfying bass tones with crisp high notes to deliver severe audial bliss. They’re on sale for the week of Black Friday for $40 off the retail price. They have the ability to selectively tune environmental noise in or out so the user can stay focused on a phone call or get lost with a favorite playlist.
Galaxy Buds+ fit perfectly to isolate the wearer from distracting noises to stay focused on what they want. But let’s say you want to filter in some of the outside world; just switch on Ambient Aware2 to hear oncoming traffic, your order number, or flight announcements while continuing to enjoy your favorite audio.
The battery is built to go all day with 22 hours of serious sound. 11 hours of nonstop music can be made possible with a single charge and the wireless charging case can provide 11 more. Forgot to charge them the night before? No worries. Three minutes of charging in the case provides an hour of additional play time.
A dedicated internal and two external microphones pick up your voice and isolate it from outside noises to make sure that you will be heard correctly. When you’re on a call, your voice will come through without issue, even in noisy locations.
The Galaxy Buds+ are compatible with both Android and iOS platforms via Bluetooth. Use the earbuds with the Galaxy Wearable app on Android and Galaxy Buds+ app on iOS for even more features.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones provide three levels of noise cancellation for an audio experience that you’ve never had. Bose is the master of quality audio technology. Their QuietComfort 35 II headphones completely bring it. They’re Alexa-enabled for voice access to music, smart home gadgets, or information when you want it.
The dual-mic system shuts out ambient noise to provide you with crystal-clear sound. It understands the noise around you better than you do. These headphones are equipped with Bluetooth connectivity without a second thought, personalized settings, and even more amenities via the Bose app.
The Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones come in black, blue, and metallic rose. They’re typically $299.00 but for Black Friday, they are available for just $199.00. That’s a savings of $100, my friend.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Comfortable and incredibly nice to listen to, the Sony WHCH710N Noise Cancelling Headphones are ideal for music, spoken word, telephone calls, and more. During Black Friday, they’re on sale for 56% off the normal price. That’s a savings of $112.00. Sony makes advanced tech gear and these headphones are definitely advanced.
Battery life can last a rich 35 hours by making the battery go the distance along with quick charges throughout the day. Hands-free calling works without a hitch: simply use your voice assistant such as Alexa or Google Assistant to make it happen. Bluetooth streaming is easy and quick with NFC one-touch capability.
The metal sliders of the headband adjust smoothly to conform to your head making these headphones yours. No one likes cancel culture but canceling out the world once in a while isn’t so bad. Smart noise cancelation automatically senses your environment with dual noise sensor technology. What are you waiting for? Make the holidays that much merrier with these great Sony headphones.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Sony WH1000XM4/B Black Wireless Headphones are the latest release of the series and on sale this week of Black Friday for $72 off the retail price. These headphones are plush, comfortable, intelligent, and technologically advanced. Cushioned headband and ear cups feel great and won’t contribute to fatigue.
The premium sound of these headphones elevates the listening experience and will personalize and control everything the user hears over time. Adaptive Sound Control is onboard to automatically detect what the user is up to: walking, waiting, or traveling. It then adjusts the ambient sound settings to best suit the situation.
Runtime is approximately 30 hours of quick charging battery capability. A ten-minute charge allows for five more hours of playback. Superior call quality with precise voice pick up combines five built-in microphones with advanced audio signal for clear calls.
A proximity sensor in the earcups can detect whether or not anyone is wearing the headphones and will pause the content when they are removed. Playback resumes when they’re put back on. Touch sensor controls will pause, play, skip tracks, control volume, activate your voice assistant, and answer phone calls.
As soon as you speak to someone next to you, the Speak-to-Chat feature automatically stops the audio and allows ambient sound for the conversation. The WH-1000XM4 headphones may be paired with two Bluetooth devices at the same time for wireless convenience.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Though Microsoft may be best known for their 2-in-1 Surface device, they also make a traditional clamshell-style laptop under the Surface name. That is the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, and currently, this 13.5-inch laptop is $400 off MSRP. The discounted version sports 256 GB of SSD storage and 16 GB of RAM so it is more than capable of functioning as a workhorse computer. It also has a slim form factor and 11.5 hours of battery life. Altogether it is a high-end choice for anyone in seek of no-hassle performance.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you are looking to upgrade your networking equipment this year, then you have very few reasons not to switch to Wi-Fi 6. The TP-Link Archer AX20 is a great entry point for doing so. It is fairly low-priced for an AX router, especially while it is $30 off through Black Friday week. Wi-Fi 6 routers support a higher concurrent user count while being more energy efficient too, making them an inevitable upgrade for all online households. It also boasts easy mobile setup via the TP-Link Tether app.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Have you been searching for a playful nature-inspired comforter set for one of your kids’ rooms or even your own space? This adorable light-hearted bedding set couldn’t be more a more perfect option with its splashy print of foxes, birds, flowers, and other natural elements. The quilted comforter and shams are machine washable and feature a reversible print of gray and white. This set also comes with a clever fox-shaped pillow that adds a total touch of whimsey to this cute bedding package. Get it right now for 70% off for the twin set or 72% off for the full/queen size.
If you’re looking for a bedding set with a brighter splash of color, this fun fox print also comes in a navy and orange combo that’s 69% off the regular price.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Introduced in 2020, the KitchenAid Cordless Collection is comprised of beautifully designed cord-free electric kitchen gadgets – the 7-speed hand mixer, the 5-cup food chopper, and the hand blender. With the convenience of being able to cook wherever and however you choose, these kitchen tools are total game-changers. And, now, thanks to this Black Friday deal, you can save 30% off the entire collection! No color exclusions, either!
Each appliance features a powerful and rechargeable Lithium-Ion battery that provides you the flexibility to complete all kinds of kitchen tasks for an extended period of time. Taking just two hours to fully-charge, and less time for smaller projects, you’ll be chopping up, whipping up, and blending up all kinds of delicious meals, desserts, and snacks in no time.
All models are available in seven colors, but please note that due to the popularity, some colors are no longer available.
-
The Legend of Zelda titles are some of my favorite Nintendo titles and Link’s Awakening is no exception. It’s a remodeled version of the game originally made for the classic Game Boy system but upgraded with superb graphics and sound for the 21st Century. The characters are modeled like little toys that you can control and interact with.
As Link, you awaken in a strange land away from Hyrule, where animals talk and monsters roam. To uncover the truth behind your whereabouts and rouse the legendary Wind Fish, explore Koholint Island and all its trap-ridden dungeons, reimagined in stunning detail for this new release of one of the most beloved The Legend of Zelda games. Along the way, you’ll meet a hilarious assortment of charming characters to which you’ll never want to say goodbye.
All of the dungeons and puzzles that made the Zelda games real fan-favorites are here with a revved-up approach. In this new version of the game, the classic soundtrack has been reborn with new arrangements, and now you can equip more items at once, review key conversations, and navigate the map in new ways.
But it’s not just about the adventure; a building application is here for more Zelda fun. Try your hand at the renovated mini-games to earn dolls based on the Super Mario series…or Chamber Stones. These unusual stones can be used to arrange your own Chamber Dungeons; each one is a puzzle in and of itself. Place chambers from dungeons found throughout the game on a series of objective-based grids.
-
Anyone can play a Super Mario game, but imagine actually creating one. That’s exactly what Super Mario Maker 2 is all about. The player can experience a nearly limitless number of side-scrolling Super Mario courses anytime, anywhere. Save $20 on this fun build-a-game for the Nintendo Switch for the week of Black Friday 2020.
Start with more than 100 built-in courses for the single-player story mode, a new Mario adventure that unleashes the creative potential of Super Mario Maker 2. Then break the rules with a wide range of parts, tools, and customization options to create side-scrolling Super Mario courses that only exist in your head or pass a Joy-Con controller to a partner and create together.
If you have a Nintendo Switch Online membership, be part of the huge Super Mario Maker 2 community. Power up the fun and go even further with building courses with Course World. Share the courses that you’ve created and access an endless supply made by other gamers. You can even play online with other players.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For those that are a bit more serious about their coffee experience, there are beautiful options that are heavily discounted for the Uber coffee, espresso, and iced coffee fan. De ‘Longhi is one of the premier names in gourmet coffee and espresso. This is the first and only automated coffee and espresso machine with an iced coffee recipe. It includes complete brewing technology that includes a coffee grinder for the freshest coffee tastes.
Have a coffee shop quality coffee beverage in less than 40 seconds with just the push of a button. With a removable brew unit and dishwasher-safe drip tray, this machine takes half the time and cost to clean compared vs. competitor models and without the use of chemicals. The burr grinder features 13 different settings. Choose Cappuccino settings on the frother and enjoy Italian classic cappuccino with a dryer texture milk-foam or select Hot Milk setting for your latte. Save nearly $200 for a limited time on this awesome machine.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For whatever reason, Mario’s intrepid brother Luigi likes to hang out in haunted houses. That’s a strange hobby but it makes for an incredibly fun video game: Luigi’s Mansion 3. Save 33% on the game during the week of Black Friday.
Players catch ghosts and solve puzzles to rescue Mario and other friends in the Last Resort (ha) Hotel. Each floor of the towering hotel is themed, from the décor to the puzzles to the boss at the end. Luigi has an all-new Poltergust G-00 (it’s like a vacuum cleaner fabricated by way of the Ghostbusters) to use against all the bad guys. Pummel ghosts with a Slam, break through defenses with the Suction Shot, and blow back groups with a Burst.
Luigi has a new friend for this adventure: Gooigi, an all-green doppelganger, who can do what Luigi can’t. Gooigi can slip through tight spaces, walk over spikes, and help Luigi overcome obstacles. A single player can change between Luigi and Gooigi or let a friend play as Gooigi for a fun two-player co-op game.
-
Use Code BFBOGO50 to Buy One Get One 50% Off at Receptra Naturals From Receptra Naturals
Receptra Naturals “Serious Rest” Gummies include 25 mg CBD each, as well as 3 mg CBN.
CBN is a cannabinoid, like CBD, that’s beginning to grow more popular, as science reveals the way it can help provide deep, restful sleep.
Today only, if you buy one Receptra Naturals product, you can get the second (The code works on everything on their website — we just think these gummies will be really helpful during this wacky holiday season.)
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Formulated for men, but often snagged by the women in their lives, Jack Black Deep Dive Glycolic Facial Cleanser is a quick way to get noticeably firmer and clearer skin with smaller pores and a more refined look. This exfoliating cleanser uses glycolic acid to slough off dead skin cells and gives skin a revitalized appearance. This cleanser also uses kaolin clay and volcanic ash, two ingredients known for literally drawing impurities out of pores to leave skin deeply clean and clear.
This cleanser can also be used as a purifying mask. Just a drop or two used on clean skin and left to dry can then be rinsed off for great results without stocking up on separate products. This cleanser is 35% off just in time for Black Friday, and Jack Black also has some amazing gift sets for the holidays.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Coravin Wine Preservation System blends together elegance with technology to make bottles of wine last longer – weeks, months, and even years! Seriously! And, thanks to this early Black Friday deal, you can save 50% on the latest release: the Model Six in Mica.
The Coravin passes a surgery-grade hollow needle through the cork of the bottle and pressurizes it with argon gas. Insert, tip, pour – that’s it! When done pouring, remove the device from the bottle, and the cork will reseal itself. The needle is actually offset so that it never pierces the same place twice. It also features an ergonomic handle and is sold with three Coravin Pure Capsules, two Coravin Screw Caps, and a carrying case.
Click here for more information on this incredible system and this insanely good deal.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Find out what breeds your mixed-breed cat is with this Basepaws Cat DNA Test which is currently 50% off for Black Friday week. At only $74.99 down from $149, this is the lowest price that this test kit has been offered on Amazon this year, according to CamelCamelCamel price tracker.
With just a cheek swab, the kit can identify 21 cat breeds to break down your cat’s ancestry as well as do health screenings for 39 gene mutations connected to genetic conditions and diseases. The report only takes four to six weeks to receive and provides around 35 pages of insights that are easy to access online or through their smartphone app.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Crafts, scrapbooks, mementos, school projects, home decor – it all gets a major upgrade with the Cricut Air Explore 2. And, you can save $48 on this incredible model. This offer is only applicable to the following colors: blue, mint, and matte black.
The perfect gift for any family, everyone will enjoy being able to create all kinds of magic with the ultimate smart cutting machine. And, guess what? You can cut more than paper with this device. Yep! This device can handle premium vinyl, iron-on and htv vinyl, cardstock, faux leather, adhesive foils, specialty paper, poster board, and more. Layout your designs on your computer, iPad, or mobile phone and get to cutting.
Each machine includes a Cricut Premium Fine Point Blade and Housing, a Cricut 12 inch x12 inch Light Grip Adhesive Cutting Mat (perfect for vinyl and htv projects), a Cricut Black Fine Point Pen, access to Cricut’s design software Design Space, and a 2 week free trial to Cricut Access
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sometimes a single piece of furniture is so bold that it can cement the look of an entire room, and if you’ve been looking for that signature item for your home, this white marble and walnut coffee table could be it. The dramatic V-shape base sets on a stable walnut pedestal that adds stability and style. The tabletop is made from natural white marble slightly mottled with shades of gray.
This table is spacious at 47 x 28 x 19 inches, so you’ll want to consider it for a room that’s equally spacious. It’s also quite heavy, at 166 pounds, so you might want to decide where you’ll place it in advance. Right now, get this gorgeous coffee table for 51% off the regular price.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Perfect for a modern industrial loft or anyone with a love of steampunk decor, this clever counter height dining table and barstool set has a seriously hip vibe that’s irresistible. With dark bronze tone metal legs, the table is topped by dark brown engineered wood with birch veneers. This table could easily be used as a breakfast bar, or as a solo dining table depending on your setup. The stools feature swivel seats of the same wood and veneer combination with easy height adjustability and comfortable footrests.
Get this cool dining set while the Black Friday deals last at 48% off, saving you $183.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re like us, your phone is more than just a phone: it’s a camera. So, if you’re looking for a way to back-up all those photos, videos, and favorite logged memories in a more convenient and efficient way, let us introduce you to ibi – the smart photo manager.
This totally cool device collects and organizers pictures and video from your phone, tablet, social media accounts, and more – just tell ibi where you want to pull content from and it will. And, here’s the cool part: you can privately share content with your closest friends and family, and stream ibi to your TV with Fire TV, Roku, Google Chromecast and more. And, with 1 TB of data storage, you’ll have more than enough room for all those snaps. Pretty coo, huh?
Oh, and with this Black Friday Deal, you can save $40!
For more Black Friday Deals on memory storage and hard drives, click here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Die-hard fans will fall over themselves thanking you for this 15-disc Lord of the Rings Trilogy Extended Version Blu-ray Collection. It comes with a mind-boggling 26 hours of special features spread across nine discs as well as almost two hours of movie content that wasn’t in the original theatre release.
The set is currently $59.99 down from the original $119.98 for a savings of $59.99.
Each film has four discs dedicated to the move content and special features. This isn’t a box set you can binge-watch in a day. This is a commitment and one that us true LOTR fans love doing.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fans of the Jurassic film series can save big today with this Jurassic World Five-Movie Collection which is currently 62% off at $22.99 down from the original $59.98. That works out to $36.99 off. According to CamelCamelCamel Amazon price tracker, the only time this Blu-ray set was offered at a lower price was last December, and it was only $0.62 less than it is now.
The set includes all your favorite Jurassic movies: Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, Jurassic World, and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Each movie has loads and loads of extras like deleted scenes, behind-the-scenes featurettes, making-off special effects, storyboards, tours of the locations and sets, and commentary.
It also comes with a code for a digital copy of the content.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Right now you can save up to $40.04 off the Philips Sonicare 4100 ProtectiveClean Brush. This model is a great way to get all the dental health benefits of a sonic toothbrush without all the compacted bells and whistles.
It has a user-friendly one-button design and uses a quad-pacer pulse to make sure you’re covering all four quadrants of your mouth. There’s also a sensor that alerts you if you’re pressing down too hard and a light-up alert to tell you when it’s time to replace your brush head. It also has a 14-day battery life. I have a Sonicare that I don’t keep on the charging dock and I can say that I’m always surprised at how long the battery lasts.
The Black Version is 57% off, the White is 25% off, and Pink models are 40% off. You can also pick up a bundle deal of the brush and a set of three replacement brush heads.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Take up to 45% off select Nordic Ware bundt pans and make your holiday bakes that much classier and more impressive. I’m featuring this golden Crown Bundt Pan which was Nordic Ware’s 70th Anniversary pan. It’s 42% off right now at $35.96 down from a list price of $62.50. That’s a total of $26.54 off.
Nordic Ware’s exceptionally festive Pine Forest Bundt Pan is 46% for a savings of $22.87. Their Jubilee Bundt Pan is 39% off and their Blossom Bundt Pan, perfect for spring, is 45% off.
Nordic Ware pans are made in the United States and come with a lifetime warranty.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
No amount of skill in cake decorating can make up for having the right tools so pick up this 32-Piece Cake Decorating Set by Kootek while it’s 60% off. It’s on sale for $11.99 down from a list price of $29.99 for a savings of $18.00. Who doesn’t a final price that’s lower than the amount off?
The set includes two reusable silicone pastry bags, two plastic couplers for making tips more secure and easy to switch out, 24 numbered stainless steel piping tips, a storage container for the piping tips, one flower nail, and three icing smoothers in three different textures.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When we first saw the incredible deal on this wild abstract rug, we couldn’t help but think of that color starved room that was calling out for something cool to bring it to life. If you’re shopping for dorm room accoutrements, a teen’s room, or your own bland work from home office space, this 5’3″ by 7’3″ rug will keep you engaged just with its incredible blast of color.
Almost like a vibrant Georgia O’Keeffe painting, this would be super cool when paired with some of her vibrant prints on canvas that could turn a room around. Get it right now for 55% off and start planning your redecorating project right now.
-
Save 30% on ALL Endoca Products Today! at Endoca From Endoca
If you care about purchasing the cleanest, highest-quality, single-source CBD oil from Europe — and you want to save big for Black Friday — you want to buy Endoca’s Organic CBD Oil.
Endoca is committed to sustainability, quality, ultra-clean CO2 extraction, and regenerative agriculture. After reviewing the extensive materials on their website, we were very impressed.
Their hemp farms are certified organic, and their ingredients and processing facilities are certified as well. For more information on why we think their CBD oil is awesome (and how they stack up to American organic CBD oil companies, which are USDA-certified), check out our guide to organic CBD oil.
Their products tend to be a bit pricier than some other options, but we think the quality is worth it. Plus, right now, you can save 30%! No CBD oil coupon codes are required for this deal — it’s a sitewide discount, available today only.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Who doesn’t covet a cute Kate Spade bag, especially when it’s pale pink with snakeskin accents like this one? When you can find one at a 52% discount on Black Friday, you definitely want to pounce. This cute back features comfy handles in a contrasting wine color as well as a detachable strap for crossbody wear or shoulder carrying. Inside, the purse features a lined center zipper pouch and expansion panel, both in tan and black snakeskin print. The pouch has a slide pocket that snaps for simple storage.
-
Use code BYE2020 for 50% off! at Cornbread Hemp From Cornbread Hemp
Cornbread Hemp’s “Holiday Survival Kit” includes two bottles of their certified-organic CBD oil, plus an awesome CBD lotion.
And now through Black Friday, you can save 50% on a package deal of these three great CBD products!
We love this company’s CBD oil. (Full disclosure: Several months ago, I received a free sample to test out. We were impressed with the flavor, and with their rigorous lab testing.)
And right now, we’re impressed with the savings on this deal. Because even if you bought both of these bottles of Cornbread CBD oil on Amazon today, you’d still spend a lot more than the total price of this bundle. (And buying CBD on Amazon has its own issues.)
Plus, you wouldn’t get the extra bottle of CBD lotion, or any of the festive gift wrapping, ribbons, or holiday card, which all come included in this Holiday Survival Kit.
If you check out our guide to organic CBD oil, you’ll find our full review of Cornbread Hemp, including more details on their organic certification and meticulous third-party test results.
The bottles included in this gift set are 375 milligrams each. But that makes a great gift! One of the bottles is their “whole plant” CBD oil, which includes a full spectrum of cannabinoids, including THC. (This is the type of CBD oil that Cornbread Hemp recommends for nighttime.)
The other bottle includes 375 milligrams of their “distilled” CBD, which is recommended for daytime use.
Plus, you get a 200 mg CBD lotion included in this gift bundle!
You can save big by taking advantage of this deal. Plus, Cornbread Hemp will even gift-wrap it, make out a card, and send it to your loved one, complete with festive holiday ribbons.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re constantly juggling an annoying cord, or you’re sick of trying to start your gas-powered unit, the Greenworks 40V cordless string trimmer is going to save your ears and a whole lot of frustration. With a 13-inch cut path, this trimmer can make short work of large riparian areas as well as efficiently trimming and edging your lawn. A simple push of the button gets this unit up and running.
The four-position pivoting head gives you lots of flexibility and helps to minimize shoulder and back strain as well. It also has a 90 degree rotating head with an edging wheel that allows for precise cutting that will keep your yard looking more like a park. This trimmer includes the charger and a 2.0 AH battery that’s compatible with more than 40 other Greenworks tools. Get this early Black Friday deal for 61% off, the lowest price since last spring according to our price tracker, CamelCamelCamel.
Cordless string trimmers make great Christmas gifts for anyone on your list who loves to keep a perfectly maintained yard.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking to become more eco-friendly and serious about self-sufficiency, this dual body composter is an addition you’re going to want to incorporate into your life. Two separate sides allow the first side to finish while leaving the second side available to add fresh kitchen scraps and clippings. You can alternate finish times so you’ve always got rich compost to add to your soil. With 6-8 turns per day, this unit can create nutrient-rich compost in as little as two weeks in the summer sun.
The two drums are made of BPA free UV inhibited recycled polyethylene that is contact safe and will not degrade under direct sunlight. The painted galvanized steel frame is corrosion resistant and will look great in your garden for years to come. Get it with this early Black Friday deal at 39% off. This is the lowest price we’ve seen since last December.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s a reason this Cold Steel axe gets amazing ratings from actual users. It delivers more power per blow, to give you more single strike splits on medium and larger logs. With the perfect balance and power-to-weight ratio, it takes a big bite with every swing. European style head features a four-inch blade and a 4 1/2 inch cutting edge.
It’s a great choice for all-around use from your backyard to trail busting and camping needs. It has a nice straight grain hickory handle that’s durable and comfortable. Anyone who has ever chopped kindling or firewood is going to love that. Get it today for 50 percent off, and channel your inner Paul Bunyan.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your DIYer hasn’t yet gotten an oscillating multitool, with Amazon Black Friday tool deals, today the ideal time to add one to their shop because this Black+Decker model is 56% off right now. It’s crazy versatile – capable of sawing off nails and screws, sanding in tight spaces, scraping paint, and doing an extraordinary number of other tasks that no other tool is quite right for. (My husband recently made secret book storage safes with his.)
It accomplishes flush-cutting, plunge-cutting, sanding, grinding, and so many other tasks. Six variable speeds offer from 10,000 up to 20,000 oscillations per minute. The comfort grips make for secure handling and more dexterity. The 2.5Amp motor gives it plenty of power to be durable even on the toughest projects.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Skip the sloppy and hard to use traditional measuring tapes which are never long enough for big projects, because you can get accurate measurements up to 165 feet with the Bosch Blaze laser measure instead. Even at the longest distances, it accurately measures up to 1/6 inch. A simple press of the button gets you started, and this compact device easily slips into a pocket or toolbelt when it’s not being used.
The backlit color display is easy to read, even when the weather is bad or you’re working in dark spaces. It also includes an auto-square function that allows you to instantly calculate square footage on projects. It’s IP54 rated to withstand rough job site use as well as rain and bad weather. Get it right now with this early Black Friday deal at 44% off the regular price. Once you’ve used it, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Cuisinart Convection Toaster Oven is well worth the price when not on sale so don’t sit on this 50% off Black Friday Week deal. At $226.04 off the list price, it’s hard to beat.
The best tasting cookies I’ve ever baked came out of this little convection oven. We used Grandma’s tried and true recipe but the convection setting on this thing brought new life into these cookies and they came out better than in my regular convection oven. It’s worth doing extra batches on smaller pans for that perfect chewy texture.
It’s simple to use with a dial and large, easy-read LCD display. There’s long list of selectable presets including toast, bagel, bake, roast, and broil. It heats up fast and makes impressively evenly browned toast.
I bought this myself recently while we were waiting for our oven to be fixed and I have no relationship with Cuisinart. I still use it all the time even though my oven is in working order.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Pick up your favorite shades of OPI nail polish at a discount. Right now you can find OPI polishes and nail treatments up to 50% off their normal prices. Their entire Scotland Collection is half off.
Select red shades, blue shades, and purple shades are 17% off and their OPI Nail Treatment is 17% off.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Right now you can pick up the Cuisinart Bread Maker at 57% off, bring the price down to $79.99 down from $185. That’s a savings of $105.51. Looking at an Amazon price tracker, you can see that this is the lowest price the bread maker has been this year.
This is a great gift for people who got into baking this year but don’t necessarily have the time to keep up with baking bread as much as they’d like to. Bread machines make having fresh homemade bread easier and faster. This one has a vertical baking pan which means it can be a much more compact machine and take up significantly less space on the countertop.
-
With the company’s history in the field, it’s no wonder why Segway’s Ninebot Drift W1 is where it is on our list of the Best Hover Shoes. Segway, renowned for its personal transporters and scooters, has created perhaps the best set of hover shoes available. The Drift W1’s are pretty powerful with the ability to tackle a 10% hill grade and handle up to 220-pounds of weight. Battery life is solid at about 45-minutes before needing a recharge. And their top speed of 7.5-mph is quick and efficient without being overly dangerous.
The design of the Ninebot Drift W1s is sleek with its black and white coloring. You can add flair to their look thanks to the built-in RGB LED lights. Taillights in the rear keep you safe if you’re using them in the dark. And each hover shoe touts silicone bumpers to prevent damage when you inevitably take a fall or crash into something.
They’re constructed with a Smart Battery Management System and are UL 2272 certified to ensure electrical safety standards. And with the pair being IPX6 splash-proof and IP54 rated, you should feel comfortable knowing that they’ll hold up under almost any condition.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Score $200 off the self-emptying iRobot Roomba i7+ with this Black Friday deal. The Roomba automatically deposits dust, dirt and other debris at the end of each cleaning session. The base is large enough to hold up to 60 days of debris, at which point you simply remove the base and empty it by pushing a button.
This Roomba is WiFi-enabled and works with Alexa for voice control. Smart mapping technology allows the robot vacuum to virtually see and map out the most effective cleaning patterns for every floor of your home. This robot vacuum works on carpets and excels at picking up pet hair.
If you don’t need such a high capacity bin, check out the Shark IQ R1001AE with Self-Empty Base.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you only get a decent signal within the proximity of your router, then it’s definitely time to upgrade. A modern router should be able to broadcast to all ends of your house, and when it can’t, then you should be looking at Mesh WiFi options like the Amazon eero Mesh WiFi Router. A three-pack of mesh nodes happens to be 30 percent off as an early Black Friday deal.
Mesh networking works by propagating your wireless signal between different nodes in your house rather than having it all come from one place. This allows you to have a more consistent signal throughout your house for the same price as buying a normal router.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For the more adventurous kids out there, the Segway Ninebot ES1L Electric Kick Scooter is sure to put a smile on their face.
First, let’s dig into the safety aspect. A decade ago, hoverboards had a tendency to overheat, making them dangerous. Since then, the laws were changed and any hoverboard sold on in, or to, the US must be UL 2272 certified, which basically means they’ve been tested en masse to see how they hold up.
I’ve written about hoverboards extensively in the past, so I can say if they’re UL 2272 certified, you shouldn’t need to worry.
With all that out the way, what can this thing do? The 250-watt motors mean this beast can ride upward slopes as high as seven degrees, which is a lot, and can hit speeds of up to 12.4 mph.
Although 12.4 mph may not sound like much, it feels much faster when you’re the rider.
In terms of distance per charge, you’re looking at around 12.4 miles, which is plenty.
It’s worth noting as well, this hoverboard can support weights of up to 200 pounds, so if you fancy using this to commute, you totally could.
Finally, don’t forget this board comes with a one-year limited warranty that covers parts and labor from the manufacturer. So should anything go awry, contact Amazon or Segway with any issues.
Recommended Ages: 14 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you or a loved one tends to get headaches or migraines from the sulfites in wine, you need to take advantage of Üllo’s Cyber Monday Sale on their Selective Sulfite Wine Filters and save $20.
The Üllo filter removes both sulfites and sediment from all wines for a purer wine that won’t give you the negative effects of sulfates. For migraine sufferers, this opens up a whole world of wine options. It also can function as an aerator as it filters or as a filter only with a quick twist of the Üllo to select air or no air.
It fits on top of almost any wine glass so you can filter a glass at a time. It’s shown in the photo with their decanter and is available as a Üllo Filter and Decanter Set. The Üllo is made in America and the glass is hand-blown with lead-free crystal. Replacement filters are fairly cheap which surprised me. These would make great gifts.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For those on a budget this Cyber Week, this Oral B Pro 1000 Oscillating Brush won’t break the bank but will break up plaque. The Pro 1000 in Pink and is currently 50% off which amounts to $30.02 off the original price. According to CamelCamelCamel price tracker, this brush has never been offered at a price this low before.
The black version is 40% off so you’re looking at a savings of just under $20. This brush hasn’t been this cheap since last holiday season.
It has an automatic two-minute timer and quad-pacer as well as a pressure sensor that will pause the oscillations of the brush if you are pressing down too hard. There’s only one mode so while you can’t adjust the speed, it does make the brush a much simpler, no-nonsense option.