115 Best Cyber Monday Deals: The Ultimate List

Use code BYE2020 for 50% off! at Cornbread Hemp

Cornbread Hemp’s “Holiday Survival Kit” includes two bottles of their certified-organic CBD oil, plus an awesome CBD lotion.

And now through Black Friday, you can save 50% on a package deal of these three great CBD products!

We love this company’s CBD oil. (Full disclosure: Several months ago, I received a free sample to test out. We were impressed with the flavor, and with their rigorous lab testing.)

And right now, we’re impressed with the savings on this deal. Because even if you bought both of these bottles of Cornbread CBD oil on Amazon today, you’d still spend a lot more than the total price of this bundle. (And buying CBD on Amazon has its own issues.)

Plus, you wouldn’t get the extra bottle of CBD lotion, or any of the festive gift wrapping, ribbons, or holiday card, which all come included in this Holiday Survival Kit.

If you check out our guide to organic CBD oil, you’ll find our full review of Cornbread Hemp, including more details on their organic certification and meticulous third-party test results.

The bottles included in this gift set are 375 milligrams each. But that makes a great gift! One of the bottles is their “whole plant” CBD oil, which includes a full spectrum of cannabinoids, including THC. (This is the type of CBD oil that Cornbread Hemp recommends for nighttime.)

The other bottle includes 375 milligrams of their “distilled” CBD, which is recommended for daytime use.

Plus, you get a 200 mg CBD lotion included in this gift bundle!

You can save big by taking advantage of this deal. Plus, Cornbread Hemp will even gift-wrap it, make out a card, and send it to your loved one, complete with festive holiday ribbons.