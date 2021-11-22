Early Black Friday Tineco Vacuum Deals: Save Up to $120

If this is the year you’re planning to really splurge on a Christmas gift for yourself or someone you love, now is the time to save big with Black Friday Tineco vacuum deals that last from now through November 28th.

Everyone on your Christmas list will love the Tineco A11 Tango Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner. When it comes to simple cleanups or more robust vacuuming jobs, this smartypants vac has it down. Perhaps that’s why the testers at Consumer Reports recently rated Tineco vacuums as their top two choices for cordless stick vacs.

Save $120 on the Tineco A11 Tango Cordless Stick Vacuum

This powerhouse features a 450 Watt motor and up to 120W of suction power for serious deep cleaning on both carpet and hard floor surfaces. This is truly the transformer of cordless stick vacuums as the two separate cleaning heads along with the attachments easily pop on and off. With the push of a button, you can go from a stick to a handheld in seconds.

Two Separate Cleaning Heads Tackle Every Big Job

This vacuum is amazingly versatile thanks to two separate cleaning heads that can tackle all your different floor surfaces from carpet to tile and hardwood to throw rugs. A high torque cleaning head digs deep to remove dirt as well as people and pet hair from carpets and rugs, while a second full-size soft roller power brush tackles dirt, lint, and all the things that land on hard surfaces, picking them up in a snap.

Better yet, emptying the dustbin is fast and easy, plus it has the capacity (6 liters) to tackle big jobs without clogging or slowing down! And to make life even easier, this vac comes with a hair cleaning tool that makes cleaning the rollers easy without ever removing them.

Did We Mention the Attachments?

When you want to give the stairs a once over, and the couch and chair cushions as well, this sweet vacuum can break down into a simple handheld unit that’s versatile and oh so easy. The mini-power brush cleans everything from pet hair to cobwebs in tight spaces.

This clever vac also comes with a crevice tool that’s ideal for window sills, car doors, and floors, and getting behind and under your fridge. The two-in-one dusting brush works perfectly on heat vents and intakes but also makes short work of cleaning lampshades, curtains, and other soft and hard surfaces.

The detachable 2500mAh large capacity battery charges fully in just five hours and with a 40 minute run time, you’ll get your vacuuming tasks finished with time to spare. Three power modes allow for quick cleanups as well as more intensive cleaning jobs.

The four-stage cyclonic HEPA filtration system removes 99.97% of dust and allergens up to 0.03 microns, so it leaves things clean and fresh. Super quiet around kids and pets, this vac weighs in at just 12.47 pounds.

When it comes to ease of use and maneuverability, the Tango can’t be beat. It zips around and under things like nobody’s business. In fact, it can almost lay flat while the vacuum head is still touching the floor!

Having tested a demo, we’ll tell you – it’s super quiet and yet it picks up a shocking amount of dirt. This vacuum has shown us how lame our robot vacs are when it comes to actual deep cleaning. The cordless operation is great and makes vacuuming fast and easy plus you’ll never worry about tripping over or dragging around a long cord.

This vacuum is always at the ready thanks to the included wall-mounted docking station that both charges your unit and holds the attachments to easily grab and go for every cleaning task.

Get 25% Off the Tineco A11 Hero Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum

Are you looking for a versatile cordless stick vac that’s a bit more budget-friendly and even more lightweight? Consider this awesome Black Friday deal on the Tineco A11 Hero Cordless Stick Vacuum instead.

Save 25% on the Tineco A11 Hero Lightweight Cordless Stick Vac

Weighing in at just 5.5 pounds, this cordless stick vacuum is an ideal gift for older people who can’t lift or push heavier vacuums. It has many of the advantages of the more robust A11 Tango, although it comes with a multi-surface cleaning head instead that easily adapts to both carpets and hard surfaces.

If too features a wall-mounted charging storage dock, plus the crevice tool, dusting brush, and that wicked mini-power brush, and the convenient hair cleaning tool.

Be sure to check out the Tineco Storefront on Amazon for amazing Black Friday week deals on both cordless and wet/dry vacuums!

