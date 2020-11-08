101 Best Gifts for Seniors: The Ultimate List

Most elderly people don’t want more stuff, but they’d definitely love practical presents that make their lives safer, healthier, and a lot more fun. Whether you’re looking for something sentimental, personal, or purely for fun, our gift picks were vetted with a group of elderly folks who voted for the best and booted the rest. And remember, there are younger seniors who are vibrant, healthy, and finally have time to fully enjoy life. We’ve found 101 of the best gifts for seniors they’ll absolutely love.
This chair is ideal for those who want a comfortable fabric chair that’s easy to clean and doesn’t get hot like leather. The Irene House chair boasts quiet dual motors, many fabric options, and high-density foam filling, not to mention five different color choices from faux leather to linen.
It’s super easy to assemble; just slide the back onto the base. The controller is also easy to use for those with older eyes. This chair is on par with many chairs you’ll find at three times the price (or more) at traditional furniture stores. We think it’s the absolute best on our list.
The Irene House lift chair comes along with a two-year warranty on the lifting mechanism and a full three-year warranty on the solid wood frame. There are lift chairs in every price category in case you want to shop for something more affordable or more luxurious.
Exercise is the key to staying healthy, especially for older folks who get slowed down by arthritis, illness or just aches and pains in general. Every doctor will say “keep moving” and it’s solid advice that’s easier said than done for many people. Who can blame them for not wanting to go to the gym?
This compact seated pedal exerciser can be used to strengthen arms and legs in the comfort of their own home. It also helps to increase circulation, improve stamina and relieve tension. That means not only will they feel stronger and better overall, but it’s also likely to improve their sleep – a huge bonus.
It easily fits under a desk, and the exerciser has non-marking, non-skid feet to be sure it is stable and stays in place whether they’re using it on the floor or the table. To help them build core strength, get them a balance disk for their office or kitchen chair.
One thing we know, after much research, is that seniors aren’t the typical spa customer. They grew up before salon treatments were popular, and many would never consider spending their precious cash on something so frivolous. That’s when you can bring a paraffin wax treatment into their home.
Warm wax not only moistens dry skin, the heat helps loosen stiff, and arthritic hands to help them function better. In fact, physical therapists who specialize in hand therapy regularly use these kinds of paraffin hand baths as a part of their treatment protocol.
This professional grade wax warmer has a large, open design that’s actually big enough for dipping feet, as well as hands. With an easy to read temperature control gauge, this warmer melts wax fast and keeps it at one’s individual preferred temperature. It works great with Therabath Paraffin Wax, which you can get in 15 different scents from relaxing Lavender to refreshing Eucalyptus/Rosemary/Mint.
Keeping track of days, dates and times gets increasingly important for seniors. Often they need to keep track of medications, appointments, or maybe just a busy social calendar. This digital clock is an ideal gift for them because it has an easy to read face that clearly spells out the time, the day, the date and whether or not it’s morning or evening.
Especially helpful for those with dementia or macular degeneration, it’s really great for anyone, because we all get confused about the days of the week once in a while, especially once we’ve stopped working. This clock comes with lots of frame options, so you can order to easily match your senior’s decor.
This clock uses a large, sans serif font which is far more readable for those with macular degeneration – a key, according to the experts.
Fresh flowers are always a day brightener, and it doesn’t matter whether the recipient is a woman or a man. A lovely floral arrangement is equally appreciated by both. With the BloomsyBox, they’ll receive a delivery every single month of the year, for less than you’d likely spend sending flowers for all the special occasions of the year.
These beautiful bouquets make great gifts because each month brings a beautiful new surprise. The BloomsyBox delivers enough stems for two smaller bouquets, and they’re so fresh because they’ve been cut just a few days before they’re received. Subscription boxes, in general, are pretty great gift ideas.
Just in case that elderly person in your life is still gardening, a lovely collection of outdoor flower bulbs is another awesome idea. And it would be even better if you came over to help them plant.
Nothing feels better getting out of the tub or shower than wrapping up in a cozy warm towel or bathrobe. The LiveFine towel warmer features a minimalist design that can accommodate up to two oversize towels, or dozens of wash rags and face towels. It warms and keeps towels toasty warm at a consistent temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit.
This unit plugs into a standard outlet, so it can easily slip into a corner of the bathroom. Once towels and robes reach the perfect temperature this unit automatically shuts off, but holds the warmth in until your senior is ready to use them. The timer can be set for 15, 30, 45, or 60 minutes of heat. If you want a towel warmer that can be installed on the wall, rather than a separate unit, seniors are also fans of this model.
Just like the delicate creature itself, this beautiful butterfly brooch is studded with brilliant color. Glittering Swarovski crystals in shades of deep purple, lavender and white are pavé set on the wings and body against a silvertone background. Lovely to pin on a jacket, this sparkler comes in five gorgeous color combos.
This faux diamond and emerald crystal dragonfly brooch is another lovely gift idea for the senior woman. It features a real Art Deco design, and looks like a much more expensive piece of fine jewelry. Produced for the Metropolitan Museum of Art, it is a reproduction of an actual brooch produced in the Ural mountains of Russia and comes with a card telling the history of the design.
If you’re shopping for a senior who isn’t as mobile as they once were, this bamboo lap table is a great way for them to enjoy breakfast in bed. It is also ideal for computer use while sitting on the couch or in their favorite chair. This convenient table makes for ease of writing or doing crossword puzzles. It features a lift top with a ledge to make rest their books or devices so they don’t slide off. They can even use it in the car.
It features height-adjustable legs and a small storage drawer for pens and device cords. Made of solid bamboo, it’s lightweight, smooth and has a pretty golden finish. Another cool idea, if the senior in your life regularly uses their iPad or Kindle in bed is the BedShelfie which lets them keep all their things within easy reach.
If you’re looking for the best way to keep your grandma, grandpa or another elderly friend tuned in to all that’s happening in your life, this digital photo frame is a simple solution. The Nixplay Smart Digital Photo Frame offers ultra high definition resolution and the 10 inch screen brings photos and videos to life for them.
The coolest thing about this frame is that you can pair it with your smartphone and upload photos and videos as often as you’d like. They’ll be surprised each time they come into the room and see a whole new selection of pictures from your family. This frame works with both iOS and Android devices, and we’ve checked that out thanks to a test unit from the company. Works perfectly.
In fact, if you get this frame for your parents too, you can manage all the frames from a simple to use App. With a motion sensor that turns on whenever they walk into the room, they’ll feel close and connected thanks to your regular updates. It’s one of our favorite gifts for seniors.
For sweaty sleepers, cooling pillows can make the difference between a good night’s rest or one spent tossing, turning, and miserable. The folks at Columbia have been working for decades on ways to keep people dry and cool with a vast line of sportswear and outdoor gear. It’s no wonder that they’ve mastered the art of keeping you cool while you sleep as well with their new extreme cooling pillow – a double-sided wonder that gives you a great night’s sleep.
This memory foam pillow features an ultra-breathable Omni-Wick layer on one side that allows for maximum air circulation. It helps to disperse moisture so you don’t end up a sweaty mess. Its cooling effectiveness is bolstered by an awesome Omni-Freeze layer on the other side to keep you cool and comfy while you snooze.
This memory foam pillow is medium-firm, so you won’t feel like your head just hit a brick when you lay down, and there’ll be no more waking up with a stiff neck, because it has just the right amount of stability and support to reduce neck and shoulder pressure as well.
This pillow comes with a five-year warranty, and because Columbia has a commitment to satisfaction (which we’ve tested on other products) they promise to find a way to make you happy. We do love that.
Want to know more about OMNI-Freeze technology? This article does a great job of breaking it down
By now, almost everyone has transitioned to a flat screen TV, but the sound is often lacking on these sets, and that’s an especially difficult issue for someone who is older. They don’t often like to admit that they can’t hear the dialogue, or they’ve got the TV turned up so loud, the neighbors are complaining.
That’s why the ZVOX Sound Base is, hands down, one of the best gifts for older men and women. This soundbar gives them crystal clear, room-filling sound, with less than one percent distortion. And, since they probably have cable or satellite television, it makes listening to their favorite music channels a real treat.
What’s really different about this gift for seniors is that it features adaptive hearing aid technology. The AccuVoice feature makes for super-clear dialogue reproduction, a common complaint among hearing aid wearers. It also helps to tone down those obnoxiously loud commercials too.
Often seniors would rather eat a meal in their favorite chair rather than sitting at the dining table. Especially if they live alone, the TV is their faithful companion. This bamboo tray table is the perfect accent to a couch or chair. The sturdy stand keeps the table steady, and it easily swivels out of the way so as not to impede them from standing up.
When it’s not mealtime, this portable table provides a great surface for playing cards, keeping their water bottle handy, or to set a cup of coffee or tea. The built-in cup holder means less chance of spills, and the additional plastic trinket tray provides room for pens and pencils and anything else they want to keep close at hand.
Another great gift idea to help them get up and down from couches and chairs is this Portable Couch Standing Aid.
When you think about using a walker or rollator, it’s hard not to giggle a bit about one that’s deemed “Nitro”, but hey, we think that’s part of the charm with this one. The Euro design is quite different than most of the walkers we’ve reviewed here, with an ultra-compact design, and an easily collapsible frame. The handle on the seat allows for a simple grab and lift to partially collapse the walker when need be, to get through tight spaces.
Large front wheels increase stability even on grass or more rugged, and the 18 inch wide nylon seat is especially comfortable for those with larger frame sizes, plus it’s super easy to keep clean. It comes with a generous removable zippered storage bag, ergonomic handles and a cross brace design that makes it easily foldable.
This walker can accommodate up to 300 pounds. Made of lightweight aluminum, it weighs in at just 17.5 pounds, which my own 88 year old mom has no difficulty lifting into her Kia Soul. And we love that it comes with a clip to keep it locked when it’s folded. For folks over six feet tall, you can get the Nitro with a tall frame. For folks under 5′ 2″, you can also get the Nitro Petite.
There are many other walkers for seniors worth considering, including models that allow for a more upright position for those with back problems.
Have you noticed how your parents or other elderly folks tend to talk on their speaker phone because of hearing difficulties? According to the experts at Healthy Hearing, captioning telephones can really assist seniors to more fully understand phone calls, especially those important calls from doctors and others where clear comprehension is critical.
Programmable for both English and Spanish speakers, this clever device features and easy to read screen, and it’s even compatible with Bluetooth headsets if need be. The large touchscreen display can be easily adjusted to make font sizes readable, and the answering machine can utilize either a customized message or the prerecorded one that comes with the phone. To be clear, this device only works to caption calls within the United States.
If you’re concerned that a captioning phone might be too complex, this large button amplified phone might be a great option.
Bright white light therapy is often a great way to improve mood and regulate circadian rhythms, meaning a better night’s sleep. This full-spectrum light therapy device delivers 10,000 Lux, UV free bright white light therapy all in a compact design. One of the more practical gifts for the senior in your life, it emits more light per square inch for more effective treatments.
For those seniors that live in especially dark locales in the winter months, a daily dose of light therapy at the right time of day can help to minimize seasonal affective disorder, according to Mayo Clinic, and literally make their day more sunny and bright, despite the weather.
With “happy hue” they can personalize the light color most appealing to them. Treatments with the HappyLight help to improve their mood, focus, sleep quality, and energy. The HappyLight Touch light therapy lamp sends signals to their body to help them feel energized, focused, and revitalized.
There’s nothing quite like heat and massage to soothe the aches and pains of aging. However, some members of older generations are less likely to head for the masseuse or the spa, because frankly, they’re a little shy about disrobing in front of strangers. That’s why this shiatsu chair massager is the perfect gift for seniors.
From their bum to their neck and shoulders, this comfy chair cushion warms, and massages with customizable settings that can be as gentle or as aggressive as they feel up to. It simply plugs into any standard electrical outlet, and delivers a consistent massage every time with a convenient controller.
It also has an automatic shutoff after 15 minutes, so you don’t have to worry they’ll accidentally leave it running and walk away. It comes with a 90-day money back guarantee and a one year warranty.
As your parents get older, seeing in the dark can present real safety issues. Lutron’s sensors effectively detect any motion, so they automatically turn lights on when your parents enter a space and turn them off when they leave. Not only does this make them a convenient way to save energy, but they also add simple automation to the home.
These would be a terrific gift for your aging parents to help them navigate dark rooms and hallways as their eyesight and footing diminish. Also, consider adding stick on LED lights to their switchplates that also shine down on the floor.
Extra light is great, no matter your age, and this illuminating little gift could prevent a dangerous fall. Indoor/outdoor motion sensor LED lights are also great to place around front porch steps and indoor stairways.
Another great way to illuminate an older person’s living space is to replace outlet covers with SnapPower Guidelights. The SnapPower Guidelight is a plug-and-play replacement for standard plug-in night lights and hardwired lights.
SnapPower is designed to look like a standard outlet cover by day, with beautiful LEDs that provide ambient lighting at night. It installs within seconds and requires no wires or batteries.
No snickers here. Hygiene becomes more difficult as people get older, and cleaning their nether regions after a BM gets tricky as their reach and dexterity diminish. This bidet toilet attachment is a simple way to ensure they’re getting squeaky clean after using the pot. When turned on, water sprays through the nozzles to make sure their bum gets a good wash, and they retract when the bidet attachment is turned off. With a simple set up, you could have your senior’s poop issues resolved. In fact, they work so well, you might want one for yourself, especially while toilet paper is in short supply.
If you’re wondering “Why the heck is this Tumeric supplement considered a gift?” you might just want to think about how less inflammation, improved mood, and healthier joints might just be the best gift you can give someone you love! If you’re shopping for anyone who works hard and ends up with some inflammation because of it, Tumeric has been shown to dramatically reduce it.
But inflammation relief isn’t the only benefit of this supplement. Tumeric can even improve brain function and lower the risk of heart disease according to the medical experts at Healthline. That means that someone you love is going to feel better and be around a lot longer, so perhaps this is a gift for you too!
Organixx Tumeric 3D has maximum bioavailability, and we love the fact that it comes with a 100% one year guarantee.
One of the gifts of getting older is having the time to read all the books you want. The next time you’re in search of a great gift idea for the seniors on your list, give them the gift that gives their arms a rest from holding heavy books, but still let’s them have all the joy of tackling those epic tomes.
This lap or bed bookrest is a great gift for those avid readers on your list who still prefer a traditional book rather than reading on a Fire HD 10 or Kindle Paperwhite. While both of those devices do make terrific Christmas, birthday or anniversary gift ideas, they also require some knowledge of technology which isn’t always abundant in the over 80 crowd. After all, they didn’t grow up as digital natives.
This bookrest is a comfy way for them to read in their recliner, on the couch, or even in bed, and it will definitely hit the sweet spot for those book lovers on your gift list. Another companion gift that makes reading so much clearer as eyesight dims, is an easy to use book light that clips right onto whatever book they’re reading.
Don’t you love giving your parents a gift that makes them laugh out loud, yet is actually something useful that they’ll love? It would be hard to recommend a set of sheets this way normally, but when we first got a set of these eucalyptus lyocell sheets, there was no question the packaging was part of the funny and great experience we had. We don’t want to spoil it for you or you or them, but trust us, it’s worthy.
But the packaging isn’t the only thing worthy about these incredibly cozy sheets. Out of the box, they’re kind of shimmery and we worried they’d be slippery like satin sheets. Not! These wash up a dream, and after sleeping in them, they were super soft against the skin, cozy but not hot, and they wicked away moisture from our sweaty sleeping carcasses so we never even woke up.
Key for folks as they get older, however, is the fact that as their skin gets thinner with age, cotton sheets can feel awfully scratchy. There’s no worry about that happening with these sheets. Out of the dryer, they’re incredibly soft to snuggle up in.
In the clever box, you’ll also get a sweet sleep eye pillow as well as a handy sheet bag for storage. And while they seem pricey, we think they’re absolutely worth it. Truly, they’re just great, so much so we’ve already purchased a second set for ourselves.
Check out all our other recommendations for the best cooling sheets as well.
When I first received this clever robotic kitty, I wondered how it might go over with the senior crowd. Knowing how much they love their robot vacuums, I figured I’d have to give it a real test with the folks it’s actually intended for. I’ll admit it – I was so smitten with this companion kitty, I kept it for two days myself. When you pet it, this kitty purrs like a real cat, licks its paw, meows, closes its eyes and changes facial expressions, and even rolls over for belly rubs! Best of all, it feels quite real.
But back to my test on seniors. After delivering it to my 88 year old mom who lives in a senior living community, she called to say that both she and her best friend loved “Kiki” as too. They took the kitty down to their daily bingo game, and a crowd of her neighbors was enthralled as well, passing the kitty from person to person.
Since that time, this sweet companion pet has made the rounds in the assisted living section of mom’s community, and has become a regular at a nearby Alzheimer’s care facility where we hear it’s been the one thing patients have responded to.
This really special gift would be perfect for folks who live alone and simply don’t have frequent visitors or active social life. It’s also lovely for anyone who loves animals but needs a pet that doesn’t eat much and never leaves a mess. Get the companion kitty in three different colors, or for the senior who loves dogs, there’s also a robotic companion yellow lab pup that’s absolutely adorable.
Not all canes are created equal, just ask anyone who has to use a cane or a walking stick. And not all seniors want to use their cane all the time. They might just want to pull it out when they’re getting a little tired after a long day of walking or standing. This folding cane is unique in so many ways. First, it folds small enough to stash in a large purse or shopping bag, so whether your mom or dad needs it, it’s easy to access.
Next, this cane is completely adjustable to each person’s specific height. No worry about getting something too small or too tall. Another benefit is this cane has a super soft, padded handle, which can offer real relief to arthritic hands. It also comes with an anti-marking rubber tip that helps your mom and dad avoid slips and falls, without leaving those nasty black marks on their tile or linoleum floors.
But the really cool thing about this folding cane is that it also has an LED flashlight built into the handle, so if your parents are headed to their car after shopping or any other outdoor activity, they can adjust the light to illuminate the sidewalk ahead of them, or they can aim it directly at the car door making for easier unlocking and entry. This cane is super popular with users who give it close to a five-star rating for its great functionality and usability.
As people age, their internal sense of hot and cold is magnified, and for many, feeling chilly is pretty darned uncomfortable. This sweet heated plush throw is a perfect gift for seniors. They can get cozy and stay warm in the super softness of micro plush, with this snuggle-worthy heated throw from Sunbeam.
The Thermofine warming system senses and adjusts to deliver consistent warmth for hours. The lighted controller offers three different warming settings, and to give both of you peace of mind, it also features a three-hour auto shut-off. This pretty plush blanket is also easy care – it’s washer and dryer safe once the cord is disconnected.
If your senior prefers a heated throw with a little more heft, the Reversible Sherpa/Mink Heated Throw is a nice, cozy option. If they happen to live in a warmer climate, a lightweight acrylic throw is a terrific choice too.
If you’ve ever watched an elderly friend or relative pull out a knife to slice cheese, it struck fear in your heart, did it not? Having recently witnessed this activity with my mom, I immediately ordered her this cheese slicer. Believe me, while many look similar, the Prodyne cheese slicer is a cut above.
This nifty butcher block style cheese cutter features a tightly fitted, long lasting stainless steel wire that beautifully glides through both hard and soft cheeses, to give uniform slices with no danger of cutting hands or fingers.
Even more importantly, the wire is completely replaceable, so this is one gift for seniors that will last as long as they do. Send them a delicious gift box of Wisconsin cheeses, so they can break in their cheese cutter right away.
Bending, stooping and reaching, it all gets harder as people age. Getting a tight grip on something small like a piece of paper can be equally frustrating. This tool, with an ergonomically designed pistol trigger and handle, is super easy to use and provides maximum comfort.
The plastic handle and jaw, with an aluminum metal body structure, is durable and lightweight to minimize hand and arm fatigue. The rubberized jaws grab and hold even the smallest of objects. The articulating head turns 90 degrees, making it simpler to reach into tight and awkward spaces.
If you want to get them a grabber for multiple rooms, get a two pack.
Aches and pains are pretty much guaranteed as we age, so we’re always looking for gifts for seniors that can help alleviate that in a simple way. This microwavable heating pad is just the ticket to ease away the ache, without worrying about an older person leaving an old school heating pad plugged in.
With a quick zap in the microwave, this neck wrap will stay warm for up to a half hour. The soft fleece covering protects their tender skin from getting burned, and feels cozy against the skin. Of course, while it’s called a neck wrap, it could just as easily be used on an aching shoulder or knee.
Filled with natural rice, it provides a moist heat, which is extremely effective for relieving pain. Another cool thing is that this can also be placed in the freezer (we’d recommend placing it in a large plastic bag first) and used as a cold pack as well.
At 26 inches long, this is also terrific to use on the low back/lumbar region as well as across the tummy. To cover a larger area, like the whole back, the wheat-filled Sunny Bay Body Heating Wrap is another great gift idea.
Have you ever noticed how hard it is for seniors to manage their remote controls? That happens for lots of reasons, especially because remotes have notoriously tiny buttons, too many buttons and they’re all black, making discernment super difficult. This big button remote is easy to operate and works for up to two separate devices. With large color tactile buttons, you can set it up to deliver the content they most watch and they’ll be so much less frustrated and confused. Less stress is a truly wonderful gift to give someone you care about.
If you’ve got an aging mom, dad or another special person who still loves to get out in the garden, this handy rolling garden seat is an absolute lifesaver, and it’s cute as a bug too. Aging knees don’t love kneeling, and this nifty seat is just the right height to lean over from, making it easy to pull weeds or prune plants.
It’s got fun, fat, super-stable wheels that easily glide along on the grass and uneven surfaces with no worries, and a weather-resistant powder-coated frame. Even though this might look more like a toy for the little kids, this is one of the most coveted gifts for seniors. It comes with two storage baskets – one in the back, so they can carry a water bottle to stay hydrated while doing yard work, and it has storage space under the seat to fit garden tools and gloves.
For those who find joy playing in the dirt, gardening gifts are always appreciated, especially those that are lightweight, and exceptionally functional. Rust-resistant stainless steel gardening tools are always a winning gift idea. If you really want to save their back, consider getting your senior some raised planter boxes as there’s never been a better time to grow their own veggies.
Nearly every senior citizen I talked to said that the iRobot Roomba was the best invention for the elderly, EVER. They rave about its ease, thoroughness, and its ability to get into places they can no longer vacuum, like under beds and tables and chairs. Honestly, they often think of their Roomba as kind of a worry-free pet.
And let’s be honest, as people age, keeping up with the household chores gets a whole lot more difficult. This is an ideal gift that lets them clean their floors every single day if they so desire. It features the revolutionary AeroForce Cleaning System, with up to five times the air power and it requires less maintenance.
They just press the clean button for on-demand vacuuming, or they can schedule Roomba to run up to seven days a week. Roomba works on all floor types, and at just 3.6 inches tall is specifically designed to fit under most furniture, beds, and kickboards.
If they do like to clean daily, consider getting them a replacement power supply and some additional HEPA filters.
Another vacuum we think they’d love is the super simple Shark WandVac. We got a sample to test out along with their bigger vaccums, and this handheld is so simple to use and even easier to empty. Perfect for when they just need a quickie cleanup job.
This is a simple but practical idea. My mom loves to bake bread, but her hearing has diminished a bit and when she’s in the living room reading a book, she often doesn’t hear the oven timer in the kitchen signaling that her bread has finished baking. These large LED readout kitchen timers were the perfect solution to her problem.
These make a terrific, thoughtful, and inexpensive gift for seniors who want to keep track of the time, whether they’re exercising, baking, or simply wanting to remember when the clothes are finished up in the dryer. This timely two-pack makes a perfect small gift for Grandparents Day, Mother’s Day, or any other holiday or birthday.
It’s an incredibly affordable gift idea that your parents or elderly friends will just love. These timers have a loud and clear alarm, but one that’s not deafening. And they’re so portable with their own little stand back to set on a table or nightstand, plus they’re small enough to slip in a pocket.
Another good small gift idea is an oven thermometer to let them check the accuracy of their oven temperature. And another must-have for the kitchen is a digital instant read thermometer so they can easily make sure their meats are properly cooked.
It’s one of the best inexpensive gifts for senior citizens that they’ll get a lot of use out of.
Candles are a lovely and relaxing way to create a warm ambiance in any room, but as people get older, they aren’t always good about remembering to blow them out before bed. Scary thought, right? That’s when LED candles are such a blessing and give you some added peace of mind. These awesome LED candles feature a realistic flickering flame.
They are made of real wax and give a natural candle appearance while assuring the safety you desire for your aging friends and family. Plus, they come with an easy on and off remote control, so seniors will find them super simple to use regularly. To add extra sparkle to their mantle, dining table or dresser, LED tea lights are a wonderful decorating solution.
If you’re looking for gifts for older women and men, an addition to their home decor is always appreciated. We think these wall sconces with LED candles would add a beautiful touch to any room. And if you’re not worried about them using real candles, you might consider some candle gift sets.
People love to know the weather forecast, and this digital weather forecasting station makes it simple to know the current temperature, humidity, and more, both inside and outdoors. The big, bold full color digital display is lighted and easy to read and includes a center panel that even predicts the weather that’s to come.
A simple outdoor sensor automatically transmits weather data to the indoor display as long as it’s placed anywhere within 300 feet. The big plus with this is the Atomic clock. It’s self-setting, delivering accurate time and date and it automatically resets for daylight savings time.
A slightly smaller weather forecast station has many of the same features, although not the atomic clock, but it is a bit more affordable.
Every woman loves a pretty handbag, but if your mom, grandma or elderly lady friend uses a mobility device like a walker, carrying a purse simply isn’t the safest idea. That doesn’t mean she has to give up her fashionable flair. With this pretty walker bag, she’ll have plenty of storage for her wallet, keys, or other necessities, as well as her folding cane.
Made in vibrant colors, with pretty decorative trims, these 15 inch by 12 inch bags securely attach with easy hook and loop velcro tabs. They’re super simple to open, and the back pocket provides quick access to a cell phone, keys or glasses. The spacious interior is lined with premier cotton and has two pockets that are highly visible and easily accessible.
This bag works well on walkers, but can also be used with thin armed power chairs, medical scooters and transport wheelchairs. These bags come in bright floral patterns and plain black for men.
Getting into and out of the shower can present real safety issues as your parents and elderly loved ones get on in years. But often, they don’t want to mar their beautiful tub or shower tile or marble with a drill in style grab bar. These super duty, suction cup, no drill grab bars are an excellent choice to ensure there won’t be any slipping and falling when they’re getting into or out of the bath.
These are super easy to install, with no tools required, so it would be great to get several, for each of their bathrooms, and don’t forget to get a set for your house to use when your folks come to stay. They even have a safety indicator to let you know when they’re installed properly, so you don’t have to sweat any mistakes.
If you’d prefer a grab bar that’s not hinged, you can also find straight grab bars as well. In addition, don’t forget to get them an excellent suction cup non-slip tub mat that will make sure they have steady footing once they’re inside the bath or shower.
With sleep becoming more elusive as we age, doctors often recommend a sleep clinic study. Not only is that expensive and inconvenient for seniors, but it’s also upsetting to have to sleep away from home and loved ones. This sleep tracking pad could alleviate the need, with smart technology that monitors sleeping and waking cycles.
Simply slipped under their pillow, this sleep tracker also monitors heart rate, snoring and the body’s response to light and sound. When used in conjunction with the Withings Health Mate app, it can analyze sleep patterns. With a daily sleep score, it turns their smartphone into a health coach that delivers practical tips to help your senior sleep smarter.
If your parents still love to cook, naturally you’re probably worried about them burning their fingers or hands. This awesome induction cooktop from Secura plugs in and sits right on the countertop. Induction cooking uses technology that allows their pan and food to heat up, while the burner stays cool and doesn’t burn their hands.
With 15 different settings and a programmable countdown timer, this cooktop also automatically detects when a pan is set on the burner. In case they get distracted and forget to put a pan on the burner, it will automatically shut off in 60 seconds.
They key to making this a great gift for seniors, or anyone else, is to get them some induction compatible cookware. If they cook a lot, you might want to get them a large set of induction pots and pans that can be used on the stove and on their regular cooktop. If they only do a small amount of cooking, a smaller set of pans will do the trick.
It’s one of our top picks for the best gifts for senior men and women.
As we get older, taking care of our feet gets harder. More calluses, and less ability to reach our feet. If you’re looking for a great gift to assist with personal care issues, give your parents or an elderly friend a great electric foot file to take care of their difficult dry skin on heels and toes, as well as the calluses on their feet that frequently cause discomfort.
The Amopé Pedi Perfect Foot File can help them maintain soft feet without expensive pedicures. This handy tool is simple and effortless to use. With the ergonomically shaped soft-touch handle, very little pressure is required, and there’s no difficult twisting or turning needed to tackle the thick, rough skin on feet and heels.
Used regularly, this home pedicure will become a foot care joy for older folks, rather than a foot care chore. Clipping nails becomes another difficult task as parents get older. Another great gift addition to their foot care regimen is an electric nail file.
And to give them a relaxing, spa-like experience that also makes using their callus shaver more effective, a foot massager and soaker is a great gift idea any time of the year.
The experts at Relias say to keep your senior on their feet, regular foot care is a must.
Arthritic hands don’t appreciate those old school salt and pepper grinders, but tastebuds still want food season properly. That’s when these beautiful stainless and lucite grinders let them perfectly season anything with the touch of a button. With adjustable grinds from fine to coarse, and an LED light to ensure they don’t overdo, these grinders are a wonderful gift for aging parents and friends.
They work well with most whole spices, so an extra set wouldn’t be out of the question. Since they’re simple to fill, you might want to order them some fancy pepper and pink Himalayan salt to get them started.
Most older people are budget conscious, and they like to buy food in bulk when they can. The problem is, being able to use, or preserve, that food before it spoils. That’s why the FoodSaver vacuum sealing system is a perfect gift for seniors. The FoodSaver system takes the guesswork out of smart shopping, and they reap all the savings, by safely sealing and freezing meats, cheeses, vegetables, even soups, and sauces.
FoodSaver bags and rolls are designed to give them easy storage while saving money. Another benefit of using the FoodSaver is that once the air is removed, food takes up less storage space in the fridge, freezer, and cupboards. All FoodSaver bags and rolls are Sous Vide safe, so they can simmer their homemade soups and sauces without worry.
It’s great for cereals, nuts, and dry goods as well. The multi-layer bags keep air out and minimize freezer burn keeping flavors fresh, and foods nutrient-rich. FoodSaver also makes vacuum seal containers to use on smaller items that they want to keep fresh in the refrigerator.
Resistance bands are a great way to keep muscles toned and joints working. With daily use, they can improve fitness, and most importantly for seniors, there are huge health benefits to stretching besides maintaining overall flexibility. Stretches can be done in a chair, on the floor, or at the bedside if necessary.
This three-pack of stretchy bands features a rainbow of colors and different resistances, so your senior can start with the easiest while they build up their strength and gradually increase to more challenging stretches over time. They’re also great for working out muscle tension, particularly in the neck and shoulders. They come with a handy mesh carrying bag, so your senior can take their portable workout gear with them wherever they go.
There’s just no denying it, many women in their senior years, love to wear dresses. But one of the most frustrating circumstances of doing so, might be trying to get zipped up if that dress has a zipper in the back. This cool gadget makes great gifts for older women, because they make it easy for them to zip up any dress by themselves.
The clamping style clip securely holds to any style zipper with no slipping, and the clip’s plastic insert prevents damage to decorative zippers. This nifty gift idea is designed to hang in her closet, but it’s easy to roll up so she can take it traveling too, because it comes with a clever carrying bag.
This zipper puller comes in black and three other fun colors, so pick her fave and order it now. It’s especially excellent if she’s got somewhat limited mobility. As fine motor skills diminish with age, another great gift for your elderly mom or dad is a button hook assist.
If you’ve ever dragged a water-filled hose around the yard, you know how heavy and awkward it can be. Now imagine doing that in your 70s, 80s or even 90s. That’s what makes this 50 foot expandable hose a great gift for elderly people. It doesn’t ever tangle or kink, and shrinks down to just eight feet long, when the water is drained out.
This hose features sturdy brass fittings, and a shut-off valve, that makes it easy to fill to capacity, and then screw on a nozzle. Because of its convenient size, it can easily be stowed in a decorative planter box outside, instead of messing with an unsightly hose reel.
Do you have a senior who still loves to cook, but could use a helping hand when it comes to quickly temping meats or other foods? With a temperature range from -58°F ~ 572°F, this instant read thermometer has countless uses when proper cooking temperatures really matter. It’s perfect for testing oil temps for frying and syrup temps for candy-making. Plus it makes cooking meat to perfection a breeze.
With a high-precision sensor, it delivers accurate results in just four to seven seconds, meaning there’s less chance of a loved one getting burned by a hot oven or hot oil. The big digital LED readout is easy to see and temperatures can be adjusted to either Fahrenheit or Celcius. The stainless steel probe keeps hands away from the heat, and it folds in half with the touch of a button for simple storage.
It folds in half for easy storage, and just in case someone forgets to shut it off, it automatically does so after ten minutes, preserving battery life.
Dry eyes and stuffy sinuses can all be caused by low humidity, especially at night. This ultrasonic cool mist humidifier is a safe way to add moisture to the air in any room, helping to keep skin and other sensitive tissues moisturized and comfortable. According to Medical News Today, humidifiers can be extremely effective at aiding those who suffer from cracked lips and bloody noses as well.
In the bedroom, it features an optional nightlight that emits a relaxing glow, and the 1.5 liter water tank can run continuously for up to 16 hours. This humidifier also features an auto-shutoff when the water tank runs dry. That’s a welcome safety feature. Another plus is the two year warranty.
Many seniors love a glass of wine, so if you’re worried about the tippy factor of traditional stemmed wine glasses, not to mention the danger of broken glass, this set of stemless wine glasses is a thoughtful gift for your senior loved one. Made from 100 percent BPA free Tritan plastic, they’re shatterproof and stable, making them perfect for all sorts of beverages.
Just in case they want to mix up a hot toddy, these glasses are microwave safe and can handle temperatures up to 482 degrees Fahrenheit. Even better, they’re also freezer friendly and dishwasher safe too. If your senior simply refuses to give up an elegant stemmed wine glass, this set is both beautiful and functional while also being unbreakable.
This clever single-serve coffee maker from Hamilton Beach is one of our favorite gifts for the elderly who are cost-conscious and simply can’t or won’t spend the cash on those K-cup machines and their coffee pods. This unit lets them scoop up their favorite grounds, from Folgers to French roast, and brew them in a standard size cup or a great big travel mug, at their discretion. A movable lower shelf gives them complete flexibility to brew into their favorite drinking vessel.
The easy-clean filter basket rinses out for simple cleanup and with brew settings for either bold or regular, they can make as robust a cup as they’d like.
Another great idea for a small kitchen appliance that makes cooking breakfast super simple is an electric egg cooker. These clever kitchen devices are safe, fun and fast and we’ve got a guide to the best of them here.
It’s a well known fact that good oral hygiene leads to better overall physical health. One huge step in that healthy direction is the Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite+. It offers dynamic brushing action to provide gentle, effective cleaning that reaches between teeth and along the gumline with up to 31,000 brush strokes per minute.
Especially important for seniors and older people, they can experience healthier gums within two weeks of regular use. The Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite+ removes up to 100 percent more stains, and seven times more plaque from hard-to-reach places than manual brushing.
Your parents or grandparents can look forward to better cleanings, healthier gums and more vibrant smiles with this awesome present. In fact, if you haven’t gotten a Sonicare yet, this is the time to get one for yourself. Be sure to get them extra brush heads, as it’s best to replace them every four to six months. To keep germs at bay, you can even get a Philips Sonicare with a UV brush cleaner attached to the charger.
Kitchen duties get notoriously more difficult as we age, and burns are always a threat for the seniors on your list. That’s why these silicone oven mitts make the perfect gifts for older men and women who still love to cook. They protect hands, fingers and wrists from getting nipped by hot pans, burners, and oven edges.
Supremely grippy, they are soft and easy to maneuver with, so spills and burns are less of a danger. Another great idea is a pair of silicone hot pads that are easy to maneuver and make grabbing a lightweight baking sheet or hot dish simple and easy. With heat protection up to 482 degrees, you’ll feel good knowing they’re safe working in their kitchen or at the barbecue.
And speaking of barbecue, some equally cool gifts for older folks who love to ‘cue the steak, but don’t love to clean the grill, are a set of BBQ Grilling Mats, that keep flames and mess at an absolute minimum.
Among the most common surgeries for seniors are hip and knee replacements, and while they’re recovering, they’re going to need some adaptive tools to help them get back on their feet. This kit offers five long-handled tools to help them with everyday tasks like getting their socks on, reaching things and washing their backs.
It’s one of those things you don’t think about, but as people get older, simple tasks like getting their socks on and off is a tougher job all the time. The sock aid makes getting even compression socks on and off a whole lot easier. With a contoured soft and flexible shell, they can stretch their socks over it, and slip them right on.
Adjustable for most any arm length, this kit of tools can help to eliminate bending and straining, and it works well for even those with diminished hand strength. It’s a great gift for elderly parents, or anyone who’s health is beginning to decline.
Do you worry about your older parents or friends tripping in the dark as they go out before dawn to get their paper? These solar LED pathway lights can illuminate their way both morning and night, and give you the security that they can do so safely. This pack of six lights will be the perfect sidewalk definers. And their elegant bronze design will look for like an intentional landscape design, rather than an accommodation.
They’ll charge during the day, and automatically come on when the light gets low. They’ll stay lit for up to eight hours on a full charge, so be sure to place them in full sunlight if possible. And because they’re weatherproof, they’ll be worry free for your giftee. If you’re looking for LED lights with a more sleek and modern profile, this set of 16 lights is a terrific option at a great price.
As dexterity, strength and vision diminish, one of the basic self-care concerns for seniors is the ability to trim their nails without snags, or snipping sensitive skin on their fingers. The ClipDifferent nail clipper is a simple solution to this dilemma. This electric clipper uses a medical-grade stainless steel cutting blade that’s enclosed inside the unit.
To clip nails, your senior simply slides their nail up to the easy little guide in front and the clipper automatically trims it off, leaving nails smooth and snag-free. Better yet, there’s no worry about sharp nail clippings flying across the bathroom, because ClipDifferent sends those snips right into an easy to empty tray in the machine.
With a push of the power button, they’ll be able to simply and safely trim their nails in just a few minutes rather than suffering through a frustrating ordeal. What a perfect gift for anyone on your list, especially your seniors. This device was a 2019 Edison Awards winner for innovation.
This handy hand lotion warmer heats up a full 17 ounce bottle of lotion in just two minutes, to deliver soothing skin softening without the chill of lotion out of the bottle. It comes out toasty warm which helps your senior’s favorite lotion to absorb faster and penetrate the skin more efficiently, deeply delivering emollients to soothe chapped skin. The simple plug-in cord has an easy on/off switch to make using it super convenient.
In case you’d like to give them something with a little more elegant look, this lotion warmer definitely fits the bill. And if they happen to be someone who likes to switch between different scented lotions, this warmer can keep up to three different bottles warm at once.
You don’t have to be an elderly person to misplace your keys, wallet or purse around the house. If that’s a situation you’d like to relieve your mom, dad or elderly friend of, this affordable and effective key and wallet finder make great gifts for old people like you and your parents.
With one locator, and two receivers that attach to key rings, these can be slipped into whatever regularly needs finding, you can help eliminate their frustration and worry. These are super easy to hear at a distance, with a loud beep sound at 75-90 decibels. It is even effective through walls, floors, cushions and leather, up to a distance of 130 feet.
There’s no need for a smartphone or complicated app, because with one press of a button, the receivers start beeping. If your senior is still driving, you can help them eliminate busy parking lot confusion with the nonda ZUS Connected Car Locator App.
The best gifts for seniors recognize mobility issues and find ways to work around limitations. This extra long handled shoehorn is a perfect small gift that will keep them from bending and potentially losing their balance just to get their shoes on. With a 24 inch long reach, it is easy to slip shoes on from either a standing or sitting position. A soft brown leather sleeve encloses the handle for a classic look and comfortable feel. Because the horn itself is made from stainless steel, this shoehorn will last long and make their lives so much simpler, and definitely safer. It’s a great find for both older men and women.
Perfect for a purse or pocket, this mini-magnifier is a seriously handy tool to keep at the ready for those last-minute issues like reading menus in dark restaurants, checking labels at the pharmacy and other times when clear vision is a must. The shatter resistant, distortion-free glass gets a boost with tiny LED lights that boost illumination over the reading area. This little unit delivers 3X magnification.
For greater magnification at 30X, this larger handheld magnifier features a dozen LED lights in addition to a larger and more powerful glass.
Do you have a senior who suffers from dwindling vision or macular degeneration? This LED lamp is a wonderful gift for them because it’s completely adjustable to allow them to position the lighted magnifier right over their book or any other small project they might be working on. We think they’ll love the fact that it can also come apart, and be set up as a desktop task lamp for paying bills and doing paperwork.
Because it’s lit with LEDs, you’ll never have to worry about them touching a hot surface, and the super-bright LEDs will last for 100,000 hours – in other words, a lifetime. If you want to more about the light needs of aging eyes, this article breaks it down nicely.
Perfect for the kitchen or bathroom, this Kohler motion sensor soap dispenser delivers the perfect amount of sudsy stuff, without leaving smudges, mess, and germs on anything. The brushed nickel finish looks great with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, or chrome and nickel fixtures in the bath. In back, the clear soap container makes it easy to see when it’s time to refill.
This cool dispenser works with AA batteries, so there’s no annoying cord to work around. The precision sensor has a trigger zone that delivers accurate, high-speed activation, and exactly the right amount of soap with no drips. We’re also fans of all these touch-free soap dispensers that will fit perfectly in any kitchen or bath.
Slips and falls in the tub and shower are major concerns for the elderly. Since personal hygiene is super important for everyone, this shower foot brush is an ideal solution to keep their feet scrubbed and callus free, without excessive bending, or worse, standing on one foot to do it. The brush features a suction cup bottom, so it’s slip-free on the shower floor.
The stiff bristles not only clean their feet, they vigorously massage and exfoliate them too. Another plus? This shower foot brush is antibacterial and can easily hang from a small hook in the shower to drip dry.
Older men like to look great, and often favor a button up shirt when they want to dress up. The hard part is that fingers aren’t as nimble as they once were. This awesome button hook is a great small gift that takes the pain and frustration of managing small buttons and kicks it right to the curb. With this cool tool, they have a secure rubber grip that’s easy on the hands, and they merely slide the loop through the button hole – capture the button and pull it through. Bingo.
Another plus? It features a zipper puller hook on the opposite end that makes zipping up jackets and sweaters super simple.
This cozy fleece robe is ideal for the senior woman on your gift list. Not only is it warm, this pretty robe has big patch pockets in the front to keep hands warm and stow tissues and reading glasses at the ready. The microfiber fleece is quite possibly the softest you’ll find, and the ankle-length means your older lady will be toasty whenever she wears it. Get it in ten different color options and sizes from small/medium to XXX Large/XXXX Large.
Think she’d prefer a wrap style bathrobe? This fleece wrap robe is also a warm and cozy wonder.
As we get older, our dexterity often suffers. So if you’ve noticed that your mom isn’t wearing her necklaces anymore, it could be because she has a hard time fastening them. These super simple magnetic jewelry clasp converters make fastening necklaces and bracelets a snap.
These fasteners use powerful magnets to snap together mom’s jewelry, and she can do it without having to fumble and fuss with a tiny spring ring clasp. These are especially great gifts for older women who suffer from arthritis or other medical issues that cause diminished fine motor skills.
The next time you’re looking to buy a gift for mom, get her as many of these magnetic clasps as she needs to be able to wear all her favorite jewelry pieces, without a struggle to hook them. While these clasps are 14k gold filled, you can also get the clasps in sterling silver and you can buy multi-packs as well.
Lots of seniors need a shower bench, but they often settle for those ugly plastic and metal ones that are fine for utility, but not much for aesthetic appeal. This beautiful teak wood shower bench has an Asian-inspired design that will look lovely in the bathroom. And because teak is durable, and rot resistant, it’s perfect for shower use.
The angled legs are super stable, and the curved bench seat is comfy on the bum. The higher sides act as an aid in getting up from the bench post shower. Be sure to order some teak oil to keep it looking as good as new, so perhaps another gift would be you taking the time to oil their bench for them once in a while.
A really awesome gift for seniors is a lighted magnifying mirror for their bathroom. This fog free, two-sided circular mirror has an eight-inch diameter face, and features a smooth 360-degree swivel design that provides 1x and 5x magnification options to make sure your elderly relatives can see all the needed details as they get ready for their day.
From the ease of shaving, to perfect hair and makeup, these mirrors make terrific gifts for older men, as well as women, because sight can get fuzzy with age. An on/off rotary knob on the oval base activates the halo lighting around the perimeter of the mirror when needed, and it’s soft enough to act as a great nightlight in the bathroom.
The extension arm and smooth rotation adjusts to all angles for a dynamic point of view. This bathroom mirror has an attractive nickel finish that protects against moisture and condensation. If they can’t install this mirror, or you’re not around to do it for them, consider a vanity magnifying mirror they can use while sitting down.
And if they don’t have a vanity, you can give them a suction cup magnifying mirror that simply sticks right on their regular bathroom or closet mirror, and can easily be taken along for travel.
Do you worry about balance issues with the elderly person in your life? Reducing their chance of falls is paramount on most of our minds, and this motion sensor trash can helps to eliminate a common kitchen issue. With this smart garbage can, they can simply wave their hand over the top of it, and it opens automatically. Battery operated, it runs on standard D batteries.
The exterior is sleek stainless steel, but unlike those that take lots of upkeep, this garbage can is fingerprint-proof and smudge-resistant. The top simply lifts off for easy emptying of the contents. It has a modern, stylish design that looks great in the kitchen or in an office as well.
If you’re looking for a smart trash can that’s a little bit larger than 13 gallons, this stainless can from simplehuman holds 15.3 gallons and its also motion activated.
A simple way to add safety to your senior’s day should be giving them a set of these personal alarm systems that can draw attention in any sort of emergency. At 140DB, it can be heard up to 330 feet away, with a continuous strident alarm that lasts for 30 seconds, or until the pin is reinserted into the device.
This handy device can be attached to a set of keys, a purse handle or numerous other places. It also has a convenient LED light that can make fumbling to unlock the car or the front door a thing of this past. Because it comes in a six-pack, you might want to make sure every member of your family has one of these handy little safety devices.
They’d be perfect gifts for grandma, your mom, or your kids, because everyone needs to be safe.
As people get older, they tend to spend a lot less time outdoors, and a lot more time observing the world from their windows. You can help make what’s outside more interesting by attracting beautiful birds to their landscape, no matter where your favorite senior lives.
This squirrel proof bird feeder can be easily hung from an eve, tree limb or garden crook. They’re easy to open and refill, and they’ll bring both birdsong and color to your special person’s world. With a seed ventilation system, bird food stays fresh longer and attracts more wild birds. If they don’t have a yard anymore, you could get them this window bird feeder to keep the view especially close and entertaining.
To make this an extra special gift, make time to install it in an easily reachable place, and get a bird identification book to go with it. Both National Geographic and the Audubon Society have great guides.
One of the facts about getting older is that people get up a lot more often to use the bathroom at night. Because darkness is one of the key times for falling accidents, a motion sensor toilet night light can be a lifesaver. These little units are heat activated, so they immediately turn on when they sense body heat in the room.
They provide adjustable levels of brightness, and can light up the bowl (that’s great for accuracy) with any one of 16 colors, or can be left to transition between colors. Once your senior leaves the bathroom, they automatically shut off. This three-pack is a great deal, allowing the person on your list to place one in every bathroom for nighttime safety.
If you’ve ridden with or driven a car owned by seniors, you’ve likely noticed an incredible array of items they like to keep handy. From tissues and wet wipes to sunglasses, reading glasses, bottled water, and spare change, this front seat car organizer can keep everything within easy reach. That means fewer distractions while they’re driving, and much more safety for everyone they share the road with.
This car organizer is custom made for their specific make and model of car, so it will be a perfect fit. The other cool thing is the adjustable handles that let them easily swing this organizer to the back of the seat in case they want to take a passenger with them. To keep their trunk organized, and help their groceries make it home unspilled, the FORTEM Car Trunk Organizer even features a waterproof lid.
It doesn’t matter their age, most grownups appreciate a relaxing glass of wine in the evening, and that’s well-known to have beneficial health effects that add to the enjoyment. If you have a senior on your gift list, this electric wine opener will be a most welcome gift. It comes with a foil cutter to make removing that covering quick and simple.
The wine opener itself is stainless steel so it looks sleek on any countertop. With the simple press of a button, this opener removes the cork in seconds, and it can open nearly 30 bottles on a single charge. We think your seniors will appreciate the fact that it comes with a rechargeable battery.
If the person you’re shopping for is a wine aficionado, you might also want to consider getting them the Ullo Wine Purifier. The easy to use filter and gorgeous handblown carafe make even less expensive wines taste so much better.
Does your mom or dad sometimes pull a wobbly chair over to a counter and then climb on it to reach something? Mine do, and frankly, it scares the heck out of me. Now you can get them a serious step up that’s also stable and safe footing to help them reach those high cupboards or anything else they’re trying to get their hands on.
This nifty Cosco Counter Chair & Step Stool would make a wonderful gift for parents of any age, because it’s so portable, and they can pick it up and set it down anywhere. It easily holds an adult up to 225 pounds on stable footings, with no wobble. The chair functions as a comfortable perch or on-the-spot stepladder. Safe and simple to use, the smooth tracking step stool pulls out from under the seat for climbing or a footrest. It features a retro design with a chrome finish and padded red vinyl seat and back.
If you need a stool that fits well into narrow spaces, check out the Cosco two step folding stool. Folding stools come in so many heights and styles, it’s easy to find exactly what they need.
It doesn’t matter their age, women like to have beautiful hair. It does, indeed, get more difficult though as they get older. Hair thins, and using a “devil hot” curling iron is a guarantee of burned hair, singed neck or ears, and fried fingertips. The solution, according to the women over 80 that I surveyed, is to get a curling iron with brushes.
It holds thinning hair in place and keeps the hot barrel from burning skin and hair. Conair’s instant heat hot curling brush uses smart technology for stabilized heat during styling, creating long-lasting, medium-to-loose curls and waves. It also keeps hair from tangling and helps prevent static. It prevents frizz and creates a shiny, smooth finish.
Don’t laugh, but my mom is known to do her hair before she even gets out of bed some mornings. If your mom’s got shorter hair and prefers tighter curls, get her the smaller barrel curling brush. Both options feature a handy auto-off feature, which will give you a little added peace of mind.
Why not give your mom or grandma the gift of beautiful hair with this easy to use hair tool, and some personal coaching from you on how to use it? Because grey and white hair tends to be brittle and get frizzy more easily, another help for her hair is a heat protectant styling spray. A root boosting spray can also give her hair lift and volume, which is a benefit for thinning or lifeless hair.
People were made to squat, but that gets more difficult with age, as does pooping. Older women and men often suffer from constipation due to limited activity, as well as hemorrhoids from years of heavy lifting, having babies and more. Sitting to poop is bad for efficiency, inflames hemorrhoids, creates unnecessary straining, and, in general, is hard on your behind. The squatty potty simply makes pooping a lot easier.
The human body relies on a bend in the colon (that holds your poop) and the anus (where your poop exits) to keep everything stored until it’s time to do your business. The Puborectalis muscle helps keep things in place by kinking your colon (like a garden hose) when you’re sitting or standing.
This is helpful for when you’re sitting and don’t want to poop, but unhelpful for when you’re sitting and do want to poop. The colon’s sweet spot comes with the squat. This is the only position where the Puborectalis muscle fully relaxes. That straightens the kink and allows one to eliminate fully.
The Squatty Potty is an awesome and functional present for parents, or your grandparents too. But honestly, it’s better for your whole family, no matter how old you are. Since everyone poops, wouldn’t it be better if everyone pooped their best?
And because poop stinks, get some Squatty Potty Unicorn Gold Toilet Spray with powerful nano-particles to eat up that bad odor before the smell becomes unbearable.
This nifty gift idea for seniors is all about ease of operation, not just for lights around the Christmas tree, but for use throughout the year. Imagine how simple it would be for an elderly man or woman to simply turn on the tree, floor lamps, or any other lights around the house with the simple tap of a toe.
This 15 foot, three-outlet cord can make bending and stooping a thing of the past and will make a perfect and affordable present for your aging parents or friends. With this simple gift you can simplify any of the rooms in their home. Another cool gift idea along these same lines is a remote control outlet that allows them to plug in three different lamps or other electrical appliances and they can power up whatever they’d like, with a quick click of the remote.
As people age, light becomes even more critical for good vision. These fingerless gloves are a fantastic gift for older men and women in all kinds of situations. Whether they’re flipping on a tripped breaker, unlocking their car or front door in the dark, or trying to fix something in tight spaces, these gloves have directed tiny flashlights in the thumb and forefingers to light up close spaces and make seeing simpler.
If your senior also loves to get into little projects, but requires more light altogether, a headlamp can really illuminate a small workspace and make whatever they’re doing so much more enjoyable and/or safe. This one from Black Diamond has a comfortable and minimal profile, but delivers 350 lumens of bright white light.
As we age, sleep gets more elusive, just ask any senior. Whether they’ve got aching muscles, restless legs, or simply like the comfort of six blankets on their bed, this weighted blanket could be the answer to more restful sleep. These blankets help to relax the nervous system, which reduces stress and anxiety, making falling asleep simpler.
These blankets are great gifts for elderly folks, who often complain they can’t fall asleep. They can be gently washed, or you could also order them a washable duvet cover to keep this blanket clean and pristine for years to come. These weighted blankets get rave reviews for being incredibly effective, especially for people with anxiety issues.
To improve their sleep even more, you might want to consider some other gift ideas for different special occasions like cooling bed sheets and cooling pillows that can also make their nights more pleasant.
Not only does your skin get drier with age, reaching that dry skin with softening lotion gets harder and harder, especially on your back. In fact, that’s an area that’s tough to reach no matter how old you are. This lotion applicator is a terrific gift for seniors that is super easy to use.
The lotion applicator “band” provides the extra reach necessary to apply skincare products to one’s own back and any other hard-to-reach areas. They can use the non-absorbent lotion applicator to apply sunscreen, rub in aloe to soothe sunburned skin, or simply to rub in moisturizing lotions and creams.
It can also be used for any condition of the skin. They can topically apply prescription medication to treat psoriasis, or skin conditions due to complications from medications, radiation therapy or general skin care needs. The Body Buddy is made from soft vinyl. Unlike a sponge on a stick, it does not absorb product and has no replacement parts or pads.
It is machine washable and can be tumbled dry. Between uses, they can simply wipe it clean with a damp cloth. To make this a perfect present, get your senior some emollient lotions and pain-relieving creams to help clear up any dry skin and ward off arthritic aches and pains. It also works perfectly to deliver eczema cream to those itchy spots they can’t reach.
As the years pass, one of the things we begin to realize most is that family stories get lost with the passing of our family elders and friends. So this gift idea is both one for the seniors in your family, and a gift for yourself, so you’ll have those stories to pass down to future generations. This book gives step by step instructions on how to write a chapter at a time, and offers the chance to relive life’s best moments through writing or even dictating them to someone.
If writing a book just seems too darned daunting for the senior in your life, perhaps encourage them to create a legacy document instead – a shorter celebration of one’s life achievements. You can find a book to help them do that right here.
Beautiful, entertaining and delicious, this pretty gift set from Teabloom makes a special gift that your favorite senior can enjoy with friends. It includes a 40 ounce stovetop safe clear glass teapot with an infuser. You can simply heat the water on the stove, and then bring it to the table top to set on the included warmer. The pot’s ergonomic handle and drip-free spout make it simple to pour with no spills.
This set comes with four double wall tea glasses and a dozen different blooming teas in a decorative canister. The flowering tea blossoms each offer different tastes to explore and as they steep, the presentation gets more beautiful by the minute. For days when they just want a quick cup, consider getting them a tea gift basket with lots of options from herbal to red and black teas.
There’s just no question, when it comes to your aging loved ones, ensuring their personal safety is a huge priority. This Ring video doorbell is just one more smart home precaution you can put in place to keep them from accidentally answering the door to an unwelcome stranger.
This WiFi-enabled video doorbell lets them see, hear, and speak to visitors from their smartphone, tablet, or PC. It monitors their home in HD video, with infrared night vision. Plus it sends an alert anytime motion is detected or when the doorbell is depressed. If you happened to have already gotten them an Echo or Echo Dot, you can program the doorbell to work with Alexa.
Easy to install anywhere, it works either with or without existing doorbell wires. It comes with lifetime theft protection, so if it’s ever stolen, Ring will replace it for free.
Is grocery shopping getting harder for the elderly person on your list? The Trolley Dolly is a terrific gift idea to help simplify both their time in the store, as well as unloading their groceries at home. No more taking things in a bag at a time, because this cool folding shopping cart can carry up to 110 pounds at a time. Wow.
We think you’ll love the weatherproof fabric bag, that has easy carrying handles. The dolly itself is free-standing whenever they stop to browse, thanks to a stabilizing bar in front. They can even remove the bag and use it as a traditional dolly. It comes in dozens of colors, and when it’s folded up it’s easy to slip into the trunk or back seat, and stows easily even a small closet.
Have you ever noticed how so many seniors have huge bruising and red blood spots on their forearms? Most often that’s caused by thinning skin that happens naturally over time. If the senior on your list loves to work in the garden or shop, but they’re constantly suffering from these unsightly bruises and red spots, give them the gift of Arm Chaps.
They’re aptly named because much like those leather chaps that protect your lower half, these fitted leather sleeves protect forearms from cuts, scrapes, burns, and bruises. They come in four colors and seven different sizes so it’s easy to measure up mom or dad (or both) and get them a custom-fitted set. They’ll appreciate the protection, and feel better about how they look.
These slip on over the forearm, and stay in place with a thumb hole and the zipper allows them to adjust for airflow, warmth, and overall comfort. Genius.
Older skin gets dried out easily, and so daily showers or baths are not only drying, but also a little more dangerous as footing and balance become an issue. What’s true though is that some parts of you still need washing every day, especially pits and the private stuff.
If you’ve got a senior on your gift list this year, consider some of these soft, deodorizing body wipes that can substitute for a shower and yet still leave the user feeling super clean and fresh. These large wipes are made with skin-loving tea tree oil, ginseng and peppermint, and the light lavender scent is refreshing and clean.
Because they’re alcohol-free and hypoallergenic, they’re great as stocking stuffers for both women and men. If you’re shopping for a man, consider the cedar-scented wipes instead, or any of the other adult body wipes available.
This pure silk eye pillow is the perfect small gift for any senior who has trouble relaxing, needs to block out the sun for naps or nighttime or who suffers from headaches and puffy eyes. It delivers both aromatherapy and blocks light, making sleep easier.
Scented with lavender, this eye pillow is also great for reducing puffiness, because it includes a therapeutic gel eye mask that you can pop into the fridge and then place over your eyes along with the silk pillow.
The internal zippered muslin bag allows users to add weight to their pillow, and refresh the scent, because this cool gift comes with additional flax seeds and lavender seeds included.
An easily adjustable elastic band keeps the eye pillow in place for maximum comfort, and you can get it in five different colors. If you want to add to this package, order the eye pillow plus the relaxing sleep mist to increase tranquility at bedtime.
If your aging loved one isn’t particularly tech savvy, this clever smart speaker is so simple, they won’t be intimidated. The Echo Dot is a small and portable device they can use in any room, as long as they have WiFi, which most senior living facilities do these days.
This voice actuated device can help them tap into the local news, weather, and even their favorite music genres thanks to their virtual assistant, Alexa. She can perform a myriad of other functions with ease, including running any smart home devices once connected.
If you really want to make this affordable gift extra special, add a subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited, that allows them to play nearly any artist, song, or genre with a simple request.
After two weeks testing out the tulo foam mattress, I can honestly tell you, your senior mom or dad will never sleep better. This mattress has four layers to keep you comfy and snoozing without interruption.
The top features a knitted cover that’s easy to slip sheets over. The memory foam mattress layer gives support and alleviates pressure, which means those hot spots and arthritis aches and pains are kept at bay during sleep. The internal breathable layer is temperature regulating, so there are no worries about overheating or getting chilly.
You can get this mattress in soft, medium, or firm, and while I prefer firm, their most popular offering is this medium mattress. It has a few other attributes worth mentioning as well. First, it’s not too high, which is often an issue for seniors who have trouble climbing up onto a big pillow top mattress. Second, it doesn’t require deep pocket sheets, an added expense that fixed incomes might not allow for.
Lastly this mattress completely different than lots of memory foam beds and toppers that seem so squishy, it’s difficult for seniors to roll over and change position. This mattress delivers the perfect blend of comfort, ease and great ZZZZs, all at a terrific price. Next year, you can splurge on a bamboo duvet.
We don’t know about you, but if you’ve ever dropped a nail, screw, bolt or anything else metallic and had it bounce underneath a cabinet or cupboard, it’s a serious annoyance. That’s especially compromising for seniors who just can’t bend and squat like they once did. This magnetic pick up tool has a telescoping pole that extends to 22 inches. It’s also got three super bright LED bulbs that provide 360 degree illumination to provide light where most flashlights can’t go, and a pivoting head to let them zero in on their target.
Glass doors can be deadly if they’re not made with tempered glass, and if your senior walks into one it can shatter. If the glass is tempered, at minimum, it can stun them or even knock them out, causing a dangerous fall. If the senior on your gift list has glass doors in their house or apartment, these decals can save them from injury just in case they absentmindedly walk think about walking into one.
At six inches in diameter, these pretty decals are big enough to alert them that there’s a solid surface ahead. Each pack contains two decals and they come in dozens of pretty designs.
Screen doors can also be a hazard, and many are so clear that they’re very hard to see. You can also get screen door magnets to protect your loved one. They easily lock into place, and can even cover slight tears in the screen, making it look nicer as well as being functional for their intended purpose.
Jars can be tough to open for everyone, but for seniors with arthritic hands, it’s a real problem, especially if they live alone. This easy grip jar opener is ideal for those with limited hand strength, with different openings to fit almost any jar or bottle. The grippy inner grabbers make a once difficult task downright simple. At less than ten bucks this is the kind of small and thoughtful gift your elderly friends and family can really appreciate.
Another great option is the Hamilton Beach Open Ease Automatic Jar Opener that delivers open jars at the push of a button. While it’s a bit more expensive, it offers the benefit of not having to use strength to do the deed.
Lots of seniors love to play cards, especially solitaire. This two-pack of large print playing cards are easy on the eyes, and make picking them up simpler. Ideal for those with vision problems, they feature large fronts and indexes along with the traditional rider back Bicycle design.
Another fun game to play with friends, Rummicube is a fast paced numbers game that also comes in a large numbers edition. A set of large print crossword puzzle books might be another fun gift idea for grandkids and great-grandchildren to give to a senior.
Has your mom or dad downsized and moved into a smaller living space? Often that kind of move comes with a hugely reduced amount of space in the kitchen, especially if they’re living in an apartment or condo. This nifty kitchen cart can act as a portable island that can store additional dish towels, pots and pans, and whatever else they need space for.
The bamboo top features handles on each side, making it super easy to roll around if they’d like to use the cart to move food to a dining table or the living room without spilling. If they want to use it as a stationary kitchen island, it also has locking wheels to keep it in place, making it nice and stable for use as a prep surface.
If they need more space than this little cart offers, the Liberty Kitchen Cart is quite a bit larger and features a stainless steel top along with a paper towel holder on one end and a spice rack on the other. It also offers locking wheels.
Shaking hands can make it tough to eat independently, as can a weak grip or mobility issues. These adaptive utensils allow senior to keep their dignity as their design features a wide ribbed handle with raised and textured grips making it easier to control them. This four piece set comes with a fork, knife, dinner spoon, and a soup spoon. The grippy handles are made with food-grade silicone, and the utensil portion is stainless steel. Even better – they’re dishwasher safe.
This Scooper Bowl with a suction cup base can be a huge help for shaky hands. The curved top keeps food inside the bowl, and the suction cup ensures the bowl doesn’t inadvertently get pushed out of reach.
Aches and pains are a part of getting older, but there are millions of people who swear by the pain relieving power of copper magnetic therapy jewelry. We think your senior would love to try magnetic therapy for that darned arthritis, and this gorgeous handmade copper bracelet by Serio Lub is a designer piece that looks like fine jewelry, but provides the positives of magnetic therapy.
The Honeysuckle bracelet is a bolder beauty, and men might like it for its thicker profile. It features powerful North Pole rare earth magnets, and the gorgeous design is styled like woven wheat, so it’s great for men or women. Do keep in mind, if your senior has a pacemaker, or wears another electronic device, magnetic jewelry isn’t an option.
Copper jewelry, in general, is another popular gift option.
For anyone who likes to keep their cell phone close at hand, this cell phone lanyard is a terrific gift idea. With simple straps that attach to the coners of their phones, these lanyards slide on and keep their phone at chest level at all times. They help prevent those expensive damages from phones being dropped, which is a particular issue for seniors. Compatible with most phones, just consult the list to see if your senior’s phone is a fit.
Seniors often have a lot of medications to keep track of, and with multiple times of day at which they need to take them, it can get awfully confusing. This pillbox gives them lots of options for sorting their meds. With four daily dosage times, and seven days per week, they can keep their medications on track to help them stay healthy. It snaps securely shut, so there are no worries about spilling and losing expensive pills, and they’ll feel confident and that peace of mind is a great gift in and of itself.
If they’re headed on a trip, get them this handy 14 day pill organizer that features four snap down sections per day and is enclosed in a secure booklet cover.
Compression socks are an old invention that’s become new again. They’re worn by athletes and others for increased blood circulation and improved performance. But compression socks can be a boon for the elderly who want better mobility as well as increased circulation. The problem with most is that they’re ridiculously difficult to get on and off.
These stockings from SB SOX not only offer a customizable fit, making them easier to get on, they offer all those excellent benefits of traditional compression socks, but with an added touch of style to boot. Whether you choose striped or solid, these socks come in an array of colors to please the senior on your list.
These fun socks can help reduce pain, fatigue and swelling and your senior will love that they feature a stay put top cuff, reinforced heels and toes, and arch support to help alleviate pain from plantar fasciitis.
Want to know more about the benefits of compression socks? Check out this blog. And if you’re looking for shoes for an older woman with bunions, you’ll appreciate these recommendations.
Looking for a “just because” gift for the senior on your list? Since dry skin is a huge issue for older people, they’ll love this luxuriously lightweight goat milk lotion. Because it absorbs into the skin almost immediately, this lotion will leave them feeling silky soft, without feeling greasy or sticky.
Goat milk is great because it’s filled with lota of skin-loving vitamins, minerals and fatty acids that naturally hydrate skin and naturally occurring lactic acid which is a bit of an anti-aging wonder. While this lotion is very lightly scented to be suitable for those with fragrance allergies, all the scented lotions from Dionis are so lightly fragranced, they’ll likely love any variety you get them.
Be sure to check out our recommendations for the best goat milk lotions here, and if they’re super sensitive to commercial soaps, you might also want to look at our guide to the best goat milk soaps as well.
As we age, there’s just no doubt about the fact that we get more than our share of aches and pains. A nice soak with some bath salts can relieve those aches, but the bathtub can be pretty hard on the bum. That’s what makes this full body bath mat a great give for everyone, frankly. It eliminates that chilly porcelain and softens their sit so they can enjoy a relaxing bath.
Suction cups keep it in place, and a comfy headrest makes it even better.
Don’t laugh at this gift suggestion because older people love to rearrange their spaces, but often can’t because their furniture is just simply too heavy. These furniture sliders make things unbelievably easy, and I know from experience because my 88 year old mom is constantly rearranging her furniture all by herself. She relies on these to move her own couches, recliners, and heavy tables with ease.
One thing you’ll want to ensure your senior’s safety is to also get them a furniture lifting tool to slide the pads in place. In fact, you can get the lifting tool and pads as a kit right here.
If there’s one thing people can universally agree on, no matter their age, it’s that a cold bathroom floor in the morning totally sucks. We think your seniors would appreciate the gift of this super-cushy bath rug that features memory foam inside, so their tootsies will always feel cozy and comfy.
This washable bathroom rug comes in a whole host of colors, and we love the soft velveteen top which feels luscious on bare feet. To keep them securely on their feet, it also is backed with PVC dots to prevent the rug from shifting and skidding. Get in a smaller 24 x 17 inch size or stick with this larger one that’s 24 x 44.1 inches. In fact, you might want to get them a smaller one for in front of their vanity, and a large one to keep next to the tub, because these rugs are also extremely absorbent.
Arthritis can make it difficult if not impossible to use a standard can opener. This smooth touch electric can opener from Cuisinart solves that issue with an ergonomic lever that makes for nearly effortless use. This side cutting can opener leaves a smooth edge and removes the can top at the same time. This little machine will even open cans with pull-off tops in addition to all standard cans, and its smaller profile means it doesn’t take a ton of counter space.
It also eliminates the need for a few other items that might clutter cupboards and drawers because it features a built-in bottle opener, knife sharpener, and has convenient cord storage in the back.