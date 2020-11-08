101 Best Gifts for Seniors: The Ultimate List

Don’t you love giving your parents a gift that makes them laugh out loud, yet is actually something useful that they’ll love? It would be hard to recommend a set of sheets this way normally, but when we first got a set of these eucalyptus lyocell sheets, there was no question the packaging was part of the funny and great experience we had. We don’t want to spoil it for you or you or them, but trust us, it’s worthy.

But the packaging isn’t the only thing worthy about these incredibly cozy sheets. Out of the box, they’re kind of shimmery and we worried they’d be slippery like satin sheets. Not! These wash up a dream, and after sleeping in them, they were super soft against the skin, cozy but not hot, and they wicked away moisture from our sweaty sleeping carcasses so we never even woke up.

Key for folks as they get older, however, is the fact that as their skin gets thinner with age, cotton sheets can feel awfully scratchy. There’s no worry about that happening with these sheets. Out of the dryer, they’re incredibly soft to snuggle up in.

In the clever box, you’ll also get a sweet sleep eye pillow as well as a handy sheet bag for storage. And while they seem pricey, we think they’re absolutely worth it. Truly, they’re just great, so much so we’ve already purchased a second set for ourselves.

