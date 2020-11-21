13 Best Early Black Friday Women’s Fashion Deals

Black Friday is just around the corner and while there are plenty of great deals on the way, there are a number of incredible offers taking place right now. To beat the hustle and bustle and score on some awesome finds, be sure to check out the early Black Friday women’s fashion deals happening right now!
From outerwear to jeans to bags to accessories to shoes – there are loads of fantastic picks at great prices. We’ll be updating this list as more deals get announced, but for the latest and greatest, read on.
Cozy up this winter with this oh, so stylish thickened down coat from Orolay. A favorite and bestseller, you can now save $97 with this early Black Friday deal!
Featuring a warm fleece-lined hood, ribbed knit cuffs, special size zippers, and six – yes six! – functional pockets, this coat is a must-have for any gal on the go. Comfortable and convenient, this coat is made of high-density, water-resistant, and windproof fabric, protecting you from the elements when the weather turns.
Available in 13 different colors and patterns, with this early Black Friday women’s deal, you can save $97!
Available sizes: XX-Small – 5X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Mom jeans are totally trending and if you’re looking to snag a pair at a great price, check out these high-waisted favorites from American Apparel, now 40% off thanks to this early Black Friday women’s fashion deal.
Made of 100% cotton, these jeans are available in a variety of colors and sizes. Vintage-inspired, these high-rise mom jeans feature a straight leg that tapers in at the ankle, a zip fly, and four pockets for a traditional look and feel. And, as American Apparel’s most popular jeans, this is a great grab!
Available sizes: 24 – 34; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
There are loads of great American Apparel available during this early Black Friday women’s fashion deal, saving you upwards of 50%! Click here for all the details.
Herschel is known for making some incredible casual bags and carryalls, and with this early Black Friday deal, you can save up to 45% on the Dawson backpack!
Built for everyday exploration and casual trips, the Dawson backpack features ample storage for all the necessities and fun things you want to tote around. There’s even a hidden drawcord cinch closure.
Available in a variety of colors and sizes; prices and discounts vary
It doesn’t get much cooler than Ray-Ban. An iconic brand known for making some awesome sunglasses, you can save up to 50% on select shades with this early Black Friday women’s fashion deal.
Pictured here is the iconic mirrored Aviator, now 30% off. A cool look for sure, the all-time classic aviator silhouette gets a major upgrade with fun mirrored lenses in a variety of colors. There’s definitely a style for everyone!
This super cute, totally comfy, and perfectly oversized poncho cape combo, is perfect for wrapping up in this winter. And, thanks to this early Black Friday deal, you can save up to 50% depending on the pattern!
Available in thirty-five different colors and stylish patterns – yes! Thirty-five! – there’s something for everyone’s personal vibe and taste. Called a sweater coat by Urban CoCo, this topper is the perfect layering piece to complete your ensembles this season. Designed for multiple styling possibilities, this wrap would look great with jeans, block heel booties, and an oversized belt for a waist-defining look.
Please note that this a dry clean only garment.
Available sizes: this is a one-size-fits-most garment. Measurements are not available.
With this early Black Friday fashion deal, you can save up to 30% on select Hush Puppies, including this cute and comfortable pair of booties.
Made of 100% leather, the Mazin Cayto Ankle Boot features an anatomically molded and removable footbed that helps create a hidden wedge for a comfortable fit. Styled with an attractive zipper closure, these booties are not just cute and comfortable, but they are easy to get in and out of, too. Definitely a wardrobe staple, these might become your new favorite go-to shoes as they pair well with leggings, jeans, and dresses.
Available in a range of sizes and colors, you can’t go wrong! And, for all the Hush Puppies early Black Friday deals, click here.
Available sizes: 5 – 12; wide sizes also available
Radley London’s classic Liverpool Street satchel is not only incredibly stylish but it’s sure to elevate any look you’re rocking this season. During Black Friday you can save 50% on this handbag, in addition to other awesome Radley London handbags!
Built with structure, and available in three colors – burgundy (pictured), black, light pink – this bag features a multi-compartment design with a middle zip-top and flanking open-top front and back compartments. Inside the purse, you’ll find two slip pockets and one interior zip pocket.
Deliberately pared-down in detail, this handbag is a contemporary “less is more” update on the classic satchel design. Definitely a must-have, ladies.
There’s no better time to stock up on all those cozy favorites and thanks to Black Friday you can save up to 50% on one of our favorites from Columbia Sportswear: the Benton Springs Full-Zip Fleece Jacket.
Made of soft 100% polyester MTR filament fleece for ultimate warmth and comfort, this jacket features two side zippered pockets, a collared neckline, and a zippered closure. Available in dozens of colors, there’s a style for everyone.
Available sizes: X-Small – 3X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
We’re all spending a lot more time at our desks these days, and whether you’re at work or simply working from home, you might be finding that your eyes are beginning to strain. It’s okay! It’s happening to all of us. So, to help combat fatigue, throw on a pair of these totally cute and awesome reading glasses by Peepers. And now, thanks to this early Black Friday deal, you can save up to 20% on their stylish cat-eye frame!
Available in a variety of colors, patterns, and magnification strengths – 0X – 3X – there’s a fun look for everyone! Here are some of the key features:
Anti-Reflective – with seven lays of anti-reflective coating, these will reduce glare and digital eye strain
Anti-Scratch – dual anti-scratch coating for additional protection
Focus Blue Light Lenses – filters over 40% of high energy (HEV) Blue Light from digital screens
UV Protection – Blocks 99.9% of UVA and UVB Light
During Black Friday you can save upwards of 30% on select Calvin Klein styles – clothes, bags, and accessories! Heck, you can save 60% – that’s $100! – on Calvin Klein’s Bubble Lamb Novelty Flap Backpack!
A cute bag to tote around, this backpack is stylish and features an embossed look which we’re really loving. The contrast between the black material and the gold zippers and accents is also really fashionable.
For more great Calvin Klein styles this early Black Friday women’s fashion deal, click here!
Sherpa coats are all the rage right now. Cozy, cute, and totally comfortable, they are definitely something to wear this winter. So, if you’ve been searching for a good one, check out the Alo Yoga Women’s Norte Sherpa Coat, now up to 34% off with this early Black Friday women’s fashion deal!
Made of 100% polyester fleece, this coat hits all the marks with an oversized hood and dramatic collar.
Available sizes: X-Small – Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
If you’re looking for a deal on some great jeans, be sure to check out NYDJ. Comfortable, cute and totally stylish, NYDJ denim is a serious must-have. And, thanks to this early Black Friday deal, you can save up to 50% on select styles – including these cute skinny jeans!
Made of cotton, polyester, and elastane, these jeans have just enough stretch for all-day comfort. These jeans also feature NYDJ’s Lift Tuck Technology, which slims and lifts in all the right places. Available in a range of colors and sizes – including some plus sizes! – this is one great deal!
Available sizes: 0 – 18; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
The Columbia Women’s Mount Erie Interchange Winter Jacket is the perfect multiple-use winter coat and thanks to Black Friday you can save up to 30%!
A great jacket for both fall and winter, this features a zip-in interchange system that’s easy to switch up for all kinds of weather. With a waterproof outer shell and an inner fleece layer that can be worn separately or together for maximum protection, you’ll be ready for anything.
Available sizes: X-Small – 3X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.