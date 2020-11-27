Cuisinart Black Friday Deals: Save Up to 62% Off Kitchen Appliances

There’s not much more uplifting in your home than the smell of fresh-baked bread in the kitchen. With the Cuisinart Bread Maker, making that reality couldn’t be easier. And during the Cuisinart Black Friday deal, you can score their impressive bread maker while it’s slashed down 52%, which is nearly $100 off.

Cuisinart designs their bread maker to deliver perfect texture and color. You have the option to bake it towards light, medium, and dark crust shades. There are 12 programmable options to cover a wide variety of bread. It can handle some heft with the ability to cook up to 2-pound loaves. And because it sits vertically, it easily fits onto your kitchen counters.

There are LED lights and beeps to keep you alert as to your personal bakery’s status. You can program up to a 13-hour delay so you can have fresh bread exactly when you want. And the removable nonstick baking pan ensures clean up is always a breeze.