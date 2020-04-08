7 Best Food Dehydrators for Homemade Snacks

Food dehydrators have a slew of health benefits. First of all, they preserve your meats, fruits, and veggies for an extended period of time without the need for potentially dangerous preservatives and chemicals. They can save you a ton of money because it’s obvious that delicious homemade jerky is dramatically cheaper than the store-bought alternative. And you’ll also be supporting the environment by reducing waste, as well as preparing yourself with dry goods in the event of an emergency.
Our list below of the Best Food Dehydrators should have you covered for all the food projects you’re interested in. However, if you’re looking for additional options, there are a ton of selections on Amazon that should provide you something perfect for your kitchen.
1. Tribest Sedona Express 11-Tray Digital Food DehydratorPrice: $463.53Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes 11 stainless steel mesh trays.
- Glass hinged door makes it easy to monitor progress.
- 10 year warranty included.
- LED light inside for easy viewing.
- Two-stage sequential temperature and timer for more efficiency.
- High max temperature of 167-degrees.
- Expensive.
- Might be too large for some.
- Powerful fan may be louder than others.
The Tribest Sedona Express Digital Food Dehydrator is truly a beast to behold. It touts a drying capacity of nearly 10 square feet. Within that are housed 11 stainless steel mesh trays to place your bounty of food upon. Temperatures can get up to 167-degrees for quick drying. But the Sedona Express is comprised of a non-flammable BPA-free body with overheating protection implemented to ensure safe use.
The glass hinged door and internal LED light ensure you can keep an eye on your items while in operation. The food dehydrator runs quietly for its size. It’s easy to clean thanks to the extractable trays. A washable and reusable filter is built-in. The two-stage sequential temperature and timer promote faster dehydration time and easy use. And perhaps best of all, Tribest backs the compact unit with a 10-year warranty to provide peace of mind on your purchase.
2. STX International Dehydra 10-Tray Commercial DehydratorPrice: $328.80Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Powerful and fast thanks to its 1,200 watt motor.
- 165-degree max temperature ensures it's safe to use with meats.
- Easy to use LED panel with a dehydrating guide built-in.
- 10-trays provide plenty of room.
- 3-year 100% warranty on registered products.
- STX "Dehydrating Made Easy" 270 recipe cookbook comes included.
- Timer settings allow for 5-minute increments.
- Timer settings only go up to 15-hours.
- Commercial built quality puts it on the more expensive side.
- It may be too large for some kitchens.
If you’re a dehydrating enthusiast, the STX International Dehydra 10-Tray Commercial Dehydrator has just about everything you could ask for. Its 10-tray system ensures that you have ample space for all your dehydration needs. It’s meat safe with the ability to crank out 165-degrees of heat. Efficiency is in tow thanks to 1,200 watts of power. And it’s 7-inch rear fan promotes an even heat for even drying.
STX International went with an all-digital control panel for ease of use with the system. The timer system allows for 5-minute intervals which makes setting a precise end time simple. A dehydration guide is designed into the top of the fan for quick reference on various temperature and time recommendations. And the company even throws in a robust 270 recipe cookbook to help novices through the process of getting your various dehydrator projects going.
3. Samson “Silent” 10-Tray Stainless Steel DehydratorPrice: $259.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High max temperature of 167-degrees for safe dehydration.
- 10-trays provides you with a ton of room to work.
- 5-year manufacturers warranty on the motor, fan, heater, and control panel.
- LCD display and stainless steel design look great together.
- Glass door makes it easy to check in.
- May be too large for some kitchens.
- 30-minute timer increments may be too lengthy.
- A little pricey.
The Samson “Silent” 10-Tray Stainless Steel Dehydrator is one of the sleekest dehydrators on the market. And it’s sizeable too with 15.6 square feet of internal space. Its stainless steel design is BPA-free. The glass door looks great and makes it so that you can check in on the process. And the LCD control panel looks stylish while proving easy to operate.
Samson’s dehydrator comes with 10 stainless steel trays and 10 BPA-free mesh liners. The trays are easily removable to clean or for larger items you’re planning to dehydrate. And the entire product, including the motor, fan, heater, and control panel, is backed by a 5-year certified manufacturer’s warranty.
4. Ivation 10-Tray Commercial Food Dehydrator MachinePrice: $239.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 1,000 watts of power allow for temperatures up to 167-degrees.
- 10-tray system ensures you'll have plenty of room to work with.
- Stainless steel design and LED digital interface look great.
- Construction is 100% BPA-free.
- Stainless steel trays are easy to remove and clean as they're dishwasher safe.
- The timer's 30-minute increments may be too spacious for some.
- The timer maxes out at 24-hours.
- No accessories or recipe books come included.
Ivation’s 10-Tray Commercial Food Dehydrator Machine should prove to be powerful enough to handle all your food dehydration needs. It touts 1,000 watts of power and a max temperature of 167-degrees, making it safe to drum up some jerky without having to precook your meat first. Its stainless steel construction is entirely BPA-free. The 10-tray system should provide ample cooking area. And the glass door ensures you can keep an eye on everything with ease.
The LED digital display is easy to interact with. The timer allows for 30-minute increments up to 24-hours at a time. It sports automatic shutoff functionality to ensure safety during long dehydration sessions. And it’s easy to clean with the trays being dishwasher safe.
5. ChefWave 10-Tray Food Dehydrator MachinePrice: $214.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Capable of holding 10-trays worth of meats, fruits, etc.
- Comparable to simlar sized models but typically less expensive.
- Stainless steel and design and LED digital interface look great.
- Transparent door makes checking in easy.
- Comes with a wide range of accessories.
- Just a 1-year warranty included.
- Glass door has reportedly been an issue for some.
- Display doesn't completely turn off when not in use.
One of the best things about the ChefWave 10-Tray Food Dehydrator Machine is the robust amount of accessories that are packed in with it. On top of its 10 stainless steel drying racks, it also comes with a drip tray, 2 mesh sheets, 3 Teflon sheets, and a recipe book too.
It’s powerful with 1,000 watts of juice, making it capable of hitting 167-degrees to ensure it’s meat safe. The transparent glass doors allow you to keep an eye on your various meats and produce while dehydration is in progress. The LED control panel is easy to use, allowing you to set 30-minute timer increments for up to 24-hours. And ChefWave backs it all with a 1-year warranty which covers all cost and labor.
6. Excalibur 6-Tray Stackable Electric Food DehydratorPrice: $191.17Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Hits meat safe temperatures of 165-degrees.
- Sports a lengthy 48-hour timer.
- Helpful accessories included.
- 6-tray maximum is smaller than most others.
- Lack of clear trays/doors forces you to open the dehydrator to see progress.
- No warranty information provided.
The Excalibur 6-Tray Stackable Electric Food Dehydrator is one of the best food dehydrators in a stackable form that you’ll find out there. It’s black and gray design looks sleek. And the plastic vertical structure makes it easy to fit in any kitchen’s layout.
Excalibur packs in 6 trays, 6 mesh screens, 4 yogurt cups, and 2 fruit roll sheets into their dehydrator’s box. And the controls are all digital with an impressive 48-hour timer and temperature settings that reach a meat safe 165-degrees.
7. Nesco Gardenmaster Food DehydratorPrice: $95.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Expandable up to 20 trays.
- One of the cheapest of our list.
- 1,000 watts of drying power ensures even heating.
- Digital timer and temperature control.
- Accessories and recipe book included.
- Easy to clean.
- Comes with just 4 trays to begin with.
- Plastic build may seem cheapish but keeps it lightweight.
- Other Nesco models can utilize as many as 30 total trays.
Nesco is a respected brand in the world of dehydrators. And the company’s Gardenmaster Food Dehydrator is likely the best food dehydrator that they manufacture. With 1,000 watts of power, a 2,400 rpm motor, and a 4 1/2 inch fan, the Gardenmaster can dry out your various food items in hours instead of days.
It’s designed to be expandable. So while it comes with 4 trays to start with, it can be expanded and equipped with up to 20 at one time. The thermostat and timer are digital, making setting up a dehydration session a breeze. The temperature range is 90 degrees to 160 degrees. The timer can be set to run for up to 48 hours. The motor and fan run quietly. And a slew of accessories are thrown in, including a 52-page recipe book, a fruit roll sheet, a jerky seasoning and cure sample, and more.
Dehydrator Recipes
Once you purchase one of the best food dehydrators out there, you're going to want recipes to start crafting some fantastic snacks. Luckily for you, there's a slew of places online that have your back.
Mom With a Prep has an extensive list of over 100 different recipes to have you drying those meats, fruits, and veggies like a pro. We'd also recommend Practical Self Reliance's post that provides 100 plus different recipes as well, and it's completely free of charge.
