7 Best Food Dehydrators for Homemade Snacks

Food dehydrators have a slew of health benefits. First of all, they preserve your meats, fruits, and veggies for an extended period of time without the need for potentially dangerous preservatives and chemicals. They can save you a ton of money because it’s obvious that delicious homemade jerky is dramatically cheaper than the store-bought alternative. And you’ll also be supporting the environment by reducing waste, as well as preparing yourself with dry goods in the event of an emergency.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Nesco Food Dehydrator

If you're looking for a more cost-efficient food dehydrator, Nesco has you covered. They offer a wide range of dehydrators and other kitchen products, with the Gardenmaster Food Dehydrator being amongst the best of them.

It touts 1,000 watts of power with a top-mounted fan that ensures even heat. It can be expanded to feature up to 20 trays, making it capable of being one of the largest options out there. It comes with a wide range of accessories and a recipe book. And best of all? It's one of the cheapest options available on our best food dehydrators list.

Excalibur Food Dehydrator

Excalibur is one of the more prominent names as far as the best food dehydrators go. And they have a high ranking option on our list in the form of the Excalibur 6-Tray Stackable Electric Food Dehydrator.

The food dehydrator hits 165-degrees, making it safe to use on meats. It offers a lengthy 48-hour timer so that you don't have to keep rebooting it during extensive sessions. And the package includes one of the most extensive offering of accessories that you'll find on our list.

Best Food Dehydrator

It's a bit more expensive than most, but the Tribest Sedona Express 11-Tray Digital Food Dehydrator truly powers over most of the competition. It has meat safe temperatures so that you don't have to precook your jerky recipes. Its 11-tray setup holds a rotund 10 square feet of food. The glass door lets you keep up with progress. And there's even an LED light built inside to brighten your view.

The Sedona Express touts an impressive two-stage sequential system to get your drying done faster. And with Tribest's 10-year warranty, you'll feel great about your purchase for an entire decade.

Dehydrator Recipes

Once you purchase one of the best food dehydrators out there, you're going to want recipes to start crafting some fantastic snacks. Luckily for you, there's a slew of places online that have your back.

Mom With a Prep has an extensive list of over 100 different recipes to have you drying those meats, fruits, and veggies like a pro. We'd also recommend Practical Self Reliance's post that provides 100 plus different recipes as well, and it's completely free of charge.

