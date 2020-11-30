9 Best Craftsman Cyber Monday Deals: Save Up to $60

Looking for amazing deals on Craftsman cordless power tools, then you’ve clicked in the right place. There are eleven items available on sale just in time for Cyber Monday that all operate on the ever-popular V20 battery platform.

Whether it’s a gift for a special do-it-yourselfer or an even more special gift for yourself this year, Craftsman tools are always a hit with everyone who’s handy enough to swing a hammer. Don’t delay, though: these deals might go away quicker than Santa’s annual trip around the globe.

When is Cyber Monday 2020?

Monday, November 30, 2020, is when this year's Cyber Monday will take place. Known as the part of Black Friday weekend where most online deals can be found, things have changed a bit since almost every retailer out there has provided online bargains for the entire month of November.

Still, it's a great time to take advantage of different deals and gifts for the holidays. Now that Black Friday is over, make sure to check back in on our list of Best Cyber Monday Deals. This weekend leading up to Monday will feature many types of sales and bargains and we'll keep you up to date with them.

Once Monday hits, there will be still more great buys to find for everyone on your Christmas list. Online deals could only last just a few minutes so make sure to be prepared.

Are Craftsman Tools Any Good? 

Craftsman has been making tools for almost 100 years. Initially a premium brand focusing on electric tools for powerful, rugged construction, Craftsman became known as a well-balanced and easily handled tool manufacturer. 

Their association with Sears & Roebuck brought Craftsman to the forefront of the do-it-yourselfer across America with their prominence in catalogs that became a social phenomenon. As time went on, Craftsman remained competitive through price and quality including a lifetime warranty.

World War II and the post-war boom made Craftsman a household name. Mobile sales trucks, Vanadium steel, and quick-release ratchet wrenches were just some of the innovations that Craftsman brought to life.

These days and millions of sales later, Craftsman is a reliable source of tools to countless households across the USA. They're now owned by Black+Decker and can be found in many hardware stores as well as online. They continue to innovate to bring a cost-efficient, high-quality tool series to the market.

