9 Best Craftsman Cyber Monday Deals: Save Up to $60

Looking for amazing deals on Craftsman cordless power tools, then you’ve clicked in the right place. There are eleven items available on sale just in time for Cyber Monday that all operate on the ever-popular V20 battery platform.
Whether it’s a gift for a special do-it-yourselfer or an even more special gift for yourself this year, Craftsman tools are always a hit with everyone who’s handy enough to swing a hammer. Don’t delay, though: these deals might go away quicker than Santa’s annual trip around the globe.
This Craftsman V20 cordless circular saw features a compact design and a lightweight yet rugged build that can handle rips and crosscut in the field with no issue. It delivers the power needed to complete your cutting jobs with energy to spare.
The motor features a solid 4,200 RPM capacity and is ideal for aggressive fast cutting. The beveling shoe pivots up to 50 degrees for angled cuts. Craftsman features very detailed and overmolded handles that provide a nice amount of grip for increased control and comfort as well.
This circular saw kit comes with the saw outfitted with a 6-1/2-inch 18-tooth blade as well as a V20 4.0Ah rechargeable battery pack and a fast charger. Good news: the kit is on sale for Cyber Monday for $20 off the list price.
The Craftsman V20 18GA Cordless Brad Nailer is a reliable and durable finish nailer that’s perfect for home use. It’s on sale for $40.00 for Cyber Monday. There are no cords, no hoses, and no cartridges to look out for with this cordless nail gun.
Features include a contoured overmolded handle for excellent comfort and grip. Set your nail depth with the dial on the side. If your nail is too tall or short, just crank a quarter turn and the problem is solved.
Dual LED work lights to help with low visibility and let you know if you’re low on battery power or the tool has stalled. There’s also a tool-free jam release for easy clearing of rare nail jams in the barrel. And safety first: the trigger lock-off switch will prevent unintended nail firing while you’re on the go.
This cordless nail gun handles 18 gauge brads from 5/8″ to 2″ in length. The Craftsman V20 18GA Cordless Brad Nailer is a little heavier than other cordless nail guns of its class but the price of this power tool helps to make up for that. It’s a load of fun to use; so much so that you may find excuses to charge it up and go to town. Find some nails to go with the brad nailer here.
Everyone needs a solid-performing cordless drill in the house. Save some holiday dough and bring on the season with this Craftsman V20 Cordless Drill & Driver Kit. For Cyber Monday, save $28.00 and pay just $59.00.
The drill comes with a 1/2-inch keyless chuck for fast and easy bit changes and powered by a high-performance motor that is more than up the tasks for a variety of drilling and fastening applications. A two-speed gearbox keeps things rolling along and a LED light brightens things up in dark work conditions.
A 20V rechargeable battery is included along with a charger that will refill the tank in less than an hour. Along with a three-year warranty and colored red to match Santa’s sleigh, this Craftsman drill is ready to help you deck those halls.
Jig saws, like this V20 cordless version from Craftsman, are very handy to have around to make smooth, curved cuts through flat stock. There are three orbital settings onboard this saw depending on your need to cut more or less aggressively and a variable-speed trigger for nice control when you’re working.
The tool-free blade change allows for worn out blades removed quickly and easily. Need to make some angled cuts? Simply adjust the beveling shoe up to 45 degrees and make it happen. The contoured, overmolded handle and sleek lines make this jig saw one you can’t wait to use, cord or no cord but lucky for us both this cordless model remains untethered.
The kit includes a 2.0Ah V20 battery and CMCB102 charger along with a wood blade and a three-year warranty. The whole kit and kaboodle is on sale for Cyber Monday for $30 off the list price. Make sure to pick up some blades to go with that saw while you’re shopping, okay?
This Craftsman 22-inch Hedge Trimmer features a 25cc, lightweight 2-cycle engine that will definitely get the job done. It’s on sale for $300 off the list price for Cyber Monday. The trimmer has Easy Start technology for simpler pull starts along with an electric start capability using an electric start drill bit.
The multi-position adjustable handle provides better operator control and ease of use no matter what size or shape the user is. 135 degrees of movement will get at that hedge surface from all angles with 22-inch dual-action blades. The trimmer is compatible with the TrimmerPlus multi-yard tool system that converts the tool into other lawn care products such as a blower, brush cutter, and edger.
Get ready for fastener-freeing freedom with the Craftsman V20 Cordless Impact Wrench. This stunning piece of scarlet hardware is on sale for a mind-blowing $60 on Cyber Monday but don’t wait because, at that price, the deal won’t last long.
This impact wrench features a 1/2-inch chuck with a hog ring anvil for easy socket changes. Maximum ft-lbs is 350 with 2,500 IPMS for removing larger fasteners quickly. The tool features 1,700 maximum RPM with a variable speed trigger for added control.
That LED work light will help to improve visibility in dark work areas (always a danger when working on cars). A 20V 4.0Ah high-capacity battery pack is included for steady, elongated runtime for heavy-duty applications. A fast charger is included as well.
Proudly made in the USA (in Sedalia, Missouri, as a matter of fact) this Craftsman 26-inch wide tool chest with four drawers and a top storage area is a great helper for any handyman. Save $11 on this little darling for Cyber Monday since, let’s face it, tools aren’t any good without a home.
This metal tool chest features all-steel construction using 20 to 24-gauge steel and recessed side handles. A keyed internal locking system keeps your tools from inexplicably walking away. Each of the shallow tool drawers allow for single-layer tool placement so they’re easy to locate. Drawer slides feature ball bearings for smooth opening and closing and can each hold up to 50 lbs. of tools.
This tool chest isn’t the traditional Craftsman cherry red that we all know and love but that black is pretty awesome. Plus, it comes with a roll of drawer liner so your tools won’t clank around so much. Hey, that’s a nice touch.
Craftsman V20 cordless tools aren’t much good without solid battery packs like this V20 4.0Ah 2-Pack. They feature up to three times the operation runtime versus 1.3Ah-sized batteries and they also have an LED fuel gauge on each one. Battery packs are good to have for spares when your tools are put to the test on a long workday.
At $30.00 off the list price for Cyber Monday, this 2-pack is a good idea for spare batteries in the workshop or garage and to add to your collection of Craftsman cordless power tools. The longer cycle life will result in an extended life for each battery as well. If you need additional charging capability, this dual charger will do the trick.
Okay, this is awesome: the Craftsman Versatrack Garage Storage System provides a place for everything. Track wall can be installed as single strips with hooks for larger items like yard tools or power tools or can be used to mount a piece of pegboard. The grooves in the track will hold the pegboard away from the wall.
A patented latching system prevents any of the accessories (and there are many) from accidentally launching themselves from the wall. The rails can be mounted to drywall, studs, or masonry and will hold up to 75 pounds per linear foot. The kit includes a variety of hooks to hang hand and power tools, landscaping equipment, ladders, sporting equipment, and more.