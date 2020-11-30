9 Best Craftsman Cyber Monday Deals: Save Up to $60

The Craftsman V20 18GA Cordless Brad Nailer is a reliable and durable finish nailer that’s perfect for home use. It’s on sale for $40.00 for Cyber Monday. There are no cords, no hoses, and no cartridges to look out for with this cordless nail gun.

Features include a contoured overmolded handle for excellent comfort and grip. Set your nail depth with the dial on the side. If your nail is too tall or short, just crank a quarter turn and the problem is solved.

Dual LED work lights to help with low visibility and let you know if you’re low on battery power or the tool has stalled. There’s also a tool-free jam release for easy clearing of rare nail jams in the barrel. And safety first: the trigger lock-off switch will prevent unintended nail firing while you’re on the go.

This cordless nail gun handles 18 gauge brads from 5/8″ to 2″ in length. The Craftsman V20 18GA Cordless Brad Nailer is a little heavier than other cordless nail guns of its class but the price of this power tool helps to make up for that. It’s a load of fun to use; so much so that you may find excuses to charge it up and go to town. Find some nails to go with the brad nailer here.