13 Best DeWalt Black Friday Deals: Save Up to $320

Now’s the time to pick up that powerful cordless DeWalt power tool that you’ve asked Santa for. DeWalt Tools are known for quality and performance and with these Cyber Monday deals, it’s a great time to bring one (or several) home and save some money to boot.
DeWalt’s 20V battery platform is incredibly popular with over 180 products that utilize 20V power packs. Float like a butterfly and sting like a bee with these great Black Friday deals on DeWalt power tools. But you’d better hurry: these deals won’t last long.
The DeWalt DW735x features a three-knife cutter head and a powerful 15 Amp motor can handle deep cuts in tough hardwoods. It offers quick, accurate depth adjustment and uses knives that are both reversible and disposable. If you’re looking to get clean, custom stock with a minimum of headache, this benchtop planer is the one for you.
For Cyber Monday, DeWalt has a number of deals available on their power tools but this one at 25% for a savings of $170.00 is an absolute no-brainer. The only time these thickness planers are on sale is during the weekend of Thanksgiving so take advantage of the deal.
The planer features a two-speed gearbox; use the slower speed when trimming down rough material then transition to the faster speed to get a finer finish. The DeWalt DW735 uses razor-sharp knives that are reversible to last 30 percent longer than traditional disposable knives.
A set of pins machined on the cutter-head goes through holes machined on the knife for fast, easy, one-tool knife changes. This helps you quickly locate the fresh knife and refasten the knife clamp. This planer’s extra-long infeed and outfeed tables provide 33-1/2 inches of material support. The turret depth stop saves you time when setting the machine at commonly used depths.
The DW735 features a fan system that ejects chips and dust out with a fury, unlike most benchtop planers. The motorized fan breaks down debris as it leaves the cutter head and blows it into one of two included dust shrouds available to use; one shroud throws the chips down into a pile on the shop floor and the other provides a connection for a dust collector hose. DeWalt cautions against the use of a shop vac for this because of backpressure issues.
Here’s the best part (besides the deal on Cyber Monday) about this planer: it comes with table extensions and knives. You can literally use it out of the box. More gear and a $170.00 savings? Deal.
Oh, mama. Have you been even remotely good enough to earn this for Christmas? The DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless 10-Tool Combo Kit is the pinnacle of cordless power tool goodness for the holidays. And you can save $320.00 on Cyber Monday? Get outta here.
There are ten amazing tools represented in the kit, all on the 20V MAX battery platform, so let’s take a breath and go over the list:
- 1/2-inch Compact Drill Driver
- 1/4-inch Impact Driver
- Compact Jobsite Blower with three speeds
- Oscillating Multi-Tool
- Reciprocating Saw with a four-position blade clamp
- 5,150 RPM Circular Saw
- 4-1/2-inch Angle Grinder
- 11-Hour Worklight
- 1/2-Gallon Portable Wet/Dry Vacuum
- Bluetooth Jobsite Speaker with a 100-foot range
Yikes. That’s crazy cool. Two 20V 2.0Ah battery packs and a rapid charger are included also plus two big canvas tool bags to store your newfound gear in. This is an amazing way to create an instant collection for a workshop or garage. Recommended.
Even if your uncle isn’t a professional do-it-yourselfer, the DeWalt 6-tool combo kit (DCK620D2) makes an incredible gift. All of the tools in this kit are convenient, handy, and simply awesome. Each tool is a compact version to use in small areas or for lighter jobs. They’ve got the power to handle whatever is thrown at them, however.
Each of the six tools operates off of the 20V MAX battery platform the kit comes with two 20V MAX 2Ah batteries. The kit includes:
- 1/2-inch cordless drill/driver (DCD780) with a 3-speed all-metal transmission and a self-tightening chuck
- Reciprocating saw (DCS381) with keyless blade clamp and variable speed trigger
- Circular saw (DCS393) with a 6-1/2-inch carbide blade and a 5,150 RPM motor that brings the boom
- LED work light (DCL040) that delivers 110 lumens of output with a 120-degree rotating head
- 1/4-inch cordless impact driver (DCF885)
- Jobsite Bluetooth speaker (DCR006) can be powered with both AC/DC or by either 20V MAX or 12V MAX battery packs
- Two 20V MAX 2 Ah battery packs
- DCB112 12V/20V charger
- Contractor carry bag
Your uncle is a lucky man if you choose to give him this for the holidays. Snap a photo and make sure you post his reaction, okay?
Some of the DeWalt tools on our Cyber Monday list don’t come with batteries included so this two-pack of DeWalt 20V MAX 20V 5.0Ah Batteries is an amazing deal. Even if you have spare batteries on hand, these 5.0Ah models are much bigger than what is typically packed with DeWalt tools. What I’m saying is that this is an excellent time to stock up on batteries so you can quit wasting time waiting for recharging.
These batteries (DCB205) provide up to 60 percent more capacity than the standard 20V MAX battery pack (DCB200). With a 5.0Ah capacity and no memory, the batteries have virtually no self-discharge for MAX productivity and less downtime. The three LED fuel gauge system allows immediate feedback on state of charge.
They’re lightweight and compact as well and weigh less than 1-1/2 pounds each. On top of all that, the batteries are compatible with the entire line of DeWalt 20V MAX Tools. Oh, wait, I forgot: they’re also on sale for $120 off for Black Friday. Don’t wait on this deal.
There are a lot of DeWalt tools on this gift list. The reason for that is the tools they produce work well, are powered beyond what most people need, and there are over 180 power tools that use the same battery platform. This DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless 9-Tool Combo Kit is a great example of the symmetry and value that DeWalt provides. Plus, save $150.00 on Cyber Monday.
All nine tools included in this combo kit would be at home in any shop or garage. Beyond the ubiquitous 1/2-inch drill, there is a right-angle driver, oscillating tool, angle grinder, reciprocating saw, impact driver, mini circular saw, work light, and, maybe the most fun of all, a Bluetooth speaker with a 100-foot range.
Two 20V 2.0Ah battery packs and a rapid charger are included as well as two large canvas contractor bags. This is an expensive gift but keep in mind that all of these tools and battery equipment would cost much, much more. This combo kit is a great way to create an instant cordless power tool collection or add to the one or two he already has.
This 2-tool DeWalt combo kit is a great starter set for anyone looking to get their DeWalt collection off the ground. This combo kit features a DCF885 1/4-inch impact driver and DCD771 cordless drill/driver. You’ll save $60 on the set during Black Friday.
The kit comes packaged with two 20V MAX rechargeable 1.3Ah battery packs, a 20V charger, and the all-important contractor bag, crucial to keeping tools and gear tight and organized. Both of the cordless units feature brushed motors instead of brushless but this 2-tool set is still a great bargain featuring a solid pair of must-have power tools.
A good cut-off tool and grinder is nice to have on hand for metalwork. This DeWalt 20V MAX Cut-Off Tool/Grinder has a brushless motor that delivers up to 57% more run time over a brushed motor. That means smooth operation, a longer tool life, and longer battery life.
The single-speed motor offers a no-load speed of 9,000 max RPMs. The paddle switch starts things up however the brake is engaged as soon as the switch is released so the wheel quickly comes to a stop. This tool also offers a two-position side handle for user comfort and convenience.
The wheel diameter is 4-1/2-inches with an arbor size of 5/8-inches. During Black Friday, the DeWalt 20V Max Cut-Off Tool is on sale for $100.00 off the standard price. This is deal is for the tool only so make sure you pick up the batteries that are on sale as well when you purchase this grinder.
The DeWalt 20V MAX 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench Kit features 400 feet/pounds of torque to perform a wide range of heavy-duty fastening applications. This is one of the few DeWalt kits that come with two large-capacity 4.0Ah batteries, a rapid charger, and a contractor bag. And it’s on sale for $85.00 less during Black Friday for just $199.00.
This impact wrench has a variable speed trigger with electric brake that will provide the user with improved control. An onboard LED light lights up dark working areas, too.
The durable magnesium gearcase is a nice improvement and an all-metal transmission will make sure the tool lasts a very long time. The included batteries feature a “fuel gauge” of sorts in the form of LED indicator lights. Anyone using this power tool will know how much charge is left for the job.
This 4-tool DeWalt combo kit is a great way to acquire four essential power tools in one go and at a great price. Save $80 on this collection during Black Friday.
The kit includes a 1/2-inch cordless drill/driver (DCD771) but it also includes a 3-speed brushless oscillating multi-tool (DCS356B). The 1/4-inch cordless impact driver (DCF885) is nice to have as is the 120-degree rotating LED work light (DCL040).
The kit also comes with two 20V MAX 2 Ah battery packs, a DCB112 12V/20V charger, and the all-important contractor bag. You’ll definitely make someone’s holidays brighter with this tool kit.
The DeWalt ToughSystem DS400 XL Case allows for building a storage option that fits the respective handy person’s needs. Technicians, homeowners, electricians, and contractors can all use parts of the larger ToughSystem family to create different combinations to make a toolbox that works for them. Forget about multiple storage boxes spread throughout a job site or workshop.
This system offers a means of organizing, sorting, and transporting tools and materials from one job site to the next. The ToughSystem DS400 is the ideal tool storage unit with a weight capacity of 110 lbs, a durable and thick structural foam box wall, and an integrated water seal with rust-resistant latches. It even makes for a tool chest solution for a garage or workshop.
As a part of the ToughSystem family, it can be attached to the carrier via a central locking mechanism or stacked with other ToughSystem units via the side latches. Check out some of the other pieces of the ToughSystem at the link to the DS400. For Black Friday, it’s on sale for $49.99 or 46% off the retail price.
These impact driver-ready bits are designed for tough jobs and can handle the abuse of rugged construction. The DeWalt FlexTorq Bit Set features 40 pieces that deliver the power and precision that you expect out of DeWalt. This set features an assortment of the most common bit tips and sizes that any handyman will appreciate.
FlexTorq bits allow the bits to flex up to 15 degrees that increases durability and reduced breakage. That means your bits won’t break as much and will last much longer. The bits are part of the 10x Magnetic Screw Lock System for strong fastener retention. Bits can be placed directly into the driver chuck with no run out, fewer drops, and reduced wobbling.
Cordless drills and impact drivers are almost an essential tool for anyone building anything. But what do you do when faced with tight spaces where you can’t fit that tool? This Right Angle Attachment from DeWalt is made for such times, allowing the user to use the screw gun at 90-degrees to get between close studs or underneath cabinets.
Engineered with a magnet for fastener retention, this attachment is made to be used in impact drivers but will work in any driver or drill without hassle. The front-to-back footprint and metal-gear design makes this attachment powerful yet compact for easy transport or placement in your toolbox or bag. Don’t get caught without a way to attach fasteners or drill holes in small places again! Make sure this DeWalt Right Angle Attachment goes with you to the next job.
There’s nothing better than laying out projects in a room like a laser level and the DeWalt Self-Leveling Line Laser is one of the best. Plus, it’s on sale for $57 on Cyber Monday. If you have a cabinet installation or a shelf project in your future, this is the tool to pick up.
Productivity and consistency is the name of the game here. It’s ideal for handymen and do-it-yourselfers alike that take on residential and commercial applications such as installing floor and wall tile or mapping wall layout. The laser projects bright crossing horizontal and vertical lines with accuracy within 1/8 of an inch at 30 feet.
Its full-time pulse mode allows for use with a detector, maintaining full brightness for visibility while extending the working range of the laser to 165 feet. This DeWalt laser level features a durable design with overmolded housing and tough enough to shrug off water and debris. There’s a built-in magnetic pivoting base and a 1/4-inch thread to easily mount the level on metal surfaces.