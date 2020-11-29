13 Best DeWalt Black Friday Deals: Save Up to $320

The DeWalt DW735x features a three-knife cutter head and a powerful 15 Amp motor can handle deep cuts in tough hardwoods. It offers quick, accurate depth adjustment and uses knives that are both reversible and disposable. If you’re looking to get clean, custom stock with a minimum of headache, this benchtop planer is the one for you.

For Cyber Monday, DeWalt has a number of deals available on their power tools but this one at 25% for a savings of $170.00 is an absolute no-brainer. The only time these thickness planers are on sale is during the weekend of Thanksgiving so take advantage of the deal.

The planer features a two-speed gearbox; use the slower speed when trimming down rough material then transition to the faster speed to get a finer finish. The DeWalt DW735 uses razor-sharp knives that are reversible to last 30 percent longer than traditional disposable knives.

A set of pins machined on the cutter-head goes through holes machined on the knife for fast, easy, one-tool knife changes. This helps you quickly locate the fresh knife and refasten the knife clamp. This planer’s extra-long infeed and outfeed tables provide 33-1/2 inches of material support. The turret depth stop saves you time when setting the machine at commonly used depths.

The DW735 features a fan system that ejects chips and dust out with a fury, unlike most benchtop planers. The motorized fan breaks down debris as it leaves the cutter head and blows it into one of two included dust shrouds available to use; one shroud throws the chips down into a pile on the shop floor and the other provides a connection for a dust collector hose. DeWalt cautions against the use of a shop vac for this because of backpressure issues.

Here’s the best part (besides the deal on Cyber Monday) about this planer: it comes with table extensions and knives. You can literally use it out of the box. More gear and a $170.00 savings? Deal.