Cyber Monday Inflatable Hot Tub Deals: Save Up to 69%

There’s nothing like a chilly winter day to make you crave a soothing soak in a hot tub, but for most of us, the cost is simply out of reach. With these amazing Cyber Monday Inflatable Hot Tub Deals, right now you can save up to 69% on more approachable options that are easy to set up now and take down once the weather’s warmed up. Consider it a little Christmas gift to yourself.

With the looks of a more traditional hot tub, the SaluSpa Helsinki is the perfect way for four adults to soak and soothe their bodies and relax their minds. The Soothing AirJet Bubble Massage System features 83 jets to give you the full massage experience. The combination of heat (it heats the water up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit) and bubbles creates a perfectly relaxing oasis at home, and even when the weather cools down, this spa won’t freeze up!

This inflatable spa features a woodgrain print on the outside, however, it’s made of heavy and durable drop-stitch material that’s rigid and extremely sturdy. A remote timer lets you set the temperature of your spa up to 72 hours in advance so it’s ready to enjoy when you’re ready to use it.

Easy to set up, you just inflate and fill – and it takes less than 300 gallons of water. It takes less than 300 gallons of water. At just 71 inches wide by 26 inches tall, it’s the perfect size for a small patio or balcony.

It comes with everything you need to get going including the inflatable hot tub and spa system, hand pump, filter cartridge, chemical dispensing system, and spa cover. Get this amazing deal while it lasts on the SaluSpa Helsinki and save a whopping 69%! Per our price tracker, it’s the lowest price we’ve seen since last May.

The SaluSpa Miami Inflatable Hot Tub has many of the same features as our main hot tub deal, but the price is even more affordable than the Helsinki model.

It’s surprisingly durable, thanks to the puncture-resistant tri-tech material and I-beam construction which ensures your hot tub never loses its shape and stability even when people sit on the side walls! This hot tub also delivers warmth up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit, although it’s not suitable to be used outdoors in temperatures below 39 degrees Fahrenheit, so it’s not perfect for some of the colder climates.

A slightly smaller interior still features the soothing spa experience with bubble jets and heat to deliver that wonderful massaging effect. The digital control panel makes setting and forgetting simple as it also has a timer that lets you set up your spa up to 40 days in advance!

Right now with these Cyber Monday hot tub deals, you can save $280 on this portable spa which comes with everything you’ll need for easy setup and enjoyment!

While the Intex PureSpa has a more similar look to an inflatable pool, this sweet spa does plenty to deliver the relaxation you want and need. On the plus side, it’s a couple of inches taller than our first two models. It comes with the spa, heating/filtration/air blower/hard water system, two filter cartridges, a thermal ground cloth, inflation hose, carry bag, floating chlorine dispenser, and 3-way test strips, so it has a few extras the others don’t.

That thermal ground cloth can be a game changer if you’re in somewhat colder areas, as it helps your spa stay warmer, longer. With 120 high-powered bubble jets, you can enjoy this hot tub at a fraction of the cost of a more permanent setup, and get it off the patio and safely stored when the heat of summer arrives. With this Cyber Monday Deal, you’ll save $265 – a 41% discount.

