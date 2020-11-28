20 Best Cyber Monday Kitchen Deals

These Cyber Monday kitchen deals are a perfect way to treat your loved ones (and yourself) this holiday season when we’re all spending more time cooking and baking at home. The right tools make time spent in the kitchen more enjoyable. For more specialized sales check out the best Cyber Monday Baking Deals.
Right now you can save $149.96 on this Philips Turbo Star Airfryer which is currently 37% off. It has a three-pound capacity and room to cook meals for the entire family.
You’ll love being able to cook up crispy foods with very little added fat from a brand you can trust. It has a removable food drawer and basket for easy cleaning and has a temperature range from warm to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
Impress with this 15-Piece J.A. Henckels Knife Block without paying the hefty price this brand name normally demands. It’s currently 62% off for a savings of $215 off the list price of $345.
The set includes a butcher block, six steak knives, paring knife, utility knife, chef knife, hollow edge knife, bread knife, santoku knife, kitchen shears, and sharpener.
Right now you can get famous Lodge Cast Iron at a great discount. This Reversible Grill and Flat Griddle Combination from Lodge is 50% off at $29.90 down from $59.80. That’s a savings of $29.90.
Pre-seasoned with 100 percent vegetable oil, this Lodge griddle is the path to perfect pancakes, eggs, and bacon. Flip for the griddle side to grill veggies and meats directly on your stove, complete with grill marks.
Their 10.5-Inch Round Griddle is also 55% off down to $14.88 from $33.18. And you can take your stirfry game to a whole new level with the Lodge Cast Iron Wok is 41% off for a savings of $35.10.
Right now, you can get the Ninja Foodi Nine-in-One at $70 off.
The Ninja Foodi is a combination pressure cooker, slow cooker, air fryer, broiler, steamer, and more. It’s big enough to hold five pounds of chicken and includes a recipe book.
Save $200 on the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro this Cyber Monday and never overcook your meats again.
A sous vide attaches to a pot and heats water to an exact temperature of your choice and then keeps it there. That way you can choose the perfect doneness for your meats and cook them (sealed in a bag) in the water bath and you know they’ll never get above your target temperature. It takes all the chance out of cooking delicate meats. Using a WiFi connection, the cooker can be controlled and monitored by your smartphone.
Normally $169.99, the K-Elite is currently 29% off bringing the price down to only $119.99. It is able to brew both hot or iced coffee in four, six, eight, 10, and 12-ounce cup sizes. It has a huge 75-ounce water reservoir which means you’ll have to refill it less often.
Use the code “Fina30off” to take 30% off the FinaMill Spice Grinder Gift Set from Black Friday through Cyber Monday. According to an Amazon price tracker, this is the first time the grinder has been on sale at all.
Normally $47.91, the 30% off brings the price down to $33.53, saving you $14.37. The FinaMill is a unique spice grinder because it allows you to swap between different spices without needing to clean out the grinder in between. This set comes with three pods with their own holder. The pod contains the whole spices and grinding blades while the handle contains the power to run each grinder.
The FinaMill is battery-powered with three AA batteries (not included) and makes a great gift for anyone who loves to cook or grill.
You’ll want to jump on this Cyber Monday deal on the Eight-Piece Dalstrong Gladiator Series Butcher Block. It’s 25% off right now saving you $100.52.
It comes with seven high-quality German-made kitchen knives, one honing rod, and a handmade acacia wood butcher block.
Right now this white four-cup glass Cuisinart Perfectemp Coffee Maker is 57% off, coming in at $79.95 down from $185 for a savings of $105.04.
The Perfectemp is a self-cleaning one to four cup brewer that is fully programmable with an adjustable temperature warmer. The gold-tone filter never needs to be replaced and you can customize your brewing strength for a regular or bolder cup.
Make your own nitro cold brew at home with this GrowlerWerksuKeg Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Maker. Right now this brewer is 25% off for a savings of $49.75.
It’s a brewer and infuser in one as you can make your cold brew in the container overnight and then infuse your coffee with nitrogen the next day. This creates a smooth, creamy coffee like the kind you’d normally pay out the nose for at a store.
GrowlerWerks’ nitrogen cartridges are surprisingly not expensive even when full-price.
Take advantage of up to this Cyber Week deal and treat yourself to a Breville appliance.
If your toaster oven needs an upgrade, the Breville Smart Oven Pro 1800 is 20% off saving you $70. This toaster oven has a convection bake setting that will cook your foods faster and more evenly. It has space enough for six slices of toast at once making it perfect for big families.
The Breville Smart Oven 9000 is significantly larger and able to cook a 14-pound turkey. It’s also 20% off right now for savings of $100 off the original price.
If you’re low on counter space, check out the deal on the Breville Compact Smart Oven with digital display and eight cooking presents including toast, bagel, pizza, cookies, bake, broil, and roast. It uses Element IQ to make sure the heat is transferred equally across the cooking surface for stable, even heat.
More Breville Smart Ovens are on sale on Amazon right now so if these three don’t fit the bill, be sure to check out the others.
French presses are one of the best ways to brew a luscious, luxurious cup of coffee right at home, and right now you can pick up a BonJour Monet Three-Cup French Press for 53% off. Normally $40, this French press is currently $18.93 for a savings of $21.07. Who doesn’t love it when the amount of money off is more than you pay?
Their eight-cup version is 28% off and their 12-cup version is 20% off.
Right now you can save up to 43% off select Bodum Pour Over Coffee Brewers.
This 34-ounce brewer is only $15.99 down from $28. It has a heat-resistant cork band and comes with a stainless steel filter that can be reused indefinitely. Steel filters don’t trap your coffee like disposable paper filters. The glass is handblown and is dishwasher safe.
Their 34-Ounce Black Band Brewer is 33% off and is big enough to brew eight cups of coffee. It also is made of handblown glass, and is dishwasher safe.
This Philips Smoke-less Indoor BBQ Grill is currently 55% off at $135.87 down from $299.99 for a savings of $164.12.
The infrared grill heats to 456 degrees Fahrenheit but the dripping pan is housed below and away from the heat to prevent smoking. Just because you don’t have outdoor space for a charcoal grill or the weather is bad, doesn’t mean you can’t have delicious grilled meats and veggies all year long.
Right now you can take up to $125 off select Certified International 16-Piece Dinnerware Sets. The sets are a service for four and are both microwave and dishwasher-safe.
The Tuscan Breeze Set shown in the images is 38% off at $145.81 down from $235. Their Citron Set is 53% off for a savings of $125, their Bee Sweet Set is 40% off for a savings of $55.01, and their Country Weekend Set is 36% off for a savings of $85.01.
If you’re looking for a gift that will knock their socks off because it looks like you spent way more than you did, go for one of these Villeroy and Boch Flatware Sets.
Right now their 64-Piece New Wave Flatware Set is 78% bringing it down to $230 down from $1,027. It’s a service for 12 along with a serving spoon, slotted serving spoon, meat serving fork, and ladle.
The Villeroy and Boch 60-Piece Blacksmith Set is 61% off down from $600 for a total savings of $368.85. It’s a service for 12 with a rustic hammered metal finish on the handles.
This Ninja Hot and Cold Brew System is 13% off at $199.99 down from $229.99.
This little machine takes over the task of your regular drip coffee maker, pod coffee brewer, and tea kettle. There are several different brew sizes including a pod-sized but pod-free single cup size and a tea brewing basket that works with both tea bag and loose leaf.
The cold brew function allows you to brew over ice at double strength for a satisfying iced coffee fast. There’s even a built-in milk-frother so you can have silky hot or cold milk for a coffeehouse result.
Right now this Chef’s Choice Electric Deli Slicer is 25% off for a savings of $49.75. This is a better sale than was even offered on Amazon’s Black Friday Day.
A deli slicer is one of those appliances that would be great to have but we put off buying because it’s not essential and generally expensive–Cyber Week is the perfect time to treat yourself.
You can adjust thickness so you can make your slices thin or thick and everything in between. It can be used easily and uniformly slice meats, cheese, bread, vegetables, and fruits.
Right now this 13-Piece Calphalon Non-Stick Cookware Set is $59.89 off bringing it down to $570.10.
This set is built to last right here in the United State. The pans are dishwasher safe, oven safe to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, metal utensil safe, and suitable for gas, electric, and glass top stoves.
Featured in my best Sushi Gifts article, the Isseve Sushi Making Kit is 10% off right now.
It comes with all the tools you need to start preparing sushi right in your own home including a sushi bazooka (for foolproof results), two bamboo rolling mats (to try the traditional route), rice paddle, rice spreader, four carved chopstick holders, four sets of chopsticks, and a sushi knife.