24 Best Cyber Monday Women’s Fashion Deals

Black Friday might be over, but Cyber Monday is just as good. If you’re looking to score on some incredible styles, we’ve got you covered with these Cyber Monday women’s fashion deals saving you up to 50% on a number of fantastic finds.
From outerwear to jeans to bags to accessories to boots to some great deals happening over at Torrid – there are loads of fantastic picks at great prices. We’ll be updating this list as more deals get announced, but for the latest and greatest, read on.
Cozy up this winter with this oh, so stylish thickened down coat from Orolay. A favorite and bestseller, you can now save $97 with this early Cyber Monday women’s fashion deal!
Featuring a warm fleece-lined hood, ribbed knit cuffs, special size zippers, and six – yes six! – functional pockets, this coat is a must-have for any gal on the go. Comfortable and convenient, this coat is made of high-density, water-resistant, and windproof fabric, protecting you from the elements when the weather turns.
Available in 13 different colors and patterns, with this early Black Friday women’s deal, you can save $97!
Available sizes: XX-Small – 5X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
These women’s boots from Sorel are called “Out n’ About” and guess what? They’re ready for anything. Oh, and they’re also 25% off thanks to this Cyber Monday women’s fashion deal.
Prepared for anything including the harshest weather, these stylish waterproof boots are seam-sealed and insulated for extra comfort and protection. Delivering with major coverage and coziness – we love that! – these boots from Sorel will keep your feet firmly on the ground with the handcrafted and vulcanized rubber sole.
Are these boots made for walking? Why, yes, yes there are. With the super on-trend lace-up detailing, these ankle booties from Naturalizer get a stylish and refined upgrade. And, thanks to this early Cyber Monday women’s fashion deal, you can save up to 40% on select colors. Discount differs depending on color.
Named the Callie Mid Shaft, these boots are perfect for all those fall and winter looks you’ve got planned. And, with a 3.5-inch heel, these booties will elevate any look – literally. Featuring an inside ankle zipper, cushioned insole, and made with lightweight 100% leather material, these lace-up “hiker” boots are uber-comfortable and ready for whatever day you’ve got planned.
Available sizes: 4 – 12; please refer to the size chart for your perfect fit before purchasing. These boots are even available in extended and wide sizes.
Talk about one crazy good deal – starting now you can save 50% over at Torrid – the entire website! And, to make this deal even sweeter, you can also save 30% on the Torrid x Betsey Johnson collection!
We’re featuring the incredibly soft, romantic, and feminine Light Grey Open-Front Duster Cardigan, but you can look through the entire collection at Torrid.com!
Torrid Sizing: 00 – 6 / 10 – 30 / Medium – 6X; Torrid’s sizes run 00 – 6, which equates to 10 – 30 on a traditional sizing chart, or Medium – 6X. please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Frye makes some amazing leather handbags, and the Melissa Swing pack is one of them. Made of 100% leather featuring a crossbody design, one interior pocket, and one exterior pocket, this purse is a great take-anywhere bag. Ideal for errands, casual nights out, and all kinds of adventuring, you won’t want to leave home without it. It’s also available in a variety of colors.
And, thanks to this Cyber Monday women’s fashion deal, you can now save 35%!
If you’re looking for a comfortable bootie with a slight heel, the REACTION booties from Kenneth Cole are a great pick. And, thanks to this Cyber Monday women’s fashion deal, you can save up to 20% on this style! Discount varies slightly per color.
Available in five colors and patterns including this fun-for-fall olive green, these booties feature rounded toes and back heel zips. Made of suede and featuring padded footbeds, you can rock these booties all day long. Bonus: they go with everything.
Available sizes: 5.5 – 11; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Treat yourself to something super cute and comfortable this season and get your loungewear on point with these “cool beans” pajamas from PJ Salvage. Made at 100% cotton flannel, these pajamas feature a traditional notch collar, button-down front, and contrast piping for additional style points. There’s also a pop cuff that when rolled over once you’ll find the words “cool beans” embroidered in.
These pajamas are available in four different patterns and, thanks to this Cyber Monday women’s fashion deal, you can save up to 30% depending on the pattern.
Radley London’s classic Liverpool Street satchel is not only incredibly stylish but it’s sure to elevate any look you’re rocking this season. During Cyber Monday you can save 50% on this handbag, in addition to other awesome Radley London handbags!
Built with structure, and available in three colors – burgundy (pictured), black, light pink – this bag features a multi-compartment design with a middle zip-top and flanking open-top front and back compartments. Inside the purse, you’ll find two slip pockets and one interior zip pocket.
Deliberately pared-down in detail, this handbag is a contemporary “less is more” update on the classic satchel design. Definitely a must-have, ladies.
Torrid teamed up with Betsey Johnson for one amazingly fun and gorgeous collection in October, and now, thanks to Cyber Monday, you can save 30% on all items!
We featured this collection when it first dropped and we’re so excited that you can save this weekend! We’re featuring the incredibly popular Black Faux Leather Leopard Trim Moto Jacket here, but you can peruse the entire collection by clicking here.
Torrid Sizing: 00 – 6 / 10 – 30 / Medium – 6X; Torrid’s sizes run 00 – 6, which equates to 10 – 30 on a traditional sizing chart, or Medium – 6X. please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
‘Tis the season for winter boots, so if you’re looking for a durable, stylish, and weather-resistant boot to add to your cold-weather ensembles, take a look at the Sorel Explorer Joan, now 25% OFF with this Cyber Monday women’s fashion deal.
The Explorer Joan is ready for all sorts of terrain with its breathable and waterproof leather and the inner micropolar fleece lining. Cute, cozy, and totally comfortable, these boots look great with a variety of outfits and great cold-weather gear.
Available sizes: 5 – 12
Mom jeans are totally trending and if you’re looking to snag a pair at a great price, check out these high-waisted favorites from American Apparel, now 40% off thanks to this early Cyber Monday women’s fashion deal.
Made of 100% cotton, these jeans are available in a variety of colors and sizes. Vintage-inspired, these high-rise mom jeans feature a straight leg that tapers in at the ankle, a zip fly, and four pockets for a traditional look and feel. And, as American Apparel’s most popular jeans, this is a great grab!
Available sizes: 24 – 34; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
There are loads of great American Apparel available during this early Black Friday women’s fashion deal, saving you upwards of 50%! Click here for all the details.
It doesn’t get much cooler than Ray-Ban. An iconic brand known for making some awesome sunglasses, you can save up to 30% on select shades with this early Cyber Monday women’s fashion deal.
Pictured here is the iconic mirrored Aviator, now 30% off. A cool look for sure, the all-time classic aviator silhouette gets a major upgrade with fun mirrored lenses in a variety of colors. There’s definitely a style for everyone!
These black block heel booties from Naturalizer are as comfortable and cute as they come. And, thanks to this Cyber Monday women’s fashion deal, you can now save 43%!
From Naturalizer’s weather-ready collection, these boots are water-repellent, feature a super on-trend lug sole, and all-over rugged detailing so you can go anywhere and do anything. Featuring a buckle, lace-up styling, a side zipper, Contour+ technology for added comfort, and a thermal sock lining, these boots are perfect for fall and winter.
Available sizes: 5 – 12; please review the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
There’s no better time to stock up on all those cozy favorites and thanks to Cyber Monday you can save up to 50% on one of our favorites from Columbia Sportswear: the Benton Springs Full-Zip Fleece Jacket.
Made of soft 100% polyester MTR filament fleece for ultimate warmth and comfort, this jacket features two side zippered pockets, a collared neckline, and a zippered closure. Available in dozens of colors, there’s a style for everyone.
Available sizes: X-Small – 3X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Whether you’re puddle jumping or just traversing the streets on a rainy day, there’s nothing better to wear while venturing out into the elements than the Sperry Top-Sider Saltwater Rain Boot – now up to 40% off depending on the color with this Cyber Monday women’s fashion deal!
Available in a variety of colors and patterns, including the classic tan and green (pictured), these waterproof boots are totally comfortable and ready to rock when the weather’s turned.
Available sizes: 5 – 12
A true classic from an all-American favorite, you can now save up to 40% on these Levi’s 711 High Rise Skinny Jeans with this Black Friday women’s fashion deal.
The 711 Skinny offers an essential, versatile fit that works with just about anything. Dress them up, style them down, wear them with heels, rock them with flats – the possibilities are endless.
Made with just the slightest amount of stretch, these jeans are comfortable to wear, sit right at the waist and feature a straight leg. Nothing too skinny with this style!
Knee-high boots are always on-trend, and thanks to this crazy good Cyber Monday women’s fashion deal, you can save up to 62% on the X-Anita Knee-High from LifeStride. Discount varies depending on the color.
Available in five different colors, this boot features a flexible exterior so that almost all calves are accommodated, and the boot itself is available in both medium and wide sizes. Comfortable to wear, versatile and cute, these are a good pick for Black Friday!
Available sizes: 5/5W – 12/12W
Fossil makes super cute and trendy handbags and with this early Cyber Monday women’s fashion deal you can save on the Fossil Kinley Small Crossbody Purse Handbag in Black Stripe!
Blending together fabrics, materials, and patterns, this bag features a genuine leather flap closure with a striped fabric base for a look that screams casual yet classic. With just enough space to carry around the essentials, this crossbody bag is a stylish update to an all-time favorite silhouette.
Sperry Top-Sider is a personal favorite of ours, and these Saltwater Emboss Wool Boots are seriously perfect for this time of year. And, thanks to this Cyber Monday women’s fashion deal, you can now save up to 33% on select colors!
Made with a rubber sole and 100% wool fiber upper, these boots are comfortable, weather-resistant, and warm. Styled with fun laces and an inside ankle zipper, they are easy to slip on and off.
Available sizes: 5 – 12
The Columbia Women’s Mount Erie Interchange Winter Jacket is the perfect multiple-use winter coat and thanks to Cyber Monday you can save up to 30%!
A great jacket for both fall and winter, this features a zip-in interchange system that’s easy to switch up for all kinds of weather. With a waterproof outer shell and an inner fleece layer that can be worn separately or together for maximum protection, you’ll be ready for anything.
Available sizes: X-Small – 3X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
A true original, Dr. Martens makes the all-time classic black chunky boots. Made with 100% leather, the Leona Boot has a retro vibe and is favored by many for its timeless yet trendy style. And, thanks to this early Cyber Monday women’s fashion deal, you can save 25%!
Featuring a super-chunky sole, a lace-up closure, and a 1.5-inch platform with a 2-inch heel, these boots are slip-resistant. Equipped with Dr. Martens’ signature air-cushioned footbed, these shoes are seriously comfortable.
Stylish and fun and made with craftsmanship that will last forever, these boots are keepers, ladies.
Available sizes: 5 – 11; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
We’re all spending a lot more time at our desks these days, and whether you’re at work or simply working from home, you might be finding that your eyes are beginning to strain. It’s okay! It’s happening to all of us. So, to help combat fatigue, throw on a pair of these totally cute and awesome reading glasses by Peepers. And now, thanks to this early Cyber Monday women’s fashion deal, you can save up to 20% on their stylish cat-eye frame!
Available in a variety of colors, patterns, and magnification strengths – 0X – 3X – there’s a fun look for everyone! Here are some of the key features:
Anti-Reflective – with seven lays of anti-reflective coating, these will reduce glare and digital eye strain
Anti-Scratch – dual anti-scratch coating for additional protection
Focus Blue Light Lenses – filters over 40% of high energy (HEV) Blue Light from digital screens
UV Protection – Blocks 99.9% of UVA and UVB Light
If you’re looking for boots with a fun a unique silhouette, check out the Lucky Brand Fausst Ankle Boot – now 38% OFF with this early Cyber Monday women’s fashion deal!
Available in a variety of patterns, colors, and materials, there’s a style for everyone. These boots also have a comfortable footbed so that you rock the look all day long.
Available sizes: 5 – 12
Bundle up in something warm, cozy, and totally stylish this winter, like the Cole Haan Wool Duffle Coat with Faux Fur Trimmed Hood. Thanks to this early Cyber Monday women’s fashion deal, you can save up 60% on select colors, including this gorgeous Bordeaux.
Made of a wool blend, this coat is fully lined and features are removable faux-fur trim around the hood. This coat is dry clean only.
Available sizes: 2 -14; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.