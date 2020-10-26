17 Best Torrid x Betsey Johnson Styles You’ll LOVE

When two incredible brands join forces to deliver a seriously stylish line of clothes, shoes, and accessories, you take notice. If you haven’t heard, Torrid and Betsey Johnson have teamed up for one amazingly cool and inspiring collaboration and it has us swooning.
We’ve looked through this amazing release to bring you the best 17 Torrid x Betsey Johnson styles from the collection, perfect for everyday wear and the upcoming holiday season. With whimsical plus size holiday dresses, fun plus size tops, dreamy skirts, fashionable lingerie, shoes with some serious flair, and loads of accessories with star-quality style, there’s something on here for everyone.
For a look at our picks of the best and most stylish pieces, read on.
Our Review
Nothing screams “party dress” quite like this sparkly number from the Torrid x Betsey Johnson Holiday Collection. Fun, whimsical, and totally on-trend for all those holiday events, the Shiny Tulle Strapless Midi Dress will make you feel like the belle of the ball.
Featuring some of that throwback detailing Betsey Johnson is known for, this plus size holiday dress goes great with another one of our favorites from this collaboration: the Floral Faux Fur Trim Full Length Velvet Coat. Stylish, sophisticated, with a whole lot of fun, this dress is a definite must-have this year.
Available sizes: 00 – 6 / 10 – 30 / Medium – 6X; Torrid’s sizes run 00 – 6, which equates to 10 – 30 on a traditional sizing chart, or Medium – 6X. please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Fun and Fabulous Tulle: Check
Chic Animal Print: Double-Check
Figure Flattering Silhouette: TRIPLE-Check
Ladies, this Leopard Printed Tulle Midi Skirt from the Torrid x Betsey Johnson collection is all kinds of amazing and something we know you’ll swoon for. Featuring an always fashionable and on-trend leopard print, a gorgeous and whimsical tulle overlay, and an elastic waist band for a super-comfortable and figure-flattering look, this skirt is just plain fun for the holidays.
Think about pairing with the Leopard Sheer Chiffon Tunic.
Available sizes: 00 – 6 / 10 – 30 / Medium – 6X; Torrid’s sizes run 00 – 6, which equates to 10 – 30 on a traditional sizing chart, or Medium – 6X. please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Talk about some fun earrings! This set of studs from the Torrid x Betsey Johnson collection features a little bit of everything: gold skulls with rhinestone eyes, rhinestone-studded crosses, sparkly black bows, chic faux-pearls, and a super cool eye-design earring with a slight dangle. At an affordable price, these can’t be missed!
One size fits all
A fun and stylish update, this faux-leather moto jacket from the Torrid x Betsey Johnson Collection features a super trendy – and so Betsey Johnson! – leopard collar and rhinestone lapel. With rhinestone detailing found down the stitching fo the sleeves, zipped cuffs and pockets, as well as an asymmetrical zipper down the front, this jacket has loads of style that complements any of the dresses, tops, and pants in this collection.
Available sizes: 00 – 6 / 10 – 30 / Medium – 6X; Torrid’s sizes run 00 – 6, which equates to 10 – 30 on a traditional sizing chart, or Medium – 6X. please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Something about this dress just screams “Betsey Johnson” and we love it. Featuring a totally fun pink leopard print pattern, zipper at the chest, and tulle fabric, this strapless skater midi dress is one throwback-inspired style and one super-fun party dress, ladies.
For an extra stylish look, think about pairing this dress with this totally cute faux-leather moto jacket from Torrid. Easy to dress up, or style down, this one dress you can rock all year long.
Available sizes: 00 – 6 / 10 – 30 / Medium – 6X; Torrid’s sizes run 00 – 6, which equates to 10 – 30 on a traditional sizing chart, or Medium – 6X. please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
A vintage-inspired tee with a message we can all get behind, the “I’m So Bored” t-shirt from the Torrid x Betsey Johnson collection is seriously fun and perfect for 2020. I mean, who hasn’t felt like this in the past eight months?
And while this might be a somewhat basic t-shirt, there’s nothing basic about this design. Blending black and white with pops of hot pink, this is a great shirt to layer underneath a cool jacket, plaid shirt, or sweater.
Available sizes: 00 – 6 / 10 – 30 / Medium – 6X; Torrid’s sizes run 00 – 6, which equates to 10 – 30 on a traditional sizing chart, or Medium – 6X. please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Combat boots are trending and this studded pair from the Torrid x Betsey Johnson collection are completely stylish and feminine update. Featuring studs all over, a classic lace-up closure and a slight lift on the sole, these boots are comfortable to wear and go great with a number of outfits.
Available sizes: 6 – 13; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
The Floral Faux Fur Trim Full Length Velvet Coat is a total dream. Elegant with a pop of that Betsey Johnson fun, this coat will keep you warm and stylish as the weather turns.
Featuring a totally cute and subtle floral print, and soft velvet material, this coat also has some super on-trend faux-fur detailing around the dramatic collar and sleeve cuffs. Definitely a look to rock this winter, out on date night, and at all those holiday events.
Available sizes: 00 – 6 / 10 – 30 / Medium – 6X; Torrid’s sizes run 00 – 6, which equates to 10 – 30 on a traditional sizing chart, or Medium – 6X. please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
If you’re looking for some new hoop earrings, check out this earring set from the Torrid x Betsey Johnson collection. Featuring two different rhinestone-studded hoop earrings – gold and black – as well as some super-cute Boston Terrier studs, this is a winning trio that offers variety and versatility to any outfit.
One size fits all
A stylishly fun sweatshirt and plus size top from the Torrid x Betsey Johnson collection, this cozy top layer features Betsey Johnson as Lady Liberty – with some fun twists, of course! A great top layer to rock as the weather turns cold, think about pairing this with the Leopard Printed Tulle Midi Skirt and the Betsey Johnson Tattoo Sketched Combat Boot for and edgy look, perfect for parties and holiday happy hours.
Available sizes: 00 – 6 / 10 – 30 / Medium – 6X; Torrid’s sizes run 00 – 6, which equates to 10 – 30 on a traditional sizing chart, or Medium – 6X. please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Is there anything more perfect for the holidays than a gorgeous red plaid? Other than warm and cozy cable knits, nothing is more synonymous with December than this iconic pattern. And, thanks to Torrid and Betsey Johnson, this super cute and perfect-to-party-in plaid plus size dress will have you looking great and feeling awesome as you work the room – or the holiday happy hour.
Sleeveless and body-hugging, this dress is made with loads of stretch for a super comfortable fit you can wear all night. Think about pairing with some of these killer Leopard Ankle Strap Tapered Rhinestone Heels, also from the Torrid x Betsey Johnson collection. And, yes, plaid and animal print do go together.
Available sizes: 00 – 6 / 10 – 30 / Medium – 6X; Torrid’s sizes run 00 – 6, which equates to 10 – 30 on a traditional sizing chart, or Medium – 6X. please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Can there ever be enough plaid during the holidays? We don’t think so. This totally cute and comfortable to wear blazer from the Torrid x Betsey Johnson collection is seriously stylish and perfect to dress up with for holiday parties and happy hours. With that bright red plaid, this top layer would great with jeans, black pants, white shirts, and maybe even a little animal print, too.
Available sizes: 00 – 6 / 10 – 30 / Medium – 6X; Torrid’s sizes run 00 – 6, which equates to 10 – 30 on a traditional sizing chart, or Medium – 6X. please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
The layered necklace look is totally on-trend for 2020, and this fun lock and key design from the Torrid x Betsey Johnson collection is seriously stylish. Featuring three layered gold strands – faux-pearls, faux-diamonds, and a chain-red ribbon combo – this necklace is classy and fashionable.
And, with the oversized black glitter/rhinestone lock at the center, it ties together three complementary colors: gold, red and black. Think about pairing with one of the many plaid pieces in this collection.
This necklace is 24-inches long
Did someone say glitter? You know it, girl! These glitter star faux-leather sneakers from the Torrid x Betsey Johnson collection are seriously fun. With glittery sequin all over and an animal print heel, these statement shoes are sure to make you the life of the party. A stylish addition to any gal’s wardrobe, these sneakers are comfortable, too.
Available sizes: 6 – 13; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
This fun-for-the-holidays plus size top from the Torrid x Betsey Johnson collection features a super on-trend houndstooth print. An instant statement top, this outfit-maker features a versatile look as you can either roll the sleeves up and secure them with a button, or keep them down. With some classic button-down shirt detailing, including a left chest pocket and collar, this is a great layering piece that goes well with a number of the items in this collection.
Available sizes: 00 – 6 / 10 – 30 / Medium – 6X; Torrid’s sizes run 00 – 6, which equates to 10 – 30 on a traditional sizing chart, or Medium – 6X. please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
These Ponte pixie pants in holiday plaid are a show-stopping addition to any gal’s closet this season. Cute, fun, with the ability to dress up or down, these pants have an outfit-maker quality to them that we’re loving. Made with all kinds of stretch, these pull-on style pants are incredibly comfortable to wear.
Available sizes: 00 – 6 / 10 – 30 / Medium – 6X; Torrid’s sizes run 00 – 6, which equates to 10 – 30 on a traditional sizing chart, or Medium – 6X. please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Looking for something a little more…intimate? The Torrid x Betsey Johnson Collection has you covered there, too, with this super cute and sexy Leopard Pink Rosebud Strappy Microfiber Bralette. Definitely something fun to wear that’s sure to have you feeling good and looking great.
Bra Sizes: 38C – 48D
Panties Sizes: 00 – 6 / 10 – 30 / Medium – 6X; Torrid’s sizes run 00 – 6, which equates to 10 – 30 on a traditional sizing chart, or Medium – 6X. please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.