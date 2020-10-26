17 Best Torrid x Betsey Johnson Styles You’ll LOVE

17 Best Torrid x Betsey Johnson Styles You’ll LOVE

When two incredible brands join forces to deliver a seriously stylish line of clothes, shoes, and accessories, you take notice. If you haven’t heard, Torrid and Betsey Johnson have teamed up for one amazingly cool and inspiring collaboration and it has us swooning.

We’ve looked through this amazing release to bring you the best 17 Torrid x Betsey Johnson styles from the collection, perfect for everyday wear and the upcoming holiday season. With whimsical plus size holiday dresses, fun plus size tops, dreamy skirts, fashionable lingerie, shoes with some serious flair, and loads of accessories with star-quality style, there’s something on here for everyone.

For a look at our picks of the best and most stylish pieces, read on.

And, for the full collection, click here!

Torrid x Betsey Johnson Collection

You've probably noticed the same thing we did: this collection is seriously fun.

Fusing Torrid's unmatched fit expertise with Betsey Johnson's distinctive and bold design aesthetic, this holiday collaboration is completely swoon-worthy.

Celebrating the punk-rock fashion statements of the 80s that Betsey Johnson popularized, the Torrid x Betsey Johnson collection features a variety of plus size holiday dresses, plus size tops, shoes, outerwear, lingerie, and inspiring accessories. And, as we've seen elsewhere, throwback styles are totally trending.

In fact, many pieces featured in this collaboration are inspired by vintage pieces pulled from Betsey Johnson's personal archives and sketches.

With over 60 pieces to choose from in this limited edition collection, be sure to snag up what speaks to you and rock it all this holiday season.

About Torrid

Torrid is the ultimate retail destination for fashionable and trendy clothing, swimwear and lingerie for young and stylish women who wear sizes 10 to 30. A true expert in curvy cuts and fits, Torrid helps women of all sizes feel good and look great. 

Established back in 2001 by the owners of Hot Topic, Torrid is one of the fastest-growing plus-size brands in fashion with over 500 retail locations in North America.

Known for designing and selling affordable plus size clothing including plus size holiday dresses, plus size tops, pants as well as a variety of accessories and essentials for curvier women, Torrid is definitely a place to shop for the latest and greatest styles.

About Betsey Johnson

Known for bringing exuberant, embellished, and over-the-top designs to life, Betsey Johnson and her one of a kind visions and aesthetic have been rocking the fashion industry since the 1960s. 

Her trademark designs feature sexy silhouettes, hippie-inspired fabrics, whimsical detailing, and most importantly, fabulous cuts and figure-flattering fits. 

Her designs certainly hit the mark in this newest collection and we think you'll find a piece or two to love this holiday season.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

