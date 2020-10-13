DJI Prime Day Deal: Save 33% on Osmo Camera Gear

In case you haven’t been paying attention, video is everywhere. Countless numbers of people are not only watching videos but also creating and posting them as well. DJI Osmo Camera Gear are great compact tools for shooting footage skillfully. Osmo equipment is on sale for Amazon Prime Day this year for up to 33% off.

To take advantage of this sale, sign up to be an Amazon Prime member. But don’t wait to do it: these deals will go quickly. Take it easy on yourself: pick up some Osmo Camera Gear and take care of your holiday shopping on October 13 and 14 with Amazon Prime Day.

Save Up to 33% on DJI Osmo Camera Gear

Save $99 on the DJI Osmo Pocket Combo

Looking to tell a story? The DJI Osmo Pocket is the perfect tool to help you do it. Normally featured at a $398.00 price on Amazon, the Osmo Pocket is on sale for Amazon Prime Day for only $299.99.That’s right: you will save $100.00 when you purchase the Osmo Pocket for Prime Day.

As one of the smallest, 3-axis stabilized, handheld cameras anywhere, the compact Osmo Pocket turns any moment into cinematic potential. Sharing your life with the world anywhere, anytime has never been easier or looked more professional.

Osmo Pocket uses a tiny 3-axis mechanical handheld gimbal to make your shots look like they were captured by a cinematographer. It precisely adjusts for your movements in real-time, turning your handheld video into Hollywood gold.

It snaps photos in stunning detail with a 1/2.3-inch sensor, 80° FOV, and f/2.0 aperture. It can also shoot 4K/60fps video at 100 Mbps, slow motion video at 1080p/120fps 4x, and photos at 12 MP with a pixel size of 1.55 μm for footage worth sharing every time. That was a lot of numerical information but if you’re a photographer, your mouth is now hanging open.

Let’s say you’re looking for more than shooting smooth, cinematic footage. Okay. With intelligent functions like ActiveTrack, Motionlapse, and 3×3 Panorama, Osmo Pocket allows you to add impressive effects that smartphones can’t pull off. But that said, your phone doesn’t have to be left out. Connect your Osmo Pocket to your smartphone for expanded viewing, sharing, and creative options.

DJI – Osmo Pocket – At a GlanceMeet DJI’s Osmo Pocket – a convenient companion to help capture your life at every moment. Osmo Pocket features smooth, high-definition video, a 3-axis mechanical gimbal, and an ergonomic build perfect for filming with a single hand. Get ready for your Osmo Pocket. Pre-order Osmo Pocket today: https://store.dji.com/product/osmo-pocket Subscribe: http://www.youtube.com/user/djiinnovations?sub_confirmation=1 Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DJI… 2018-12-03T05:59:47Z

This Osmo Pocket combo comes with a charging case that provide a stout 1500mAh of power for much more shooting time. It features a convenient “spin-to-open” design and you can use it to charge on the go. It’s also very convenient for storing your new favorite toy away.

Price: $299.99

Save $100 on the DJI Osmo Action 4K Digital Camera

If you’re a bit of a showoff (and let’s face it, aren’t we all?), then the DJI Osmo Action 4K Digital Camera is the perfect piece of gear for you. The Osmo Action is typically sold for $299.99 on Amazon but for Prime Day it will be available for just $199.99. That’s a $100.00 savings.

It doesn’t matter if you’re an introvert or an extrovert: the Osmo Action’s dual screens allow you to capture the world or yourself with the touch of a button. The front screen is bold and beautiful and will allow you to frame yourself anywhere in any condition. The back screen delivers a crystal-clear, incredibly responsive display.

This action camera is jam-packed with advanced technology so you can leave your tech support hat at home to spend more time living the action. This little camera is durable, versatile, and tough enough to shoot your adventures all day.

DJI – Introducing Osmo ActionCapture any adventure with Osmo Action, DJI’s new dual-screen action camera with unlimited possibilities. This durable, versatile new addition to the Osmo family supports shooting at 4K/60fps, 8x slow motion, HDR video, and so much more. Featuring DJI’s RockSteady stabilization technology for shake-free and stunning footage and waterproof at depths of up to 11 meters,… 2019-05-15T13:00:06Z

The DJI Action features a number of valuable tools for budding cinematographers. RockSteady combines delivers stable, shake-free footage no matter how heavy the action gets. Dramatically enhance the dynamic range of your footage when recording with HDR video. This shooting mode delivers natural transitions between light and dark areas, capturing rich details that are often lost in environments with complex lighting.

Action OS combines an efficient, streamlined interface with three buttons to provide rapid, flexible operation. Powering on, recording, and setting modes can all be done in the blink of an eye. The camera features a 1/2.3″ CMOS Sensor, 12MP, and a wide-angle 145° that allows you to shoot 4K HDR videos.

Want to slow things down? Cool. Use the 8x Slow Motion feature to capture every move with amazing clarity and detail with 1080p resolution and 240fps. The Osmo Action is waterproof up to 11 meters, coldproof to -10 degrees Celsius (that’s cold), and has a hydrophobic coating on the back touchscreen.

This package includes the DJI Osmo Action, Camera Frame, Flat Adhesive Mount, Curved Adhesive Mount, Quick-Release Base, Battery, Battery Case, Locking Screw, and a USB-C Cable

Price: $199.99

Save $15 on the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Combo

This DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Combo Package works with your mobile device to shoot beautiful video quickly and easily. On Prime Day, save a few bucks, $15 to be exact, on this combo pack. The Osmo Mobile 3 is specifically designed to keep the camera flat and stable no matter how much you move it so you can record videos and take photos like you’ve never been able to before.

How can all this amazing photographic magic happen? I’m glad you asked: the Osmo Mobile 3 features a 3-axis gimbal that reduces shaky footage effectively to create a smooth, stabilized image. The lightweight, responsive design compensates for your movements in real-time, allowing you to focus on the shot you’re trying to get.

DJI – Osmo Mobile 3 – Imagination UnfoldedCheck out this playful, funky animation to see how far you can push your creativity with DJI’s new Osmo Mobile 3. Take advantage of an array of features, including ActiveTrack 3.0, Hyperlapse, Gesture Control, and Quick Roll. Buy Osmo Mobile 3 today: http://bit.ly/DJI_OM_3 Subscribe: http://www.youtube.com/user/djiinnovations?sub_confirmation=1 Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DJI Follow us on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/DJIglobal… 2019-08-13T13:00:11Z

When you’re going to and coming back from the location shoot, the Osmo Mobile 3 folds compactly so you can carry it anywhere easily. It weighs less than a pound, making it portable, light, and easy to toss in a backpack for your next appointment.

Need to use your phone while using the Mobile 3? Throw it into standby mode when the gimbal is folded so you can get back to shooting immediately. Story mode provides ways to add movement, music, and effects without breaking a sweat. Timelapse, slow motion, zoom, and more, the Osmo Mobile 3 works with the DJI Mimo app so you can shoot, edit, and post without any trouble at all.

Price: $104.99

