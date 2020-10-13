GoWise Prime Day Deal (2020): Save $80 On The Ultimate Air Fryer Oven & Grill

If you have dreams of perfectly fried food without all the grease, mess, and time-consuming clean-up, it’s time to snag yourself an air fryer. As a healthier and cleaner alternative to deep-frying, air fryers have become a kitchen must-have and an absolute favorite appliance by home cooks. And, now, you can save big on Amazon Prime Day with this air fryer Prime Day deal from GoWise.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or for your favorite home cook, during Amazon Prime Day you can save $80 on the GoWise 14.7-Quart Ultimate Air Fryer & Grill. A sweet GoWise deal on an even sweeter appliance.

This Prime Day deal ends at 6:25 AM (PST) today!

Shop The Amazon Prime Day Deal On The GoWise Ultimate Air Fryer & Grill

Blending together the design of an oven with the technology of an air-fryer, the GoWise 14.7-Quart Ultimate Air Fryer & Grill is the ultimate kitchen appliance.

Featuring an interior designed to heat up quickly and withstand high cooking temperatures, this machine reaches 450°F and comes equipped with 11 cooking presets.

Made of high-quality stainless steel, this air fryer features dual-heating and rapid air technology allowing you to air fry, grill, sear, dehydrate, roast, toast, bake, and more.

And, one of the coolest things about this machine – we think, at least – is that dehydrating preset. Perfect for this time of year, this appliance will help you make jerky, fruit leather, dried herbs, pumpkin seeds, and even tasty treats for your favorite furry friends.

This really is an all-in-one, game-changing kind of kitchen tool that’s sold with an accessories bundle to help you get more out of it. Included with the bundle are:

GoWise grill plate

stainless steel silicone-tipped tongs

two mesh racks

shallow mesh basket

rotisserie rod and forks

rotisserie cage

rotisserie skewers

a drip pan

recipe book

This model even features the new preheat function which heats the appliance to the optimal temperature based on the desired setting. It alerts you when its time to cook, and should you get busy and forget that it’s time to “fry” – because we all do! – the automatic standby feature kicks-in, shutting down if too much time has passed.

One thing to note about this appliance, however, is that it is designed to live on your countertop. Weighing in at almost thirty pounds, this appliance measures 15-inches (H) x 13-inches (W) x 12.5-inches (D). Not too big, but also not small. So, before you purchase, make sure you have a place in your kitchen for this appliance.

A great addition to any home, this air fryer is a serious must-have and this incredible GoWise Prime Day deal shouldn’t be missed!

Amp up your kitchen game – or the game of your favorite home cook – and save $80 on this air fryer Prime Day GoWise Deal!

Price: $120.57

Shop The Amazon Prime Day Deal On The GoWise Ultimate Air Fryer & Grill

Why Buy An Air Fryer?

An air fryer is a great addition to any home kitchen. Relying on hot air and a small amount of oil, an air fryer crisps up your favorite meals without all the grease and messy hassle that a traditional deep fryer comes with. Not only that, but because only a small amount of oil is needed (maybe a tablespoon!) air fryers produce healthier alternatives to your favorite fried foods.

Some even say that the “fried” food made using an air fryer is actually tastier, too. Shocking, we know. And, just like the multi-functional GoWise Ultimate Air Fryer & Grill, there are so many amazing meals and snacks you can make with this appliance. The possibilities are endless.

So, when we say “must-have” we mean it. Happy cooking!

