Greenworks Epic Daily Deal: Save Up to 49%

Greenworks cordless electric power tools are plenty awesome. But what’s better than that? How about saving up to 49% off? Yeah, we thought you might enjoy that.

Hurry: this deal is good only on Monday, November 16, 2020. The Greenworks tools on sale are listed below. Even if you’re good on tools, this is an excellent chance to acquire an extra battery or two. Stock up now for next season.

Save Big on Greenworks Cordless Power Tools

Save $175 on the Greenworks Pro 80V Cordless Combo Kit

This is a really great deal: the Greenworks Pro 80V Combo Kit is on sale today for $175 off the original price. The kit includes a Greenworks Pro 80V brushless axial leaf blower and a 16-inch string trimmer along with an 80V 2.0Ah battery pack and charger.

The string trimmer features a 16-inch cutting path, a bump-feed head, an adjustable handle, and a variable speed trigger. The leaf blower provides 500 cubic feet per minute of air force with a speed of 125 MPH. Battery packs charge up in just 30 minutes with the included charger.

Price: $223.29

Save $74 on the Greenworks Pro 80V Cordless Leaf Blower

‘Tis the season to save close to $75 on this Greenworks Pro 80V Cordless Leaf Blower. The kit comes with a big-time 80V 2.0Ah battery pack and charger to save you even more cash. The axial blower provides up to 70 minutes of runtime on low speed and around a half-hour on medium.

It features a brushless motor for more torque, quieter operation, and a longer life for your tool. You’ll have 125 MPH of airspeed at 500 cubic feet per minute. The variable speed trigger is convenient to use as is the cushioned overmolded grip.

Price: $174.30

Save $60 on the Greenworks Pro 80V Cordless Edger

If you’re as fastidious as I am about the fine edge around your lawn, take a look at this Greenworks Pro 80V Cordless Edger. It features the power of a gas-powered machine with the convenience of strong electric power. The eight-inch blade and curb wheel will give you the opportunity to create as ridiculously detailed an edge on the grass as you want.

A cushioned overmold grip provides superior comfort and control and there’s also a four-year warranty to protect your investment. Keep in mind that this tool does not come with a battery or charger so you’ll have to pick that up at the link below.

Price: $83.27

Save over $80 on the Greenworks Pro 80V 20-Inch Pole Hedge Trimmer

If you have tall shrubs or a hedge that always seems to need a haircut, then you’re in luck because you can save over $80 on this Greenworks Pro 80V 20-Inch Pole Hedge Trimmer today. The 80V 2.0Ah battery and 30-minute charger is included.

The trimmer features 20-inch dual-action blades as well as a head that can pivot in seven positions to get at various different angles. The cut capacity is 3/4-inch. Plus, it comes with a four-year tool warranty and a two-year battery warranty.

Price: $188.30

Save 25% on the Greenworks PW-1800 Electric Pressure Washer

Looking to wash some hardscapes? You’re in luck: the Greenworks PW-1800 Electric Pressure Washer is on sale today for just $112.11; that’s a 25% savings. It features 1,800 PSI at 1.1 gallons per minute powered by a 13 Amp electric motor.

The washer has an onboard soap tank, a 35-foot power cord with inline GFCI, and a quick-connect wand. Nozzles with 15, 25, and 40 degrees are included as well as a soap nozzle. The 20-foot high-pressure hose is the cherry on top.

Price: $112.11

Save 49% on the Greenworks Pro 80V 16-Inch Cordless String Trimmer

Cordless string trimmers are the ultimate yard maintenance tool. Today only, save 25% on the tool-only version of the Greenworks Pro 80V 16-Inch Cordless String Trimmer. This string trimmer has a brushless electric motor with an equivalent performance of a 32cc gas engine.

It has a powerhead shaft that is attachment capable and will accept most gas-powered trimmer tools. The 16-inch bump-feed head is included however the battery and charger are not so take a look below to pick one up.

Price: $86.09

Save $147 on the Greenworks Pro 80V 4.0Ah Battery Pack

This sale is an excellent time to pick up an extra battery for your Greenworks collection or to get one for one of the tools above without a battery. This 80V pack is a 4.0Ah size which is a great size for any Greenworks cordless electric power tool for the yard.

Note this battery does not come with a charger so you’ll want to pick one up. If you only want the 2.0Ah battery, it’s on sale, too.

Price: $86.09

