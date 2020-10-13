GrowlerWerks uKeg Prime Day Deal: Save Up to $65 on Carbonated Growlers

Who doesn’t want to bring home fresh craft beer straight from the brewpub? The uKeg is the world’s most innovative draft beer growler and one of these incredible devices will keep your beer cold, carbonated, and free of oxygen for weeks. This year for Amazon Prime Day, GrowlerWerks is offering some great deals on their supreme carbonated growlers, up to $65 off per uKeg.

Sure, uKegs are portable like any other growler out there but, unlike your run-of-the-mill glass beer caddy, they look absolutely amazing and have more than a few superpowers. We’ll list out the pros below to make your decision to pick up a uKeg an easy one. We’d list out the cons as well, but…there really aren’t any.

Get Prime Day Deals on GrowlerWerks uKegs

Save $65 on the GrowlerWerks 128oz Stainless Steel uKeg

This is what you’ve waited your entire adult life for. This big uKeg is made of 18/8 stainless steel and will hold a gallon of your most precious craft beer carbonated for a month or more. Everything about its construction is quality including the stout brass handle bolted to the growler’s top and the lockable brass dispenser.

The sight glass welded to the lower housing provides an accurate measurement of how much liquid you have before making another beer run. All uKegs are double-wall insulated so your beer will be kept ice cold all day long. Two CO2 cartridges are included but think about picking up a box of additional cartridges for the long haul.

Price: $159.19

Get the GrowlerWerks 128oz Stainless Steel uKeg

Save $59 on the GrowlerWerks 128oz Copper uKeg

That word that wants to escape your mouth but can’t because you’re in such awe of this beautiful creation? That word is “gorgeous”. This 128oz uKeg is made of 18/8 stainless steel that features a double-wall vacuum insulated system to keep your beer cold all day. The copper is electroplated to the surface and features a varnish coating to keep things looking spiffy. Gorgeous.

Every uKeg features a specially designed carbonation cap that automatically regulates pressure to give you control over how optimal you wish your craft beer experience to be. Choose your preferred carbonation level, from zero (that means “off”) on up to 15 PSI. I prefer somewhere around 5 PSI so things don’t get too rowdy.

Price: $179.99

Get the GrowlerWerks 128oz Copper uKeg

Save $39 on the GrowlerWerks 64oz Stainless Steel uKeg

Can’t handle a full gallon of awesomeness from your corner brewery? That’s okay. Moderation in all things including moderation, right? If that’s the case, then this 64oz stainless steel uKeg is calling your name.

It features all of the bells and whistles of the larger carbonated growlers but in a half-size package. The pressure gauge welded into the housing will let you know what kind of force you’re pouring your beer at. Adjust to your heart’s content with the carbonated cap and enjoy.

Using a uKeg couldn’t be easier: drop a CO2 cartridge into the neck sleeve, twist the sleeve onto the cap, screw that assembly onto the uKeg neck, and you’re in business. By the way, this Maintenance and Cleaning Kit from GrowlerWerks is a great add-on to an already amazing gift.

Price: $120.00

Get the GrowlerWerks 64oz Stainless Steel uKeg

Save $49 on the GrowlerWerks 64oz Copper uKeg

With this 64oz copper uKeg at your place, you don’t even need to grow a beard and wear plaid to prove to everyone how much you love craft beer. It’s simply a testament to beer culture worldwide. The uKeg will keep your beer carbonated for weeks and cold all day long. Literally. And on Prime Day, you can save $49 on this beauty.

Tailor your preferred carbonation level with the cap, take stock of your inventory with the sight glass, and know what pressure you’re operating with using the pressure gauge. The brass handle and lockable dispenser is just more awesomeness heaped on top. Quit showing off, uKeg.

The uKeg comes with two CO2 cartridges but it’s always good to have a few spares on hand. Grab this box of chargers. And these growler cleaning tablets are an excellent idea for keeping your uKeg shiny and new.

By the way, did I mention that GrowlerWerks operates out of Portland, Oregon? If you’ve never been to Portland, it’s a magical place full of breweries and culture that will make a beer lover’s head spin. That means that uKegs are made by people who know what craft aficionados are looking for.

Price: $130.00

Get the GrowlerWerks 64oz Copper uKeg

See Also:

101 Best Gifts for Beer Lovers

101 Handyman Gifts He’ll Actually Use

101 Best Gifts for DIY Dads