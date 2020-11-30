7 Best JBL Cyber Monday Deals: Save Up to 45%

Gifts from JBL under the tree or in the stocking is just what Santa had written down on his list. Save big on Cyber Monday with some great deals on JBL headphones, soundbars, portable speakers, and more.
No one knows how long these deals will be around; take advantage of real savings now before they vanish like a sleigh streaking across the sky. There are excellent bargains on high-quality JBL audio gear like the Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker, Live 500BT wireless headphones, Tune 125TWS earbuds, and more.
This pair of JBL Club 950NC Wireless Headphones will bring the stage to you. Legendary JBL sound and audio in high-resolution will give you the ultimate range of detail and clarity for an incredible experience. speaking of incredible, these headphones are on sale this week of Cyber Monday for just $169.95. You’ll save $80 off the retail price.
These JBL headphones know what you want: a calm ride to work, distraction-free studying, freedom from Mitch walking into your office, and gabbing endlessly about office politics. No worries. The Club 950NC will tune out the world to allow you to focus on your favorite music. Simply press and hold the Smart Ambient button to get to your happy place.
But hey, Mitch sometimes can’t be held at bay. Use the Ambient Aware and TalkThru features to have that quick chat with people around you without the need to remove your headphones. TalkThru drops the music level down and amplifies external voices. Even Mitch’s.
JBL Club 950NC Headphones use Bluetooth to stay connected with your smartphones and with your Amazon Alexa voice assistant. With the My JBL Headphones app, you can set up your Voice Assistant and tap on your left earpiece to send texts, play your favorite music, check the weather, and more.
JBL is a leader in portable sound and these JBL Live 300 Wireless Headphones will have you grinning from ear to ear. They’re small in size but come to the table packing some serious audio quality. They’re on sale for Cyber Monday for just $74.95. That’s half off the regular price.
These earbuds can move instantly from absolute music immersion to focusing on surroundings with the Ambient Aware feature. Chat with your friends without removing these Bluetooth headphones with TalkThru. When you’re done, just swipe on the headphone housing to turn back on the music.
The JBL Live 300s provide up to six hours of playback on a single charge. Pop them into the charging case and get a one-hour boost in just ten minutes. The charging case is good for an additional 14 hours of listening.
Wherever you are in the world, and whatever you are doing, take your sound along and stay connected with clear, stereo calls with no background noise. Discover total listening freedom with hands-free functionality and no distractions with all-access touch control. Don’t let your headphones wrap you up or tie you down; the JBL Live 300 Wireless Headphones is ready to set you free.
Soundbars can be great gifts to receive for the holidays and this JBL Bar 2.0 All-In-One Soundbar is a good one. Get ready to immerse yourself in your favorite film, feel the energy of the crowd at the big game or rock out in your living room. With this compact, powerful, and easy-to-use soundbar, JBL Pro sound is just a single connection away using HDMI or an optical cable.
Bluetooth connectivity is built in to easily stream music from a mobile device. Different sound modes such as Dolby Digital, JBL Surround, and Smart Sound will deliver incredible audio each and every time no matter what type of content you wish to experience: music, movies, television, or spoken word. Just plug it in, turn it on and surround yourself with sweet, sweet sound.
Wireless portable speakers are getting better and sounding more lifelike than ever. The JBL Charge 4 features full-spectrum, powerful sound with a built-in power bank for charging devices on the fly. A large 7,500 mAh rechargeable battery will give the user up to 20 hours of solid playtime.
The speaker is IPX7 rated waterproof, will take a few drops without issue, and is rugged enough to accompany you on all of your adventures. The proprietary developed driver and two JBL bass radiators intensify sound with strong deep, bass that your neighbors will undoubtedly notice.
Its JBL Connect+ feature, the Charge 4 can wirelessly link more than 100 JBL Connect+ enabled speakers to fill the house, office, or job site with solid audio. Plus, it’s available in a wide array of colors although certain colors are on sale while others are not.
If you’re a competitive gamer, then you know that sound equals survival. The JBL Quantum 300 gaming headset will amplify every victory no matter what gaming platform you’re on. From tracking enemies in first-person shooters to campaigns within vast worlds, this pair of headphones will keep you going.
Quantum Surround Sound technology is engineered for accuracy and delivers gaming audio that’s completely immersive to give the player a competitive edge. The boom microphone with echo cancelling technology allows the user to focus on teammates rather than background noise and it’s all crystal clear.
Memory foam ear cushions on the JBL Quantum 300 headset are covered in soft synthetic leather to provide comfort during those all-night sessions plus 3.5mm and USB adapter connections allow for use on PC, Mac, Xbox, PS4, and Nintendo Switch environments.
Wanting more of a portable earbuds experience to game with? The JBL Quantum 50 in-ear headphones are for you. These minimal earbuds allow you to hear friends and enemies like never before. The Quantum 50 was made for mobile gaming but don’t that let you stick with just mobile. Get your game on any way you like with all-platform compatibility.
Twistlock technology provides comfort and stability since, let’s face it, you’re going to play all night. Stay focused on that next level boss with a full-featured inline controller with separated volume slider and mic mute. There’s also a multi-function button to manage calls and music. The white version is on sale for $10.00 off for Cyber Monday but hurry: the black version sold out already.
If you’re looking for an amazing gift for that active person in your life, allow me to present the JBL Reflect Flow True Wireless Earbuds. With the ability to change tracks, manage calls hands-free, and access your voice assistant (like Alexa), the Reflect Flow headphones are a great wireless companion for an active lifestyle.
They’re on sale for $25.00 off during Cyber Monday in three color options. They feature an IPX7 water/sweat proof rating and provide 10 hours of playtime with 20 additional hours in the charging case. Ambient Aware enables the user to hear what’s happening while still enjoying music. The TalkThru feature provides the means to have a conversation without taking off the headphones. There are seriously great earbuds. Recommended.