JBL Prime Day Deal: Save 60% on Tune 120TWS Wireless Earbuds

The best thing for me about Amazon Prime Day is all the great deals on tech and gadgets. For example, take the JBL Tune 120TWS Wireless Earbuds. On any other day, they’re typically $99.95 but look at that: on Prime Day, they’re just $39.95. That’s a 60% savings on some seriously great in-ear headphones.

Make sure you sign up for Amazon Prime and grab a pair of two for stocking stuffers this year. Let’s face it: after the year we’ve all had, your family deserves to listen to some tunes on a great pair of earbuds. Heck, get yourself a pair too. You’ve earned it.

Save $60 on JBL Tune 120TWS Wireless Earbuds

The wireless revolution is upon us. No wires, no issues, no hassles. The JBL Tune 120TWS Wireless Earbuds are completely cord-free yet deliver a powerful sound that will have you wondering how you got by without them.

A 5.8mm driver featuring JBL pure bass creates amazingly rich sound. Your playlists will get the punch they deserve. Listening to music has never been this full of color or nuance. They feature a design that’s sleek and futuristic but they also provide a great fit to the ear.

They’re lightweight and form-functional. Playtime is right around four hours and the charging case provides another 12 hours. 15 minutes of charging will get you another hour of play. JBL headphones work well with Siri and Google Assistant with no fiddling around necessary to make it all happen.

If you’re looking for the freedom that a wireless existence might bring, these JBL Tune 120TWS Wireless Earbuds may be a great start to get you there. The controls on each earpiece are intuitive and handy to operate. Play, pause, and taking a phone call are what the right earpiece is for while the left will skip around your playlist.

JBL is all about the aural experience so it is nice to see that sound quality isn’t skimped on here despite the small size of these earbuds. Sound produced features good structure and energy so that you’ll be tapping your feet from the high-spirited energy.

Spoken word content sounds crisp and clear. Music is powerful with plenty of force. Many users have expressed pleasure with how the earbuds work well with the equalizer settings on various phones and mobile devices. The bass can get pushed a lot further than what one would expect from speakers this small.

For this special Amazon Prime Day deal, JBL is offering up the Tune 120TWS Wireless Earbuds in one of three colors for $39.95 each: black, blue, or white. The black is a deep onyx that looks completely slick and modern. The blue looks more like an accented black pair with navy highlights for a professional look. If you’re more into the clean white that Apple employs, then you’ll be happy with the option presented here.

You could pay several hundred dollars for an extreme pair of wireless earbuds but why? These great little power speakers from JBL look great, sound better, and best thing of all, they’re available for a really good price for Prime Day. $39.95 for a pair of wireless earbuds this good is a crazy great deal.

Price: $39.95

