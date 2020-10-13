LG Prime Day Deal: Save 53% on 65-Inch 4k Ultra HD Smart TV

Save a huge amount on this big 65-inch LG 4k Ultra HD Smart LED TV for Amazon Prime Day. What’s a huge amount? How about 53% off the average rack price? Like I said: huge.

This beautiful television, which would happen to look stunning in your living room, is on sale for Prime Day for only $556.99. However, you can only get that price if you’re an Amazon Prime member so make sure that you’re signed up.

Save 53% on LG 65-Inch 4k Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Televisions have gotten better looking and less expensive faster than ever before. If you’ve been holding out for an amazing piece of tech for your family room, then congratulations: your patience has finally paid off.

This monster 65-inch television set from LG is part of their Nano 8 series. It delivers incredible picture quality, eye-popping color, and lifelike motion. It features a Quad Core Processor which makes everything look better. The processor improves images, action, and color. It reduces video noise and distracting motion blur, makes objects sharper, and displays life-accurate color.

This LG television features something called “NanoCell” technology. What is that, you ask? Great question: NanoCell is a type of display technology unique to LG units that offers amazing color and clarity, wide viewing angles, powerful processors, and a variety of features to keep your smart home running.

Save 53% on LG 65-Inch 4k Ultra HD Smart LED TV

It works through a process of particles that absorb unwanted light waves to enhance the purity of the red and green colors displayed on the screen. These light-absorbing particles allow NanoCell televisions to produce more lifelike color and supported by an enormous spectrum of one billion colors.

All of that happens in such a subtle way that all you’ll get out of that explanation is the realization that this TV looks incredible. Images are crisp and clear with four times the resolution of 1080p high-definition screens. But color isn’t the only part of the great picture. Super dynamic contrast and deep black levels add depth and perspective to what you’re looking at.

Forget about anyone not getting the best picture if they’re sitting at the sides of the room. This LG 65-Inch 4k Ultra HD Smart LED TV provides a significantly better picture quality at wide viewing angles. No one will be left out of the fun with this television delivering the goods.

Save 53% on LG 65-Inch 4k Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Along with picture, this LG TV delivers a superior audio experience as well. It features Dolby Atmos Audio for impressive sound quality that will transform your living room experience as good as a big-screen cinema. And the popcorn is a lot less expensive, too.

Getting around live television and streaming content has never been easier. This TV utilizes a proprietary navigation that allows users to easily switch between on-demand streaming to popular apps and internet browsers. The voice-activated remote will change channels, find favorite programming, launch smart TV apps, and even find nearby points of interest (pizza, anyone?) just with the sound of your voice.

The remote doesn’t operate by magic although you might think it does. LG’s technology is the first to integrate both Google Assistant and Alexa with something LG calls ThinQ. Simply give commands to your TV using other Alexa devices around your home. Can you imagine turning on your TV on by talking to your speaker or even dial down the thermostat? Absolutely.

Save 53% on LG 65-Inch 4k Ultra HD Smart LED TV

On top of all that, this television features the Apple AirPlay 2 system built right in. Cast anything from an Apple iPhone or laptop to your LG TV. AirPlay supports all Apple devices and allows the user to wirelessly send music or video from an iPhone or iPad. AirPlay 2 accepts music streaming to multiple devices (including the Apple HomePod) at the same time.

AirPlay works over your Wi-Fi system to make it sound potentially better than Bluetooth. But the real advantage is that Wi-Fi doesn’t mind where your device is around the house. It will work anywhere as long as you have a solid Wi-Fi connection. With AirPlay 2, your LG television can be part of your household Apple sound system. Let’s get this party started!

Price: $556.99

Save 53% on LG 65-Inch 4k Ultra HD Smart LED TV

See Also:

101 Best Gifts for DIY Dads

101 Best Gifts for Beer Lovers

101 Handyman Gifts He’ll Actually Use