Messenger Bag Deals: Save Up to 50%

The messenger or shoulder bag has grown exponentially in popularity over the past decade. Both men and women love the look and the convenience of having everything they need ready to roll right where it is easily accessible.
The shoulder bag or messenger bag is a fashion statement all it’s own and goes well with formal outfits as well as a more casual look. There are some sweet deals available for the holidays on messenger bags and we have found the absolute best that will save you some dough.
Our Review
The Kenneth Cole brand is one of the slickest and smoothest brands in men’s clothing and they make one of the dopest shoulder or messenger bags on the planet. The Reaction line creates a ton of different styles and fashions that are worn by men all over the world, including myself. I am a big fan of the Reaction fit and finish but you don’t need to take my word for it, just check out the style and workability of this messenger bag. IT is made with a sleek look and has more than enough space to handle all of your gear.
If you are a businessman or a bike messenger or work in an office or work out of your car, you can use this bag to hold your stuff, like cellphone, chargers, laptop, notebooks, pens and pencils and of course your face mask. This is a bag that you will take with you everywhere because of how easy it is to tote around. The bag is made with full-grain Columbian leather. It looks and smells fantastic and will definitely make your life a lot easier. There is a really great deal available now just in time for the holidays.
The anti-theft messenger bag is one of the more popular bags in the game because most folks have some seriously expensive gear in their bags. They want to protect their laptops and chargers and phones and other stuff from sticky fingers and also have the freedom to leave their bag at their desk or in their vehicles. Luckily, the Travelon brand has done a lot in the way of making these bags anti-theft. Mix that appeal with the looks of the bag and the massive savings going on right now and you have yourself a great looking, inexpensive, and protected bag.
A 5-Point Anti-Theft security system is built-into this 14” x 10. 25” x 4. 75” Messenger bag so you can rest assured that it is going to keep your valuable items protected. IT is also one of the most comfortable shoulder bags out there with extra padding which will let you carry this bag without issue all day long. It features a generous main compartment with 2 padded sleeves, one for a laptop up to 14”, and another for an iPad or tablet. Act fast to take advantage of this great deal just in time for the holidays.
A legend in the bag and briefcase game, Samsonite went all-in when they designed this gorgeous shoulder bag and left everything on the field with its functionality. It has a very classic look but the interior is more modern being able to hold your laptop, tablet, and charging cords as well as all the pens, pencils, and notebooks you can carry. The sleek design will pair well with whatever you plan on wearing for the day and its construction is incredibly durable so it will last you for years.
The main compartment features a curve zip opening for maximum access, padded laptop pocket (fits up to 15. 6” laptop), and 3 gusseted accessory pockets. The dimensions of the bag are 6. 25″ x 12. 5″ x 4. 25″, Weight: 3. 86 lbs. The strap is adjustable and detachable if you want to carry this bag as a briefcase instead of wearing it over your shoulder. Check it out in both colors it is available in and make sure you act fast because this deal will only last for a limited time.
Another brand that you can put a lot of trust in because of their attention to detail and their longevity in the men’s and women’s fashion game, Fossil makes a lot of amazing products including this stylish and durable bag. While it doesn’t have the look and finish of the traditional shoulder or messenger bag it is still going to make your life a lot easier and pairs well with any outfit. Fifty years ago folks would have three of four bags or briefcases to match with different outfits. Nowadays you can rock one bag with everything you pull from your closet.
Being that it is made from 100% nylon it is incredibly durable and can withstand stains, weather, or even a drop or two while also protecting all of your gear that rests safely inside of it. With a casual look but formal feel, this bag is perfect for business, travel, or play. It can hold smaller laptops, tablets, and books while making it the perfect carry-on item when you are finally ready to get back on a plane.
This bag is designed more for the outdoorsy person than a person living their life in an office setting, but that doesn’t mean that it won’t work for both. If you are using this bag for camping and hiking and biking in the woods then you have little to worry about. This bag is 100% waterproof and made to take a beating. It looks as good as it performs and will definitely last you a long time.
It features a ton of little pockets that will hold everything you want to carry, while it isn’t made for a laptop it can hold your tablet, your phone, and the rest of your smaller gear. There are bigger bags available but the exclusive deal is ONLY available on the small-sized bag so make sure you are looking at the right bag. If you aren’t feeling the color choice, no worries there are a ton of colors available, so many that you could buy two or three or more bags to fill your closet with choices.