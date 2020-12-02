15 Best Mens Shoulder Bags: Your Buyer’s Guide

For years, the men’s shoulder bag has gotten a bad rap. These bags are incredibly useful, super stylish , and are trending upwards. Buy yourself or the guy in your life a bag that will match his style and lifestyle. This list features the best styles in shoulder or messenger bags for men to make life a little easier.

Materials to Consider:

In the world of shoulder bags, messenger bags, whatever you want to call them, your material selection really depends on you and what you do. If you work in a formal office type setting, stick to leather or faux leather. Black is also going to be your friend. I would stay away from a true suede, not a friend of the elements, but you can protect it with sprays and creams. If you are looking for something a little more casual, then the sky is the limit for materials. Get something that speaks to you. Something that is going to hold what you need it to hold and reflects your specific style. You will thank me later.

Pro Tips:

Don't match your outfit to your bag, match your bag to your outfits. You know what you've got hanging in your closet as far as wardrobe selections go, so find yourself a bag that will look good with everything. Get something with a lot of storage so that it is functional, but other than that, do you! Black or dark brown will go with nearly everything. Dark blue can also work. Lighter browns look smooth too but can get dirty quicker, or at least appear that way. If you choose a lighter color, go ahead and get yourself a protective spray to add a few more years to that bag. Have fun with it. This bag is going to be an extension of your personality and style.

What are the Most Popular Men's Shoulder Bags?

The bags that have been the most on the rise as of late have been retro or vintage looking leather shoulder bags. These are a great mix of function and style and are the perfect addition to the casual or formal outfit.

Leather tends to last a bit longer than most other shoulder bags. Canvas has it's appeal but the more popular of the two is definitely leather and retro. The retro look is hugely popular and in a shoulder bag, you can mix it with any style.

Men love that adventurer look. The Indiana Jones-style bag is insanely popular because of the movie, yes, but also because you can pair it with a rugged outdoorsy look, or a shirt and tie at the office kind of look. Either way, you're gonna be happy you got the bag.

How Durable is Your Typical Messenger Bag?

Regardless of whether you buy a leather messenger bag or canvas made bag, you are going to get years out of it. These bags are generally made to last. The brands that make these bags know that they need to be able to take the abuse of everyday life so they are made to withstand a lot of wear and tear.

Nylon also makes for the perfect material to make a durable and tough messenger or shoulder bag. This offering from Michael Kors is the perfect addition to your daily routine. It is water-resistant and will stay in good shape through anything.

Samsonite makes one of the most iconic and most durable bags on the planet. Yes, they are known more for their suitcases than they are for their shoulder bags, but their shoulder bags are making moves towards the top of the list.

