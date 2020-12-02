15 Best Mens Shoulder Bags: Your Buyer’s Guide

For years, the men’s shoulder bag has gotten a bad rap. These bags are incredibly useful, super stylish, and are trending upwards. Buy yourself or the guy in your life a bag that will match his style and lifestyle. This list features the best styles in shoulder or messenger bags for men to make life a little easier.
1. Samsonite Columbian Leather flapover case, BrownPrice: $119.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Trusted name
- Beautiful
- Authentic leather
- Metal hardware wears
- Don't over fill the bag
- Pricey
When it comes to briefcases and bags and style, Samsonite is one of the true O.G.s. They have been making quality carry accessories since 1910. Why not trust a company that has been doing one thing for that long? If you need to carry something and you need a bag to do it, Samsonite has you covered in style. You can make a serious fashion statement with one of these shoulder bags. They come in real authentic leather and will keep that shine for a very long time. Pick a dark brown or black and be confident that you will have a sexy addition to your everyday workwear.
Find more Samsonite Columbian Leather flapover case information and reviews here.
2. RAVUO Canvas Messenger BagPrice: $46.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Water resistant
- Colors
- Utility
- Strap comes loose
- Heavy
- Needs breaking in
When choosing a messenger bag or shoulder bag you may be hesitant. Stop thinking about it as a “murse”, these things can be cool, stylish and make your outfit look better. This canvas messenger bag will do everything from adding a dash of adventure to your outfit to carry your laptop and that presentation for the office. Walk-in with confidence and lay that bag down on the table in the conference room, I bet you’ll get your fair share of “where’d you get that bag?” from your coworkers.
For the guy that needs to get his life in order and has to have everything on him at all times, this bag makes for a great gift idea. Treat yourself or the man in your life to a great bag at a great price.
Find more RAVUO Canvas Messenger Bag information and reviews here.
3. Kenneth Cole Reaction Risky Business Full-Grain Colombian Leather Crossbody Flapover Messenger Bag, BrownPrice: $109.64Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sleek
- Color options
- Added protection
- Strap twists
- Magnetic closure
- Don't overfill
Kenneth Cole is another one of those names in fashion that just do a bit of everything and they do it all well. This sleek and sexy messenger bag takes the frills and extra pockets and hides them for a more upfront and formal look. The flap adds a little extra protection for your stuff. The design is flawless and has a bit of a retro vibe. If you’re not a fan of the dark brown, then get yourself this slick bag in black or the aptly named Cognac. You really can’t go wrong with this bag hanging off your shoulder.
The great thing about messenger bags is that you can wear anything with them. They are outfit appropriate for casual or formal wear.
Find more Kenneth Cole Reaction Colombian Leather Crossbody Flapover Messenger Bag information and reviews here.
4. Rustic Town 15 inch Vintage Crossbody Genuine Leather Laptop Messenger BagPrice: $59.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Colors
- Fabrics
- Light weight
- Smaller bag
- Leather odor that fades
- Not water repellant
If you need something a little smaller, a little simpler and still want a bit of that vintage, Indiana Jones-style look. Then look no further. This bag has a bit of everything, the look, the feel and the size to not get in the way but still hold most of your stuff. That seems to check a lot of boxes for a lot of guys out there. I know it does for me. Get it in the leather or go for the canvas style if you need it to take a bit of a beating. Rustic Town thought of every man when making their messenger bags and the extra thought really counts here.
Find more Rustic Town Vintage Crossbody Genuine Leather Messenger Bag information and reviews here.
5. KomalC 18 Inch Buffalo Leather Briefcase Laptop Messenger BagPrice: $79.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Vintage
- Leather
- Utility
- One color
- Fits only smalle laptops
- Leather will age
If you like retro or a vintage style, then I have found the shoulder bag for you. The dark brown, the pockets and the stitching on this bag all scream Vintage! You can dress up, go casual, take this bag to board meetings or throw your laptop in it and head to class. This bag is slick, it is stylish and it is an in-demand item right now. You can definitely add to your ensemble just by throwing this over your shoulder and hitting the road.
Find more Pabin Leather Messenger Bag for Men (Vintage Brown) information and reviews here.
6. Wowbox Messenger Satchel Bag for Men Vintage Canvas Real Leather 14-inch Laptop BriefcasePrice: $37.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Leather accents
- Canvas bottom
- Multiple colors
- Clasp issues
- Don't overfill
- Not user friendly
This sexy little bag is perfect for every occasion. Formal wear? Get this bag. Casual night out? Get this bag. Camping trip, but still want to bring your laptop? Get this bag. This bag will be by your side through any of life’s journeys and it will make you look good! It really is the best of both worlds. Leather accents and a canvas bottom so you don’t need to fret if you spill or get something on it, it should wash right off. Wear jeans and a tee or your best dress slacks with a matching shirt and tie combo, this bag will fit right in.
Find more Wowbox Messenger Satchel Bag for Men Vintage Canvas Real Leather information and reviews here.
7. Men’s Vintage Leather Classic Messenger Satchel Crossbody Bag BrownPrice: $52.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- USB port
- Cool look
- Vintage style
- Smaller than most bags
- Limited color choices
- Not waterproof
If you’re looking for a little something different then might I suggest this crossbody messenger bag? It has a backpack type feel to it, with all the allure and attractiveness of the vintage leather messenger bags. It will hold a lot of your gear, important papers, and a small laptop. This is a classy alternative to the backpack or bookbag. Something you can wear to the office, but also if you have some stuff you want to carry and are going to a festival with your bros. Really a bag that can take on the world, if you’re game.
Find more Men's Vintage Leather Classic Messenger Satchel Crossbody Bag with USB port information and reviews here.
8. CUERO DHK 18 Inch Vintage Handmade Leather Messenger BagPrice: $67.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Vintage styling
- Pockets for anything
- Distressed look
- Very big
- Somewhat bulky
- Minimal colors
If you need space and pockets and room for more. This is the shoulder/messenger bag for you. This thing can carry everything but the kitchen sink. Unless your kitchen sink is small enough to fit in this boss bag. Who really needs to carry a sink around with them in the first place? This is the kind of bag that the avid outdoorsman would use to carry anything he needs for a week in the woods. Or the kind of bag that you could fill to the brim to head to the airport for that business trip your boss is sending you on. Go where this bag takes you and enjoy the ride!
Find more CUERO DHK 18 Inch Vintage Handmade Leather Messenger Bag information and reviews here.
9. Vaschy Vintage Canvas Leather Messenger BagPrice: $39.89Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cool style
- Sleek design
- Mutiple color choices.
- Not built for laptops
- No padding
- Not for heavy weight
This is another one of those eye-catching, head-turning, compliment invoking bags that will surely give you an extra boost of confidence when you are getting ready in the morning. The stylish design and unique look of this bag is the kind of thing that really ties an outfit together. Another choice that could be used for a number of different events or occasions you will not regret grabbing one or two of these bags. Afterall they come in an array of colors to choose from. Pick a couple that speaks to you and pack your life in them.
Find more Vaschy Vintage Canvas Leather Messenger Bag information and reviews here.
10. Timeless Genuine Leather Messenger Bag for MenPrice: $52.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Smooth
- Leather
- Multi-function
- Minor zipper issues
- Not to be over filled
- No shoulder padding
I know you’re a fan of the messenger bag look, but if you’re still attached to a briefcase or an attache case this bag is the perfect combo for you. Yes, you can throw it over your shoulder and keep your hands free, but if you’re talking big business or trying to impress, you might want to consider handling it by the handle. Either way, you are going to be taken seriously with this bag in your hand or on your shoulder. You will have all your much-needed paperwork and laptop right by your side all day.
Find more Timeless Genuine Leather Messenger Bag for Men information and reviews here.
11. Sechunk Canvas Leather Messenger Shoulder BagPrice: $34.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Function
- Utility
- Durability
- Not formal
- Break in time
- Heavy
Channel your inner Lewis and Clark and rock this bag all day every day. You will love how durable and functional this bag is. Pockets for days and character for years. This is the kind of bag that you buy yourself and run to the mailbox every day afterward in anticipation of receiving the package. You won’t want to wait to bring this bag everywhere with you. Be ready for everything that life throws at you when you have this bag at your side. You won’t be disappointed.
Find more Sechunk Canvas Leather Messenger Bag information and reviews here.
12. Qcute Tactical Bag, Single Shoulder Messenger Bag, Chest BagPrice: $14.59Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Hands free bag
- Military esque
- Lots of storage
- Small
- Zippers may stick
- Rough material
This is another over the shoulder messenger bags that wear like a backpack. The military or tactical look is crazy popular right now and will stay that way for a long time so no need to worry that this bag will go out of style. Planning on going for a hike? Great bag for that. Planning on going rock climbing? Keep your hands free while this bag holds tight to your body. It goes with any outfit but will look best with some boots, hiking pants or shorts, and a tank or tee. Your choice!
Find more Qcute Tactical Single Shoulder Messenger Bag information and reviews here.
13. Jack&Chris Handmade Men’s Leather Messenger Bag Shoulder Bag Ipad BagPrice: $71.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Compact
- Sleek
- Waterproof
- Small
- Scratches visible
- Can show stains
Beautifully crafted, ultra sturdy and handmade. This bag will hold your tablet nicely as well as notebooks and other odds and ends. The snug fit will give you peace of mind that you won’t lose it or that things won’t fall out all over the floor. The design is super sexy and has a sleek look to it. No excess pockets, no wild colors or weird designs to worry about. Just a bag, ready to be used for what it was made for, by hand. If you like a simple look and feel while also being stylish as hell, grab yourself one of these. They also make for a great gift idea for the men in your life.
Find more Jack&Chris Handmade Men's Leather Messenger Bag information and reviews here.
14. COACH Mens PVC Hand shoulder bagPrice: $298.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Coach name
- Sleek design
- Cell phone and multifuntion pockets
- Smaller than some bags
- Pricier than some
- Limited colors
Coach makes bags. They are famous for it. I bet you thought they only dabbled in fancy women’s purses. Well, sir, you were mistaken. Coach makes some pretty dope looking men’s shoulder bags too. Evidence is right in front of you. This bag is great to look at, bears the famous Coach “C” and is bound to go with any outfit that you can throw together no matter how extensive your collection is. You will most certainly turn heads and have people asking, “Is that a Coach bag?”. Just smile and nod.
Find more COACH Mens PVC Hand shoulder bag information and reviews here.
15. Michael Kors Nylon Kent Messenger Shoulder BagPrice: $112.80Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- World famous brand
- Sharp looking bag
- Waterproof material
- Higher price
- Limited storage
- One color
Michael Kors is a premier name in fashion. If you haven’t heard of the brand then you need to leave that rock you have been living under for your entire life. Style is just as synonymous with this name as it is with any other. This Michael Kors bag is the epitome of dope. It has a look that is fierce but not overwhelming. Understated while also being tremendously sexy. You WILL get noticed with this bag on your shoulder. It has that classic look with the military feel and can carry everything you need it to. The bag comes in two amazing colors, the featured navy blue which is both sporty and fashionable, and it is also available in black.
Find more Michael Kors Nylon Kent Messenger Shoulder Bag information and reviews here.
Materials to Consider:
In the world of shoulder bags, messenger bags, whatever you want to call them, your material selection really depends on you and what you do. If you work in a formal office type setting, stick to leather or faux leather. Black is also going to be your friend. I would stay away from a true suede, not a friend of the elements, but you can protect it with sprays and creams. If you are looking for something a little more casual, then the sky is the limit for materials. Get something that speaks to you. Something that is going to hold what you need it to hold and reflects your specific style. You will thank me later.
Pro Tips:
Don't match your outfit to your bag, match your bag to your outfits. You know what you've got hanging in your closet as far as wardrobe selections go, so find yourself a bag that will look good with everything. Get something with a lot of storage so that it is functional, but other than that, do you! Black or dark brown will go with nearly everything. Dark blue can also work. Lighter browns look smooth too but can get dirty quicker, or at least appear that way. If you choose a lighter color, go ahead and get yourself a protective spray to add a few more years to that bag. Have fun with it. This bag is going to be an extension of your personality and style.
What are the Most Popular Men's Shoulder Bags?
The bags that have been the most on the rise as of late have been retro or vintage looking leather shoulder bags. These are a great mix of function and style and are the perfect addition to the casual or formal outfit.
Leather tends to last a bit longer than most other shoulder bags. Canvas has it's appeal but the more popular of the two is definitely leather and retro. The retro look is hugely popular and in a shoulder bag, you can mix it with any style.
Men love that adventurer look. The Indiana Jones-style bag is insanely popular because of the movie, yes, but also because you can pair it with a rugged outdoorsy look, or a shirt and tie at the office kind of look. Either way, you're gonna be happy you got the bag.
How Durable is Your Typical Messenger Bag?
Regardless of whether you buy a leather messenger bag or canvas made bag, you are going to get years out of it. These bags are generally made to last. The brands that make these bags know that they need to be able to take the abuse of everyday life so they are made to withstand a lot of wear and tear.
Nylon also makes for the perfect material to make a durable and tough messenger or shoulder bag. This offering from Michael Kors is the perfect addition to your daily routine. It is water-resistant and will stay in good shape through anything.
Samsonite makes one of the most iconic and most durable bags on the planet. Yes, they are known more for their suitcases than they are for their shoulder bags, but their shoulder bags are making moves towards the top of the list.
