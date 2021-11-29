Osmo Cyber Monday Deals: Save Up to 55% on Kids Kits and Games

Osmo is quickly becoming one of the most well-respected brands in educational toys. With Cyber Monday here, the Osmo store is offering fantastic deals on their various kits and games that can save you a ton of cash. These are some of the best Christmas gifts for kids out there, so browse through the options below and get the most bang for your buck this Cyber Monday.

See All the Osmo Store Deals Here

What Makes Osmo Toys So Popular?

In 2017, FastCompany.com elected Osmo as one of their 10 Most Innovative Companies in Education thanks to their expertise in “designing educational games that magically integrate physical and digital.” In the years since, they’ve expounded upon their offerings and now have a wide range of products – many of which are on sale during the Osmo Cyber Monday sale.

LearningResources.com wrote a piece a few years ago entitled 5 Reasons Why Coding is Important for Young Minds. It’s a great article that explains why coding and STEM toys are more popular than ever. Which is what makes the Osmo Coding Starter Kit such a steal while it’s 48% off.

Available for iPad and Fire Tablets, the Coding Starter Kit uses physical blocks and a character named Awbie to teach kids the basics of coding commands. And there are numerous different games and tasks designed to test children from beginner to expert levels.

Coding Awbie is an introduction that has children using coding blocks to get Awbie through his adventure. Coding Jam features 300 plus sounds that help to develop melody, rhythm, pattern, loop, and harmony skills. And there’s Coding Duo which offers 60 plus side-by-side puzzles that kids can complete solo, competitively, or cooperatively.

After working with the Osmo Coding Starter Kit, your little programmers will build listening, critical thinking, problem solving, and teamwork skills. Pattern recognition and music creation are implemented heavily too! It truly is a Christmas gift that can help build a child’s future.

What Age is Osmo Toys Good For?

Just like the Coding Starter Kit, Osmo toys are all typically designed for children between the ages of five and 12. For younger kids in the range of five to eight, some of the puzzles and tasks may be a bit too difficult. So help from an older sibling or parent may be necessary to complete them.

But those kids eight and older can likely handle each of the toys on Osmo’s Cyber Monday list by themselves. But, of course, teamwork is always encouraged in each of these educational kits too.

Do I Need to Purchase an Osmo Base?

While many of the options available in the Osmo Cyber Monday sale come with the Osmo Base included, there are some that do not. So you’ll need to look closely at each listing to ensure you’re only getting what you actually need.

If you’re just entering into the world of Osmo, an Osmo Base is a necessity for any of their educational kits and games to work. The Osmo Base works in conjunction with an iPad or Fire Tablet and provides the magic to make these activities come alive.

Unfortunately, the Osmo Base itself isn’t on sale for Cyber Monday. So you’ll likely find better value ordering a game or educational kit that has the Osmo Base packed in.

What are the Best Osmo Cyber Monday Deals?

Outside of the Coding Starter Kit, here are our favorite Cyber Monday Osmo deals: