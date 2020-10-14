Streamlight Prime Day Deals: Save Up to 62% on Flashlights

Flashlights are great gifts for any occasion: Christmas, birthdays, graduation, and many others. They’re practical, affordable, and literally everyone on your gift list needs one…or maybe even two. This year for Amazon Prime Day, take a look at these amazing flashlight deals from Streamlight.

You can save a bunch on these great looking flashlights. There are many varieties and sizes to choose from with different accessories, carrying cases, and more. Different deals will be posted below throughout the two days of Prime Day so keep checking back with our list below or use the Shop Now button.

Streamlight flashlights are built to last for first responders and working-class people who need a dependable source of light. Whether it’s freezing cold, scorching hot, dry as a bone, or walking through the Amazon rainforest, Streamlight flashlights are designed to be abused, beat up, dropped in water, or left out in the snow. Simply put, Streamlight flashlights work.

Remember: Only Amazon Prime members may advantage of this great flashlight sale. If you’re not a member yet, make sure you do so to take advantage of this deal and many others.

Save 59% on the Streamlight 88047 ProTac HL3 Flashlight

The ProTac HL 3 is a bright addition to Streamlight’s ProTac series and one of the brightest military-grade flashlight of its size. One-handed operation isn’t only possible but encouraged through the use of the tail button. Three 3-volt CR123A lithium batteries feature a shelf life of (get this) ten years.

This tool has an anti-roll face cap and removable pocket clip. It’s even serialized for positive ID. Another fun fact: it’s impervious to shock with a 50,000 hour lifetime. This one tough hombre of a flashlight. It can be yours at a 59% Prime Day discounted price of $62.60. Worth it.

Price: $62.60

Save 59% on the Streamlight 88047 ProTac HL3 Flashlight

Save 56% on the Streamlight 88034 ProTac 1AA Flashlight

Price: $29.85

Save 56% on the Streamlight 88034 ProTac 1AA Flashlight

Save 62% on the Streamlight 88060 ProTac HL4 Flashlight

The ProTac HL4 offers the latest in power LED tech with three different user selectable programs. If you’re looking to light up the night sky and get the bad guys stopping in their tracks, the brilliant 2,200-lumen output from this C4 LED is the way to do it.

It’s available on Prime Day for a historically low $66.03. The ProTac HL4 is one of the brightest tactical lights available that shoots a wide beam pattern to illuminate an entire area and then some.

This deal has ended but click HERE for more great Amazon Prime Day Deals.

Price: $66.03

Save 62% on the Streamlight 88060 ProTac HL4 Flashlight

Save 64% on the Streamlight 88052 ProTac HL USB Flashlight

The ProTac HL USB is rechargeable via the included USB cable. Once charged, it puts out a very bright 1,000-lumen beam that will brighten up any dark space you may find yourself in. This great Prime Day deal has this flashlight on sale for just $63.99, 64% off the normal retail price.

The flashlight provides three programs: high/strobe/low, high only, or low/high in case of emergencies. The self-adjusting battery cradle secures several battery sizes and eliminates rattle. This unit also comes with a removable pocket clip and a tear-resistant nylon holster.

This deal has ended but click HERE for more great Amazon Prime Day Deals.

Price: $63.99

Save 64% on the Streamlight 88052 ProTac HL USB Flashlight

Save 59% on the Streamlight 88040 ProTac HL Flashlight

Meet the ProTac HL, a flashlight with 750-lumen capacity that has enough power to throw off that much light for 1-1/4 hours. The strobe feature for signaling can run for twice that. It’s waterproof to a depth of one meter for 30 minutes. And it’s made of durable anodicaed machined aircraft aluminum with an O-ring sealed glass lens.

The anti-roll head prevents it from getting away from you when you’re dealing with other things. And the optimized electronics provide regulated intensity with a push-button tail switch for one-handed operation when, like we just said, you’re dealing with other things. The Amazon Prime Day price of $54.72 makes this flashlight one of the best safety bargains out there in 2020.

This deal has ended but click HERE for more great Amazon Prime Day Deals.

Price: $54.72

Save 59% on the Streamlight 88040 ProTac HL Flashlight

Save 54% on the Streamlight 88031 ProTac 2L Flashlight

Featuring 350 lumens of brilliance and a machined aluminum housing, the ProTac 2L is IPX7 waterproof and comes with three lighting programs: high, low, and strobe. The removable pocket clip will keep it secure when you’re running around. It’s available for Prime Day at a smart price of $38.70.

Like the other ProTac flashlights, the 2L features a push-button tail switch. At full intensity, this light will brighten things up for over three hours. At lower power, it will go for 35 hours. Dang.

This deal has ended but click HERE for more great Amazon Prime Day Deals.

Price: $38.70

Save 54% on the Streamlight 88031 ProTac 2L Flashlight

Save 57% on the Streamlight 88030 ProTac 1L Flashlight

This deal has ended but click HERE for more great Amazon Prime Day Deals.

Price: $32.05

Save 57% on the Streamlight 88030 ProTac 1L Flashlight

Save 56% on the Streamlight 88033 ProTac 2AA Flashlight

This deal has ended but click HERE for more great Amazon Prime Day Deals.

Price: $30.53

Save 56% on the Streamlight 88033 ProTac 2AA Flashlight

Save 48% on the Streamlight 88049 ProTac 1AAA Flashlight

This deal has ended but click HERE for more great Amazon Prime Day Deals.

Price: $24.60

Save 48% on the Streamlight 88049 ProTac 1AAA Flashlight

Save 55% on the Streamlight 88039 ProTac 2AAA Flashlight

This deal has ended but click HERE for more great Amazon Prime Day Deals.

Price: $22.11

Save 55% on the Streamlight 88039 ProTac 2AAA Flashlight

See Also:

101 Handyman Gifts He’ll Actually Use

101 Best Gifts for DIY Dads

Best Wood Chippers

Essential Items for Your Emergency Hurricane Kit