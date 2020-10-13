Prime Day: 11 Hottest Deals on Gifts for Dads

If you’re looking for ways to spoil your pop, we’ve found the coolest stuff that he wants, needs, and dreams about, all at the very best prices you’ll find this year. Check out these Prime Day gifts for dads. Snag a few and skip the holiday rush so you can use that extra time and cash to spoil your dad even more.
From small gifts to large, your dad’s going to love this stuff! (Just FYI, there are a few awesome goodies on our list that might require your sibs to share the cost.) Remember, Amazon Prime Day is exclusively for Prime Members. If you haven’t yet signed up, there’s still time to do so and reap the rewards of amazing discounts, fast free shipping, and so much more!
If your dad’s a hunter, now is the season to get him the Optical Dynamics Tactical Flashlight. It projects a true collimated, focused beam of high definition light that has been created specifically for game identification in a hunting situation. When he uses it with a scope, the target identification distance increases by 33%.
This flashlight utilizes a patented photonics technology called CALS (Collimated Amplified Lens System) which projects pure, clear light that is so clean the waves of light are unaltered, which means it won’t startle or spook game animals. Way cool. Plus it’s drop-proof, waterproof, dustproof, and built to last. One of the best Prime Day gifts for dads who hunt, you can get it right now for 57% off.
If your dad’s a bow hunter, the TRUGLO LED Bow Light is also on sale, just not quite at the deep discount of our featured tactical flashlight.
If you’ve been trying to elevate your dad’s style choices, this gorgeous Cole Haan Lamb Leather Jacket is the perfect way to start. Butter soft, this leather jacket blends a stylized moto look with a regular dress jacket. The smooth zip front has a clean look he’ll love, and the added seaming at the yoke and on the sleeves kicks it up a notch. Great with jeans or slacks, you’ll be proud to have dad on your arm wearing this. Get it in two colors and men’s sizes from to XX-Large at Prime Day savings of up to 46% although not all sizes are equally discounted.
For a more straight ahead leather moto jacket style, the Lucky Brand Vincent Leather jacket also has a good look with added asymmetrical zippered pockets at the shoulders, zippered cuffs, and padded elbows. Get it for as much as 40% off depending on the size you choose.
Hands down, a great cordless drill/driver will become the most used tool in your dad’s shop. It’s time for you to give him the gift he’ll love for the long haul, this DEWALT 20-volt max lithium-ion compact drill/driver kit. It comes equipped with advanced technology and innovative features that make it ideal for home users as well as professional builders, remodelers, carpenters, and woodworkers.
Its extreme durability, performance, and comfort will allow your dad to easily match his tool to the task at hand, making it more flexible to use for a variety of applications. This compact drill’s design incorporates a slim handle with contoured grip that extends user comfort during long jobs.
It’s got a great, lightweight feel and the bright, built-in LED work light above the trigger has a 20-second delay that improves visibility in dimly lit spaces. If you want to get your sweetie a tool that will get him through the biggest task, this drill/driver’s 20-volt lithium-ion batteries deliver 35 percent longer runtime than 18-volt lithium-ion battery technology.
This cool kit includes the drill/driver, two 20-volt max compact lithium-ion batteries, a 30-minute fast charger and a durable contractor bag, all for a Prime Day Deal at 41% off. To give him maximum project flexibility, get him the 45 piece professional drill/driving set from DEWALT.
Aviator sunglasses are undeniably a bit more than a fashion statement right now, but this ultra-cool pair of aviators from Marc by Marc Jacobs feature the kind of timeless style and hip vibe your dad is going to love. The metal frames hold plastic lenses that offer a UV coating to protect dad’s eyes from sun damage, and the gradient lenses give him more protection when he needs it as well. Get these aviators with this Prime Day Deal for 42% off.
The Ray-Ban Blaze Aviator Sunglasses are another remarkable deal at 50% off for certain sizes and colors. They feature polarized lenses that are especially great for water situations, and also have a protective UV coating too.
Dads love to barbecue, but when it comes to tailgating or camping, they like a portable option that delivers delicious results without hauling the giant home grill along for the ride. The Cuisinart tabletop propane grill is just the right size for a picnic table, boat, or tailgate. With 145-square-inch grilling area and foldaway legs, this grill can handle eight burgers, eight steaks, six to ten chicken breasts or four pounds of fish!
With a 5,500 BTU stainless-steel burner and even-heating porcelain-enameled grate, this little grill is going to be a big favorite with your dad. And when it’s closed, it has a simple carrying handle and weighs in at just 13 pounds, sans the propane tank. Get it right now at a Prime Day savings of 42% off.
Music should be your dad’s constant companion and with this awesome JBL Pulse 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, he can have music plus a light show on his patio, in the shop, or frankly wherever the heck he wants! The Pulse 4 delivers sound in every direction with its ingenious 360-degree speaker array. Add a 360 degree LED light show and 12 hours of party play time, and your dad’s gonna proclaim this solid speaker as his new BFF.
Waterproof up to three feet deep, he can take it to the beach without worry, and since these are 40% off with this Prime Day deal, you might want to get two so he can link them together for awesome stereo sound. When it comes to Prime Day gifts for dads, it’s hard to beat these speakers for pure good times ahead.
Let’s be honest, we know the quality of Swiss watches is pretty legendary, but it’s not often that you can afford to get one for your dad, unless it’s Prime Day, of course. Then it’s time to splurge on a truly luxurious one like this Alpina Alpiner Quartz Watch that will take him to the top of mountains, or simply look great and operate impeccably when he’s wearing it everywhere.
This cool watch has smart technology including call and message notifications, activity tracking, dynamic coaching, sleep monitoring, smart alarms, plus sporty stuff like altitude, barometer, compass, connected GPS, UV indicator, temperature, and more. By the way, did we also mention it tells time as well?
Although it’s still a bit expensive, you’ll save a whopping $796 bucks on this Swiss watch, so round up your sibs and make everyone pitch in. It’ll be one of the best Prime Day gifts for dads ever!
Does your dad have a compact kitchen? If he could use a new space-saving coffee maker, the Keurig K-Slim is an ideal gift for him. This versatile single serve coffee maker can brew three different cup sizes – 8, 10, and 12 ounces, so whether he’s just wanting a quick sip, or a full mug, he can make it at the touch of a button.
At just five inches wide, the Keurig still holds 46 ounces of water so he won’t have to constantly fill it, plus it has a descaling mode so he’ll hardly ever have to clean it. He’s gonna love you for that! He’ll also love that it accommodates travel mugs up to seven inches tall, so he can grab a fresh cup of Joe when he heads out the door. Get this coffee maker right now for 28% off the regular price.
If you’re dad’s a do it yourself kind of guy when it comes to his personal grooming, the Panasonic Multigroom Trimmer Kit is a great gift at a great Prime Day price. This all-in-one trimmer uses durable, seriously sharp 45 degree angle stainless steel blades to cut quickly and cleanly with less irritation. They’re hypoallergenic meaning fewer ingrown hairs and breakouts too.
This kit comes with all the tools for efficient beard, head, body, and facial hair grooming, making it the overall manscaping winner for your dad. Get it right now at with this awesome Prime Day deal for 50% off the regular price. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen since the summer of 2018!
This kit comes with three comb attachments, a cleaning brush, AC adapter/charger. Dad will love that this trimmer lasts for up to 50 minutes on a charge, and better yet, it can easily be washed under running water to keep it performing at it’s peak.
If this is the year you want to impress dad by making a difference in the world, give him a Lifestraw and donate one to a non-profit that makes clean water a possibility in impoverished nations. When donated, The LifeStraw could mean the difference between life and death for people around the world.
This personal water filter removes a minimum of 99.9999% of waterborne bacteria, 99.9% of waterborne protozoan parasites, and filters to 0.2 microns; it surpasses EPA filter standards. That means if your dad gets stranded out in the woods, this little water filter could be the very thing that saves him.
If you opt to give a LifeStraw to your dad, he won’t have to pack plastic bottles into the wild when he’s hiking and camping, because it filters 1,000 liters of contaminated water without iodine, chlorine, or other chemicals. He’ll stay hydrated and healthy with this little beauty, and you can save 49% with this awesome Prime Day Deal. In fact, it’s so affordable right now, you might want to get on for every person you know who loves to wander in the wild.
If you just love to see your dad’s big smile, you can help him keep those pearly whites pristine and his gums healthy with the Waterpik Water Flosser. This dandy dental device is the most effective way for him to floss, removing up to 99.9 percent of plaque from treated areas. It’s also up to 50 percent more effective than regular old floss, which most people aren’t regular about using.
It’s the only water flosser brand to earn the American Dental Association (ADA) Seal of Acceptance, so you know you can trust its performance. The Waterpik features a massage mode for gum stimulation, and it has 10 settings ranging from 10 to 100 psi for a custom clean. The built-in timer/pacer pauses briefly every 30 seconds to help him keep track of his flossing time.
It comes with seven different tips for a whole mouth dental care system that he’ll love after his next trip to the dentist gets him rave reviews for his outstanding oral hygiene. Get this great gift for dads with a Prime Day Deal that saves you 42%!