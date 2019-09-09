13 Best Small Gifts for Men This Christmas

In our house, we call them nernies – those small gifts that can turn out to be the hit of the holidays. We’re not assuming that your man doesn’t want a few interesting large Christmas gifts too, but as you’ll see, some small gifts come with a sizeable price tag. These small gifts for men have been vetted by guys who promise you’re going to totally win Christmas with these cool gift ideas.
This portable pebble-shaped hand warmer does double duty as a device charger as well. Super handy for your hubby to carry anywhere, this nifty hand warmer is a perfect solution in cold weather. Double sided, with three heat settings, it can warm his hands fast in winter weather. With lightning speed heat up, it’s toasty in just three seconds. Plus, it features an automatic shut-off after just an hour, preserving battery life to charge his phone or other electronic devices in case of emergencies.
This small gift for men is a terrific Christmas present for the guy who likes to be outside in the chilly winter weather, and it would be a perfect stocking stuffer too. It’s also a nifty cheap gift idea. For those times when he needs even smaller hand warmers inside his gloves or boots, the HotHands Hand Warmers do an absolutely amazing job and last for up to ten hours. My honey always has a box of them handy for mountain biking and wood chopping.
Zippo Hand Warmers are another popular choice for chilly outdoor days, and they’ll last for years of rugged use. They’re refillable with Zippo Lighter Fluid in case your man is out for long durations and can’t recharge the featured model via USB.
This silly, sweary coloring book is the perfect opportunity for your hubby to channel his inner bad boy, in a totally creative and relaxing way. Filled with fun and vulgarity, this is a true coloring book that features elegant designs along with bad words. According to the Huffington Post, coloring is a fabulous way to reduce stress and improve health, and if your sweetie is just coloring his favorite colorful words, he might not need to say them out loud.
Complex patterns and imagery are for more experienced adult colorers, so once he’s mastered his first swear word coloring book, get him the more challenging and equally irreverent Calm the F*ck Down: An Irreverent Adult Coloring Book. To create true works of art, we highly recommend a set of fabulous pencils like the Prismacolor Premier Colored Pencils, which come in small sets or large. If they are a bit too expensive, pushing you out of the realm of cheap small gifts, a set of 120 Crayola colored pencils won’t set you back quite as much.
Don’t worry, he won’t shoot his eye out with this cool wrist rocket slingshot. This is the perfect toy for a big boy like your husband. Great for perfecting his target shooting skills, killing pesky squirrels or chasing off the neighbor’s obnoxious dogs and cats, this slingshot is dead-on accurate once he’s perfected his aim.
Cool small gifts for him are hard to find, and at this tiny price, you’ll give him hours of delightful play and fun. Eventually, he’ll use this boy toy so much that he’ll need to replace the rubber strap, so get him an extra and tuck it into his stocking along with some slingshot ammo. Great for your husband, boyfriend or son, they’ll find a way to put this tool to good use in competition with one another.
My husband loves to start campfires and I’ll bet yours does too. There’s something so primal (aka. caveman) about creating a big blaze that keeps his family warm and entertained. This mini pocket bellows is the perfect way to get even the most persnickety fire roaring in no time. The tiny telescopic hand tool can get his fires rolling with wet or dry firewood in minutes. Plus, it gives safe distance and keeps his face away from the fire when adding oxygen.
If your husband loves to camp no matter what the weather, get him some Baddest Bee Waterproof Fire Fuses to ensure his fire starts in even the wettest conditions. If he’s more like Survivor Man, give him the 3-Pack of Credit Card Size Pocket Fresnel Lenses to start a fire anywhere there’s sunshine. All these fun fire starters are fun small Christmas or birthday gift ideas for all the men on your list this year.
When it comes to great small gifts for husbands, this awesome little bike pump will make him a hero in your eyes. Whether you both ride casually or competitively, punctured tires are just a part of the sport. Now your prince charming can fix your flat in a matter of minutes with this CO2 bike pump. It inflates a tube in seconds with a 1-turn valve system.
Control lever operation regulates the speed of CO2 release, for precisely controlled inflation. It comes with a twin valve head that threads onto either Presta or Schrader valves with no valve head switching needed. That’s a huge bonus. If your sweetie rides a lot, make sure he’s got a stock of spare CO2 cartridges stuffed in his bike pack, along with a good bike multi-tool.
Are you married to Mr. Fixit? If you answered yes, this small gift for men could save his life when he’s working around the house. Easy to slip into his pocket and keep handy at all times, the Fluke VoltAlert allows him to quickly test for energized circuits any time he’s changing a fixture, adding an outlet or doing other projects around the house.
This non-contact voltage tester is super simple to use. He just touches the tip to a terminal strip, outlet, or supply cord. When the tip glows red and the unit beeps, he’ll know there’s voltage present.
Another tiny tool that’s essential for even the simplest of jobs, from hanging a picture to leveling your freezer, is the IRWIN Tools Pocket Level. It’s sure to become one of his favorites in the shop and around the house. For dead on accuracy, like when you’re having your honey help you align shelves or multiple art pieces on the wall, the Qooltek Multipurpose Laser Level is a steal and a great small gift for his stocking or no reason at all.
We sometimes wonder if the advances in our smartphone cameras are going to overtake more traditional cameras for their “always at the ready” ease. When you add a set of lenses to enhance the outcomes, you really up the ante. We think your husband would love this set of smartphone lenses that let him explore his creativity shooting spur of the moment Instagram images or capturing your family adventures on the weekends.
This cool set includes three high quality lenses – a 0.4x Super Wide Angle Lens, a 10x Macro Lens and a 180° Fisheye Lens. These high definition lenses reduce glass flare and ghosting caused by reflections. Exceptional on demand photography has never been so easy. And the fact that you’re actually getting three small gifts for so little cash is literally, amazing.
If your sweetie really gets into the game, get him the Acuvar 50 Inch Aluminum Smartphone Tripod to make sure his images are crystal clear.
Not all guys are game for jewelry gifts, but this cool two-tone men’s leather bracelet is a great small gift that he’s going to love. The two bands of braided blue and brown leather are finished with an uber-cool stainless steel clasp that stays securely fastened. We also thing the Men’s Black Ion-Plated Stainless Steel and Leather Wrap Bracelet is a really good looking choice that’s also pretty affordable. Be sure to check out all our favorite men’s bracelet choices for lots of manly options at affordable prices. If you’re looking for cool cuff bracelets for your sweetie, check these out.
Don’t be fooled by the picture. We’re not suggesting you buy your husband a Volkswagen this year (although you could – it definitely would not qualify as a small gift.) What we are suggesting is that you save your sweetie a winter’s worth of scraping ice and freezing cold hands to begin his day. If your hubby gives you the garage and parks his rig outside, this awesome windshield cover protects his windshield from frost, snow, and sun too. It stays in place, thanks to six powerful magnets that hold it down even in the windiest weather.
It also features security flaps that can be tucked into the car doors so it can’t be easily stolen. Another cool feature of this windshield cover is that it also comes with protective side mirror flaps to keep them ice free as well. If your husband drives a larger truck or SUV, you’ll need an appropriate size cover. We recommend this windshield cover instead as the perfect gift for him.
Okay, sometimes a small gift doesn’t mean a small price tag, and that’s okay. If your husband has a hard time finding a place to workout without running to the gym or health club, get him a set of home gym equipment that he can use any time and anywhere. This nifty portable gym set includes all the fitness gear to get in great shape, and after the holiday food fest, you know that’s going to be one of his New Year’s resolutions, right?
This portable home gym equipment can be used for slimming, toning, flexibility, balance, and building muscular strength, power, and endurance. Hopefully, he’ll want to share this set with you too. This set allows him to experiment with more than 300 different exercises giving him tons of flexibility to work out any part of his body.
It’s less than a full year membership at any health club, and there’s enough equipment included that you can both work out together. Because this equipment is so portable, your husband can always pack a few pieces to take on the road when he travels for work.
You might have only known Leica for the brand’s amazing reputations for quality cameras, but they’ve stepped into the tool game with a tiny tool your guy is going to love. This wickedly accurate laser measure can measure distances of up to 200 feet with accuracy within 1/16 of an inch, and send the information instantly to his devices via the Leica DISTRO app.
Whether he’s planning a major yard project, or he’s always wondering where he left his traditional measuring tape, this pocket sized device can save the day. It’s ideal for measuring more than length, however, because he can also accurately calculate surface area, and more and on a big project, it will capture save up to 5,000 measurements.
Are you shopping for a man who loves a statement piece of jewelry, but you’re worried about breaking the bank to get one? This beautiful sterling silver men’s ring will fit the bill – and at an affordable price too. He’ll love the highly polished silver and the cool chevron pattern down the sides. But it’s the ring top that’s a smasher. It features two black diamonds flanking an impressive 1.53 carat bezel set citrine. This golden stone has been lauded through the ages as a sign of success, and called the merchant’s stone, for its reputation of generating prosperity.
If you think that design is a little busy for his tastes, he might prefer this citrine men’s ring with a slightly smaller center stone flanked by two rows of created white sapphire. And speaking of sapphire, he might also be enamored with this stunning silver and created sapphire ring with a 6.1 carat deep blue center stone flanked by two natural tanzanite stones on the side.
When it comes to super cool and futuristic, as well as good looking and efficient, we’re kind of nuts about The Ridge Authentic Wallet, and we think your guy will be too. This minimalist wallet is RFID blocking, so no bad guys can steal your good guy’s identity, but what he’ll really love is the narrow profile that won’t ruin his pants or feel like he’s sitting on a giant pillow.
This wallet holds up to 12 credit cards without stretching out, and the money clip makes it simple to get at his cash without his cards falling out. It’s been hand torched to give the titanium a cool looking finish, and the elastic screws are interchangeable and this wallet comes with spares and the tool to swap them out.
It can be a tiny bit confusing to use at first, so he might want to check out this video to clarify exactly how to use it.