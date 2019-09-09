13 Best Small Gifts for Men This Christmas

This portable pebble-shaped hand warmer does double duty as a device charger as well. Super handy for your hubby to carry anywhere, this nifty hand warmer is a perfect solution in cold weather. Double sided, with three heat settings, it can warm his hands fast in winter weather. With lightning speed heat up, it’s toasty in just three seconds. Plus, it features an automatic shut-off after just an hour, preserving battery life to charge his phone or other electronic devices in case of emergencies.

This small gift for men is a terrific Christmas present for the guy who likes to be outside in the chilly winter weather, and it would be a perfect stocking stuffer too. It’s also a nifty cheap gift idea. For those times when he needs even smaller hand warmers inside his gloves or boots, the HotHands Hand Warmers do an absolutely amazing job and last for up to ten hours. My honey always has a box of them handy for mountain biking and wood chopping.

Zippo Hand Warmers are another popular choice for chilly outdoor days, and they’ll last for years of rugged use. They’re refillable with Zippo Lighter Fluid in case your man is out for long durations and can’t recharge the featured model via USB.