7 Best Prime Day Video Game Deals

Why wait for the PS5 to launch when you can stock up on must-have accessories and save money?

The Turtle Beach Stealth 600 is a high-quality headset. If you don’t own a headset or only have a basic one, this is the time to upgrade.

This headset boasts a frequency range of 20 Hz to 20 KHz. If someone’s sneaking on you, you’re going to hear them.

As a side note, if you’re an Apex Legends player and are sick of never hearing footsteps, you absolutely want this headset.

The Stealth 600 is also compatible with PS4 and is totally wireless.