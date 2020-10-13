7 Best Prime Day Video Game Deals

Save a small fortune with our guide to the best Prime Day video game deals. Whether it’s a high-quality headset, new controller, or you just want to save on the latest video games, Prime Day 2020 is shaping up to be one even you don’t want to miss.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Why wait for the PS5 to launch when you can stock up on must-have accessories and save money?
The Turtle Beach Stealth 600 is a high-quality headset. If you don’t own a headset or only have a basic one, this is the time to upgrade.
This headset boasts a frequency range of 20 Hz to 20 KHz. If someone’s sneaking on you, you’re going to hear them.
As a side note, if you’re an Apex Legends player and are sick of never hearing footsteps, you absolutely want this headset.
The Stealth 600 is also compatible with PS4 and is totally wireless.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With Xbox Game Pass now on Android, playing console-quality games on mobile devices has never been more appealing.
And with a solid saving on the Razer Junglecat, now everyone can get in on it.
The Junglecat basically turns your phone into a Nintendo Switch. What’s also really great is you can use it as a separate controller if you’ve got a TV capable of running Android streaming. Nice!
The Razer Junglecat is compatible with Razer Phone 2, Galaxy Note 9, and Galaxy S10+.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re after one of the best gaming headsets ever produced, the SteelSeries Arctis Pro is the way to go.
This is a hi-res certified headset, which in lamen’s terms means it can reproduce sound at the highest levels.
What’s more, the Arctis Pro circumvents rubbish audio sources by providing the user with their own DAC to filter the sound.
Whether it’s hearing footsteps in online games or listening to high-quality music, you really won’t go wrong with the Arctis Pro.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re serious about going pro or just want a competitive advantage, the Razer Wolverine Tournament Edition is the place to start.
Seriously, this is as close to cheating as you can get without getting banned. The hair-trigger mode massively reduces the distance needed to shoot from the triggers. That may not sound like much, but if two people try to blast one another and one person has a hair-trigger, whose gun will fire first?
You’ve also got four fully remappable, multi-function buttons. In Fortnite, that’s the difference between needing to move your camera stick thumb away to change to build mode and not.
As this is Razer, you’ve also got Razer’s signature Chroma lighting and ergonomic comfort. What more could you ask for?
If you need more remappable buttons, the Razer Wolverine Ultimate is also on offer right now.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Razer Basilisk X is a serious piece of technical genius.
Don’t believe us? Even TechRadar sang this beast’s praises.
This Bluetooth, lag-free gaming mouse comes with six programmable buttons for those looking to code macros or make switching between items easier. It also boasts an incredible 450 hours of battery life.
This thing looks the part as well. If Razer is known for anything it’s making gaming accessories that don’t look cheap or like discarded futuristic tech.
If you’ve been on the fence about picking this bad boy up, with a meaty saving maybe now’s the time to take the plunge?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection is one hell of a deal.
Mortal Kombat 11 by itself is a great game, add in extra story content, new custom content, Robocop, Terminator t-800, Spawn, and the Joker, plus a saving, and this is one deal you won’t want to sleep on.
Whether you play Mortal Kombat 11 for the story or for testing your metal online, you’re almost guaranteed to get your usage out of it.
Recommended Ages: M For Mature
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve heard Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu isn’t a real Pokemon game, let me tell you now those people are wrong.
Let’s Go is a full Pokemon experience minus the grinding of the core series.
Seeing Kanto with modern graphics is nostalgia done right. Plus being able to play with one hand makes this game a lot more relaxing than the original GameBoy version.
Sure, it’s more accessible than the core games, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a game all Pokemon players need to try.
Recommended Ages: E for Everyone