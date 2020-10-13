7 Best Prime Day Video Game Deals

7 Best Prime Day Video Game Deals

Save a small fortune with our guide to the best Prime Day video game deals. Whether it’s a high-quality headset, new controller, or you just want to save on the latest video games, Prime Day 2020 is shaping up to be one even you don’t want to miss.

What to Look For When Buying a Gaming Headset

Price is always a good guide when it comes to gaming headsets. The cheaper something costs, the cheaper the tech. And it's the tech that makes these so great. 

If something is hi-res certified, that's a sign it's going to be very capable when it comes to reproducing sound. 

You can also look for what the frequency range is, although that isn't always as good an indicator. Lower priced headsets may have a decent-looking frequency range but still sounds awful. 

The best thing you can do with any headset is to read reviews from the experts. Of course, everyone has their own opinions on what makes a headset sing, and not every reviewer's hearing levels are the same, but you can generally get an idea of the tech behind the headset and how well it all works together.

The final point for those who just want to jump straight to the best, anything from SteelSeries, Razer, or HyperX is sure to do the job and then some. 

How to Get Amazon Prime

You can't access these killer savings unless you're already a Prime subscriber or are going to sign up. 

It's worth noting, if you've never had Prime before, you can sign up for the 30-day free trial to see how you like it to take advantage of these offers. If you like it, it'll auto-renew. If you don't, you can easily cancel it. 

Once Prime does renew, it costs $12.99 per month and grants users access to priority deliver, Prime Video, as well as a host of extra goodies. 

If you need to sign up, you can grab Amazon Prime through the landing page.

What Other Prime Day Video Game Deals Will There Be? 

Different deals go live at different times throughout the two-day extravaganza. So yes, there will be loads of new deals. As for what, our lips are sealed until they go live. 

There are currently two ways to find out about the deals once they start. One is to keep hitting refresh on the Amazon page every few minutes (don't do this!), the other is to keep checking back on this page every few hours.

The whole shopping team at Heavy have cleared our slates so we can provide the best updates to our mega selection of Prime Day 2020 guides throughout the different days to, hopefully, take the randomness out of Prime Day and save you a ton of money. 

