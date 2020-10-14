Roborock Black Friday Deal: Save Up to $200 on Robot Vacuums

The best Black Friday robot vacuum deals of 2020 are here, including these huge savings on your favorite Roborock robot vacuum cleaners. This year’s deals are stretched out throughout Black Friday Week, so you don’t have to wait until Friday to start shopping.

Save $200 Off Roborock S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Save $200 off the Roborock S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum Cleaner with this impressive Black Friday deal. A discount of $200 (25 percent) drops the Roborock S6 MaxV to its lowest price so far this year on Amazon, according to CamelCamelCamel.

The Roborock S6 MaxV features a maximum suction power of 2500Pa, which means deeper cleaning on your hard floors and carpets. There’s also an integrated mopping system and a suite of advanced mopping features to keep your home looking its best. Precise navigation technology guides the vacuum around obstacles and ensures every bit of dust and debris is picked up.

WiFi connectivity means you can use the accompanying app to schedule cleanings, change modes, monitor progress and more. You can also set up no-go zones and mapping systems for up to four floors. This Roborock vacuum works with Alexa, Google Home and Siri, so you can conveniently use voice commands. A single charge yields roughly 180 minutes of run time.

Save $100 Off Roborock E35

Save $100 off Roborock E35 with this Black Friday deal. The E35 is a combination vacuum and mop that’s suitable for hard floors and carpets. It’s also WiFi connected and can be controlled from your smartphone. You can also use your voice to give commands via Alexa.

Several cleaning modes are available, ranging from Quiet to avoid disturbing others to powerful Max and Carpet modes. Spot cleaning is also available for targeted messes. The E35 automatically slows down when it detects an obstacle, which keeps kids, furniture and pets safer.

Save $50 Off Roborock S5 MAX

Save $50 off Roborock S5 MAX with this Black Friday deal. This hybrid vacuum and mop features WiFi connectivity, so you can control cleanings directly from your smartphone. It also works with Alexa for voice control when combined with a compatible Alexa device. Once the vacuum is connected you can use the app to select specific rooms for cleaning and set virtual no-go and no-mop zones. The water is also controlled via the app.

A highly precise Lidar laser navigation system guides the vacuum around your room for smarter cleaning. Some robot vacuum cleaners leave you scratching your head with their erratic movements, but this one does the job as quickly and efficiently as possible with its Z-shape cleaning paths.

