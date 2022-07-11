Roborock Deal: Save $210 Off Q5+ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Dock

The roborock Q5+ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Dock is generating a lot of buzz for its futuristic features and reliable performance. Right now you can grab it for an extra $210 by applying a coupon. That drops the price to just $489, which is a huge discount on a newer release. If you’re looking for a big Prime Day deal on a robot vacuum with an automatic emptying bin, consider the Q5+. We’ve tested it ourselves and agree that it’s worth the splurge if you can afford it.

In an increasingly crowded niche, the Q5+ stands out among other self-emptying robot vacuums in a few ways. For starters, it has a 2.5L dust bag that holds up to 7 weeks of debris, which means you don’t have to empty the bin after every cleaning session. The dust bag also doubles as an air filter that traps impurities to keep your air clean. You can also choose between Smart, Light, Balanced, and Max emptying modes in the app to explore the most efficient options for your home.

But where it really shines is with the accompanying Roborock app, which opens up tons of possibilities in terms of cleaning your home. One of our favorite features is a drag and drop pin, which lets you specify precisely where you want the vacuum to clean next. If you drop a bowl of cereal, for example, just drop a pin and the vacuum will temporarily pause its existing cycle to tackle the mess.

The self-emptying vacuum also has advanced navigation technology, which makes it smarter at mapping your home and planning each route. You’ll find 3D images of each room, which can be further customized by adding or removing furniture, setting No-Go Zones and more. Whether it’s a kid’s play area or your pet’s water bowl, you can easily help the vacuum navigate around potential obstacles.

As with most other auto-empty vacuums, this one is WiFi-enabled to make your life easier. For example, you can use your voice to give it cleaning commands. All you need is a compatible Alexa or Google Assistant device to enjoy hands-free cleaning. Want to schedule a cleaning or check its progress while you’re at work? Just open up the app, which you can conveniently monitor from anywhere.

Although the Q5+ doesn’t learn your habits and suggest cleanings accordingly, as is the case with Roombas such as the i7+, it does offer specific settings for your home. For example, it may increase suction power in rooms with larger area rugs or carpets, or extend a cleaning cycle if an area is especially dirty.

Another feature we really liked was the multi-plane floating main brush. It’s durable enough for hard floors and carpets, and maintains contact with the floor at all times. Even when transitioning from thick rugs to hardwood floors, it stayed close to the floor to pick up dirt and debris. The brush also resists tangles for easy cleaning, especially if you have pets that shed heavily.

