xmartO Early Prime Day Deal (2020): Save 27% On The DIY Wireless Security Camera System

Prime Day is here, so for shoppers who are enrolled in Amazon Prime, there are tremendous savings to be had well ahead of the holiday madness!

A security camera system is perhaps the best defense against unwanted intruders when it comes to keeping your home, property, or business safe from invasion or any potential threat. xmartO’s 8 Piece Wireless Security Camera System is currently marked down 27% for Prime Day, allowing you to purchase a top-quality security system for a staggeringly low price while supplies last, or until the deal expires at 1:30am (EST).

If you’re seeking a top of the line security system without the hassle of an intensive and expensive professional installation, this is a wonderful value go-to option – even before the Prime Day savings! Currently marked down a whopping $101, now’s your chance to score this security system at a far more reasonable price point!

This standalone wireless home security camera system features eight HD Wi-Fi security cameras that pair to a highly capable NVR (network video recorder) able to record and save up to 120 days of footage. With a 1 Terabyte surveillance hard drive and the ability to shoot 960p HD video with 1.3 megapixels per channel, this is quite an impressive security system for the price point.

The NVR even features its own Wi-Fi router so you don’t have to utilize your home network and ultimately slow down your other online devices. Simply connect the security cameras to power (not battery-powered), and the NVR to a TV or monitor, and you’re all set up!

The cameras are ipx6 weatherproof in order to withstand all-season set up anywhere inside or outside the home and feature 80 foot IR night vision. The cameras also highlight motion-triggered events in order to save you time while reviewing footage, and can even send real-time motion-detection alerts to your mobile device. RCA audio jacks on each camera furthermore enable microphone connection in order to add audio capabilities to part of, or all of your security system.

While this might be a surprisingly affordable DIY option, don’t let the price tag and ease of set up fool you into thinking this is anything short of an excellent quality security system.

