20 Best Non-Lethal Home Defense Tools

Helps deter intruders and alert the residence

Alarm sounds 120db loud when door or window opens

Easy to install with simple double-sided tape (included) No wiring or screws needed

Built-in low battery indicator

These Window & Door Alarms by Noopel are a remarkably simple to install and operate home alarm option that come at an exceptionally reasonable price point.

These alarms trigger if the host device is separated more than 0.39 inches from its corresponding magnetic strip, so you can place the alarm and the mag-strip on a door frame, and door, or window sill and window to name a few applications. When the alarm is triggered, it puts out a loud (120db) beeping alert that’s easily heard throughout any home.

There is no wiring included, simply stick the alarm components wherever you want to install them using the included double-sided tape and you’re ready to go! All four alarms have replaceable 3XLR44 batteries included, and each device furthermore has a low battery life indicator light so you know when it’s time to replace them.

These simple alarms are easy to turn on and off at the click of a button, so you don’t have to leave them armed if you’re implementing them on windows and doors you often use during the day.

Alternatively, these alarms can be utilized on windows and doors that are never really opened in your home or outside your home. If your more or less unused basement bulkhead door or garage window is opened in the dead of night, this simple alarm will be waiting and ready.

The applications go far beyond setting up alerts for your kitchen windows and back slider – for example, you could install these alarms on the windows or doors of your exterior garage, tool shed, mailbox, front gate and more!

While this is a simple tool that should not be depended on as your home defense strategy, it is a versatile and easy to use home security option that should not be overlooked.