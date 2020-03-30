20 Best Non-Lethal Home Defense Tools

20 Best Non-Lethal Home Defense Tools

  • Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated

Home defense is a serious concern that every homeowner ought to give some real thought. While gun ownership is a popular option when it comes to self defense and home security, there are a variety of non-lethal home defense tools that are highly effective at both deterring and engaging intruders.

Our top list of self defense tools and devices has compiled a variety of options for keeping your castle safe. From home surveillance to devices that directly engage and discourage intruders, we’ve highlighted the best available non-lethal options for protecting yourself and your family in the event of a threat.

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
20 Listed Items
Read More
, , , , ,