2012 Emmy Nominations: Breaking Bad, Mad Men … & Blossom!?

Breaking Bad and its leading actor Brian Cranston are nominated among the pack of just-released Emmy Nominations, while Mad Men and miniseries American Horror Story garnered the most nominations at 17 each.

Among the best actor nominations, you’ve got your usual homecoming kings and queens (Bryan Cranston, Jon Hamm, Tina Fey), but there are definitely some real standouts in the batch as well. Mayim Bialik?! Name sound familiar to you? Let me refresh your memory: 1993 and her best friend was named Sixx. Yea, freaking Blossom is up for an Emmy! Veteran funny lady Margaret Cho also finds herself in the Emmy noms among Giancarlo Esposito, Peter Dinklage, and Claire Danes. If the Emmys could somehow find a way to squeeze in Jaleel White we’d have a whole ’90s theme going.The nominees forare:Boardwalk EmpireBreaking BadDownton AbbeyMad MenHomelandGame of Thrones

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Damages: Glenn Close as Patty Hewes

Downton Abbey: Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary Crawley

The Good Wife: Julianna Margulies as Alicia Florrick

Harry’s Law: Kathy Bates as Harriet Korn

Homeland: Claire Danes as Carrie Mathison

Mad Men: Elisabeth Moss as Peggy Olson

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Boardwalk Empire: Steve Buscemi as Nucky Thompson

Breaking Bad: Bryan Cranston as Walter White

Dexter: Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan

Downton Abbey: Hugh Bonneville as Robert, Earl of Grantham

Homeland:Damian Lewis as Nicholas Brody

Mad Men: Jon Hamm as Don Draper

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Breaking Bad: Anna Gunn as Skyler White

Downton Abbey: Maggie Smith as Violet, Dowager Countess of Grantham

Downton Abbey: Joanne Froggatt as Anna

The Good Wife: Archie Panjabi as Kalinda Sharma

The Good Wife: Christine Baranski as Diane Lockhart

Mad Men: Christina Hendricks as Joan Holloway Harris

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Breaking Bad: Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman

Breaking Bad: Giancarlo Esposito as Gustavo ‘Gus’ Fring

Downton Abbey: Brendan Coyle as John Bates

Downton Abbey: Jim Carter as Mr. Carson

Game Of Thrones: Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister

Mad Men: Jared Harris as Lane Pryce

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series

The Good Wife: Martha Plimpton as Patti Nyholm

Grey’s Anatomy: Loretta Devine as Adele Webber

Harry’s Law: Jean Smart as D.A. Roseanna Remmick

Mad Men: Julia Ormond as Marie Calvet

Shameless: Joan Cusack as Sheila Jackson

Smash: Uma Thurman as Rebecca Duvall

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

Breaking Bad: Mark Margolis as Tio Salamanca

The Good Wife: Dylan Baker as Colin Sweeney

The Good Wife: Michael J. Fox as Louis Canning

Justified: Jeremy Davies as Dickie Bennett

Mad Men: Ben Feldman as Michael Ginsberg

Parenthood: Jason Ritter as Mark Cyr

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

Boardwalk Empire: Tim Van Patten

Breaking Bad: Vince Gilligan

Downton Abbey: Brian Percival

Homeland: Michael Cuesta

Mad Men: Phil Abraham

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Downton Abbey: Julian Fellowes

Homeland: Alex Gansa,Howard Gordon, Gideon Raff

Mad Men: Semi Chellas, Matthew Weiner

Mad Men: Andre Jacquemetton, Maria Jacquemetton

Mad Men: Erin Levy, Matthew Weiner

Outstanding Comedy Series

The Big Bang Theory

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Girls

Modern Family

30 Rock

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Girls: Lena Dunham as Hannah Horvath

Mike & Molly: Melissa McCarthy as Molly Flynn

New Girl: Zooey Deschanel as Jess Day

Nurse Jackie: Edie Falco as Jackie Peyton

Parks And Recreation • NBC • Deedle-Dee Productions, Fremulon, 3 Arts and Universal Television

Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope

30 Rock: Tina Fey as Liz Lemon

Veep: Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Selina Meyer

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

The Big Bang Theory: Jim Parsons as Sheldon Cooper

Curb Your Enthusiasm: Larry David as Himself

House Of Lies: Don Cheadle as Marty Kaan

Louie: Louis C.K. as Louie

30 Rock: Alec Baldwin as Jack Donaghy

Two And A Half Men: Jon Cryer as Alan Harper

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

The Big Bang Theory: Mayim Bialik as Amy Farrah Fowler

Desperate Housewives: Kathryn Joosten as Karen McCluskey

Modern Family: Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy

Modern Family: Sofia Vergara as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett

Nurse Jackie: Merritt Wever as Zoey Barkow

Saturday Night Live: Kristen Wiig as various characters

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Modern Family: Ed O’Neill as Jay Pritchett

Modern Family: Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett

Modern Family: Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy

Modern Family: Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker

New Girl: Max Greenfield as Schmidt

Saturday Night Live: Bill Hader as various characters

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Glee: Dot-Marie Jones as Coach Shannon Beiste

Saturday Night Live: Maya Rudolph, Host

Saturday Night Live: Melissa McCarthy, Host

30 Rock: Elizabeth Banks as Avery Jessup

30 Rock: Margaret Cho as Kim Jong-il

Two And A Half Men: Kathy Bates as Charlie Harper

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm: Michael J. Fox as Himself

Modern Family: Greg Kinnear as Tad

Nurse Jackie: Bobby Cannavale as Dr. Mike Cruz

Saturday Night Live: Jimmy Fallon, Host

30 Rock: Will Arnett as Devon Banks

30 Rock: Jon Hamm as Abner and David Brinkley

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm: Robert B. Weide, Director

Girls: Lena Dunham, Director

Louie: Louis C.K., Director

Modern Family: Jason Winer, Director

Modern Family: Steven Levitan, Director

New Girl: Jake Kasdan, Director

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Community: Chris McKenna

Girls: Lena Dunham

Louie: Louis C.K.

Parks And Recreation: Amy Poehler

Parks And Recreation: Michael Schur

Outstanding Miniseries or Movie

American Horror Story, FX Networks

Game Change, HBO

Hatfields & McCoys, History

Hemingway & Gellhorn, HBO

Luther • BBC America, BBC and BBC America

Sherlock: A Scandal In Belgravia (Masterpiece), PBS

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Miniseries Or A Movie

American Horror Story: Connie Britton as Vivien Harmon

Game Change: Julianne Moore as Sarah Palin

Hemingway & Gellhorn: Nicole Kidman as Martha Gellhorn

Missing: Ashley Judd as Rebecca Winstone

The Song Of Lunch (Masterpiece): Emma Thompson as She

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Miniseries Or A Movie

Game Change: Woody Harrelson as Steve Schmidt

Hatfields & McCoys: Kevin Costner as ‘Devil’ Anse Hatfield

Hatfields & McCoys: Bill Paxton as Randall McCoy

Hemingway & Gellhorn: Clive Owen as Ernest Hemingway

Luther: Idris Elba as John Luther

Sherlock: Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock Holmes

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or A Movie

American Horror Story: Frances Conroy as Moira

American Horror Story: Jessica Lange as Constance Langdon

Game Change: Sarah Paulson as Nicolle Wallace

Hatfields & McCoys: Mare Winningham as Sally McCoy

Page Eight (Masterpiece): Judy Davis as Jill Tankard

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Miniseries Or A Movie

American Horror Story: Denis O’Hare as Larry Harvey

Game Change: Ed Harris as John McCain

Hatfields & McCoys: Tom Berenger as Jim Vance

Hemingway & Gellhorn: David Strathairn as John Dos Passos

Sherlock: A Scandal In Belgravia (Masterpiece): Martin Freeman as Dr. John Watson

Outstanding Directing For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Dramatic Special

Game Change: Jay Roach

Hatfields & McCoys: Kevin Reynolds

Hemingway & Gellhorn: Philip Kaufman

Luther: Sam Miller

Sherlock: A Scandal In Belgravia (Masterpiece): Paul McGuigan

Outstanding Writing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Dramatic Special

Game Change: Danny Strong

Hatfields & McCoys: Ted Mann

Ronald Parker: Bill Kerby

The Hour: Abi Morgan

Luther: Neil Cross

Sherlock: Steven Moffat