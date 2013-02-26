The 10 Most Badass Bollywood Stunt GIFs

Move over, Michael Bay. Bollywood can do much more than sing and dance.
From pulling victims out of flipping cars, to arms getting chopped off by a well-aimed knife throw, Bollywood gives a run for box office money that might even put Hollywood to shame.

Check out these 10 badass Bollywood stunts that would have Michael Bay creamin’ his pants!

1. Two Guys, One Bullet
badassgifs

2. How Your BK Horse Meat is Tenderized
badassgifs4

3. How I Saved Your Brother
badassgifs5

4. The Real Super Troopers
badassgifs6

5. One Punch to Rule Them All
badassgifs7

6. Blackhawk Owned
badassgis8

7. Arm Candy
badassgifs9

8. Wait For It…
badassgif10

9. The Matrix Re-Re-Reloaded
badassgifs12

10. And we can’t forget the ladies…
ladyslap

