Bret Michaels Meltdown: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Bret Michaels had a total meltdown after being the first contestant to get axed in this season’s Celebrity Apprentice, report show insiders. The reality competition show is hosted by real estate mogul Donald Trump and sees celebrities vying for the title of winner by undertaking business-inspired tasks. Michaels couldn’t believe he was fired from the competition so early in the season and couldn’t contain his grief backstage. Here’s what you need to know about the embarrassing break down.

1. Bret Michaels Had a Meltdown After Getting Eliminated from Celebrity Apprentice



According to Radar Online, Bret Michaels apparently had a total meltdown after getting fired from Celebrity Apprentice. Trump had to decide between letting go La Toya Jackson or Bret and the rock star got the boot. Bret couldn’t contain his disbelief and cried behind scenes after taping finished.

2. He Was the First Contestant Fired of the Season

The Poison frontman couldn’t believe he was fired so early in the season.

3. It Was Difficult to Watch

“Bret was crying and totally distraught after he was fired,” a show insider said. “He couldn’t believe it that he was let go so quickly. It was brutal to watch him freaking out the way he did.”

4. Michaels Won Celebrity Apprentice in Season 9

Michaels is the only former winner on the reality show that returned for its all-star edition. On season 9, the rocker won against Holly Robinson Peete.

“I never understood why you came back,” Trump said to Michaels. “You’re asking me to pick you as a winner again, which I thought was crazy… Bret, you’re fired.”

5. He Was Playing for the Life Rocks Foundation-National Philanthropic Trust

The celebrities on the show compete for charities instead of a chance to run one of Trump’s companies. Bret Michaels was playing for the Life Rocks Foundation, his own charity that raises awareness of diabetes in children.