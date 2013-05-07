Check Out This Awesome ‘Iron Man’ Armor Infographic

WHO LOVES A GOOD INFOGRAPHIC? WE DO!
HalloweenCostumes.com geeked out for the release of Iron Man 3 and put together this sweet infographic titled “The Evolution of Iron Man.” Some of Tony Stark’s most famous suits are shown here, so take a seat and delve into this historic offering of Iron Man art.
HalloweenCostumes.com listed some detailed information on the suits displayed in the above infographic:
1963 – Original Armor (First Appearance: Tales Of Suspense #39)
1963 – “Golden Avenger” Armor (First Appearance: Tales Of Suspense #40)
1963 – Proto-Classic Armor (First Appearance: Tales Of Suspense #48)
1965 – Classic Red & Gold Armor (First Appearance: Tales Of Suspense #66)
1974 – Nose Modification Added (Happened In: Iron Man (Vol. 1) #68)
1976 – Nose Modification Removed (Happened In: Iron Man (Vol. 1) #85
1985 – Silver Centurion Armor (First Appearance: Iron Man (Vol. 1) #200)
1988 – Modern Red & Gold Armor (First Appearance: Iron Man (Vol. 1) #231)
1992 – War Machine Armor (First Appearance: Iron Man (Vol. 1) #281)
1993 – Telepresence Armor (First Appearance: Iron Man (Vol. 1) #290)
1994 – Modular Armor (First Appearance: Iron Man (Vol. 1) #300)
1995 – “The Crossing” Armor (First Appearance: Iron Man (Vol. 1) #319)
1996 – Prometheum Armor (First Appearance: Iron Man (Vol. 2) #1)
1998 – “Heroes Return” Armor (First Appearance: Iron Man (Vol. 3) #1)
2002 – Prometheum II Armor (First Appearance: Iron Man (Vol. 3) #50)
2003 – Proto-Extremis Armor (First Appearance: Iron Man (Vol. 3) #72)
2006 – Extremis Armor (First Appearance: Iron Man (Vol. 4) #5)
2008 – Movie Armor (MK III) (First Appearance: Iron Man (Movie))
2010 – Bleeding Edge Armor (First Appearance: Invincible Iron Man #25)
2013 – “Iron Man 3” Armor (MK XLII) (First Appearance: Iron Man 3 (Movie))
And finally for you trivia heads, there’s some info on which Iron Man armors had the longest runs in the comic books realm:
– Silver Centurion Armor: 32 Months
– “Heroes Return Armor: 32 Months
– Extremis Armor: 40 Months
– Modern Red & Gold Armor: 50 Months
– Classic Red & Gold Armor: 245+ Months
