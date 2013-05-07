Check Out This Awesome ‘Iron Man’ Armor Infographic

Iron Man 3

HalloweenCostumes.com geeked out for the release of Iron Man 3 and put together this sweet infographic titled “The Evolution of Iron Man.” Some of Tony Stark’s most famous suits are shown here, so take a seat and delve into this historic offering of Iron Man art.

Iron Man 3

HalloweenCostumes.com listed some detailed information on the suits displayed in the above infographic:

1963 – Original Armor (First Appearance: Tales Of Suspense #39)

1963 – “Golden Avenger” Armor (First Appearance: Tales Of Suspense #40)

1963 – Proto-Classic Armor (First Appearance: Tales Of Suspense #48)

1965 – Classic Red & Gold Armor (First Appearance: Tales Of Suspense #66)

1974 – Nose Modification Added (Happened In: Iron Man (Vol. 1) #68)

1976 – Nose Modification Removed (Happened In: Iron Man (Vol. 1) #85

1985 – Silver Centurion Armor (First Appearance: Iron Man (Vol. 1) #200)

1988 – Modern Red & Gold Armor (First Appearance: Iron Man (Vol. 1) #231)

1992 – War Machine Armor (First Appearance: Iron Man (Vol. 1) #281)

1993 – Telepresence Armor (First Appearance: Iron Man (Vol. 1) #290)

1994 – Modular Armor (First Appearance: Iron Man (Vol. 1) #300)

1995 – “The Crossing” Armor (First Appearance: Iron Man (Vol. 1) #319)

1996 – Prometheum Armor (First Appearance: Iron Man (Vol. 2) #1)

1998 – “Heroes Return” Armor (First Appearance: Iron Man (Vol. 3) #1)

2002 – Prometheum II Armor (First Appearance: Iron Man (Vol. 3) #50)

2003 – Proto-Extremis Armor (First Appearance: Iron Man (Vol. 3) #72)

2006 – Extremis Armor (First Appearance: Iron Man (Vol. 4) #5)

2008 – Movie Armor (MK III) (First Appearance: Iron Man (Movie))

2010 – Bleeding Edge Armor (First Appearance: Invincible Iron Man #25)

2013 – “Iron Man 3” Armor (MK XLII) (First Appearance: Iron Man 3 (Movie))

And finally for you trivia heads, there’s some info on which Iron Man armors had the longest runs in the comic books realm:

– Silver Centurion Armor: 32 Months

– “Heroes Return Armor: 32 Months

– Extremis Armor: 40 Months

– Modern Red & Gold Armor: 50 Months

– Classic Red & Gold Armor: 245+ Months

