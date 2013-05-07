Check Out This Awesome ‘Iron Man’ Armor Infographic

WHO LOVES A GOOD INFOGRAPHIC? WE DO!

HalloweenCostumes.com geeked out for the release of Iron Man 3 and put together this sweet infographic titled “The Evolution of Iron Man.” Some of Tony Stark’s most famous suits are shown here, so take a seat and delve into this historic offering of Iron Man art.

Share this Iron Man infographic! Share Tweet Share Email

HalloweenCostumes.com listed some detailed information on the suits displayed in the above infographic:

1963 – Original Armor (First Appearance: Tales Of Suspense #39) 1963 – “Golden Avenger” Armor (First Appearance: Tales Of Suspense #40) 1963 – Proto-Classic Armor (First Appearance: Tales Of Suspense #48) 1965 – Classic Red & Gold Armor (First Appearance: Tales Of Suspense #66) 1974 – Nose Modification Added (Happened In: Iron Man (Vol. 1) #68) 1976 – Nose Modification Removed (Happened In: Iron Man (Vol. 1) #85 1985 – Silver Centurion Armor (First Appearance: Iron Man (Vol. 1) #200) 1988 – Modern Red & Gold Armor (First Appearance: Iron Man (Vol. 1) #231) 1992 – War Machine Armor (First Appearance: Iron Man (Vol. 1) #281) 1993 – Telepresence Armor (First Appearance: Iron Man (Vol. 1) #290) 1994 – Modular Armor (First Appearance: Iron Man (Vol. 1) #300) 1995 – “The Crossing” Armor (First Appearance: Iron Man (Vol. 1) #319) 1996 – Prometheum Armor (First Appearance: Iron Man (Vol. 2) #1) 1998 – “Heroes Return” Armor (First Appearance: Iron Man (Vol. 3) #1) 2002 – Prometheum II Armor (First Appearance: Iron Man (Vol. 3) #50) 2003 – Proto-Extremis Armor (First Appearance: Iron Man (Vol. 3) #72) 2006 – Extremis Armor (First Appearance: Iron Man (Vol. 4) #5) 2008 – Movie Armor (MK III) (First Appearance: Iron Man (Movie)) 2010 – Bleeding Edge Armor (First Appearance: Invincible Iron Man #25) 2013 – “Iron Man 3” Armor (MK XLII) (First Appearance: Iron Man 3 (Movie))

And finally for you trivia heads, there’s some info on which Iron Man armors had the longest runs in the comic books realm: