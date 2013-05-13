John Cochran, Survivor Caramoan Winner: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Survivor Caramoan has elected their winner as John Cochran. So, who’s the guy behind the “survivor”? What’s Cochran all about? Look no further… Heeeeeeeeeeeere’s Johnny!

1. Cochran Is A Basket-Case

Hey, whatever works, right?

2. He Sticks Up For Survivor Fans

Way to take a stand against cyber-bullying Survivor fans, John! It definitely makes sense since he’s a self-professed “super fan”.

He’s all about positivity, folks.

3. What He’s Going To Do With The One-Million.

US Weekly reveals, “I kind of want to get a Segway, as lame as that is,” he told The Hollywood Reporter of how he’d spend his $1 million check. “I don’t know how often I’d use it, but I’d like to just ride around on one. Even if it’s just doing circles in my living room.” He also mentioned sinking some money into a new apartment and “a lot of wireless gizmos and stuff.”

Well, he definitely has a sense of humor to go with that million-dollar paycheck.

Yes. For those ladies out there craving a little funny in your man, Cochran is single. But, be sure that you carry the funny gene as well or no dice. He’s also very family-oriented, so you may want to take that into account.

4. Cochran Is As Modest As They Come

One million dollars richer, and unlike some reality stars who let fame go to their heads, Johnny boy shows a refreshing attitude of modesty.

He’s also quite accomplished, living in D.C. as a Harvard law student and playing guitar in his spare time.

5. He’s A Twitter-Aholic

An addiction adopted by many.

Cheers to John and his Survivor achievement.

