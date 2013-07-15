Kris Jenner Fools Talk Show Audience With Fake Baby North West

Kris Jenner used a fake baby – well, it was her stylist’s baby – to fool her new audience on the opening of her new talk show. No baby North West just yet, folks.

Jenner then addressed the audience to explain when they will actually get to see Kim and Kanye’s bundle of joy.

I get asked all the time, when are you going to show the baby? Kim just has to do that on her own time. Let her have privacy for a little bit. When she comes out, she comes out.

That’s right. Baby or no baby, Jenner then dove into the entire story of Kim’s emergency birth where they had to dodge the paparazzi, use secret entrances, run down alleys, avoid mogul Steve Wozniak, and duck down on a floor wearing no underwear. Have no fear. If you missed the episode, Jenner’s talk show will be available on YouTube!

In the meantime, check out the clip Mama Kris posted below, which features her daughters Khloe & Kourtney along with her stepson Brandon in the front row of the audience.

