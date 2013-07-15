Kris Jenner Fools Talk Show Audience With Fake Baby North West

Kris Jenner Fools Talk Show Audience With Fake Baby North West

  • Published
  • Updated
Kris Jenner, Talk Show, Kris Jenner Show, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Fake Baby, Fools Audience, Kimye, North West, YouTube

(Getty Images)

Kris Jenner used a fake baby – well, it was her stylist’s baby – to fool her new audience on the opening of her new talk show. No baby North West just yet, folks.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Jenner then addressed the audience to explain when they will actually get to see Kim and Kanye’s bundle of joy.

I get asked all the time, when are you going to show the baby? Kim just has to do that on her own time. Let her have privacy for a little bit. When she comes out, she comes out.

Kris Jenner, YouTube, Talk Show, Kris Jenner Show, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Fake Baby, Fools Audience, Kimye, North West

(Getty Images)

That’s right. Baby or no baby, Jenner then dove into the entire story of Kim’s emergency birth where they had to dodge the paparazzi, use secret entrances, run down alleys, avoid mogul Steve Wozniak, and duck down on a floor wearing no underwear. Have no fear. If you missed the episode, Jenner’s talk show will be available on YouTube!

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Share this if you can't help but agonize over seeing baby North West for the first time!

Share Tweet Share Email

In the meantime, check out the clip Mama Kris posted below, which features her daughters Khloe & Kourtney along with her stepson Brandon in the front row of the audience.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Read More From Heavy

Jenny McCarthy Replaces Co-Host Hasselback on ‘The View’

Read More From Heavy

Matthew Mosshart, Engaged to Kelly Osbourne: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Read More From Heavy

Lorenzo Lamas, ‘Celebrity Wife Swap’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know
Read More
, , , , ,

No Comments

Discuss on Facebook