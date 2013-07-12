Randy Travis Prayers From Hollywood: Top 10 Celebrity Tweets

Take a look at tweets from Hollywood buddies of Country Star Randy Travis as they send their prayers and love for Travis during this difficult time. We all pray Randy Travis recovers soon!

Big prayers going up for Randy Travis. — Reba McEntire (@reba) July 11, 2013

Praying for Randy Travis after his stroke :( Lord be with him and his family #truecountryartist #oneofthebest — Tiffany Thornton (@therealTiffany) July 11, 2013

Earlier: Randy Travis — Get Well Phone Call From CHUCK NORRIS!!! http://t.co/3QmsbaXIbl — TMZ (@TMZ) July 11, 2013

Sending healing strength and love to you this morning @randytravis -KU — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) July 9, 2013

Sending prayers and well wishes to Randy Travis. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) July 8, 2013

Thinking about my friend, @randytravis, tonight. Hope he gets better soon… — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) July 9, 2013

Before I lay my head down tonight I’m saying a prayer for @randytravis. One of the greatest singers to ever grace our ears. Amen. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) July 11, 2013

Thoughts and prayers continue for Randy Travis. Not only my good friend …I’m a fan of the man and his undeniable distinct voice. Legend ! — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) July 12, 2013

Keeping Randy Travis in my thoughts today. Sending good vibes his way. MBB — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) July 11, 2013