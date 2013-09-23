WATCH: Kanye West’s BBC Interview With Zane Lowe

Self-proclaimed genius Kanye West was interviewed by the BBC’s Zane Lowe in the first of a four part series where Kanye opens up about his life. This portion of the interview deals with Kanye’s latest opus Yeezus. In the interview he credits Michael Jackson as an inspiration:

For me, as Kanye West, I would not be Kanye West if it wasn’t for Michael Jackson. Michael Jackson, he had to fight to get his video played because he was black. This is Michael Jackson.