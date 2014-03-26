Game of Thrones Season 4: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Everyone is holding their breath as they wait for one of the world’s most popular television shows, HBO’s Game of Thrones to return early next month. This season returns in the blaze of glory with many of the show’s actors calling it the best season yet, which you can hear in the video “foreshadowing” season 4 above.

Here is what you need to know about the anxiously awaited fourth season:

1. This Season Covers the Second Half of Book 3 and Some of Book 4

Fans anxiously awaiting for the series to get to its more recent and dramatic books will be satisfied soon. Season 4 is said to contain the second half of Martin’s third book in the series, A Storm of Swords and some of his beloved fourth book, A Fear For Crows. The season will pick up just as the last one left off, only a day or so after the tragic “Red Wedding” massacred a good portion of the Stark family and their troops.

2. It was Filmed in Croatia, Northern Ireland, and Ice Land

So no, the gnarled peaks of Harrenhal do not really exist, but a majority of the show is filmed on location in places where the dramatic landscapes and skylines do exist. This season will bring you scenes in filming locations you’ve likely seen before. King’s Landing is the real life beige and Mediterranean city of Dubrovnik in Croatia. Many locations from the other side of the sea, in Bravos for example, are also filmed in different parts of the city. The areas around the wall with giant ice walls and soaring cliffs were shot once again in Iceland, and pretty much everything else is either green screen or North Ireland.

3. They Introduce a New Main Character

Enter Oberyn Martel, a new character from a family we’ve heard a lot about so far, but have not actually met. Oberyn hates the Lannisters almost as much as the Starks do, and if we have learned anything from the trailer, it’s that he’s also an excellent fighter.

4. The Indie Band This Season is Sigur Ros

In Season 2, the show created a tradition of inviting a hot indie band to do their own cover of a song from the Game of Thrones universe. In Season 2 and 3 we heard The National cover “The Rains of Castamere,” and The Hold Steady preform “The Bear and the Fair Maiden.”

This season will get a song from the indie sensation Sigur Ros. Those unfamiliar with their work can here a song above. It is unknown yet what song they will be preforming.

5. Episode One Premier April 6

The new season starts Sunday April 6 at 9:00 p.m. Don’t miss it. If you want to ruin this upcoming season for yourself by learning spoilers from the book, read the post below: