WATCH: ‘When Will the Bass Drop?’ – Davvinci ‘SNL’ Skit

Andy Samberg put on a skit where he pretended to be a popular DJ named DAVVINCI who kept faking out the crowd in anticipation of “dropping the bass” on Saturday Night Live tonight. Finally, DAVVINCI hits the “bass” button and Lil Jon screams, “Get Turned Up to Death.” Then all the crowd members start dying and blowing up. Watch the crazy skit in the above video.
So this is how y'all do it live… #SNL #SaturdayNightLive #DJ #EDM #Bass #dubstep #dnb #trap #house #electro pic.twitter.com/TjJxYjxPlB
— Is Wesley, Wright? (@ILLBeDamnItsWes) May 18, 2014
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook