Kimberly Williams, Brad Paisley’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Brad Paisley is married to actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley. You may have seen her on shows including Boston Legal, Nasville, and Royal Pains in addition to feature films like We Are Marshall. Kimberly was born in Rye, New York and has been in the entertainment industry since she was 13 years old. Read on for all the facts on Brad Paisley’s secret to marriage, Kimberly’s acting career, her famous sister, and her life with one of country’s biggest superstars.

1. Father of the Bride Was Kimberly’s Break-Out Role

Kimberly was attending Northwestern University in her sophomore year when she was offered to be in the 1991 film Father of the Bride as Steve Martin and Diane Keaton’s daughter. This was her breakout role, for which she was nominated for several awards. Kimberly played the role of Annie Banks in Father of the Bride (1991) and its sequel Father of the Bride Part II (1995). Even with Kimberly’s success with the film, she returned to drama school to finish the program.

2. She Wore Denim at her Wedding

In March 2003 Kimberly married country music star Brad Paisley and the two celebrated in denim after their more traditional ceremony where she wore a wedding dress. The reception was a backyard barbecue-style affair. As far as his secret to a happy marriage with wife Kimberly, Brad Paisley tells Parade:

I think there’s no secret other than mutual respect and a sense of humor—a sense of humor can get you through so much. I keep trying to pass that along to my kids. When you have kids that you’re raising together, that helps bring you together as well.

3. Kimberly Has Two Children With Husband Brad Paisley

On February 22, 2007, Kimberly gave birth to her first child with husband Paisley, a boy named William Huckleberry Paisley. Kimberly and her husband call Williams “Huck” and the birth took place in Nashville, Tennessee. On April 17, 2009, they welcomed second son, Jasper Warren Paisley.

4. Her Sister Is Actress Ashley Williams

Ashley Williams is the sister of Kimberly. She’s a Broadway and television actress who’s known for her roles in Snow, Snow 2: Brain Freeze, and Montana Sky, and for her appearances on How I Met Your Mother.

Ashley and Kimberly also have a brother named Jay (both pictured above). Their father is a freelance medical journalist and their mother is a fundraiser for the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

5. She’s Attained the Co-Star Role on the TV Show According To Jim for Seven Years

From 2001 to 2008, Kimberly played the role of Dana on the ABC sitcom According to Jim. Her role was opposite actors Jim Belushi and Courtney Thorne-Smith, who played her sister on the show. Kimberly left the show after its 7th season, but returned for the show’s final episode in 2009.