Laura Louis, Woody Harrelson’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Woody Harrelson is known for his laid-back Hawaiian lifestyle, his support of marijuana, his massive wealth of $65 million, and his organic way of living. Another thing that Harrelson holds dear is his heart is his family, especially his wife Laura Louie. Read on for all the facts on Harrelson’s marriage, family, and his wife.

1. Louie Met Harrelson on the Set of Cheers

Woody Harrelson met Laura Louie in 1987 on set while filming the classic TV show Cheers. Laura Louie was Harrelson’s assistant for two years. The two married on Sunday December 28, 2008 at their Maui home in an afternoon ceremony. Their home in Kipahulu, Maui, Hawaii is off-grid. Celebrity guests included Owen Wilson, Willie Nelson and Sean Penn. Alanis Morissette sang at the ceremony. According to AboutRelationships.com:

Laura wore a white wedding dress and Woody wore a short-sleeved Hawaiian aloha shirt and cream trousers.

2. They Lived in a Sustainable Community in Maui

Louie is a co-founder, with her husband, of Yoganics, an organic food delivery service. Harrelson and Louie have lived in a sustainable community of about 200 people on Maui, Hawaii with their children. Harrelson has stated:

It’s a really beautiful place. Everybody cares about this Earth and they’re all biodynamic farmers and just really cool people. It’s really a loving community and I’m blessed to be a part of it.

3. They Have Three Daughters Together

Harrelson and Louie have three daughters together – Deni Montana (born February 28, 1993), Zoe Giordano (born September 22, 1996), and Makani Ravello (born June 3, 2006). They refer to their brood of three girls as their “goddess trilogy.” Harrelson once told The Sunday Times:

There is so much feminine energy around. I mean I’ve got three daughters, then my wife, and the nanny, and my dog is female and our two kittens are female. I feel just like drop-smack in the middle of all these amazing goddesses.

4. The Couple Started “Voice Yourself” Together

Hemp Celebrities: Woody Harrelson « HempNews: Voice Yourself sets out to inspire people to live a more conscious.. http://u.mavrev.com/02s0x — thegreengod (@thegreengod) August 16, 2009

Woody and Laura started Voice Yourself, which is a site to encourage people to protest pollution of the air, soil, and water. The website reads:

Founded in 2001 by actor / activist Woody Harrelson, VoiceYourself.com has been a destination for many seeking sustainable living tips, as well as healthy diet advice and eco-friendly product recommendations. Harrelson and his wife Laura were a constant presence and often shared great insight into world politics and sustainable living. … Reflecting Woody and Laura’s philosophy, we at VoiceYourself believe that through our collective support of green companies, mutual education and community activism we can “be the change you wish to see in the world.”

5. Harrelson Was Married to Nancy Simon Before Louis

In 1985, Harrelson married Nancy Simon, who is the daughter of famed playwright Neil Simon. The two tied the knot in Tijuana and actually planned to divorce the next day, but the marriage/divorce parlor was closed when they went back to it. So, they stayed married for about 10 months.