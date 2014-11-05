Roger Mathews, JWoww’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Roger Mathews is the husband and baby daddy to Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley. Roger is ten years older than JWoww and the two met while JWoww was filming the reality show Jersey Shore. Unlike JWoww, Roger is not from New Jersey, though he lives there now. He’s actually from Maine and enjoys the outdoors. On Snooki and JWoww in past seasons, we’ve seen Roger take JWoww up to the rustic life of Maine, where his family lives. JWoww actually sucked it up and got down and dirty with her man. Read on for all the facts on Roger’s career, his ups and downs with JWoww, and their beautiful daughter.

1. His Job Is a Hazmat Truck Driver

Roger makes a good living and actually has a net worth of $2 million. He works as a teamster for Hazmat tankers, a union truck driver.

2. Roger and JWoww Announced They Were Pregnant Via Twitter

Santa brought us something really special this year !!!! pic.twitter.com/xiRPMZJP9V — Roger Mathews (@RogerMathewsNJ) December 25, 2013

Last December, Roger and JWoww took to Twitter to announce that they were expecting their first child together, a daughter named Meilani, in 2014. They also wrote a sweet message on their website about their baby news, which read:

Merry Christmas from within! Roger and I couldn’t have asked for a better Christmas gift this year! We wanted to share this exciting news with you all first because you have been a part of our lives these past few years and seen the love between Roger and me develop and blossom. We are so excited to share this new chapter of our lives with you as we become parents and create more memories with a new addition to our family! Thank you for all your love and support and for being there for us throughout the years! We are extremely happy and cannot wait for our bundle of joy to arrive!

Happy holidays from our growing family to yours!

Love,

Jenni, Roger and Baby Mathews

3. JWoww And Roger Appeared on Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars Together

JWoww and Roger have had several problems in their relationship over the years. One issue is sex. Roger always wants to have sex, but JWoww wants more intimacy. Roger also has a problem with JWoww always taking on these projects that put the two of them in the spotlight and he feels she’s often fake. The couple decided to appear on Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars and Roger almost left the show because he felt that JWoww wasn’t really opening up.

4. Viewers Got to See the Birth of Roger And JWoww’s Baby on the Final Season of Snooki And JWoww

For the final season of Snooki And JWoww, we got to see JWoww as she’s pregnant with her first child as well as giving birth to her little girl. Here are a couple adorable pics of Roger and JWoww’s daughter.

The couple now has two children.

5. Roger Proposed After Skydiving With JWoww

On an episode of Snooki And JWoww, Roger arranged a skydiving trip with his girlfriend, but what she didn’t know was that he was going to propose. The proposal was very unexpected because, just before, Roger planned a fake-out date that made JWoww think he was going to pop the question but didn’t. Roger was always a prankster, so he thought this was a good idea. He had a pink limo pick the two of them up for dinner and at the end of it all, JWoww was disappointed that there was no ring and Roger felt bad.

Roger bought JWoww an amazing pink diamond engagement ring and when she jumped out of an airplane, he was waiting on the ground with the ring and a picnic.