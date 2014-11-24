WWE Survivor Series 2014: The Results & Highlights You Need to Know

WWE Survivor Series is back with a huge main event for 2014! Team Cena will go head to head with The Authority’s chosen few. The stipulations for this traditional Survivor Series tag team bout include Team Cena getting fired if they lose and The Authority losing their ultimate power should their team take the L. Stay with us all evening as we detail the madness that will ensue during this annual November PPV. Once the show begins, we’ll have everything you need to know about what went down right here!

Fandango vs. Justin Gabriel

Winner: Fandango!

Results/Highlights: Fandango was brought out by Rosa Mendes. Rosa performed a special tango dance entrance that introduced a new and improved Fandango. This elaborate entrance came with a whole new theme song for Fandango. Once the bell rang, both men got into an intense chopping exchange. Gabriel kicked Fandango in the gut, but his comeback was cut off by Fandango’s back elbow. Fandango continued working over Gabriel on the outside of the ring with a backdrop on the ring apron. Back in the ring, Fandango continued working on Gabriel’s injured back. Gabriel got back into the match by landing a springboard kick and moonsault on Fandango. Fandango recovered though and struck Gabriel with a stiff clothesline. That move was followed up by a unique suplex and final leg drop by Fandango for the win.

Cesaro vs Jack Swagger

Winner: Jack Swagger!

Results/Highlights: After their pre-match promo, both men locked up several times and wrestled each other to the ground. Cesaro kicked Swagger in the gut to stop his momentum, which was followed up by a side suplex. Cesaro looked to land a double foot stomp, but Sagger caught his foot and turned it into his Patriot Lock. Cesaro fought out of it and kicked Swagger out of the ring. Cesar managed to dodge Swagger running at him back in the ring, which saw Swagger run right into the steel ring post. Cesaro began dominating his opponent with several German Suplexes, a Belly to Belly and stiff punches. Swagger got locked into a sleeper hold, but he eventually fought his way out of it. Cesaro put him back down though, with a clothesline and a top rope elbow drop. Cesaro laid on another Sleeper Hold, but Swagger recovered once again. Swagger landed his own German Suplex on Cesaro and made his signature comeback. He went for his corner splash, but Cesaro got his feet up. Swagger caught his feet and went for another Patriot Lock, but he was caught in another series of Cesaro German Suplexes. On the third suplex attempt, Swagger countered and finally got in the Patriot Lock again for the tap out victory.

Goldust and Stardust (c) vs. The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) vs. Los Matadores (Diego and Fernando) vs. The Miz and Damien Mizdow (Fatal 4-Way tag team match for the WWE Tag Team Championship)

Winner: The NEW WWE Tag Team Champions, The Miz and Damien Mizdow!

Results/Highlights: Stardust came out rocking a new color scheme for his outfit – red and gold, to be exact. Nice. The crowd loved them some Mizdow. The match began with Stardust and Fernando locking up and getting into a heated exchange. Fernando used his quickness to take Stardust off his feet several times. Miz tagged himself in and tried to get the roll up pin on Fernando. It failed and was followed up by Fernando tagging in Diego with a tag team maneuver. The Miz got punished for a bit (Mizdow copied his beatdown, of course), but he got back into the match soon enough. Miz looked to tag in Mizdow, but he was instead pushed into The Usos corner. Jimmy Uso got into the match and then helped get in Jey with a tag move. Jey began beating down Fernando, but as he ran to the ropes Stardust interfered and dropped him over the top rope. Stardust got in a few strikes before tagging in Goldust. Both Dust brothers used their time well as they laid into Jey over several minutes. Jey fought back at one point and got Miz back into the match. Miz came into beat down Stardust but he got tagged out as Diego ran in. The Miz started to beat down his opponent for a bit before finally bringing in Mizdow. Mizdow looked to impress…but Goldust went ahead and tagged himself in. Goldust and Stardust did more damage to Diego while the crowd cheered for the re-entrance of Mizdow. Stardust and Goldust continued to assault Diego as the bout wore on. Goldust threw Diego to the outside of the ring and clotheslined him to the arena floor. Back in the ring, Goldust made sure to keep beating down an even weaker Diego. Stardust tagged himself in and pulled off a really Sunset Flip/German Suplex combination with Goldust to Diego. Stardust and Diego soon got into a reversal period that ended with Diego landing a spinning DDT to Stardust. Jimmy Uso got tagged in and began beating down a newly tagged in Goldust. Both Uso began throwing out Superkicks to anyone who entered the ring. Goldust used a momentary moment of confusion to get in the ring and powerslam one of the Usos. He only got a 2-count, though. The action got even crazier as everyone began landing planchas outside of the ring. The action got even more instance as The Dust Brothers and Los Matadores fell off into a Tower of Doom spot. One of the Usos landed a top rope splash on a downed Goldust…but The Miz tagged himself in before he took flight. After the splash, Miz threw the Uso brother out and got Mizdow to tag himself in. Mizdow then got the winning pin!

Alicia Fox, Emma, Naomi and Natalya vs. Paige, Cameron, Layla and Summer Rae (Divas Traditional Survivor Series elimination tag team match)

Winner: Alicia Fox, Emma, Naomi and Natalya!

Results/Highlights: Paige and Natalya started things off with a lock up exchange. Paige got the better of it and soon tagged in Layla. Emma got tagged in and began going at it with a fresh Layla. Layla and Emma got into a striking contest that saw Layla prevail. Layla tagged in Paige, which saw Emma catch a headbutt and more strikes from her former NXT rival. Paige headed to the top rope and looked to suplex Emma, but Emma fought back and dropped Paige with a top rope superplex. Paige crawled over to her side and tagged in Cameron. Cameron ran in to beat down an even weaker Emma. Naomi got in and beat down her former ally in Cameron. The action got hot and heavy as several tags were made and total madness ensued as each lady got involved somehow. Cameron got eliminated, which then led to Summer Rae getting into the match. The action got even crazier as Alicia Fox got in after Summer Rae and Naomi’s involvement. Fox began cleaning house and even eliminated Layla. Summer Rae got back in, but she was quickly put down by the opposite team of Divas. Eventually, Rae and Paige entered into a tense partnership as they continued fighting off their rivals. Rae began to get taken down by Emma at one point. Emma used her submission finisher to eliminate Summer Rae. Paige almost ran off, but Emma grabbed her and got her back into the ring. Paige fought valiantly for a bit as she booted both Emma and Natalya at different points of the match. Once Naomi got in, she helped her team get the clean sweep victory as she finally pinned Paige.

Dean Ambrose vs. Bray Wyatt

Winner: No One…

Results/Highlights: Both men teared into each other with some furious strikes. Dean got the better of Bray at first, but Bray made sure to come back by rubbing Dean’s head across the ring ropes. Dean looked to come back into the fray when he knocked down Bray with a flying elbow. Both men left the ring to battle on the outside, which saw Dean land several flying strikes from the ring apron. Back in the ring, Dean landed a clothesline to a crouching Bray. Bray shook that maneuver off quickly when he body splashed Dean as he flew off the ropes. Dean threw Bray to the outside and went for a vaulting plancha through the middle ropes, but Bray caught him with a quick punch. Bray continued beating down Dean when they entered the ring. Bray used his huge body to put down Dean as he went for another running body splash. Bray continued to weaken Dean. At one point, both men went for a clothesline outside the ring and collided with each other. The ref began to count the mouth, but the both crawled in before the count of 10. Back in the ring, both men fought even harder but Dean started making a comeback. Dean eventually fought back by locking Bray in the ropes, kissing him and landing a front dropkick to a prone Bray. Dean followed that up with a nice leg drop right onto the back of Bray’s neck. As the match wore on, Dean and Bray found themselves on the top rope fighting for the advantage. Both men found themselves back on the mat, which saw Bray catch Dean with a nice Uranage slam. Dean kicked out, though. Bray continued to torture Dean, but soon Dean got back into the match by landing a rebound clothesline. He managed to grab a 2-count. Dean kept at it by striking Bray, but Bray put him down a stiff Lariat. Bray then took Dean to the outside and slammed him down with a Uranage slam right on top of the steel steps. Bray three him back into the ring, but he suddenly picked up a mic and pleaded with Dean to stop fighting. Dean used his last bit of strength to get up, but Bray put him back down with another punch. Bray brought in a chair, but Dean grabbed it from Bray in a hurry. The ref yelled at Dean to put the chair down as he was ready to disqualify him. Dean used the chair anyway and slammed it right into Bray’s gut. The bell rung as a disqualification was announced. Dean didn’t care, obviously. He followed that up by hitting a Double Arm DDT to Bray right on that same chair. He then slammed the chair onto Bray’s back and then landed a top rope elbow through a table with Bray laid upon it. Shockingly, Dean brought in more chairs and another table. Dean buried Bray under all that hardware and exited the ring. He turned back around though and even slid out a ladder from under the ring. He laid in a few more strikes to Bray before climbing the ladder and hitting his final pose for the cheering crowd.

Adam Rose & The Bunny vs. Heath Slater & Titus O’Neal

Winner: Adam Rose & The Bunny!

Results/Highlights: The Bunny looked to start things off, but Rose chose to tag himself in. Slater used Rose’s brief distraction to land a nice side kick. Rose got taken down and soon got the brunt of tandem offense from both Slater and O’Neal. When The Bunny got himself tagged in, he cleaned house by landing a nice slate of moves on Slater. After landing a nice missile dropkick on Slater, The Bunny grabbed the final pin. The Bunny celebrated with the party entourage as Rose looked on in shock and disgust.

AJ Lee (c) vs. Nikki Bella (WWE Divas Championship)

Winner: The new Divas Champion, Nikki Bella!

Results/Highlights: After the championship match intro, Brie caught AJ off guard with with a shocking kiss. AJ turned right around into Nikki’s finisher. Nikki grabbed the Divas title with a quick win! Nikki and Brie both looked surprisingly pleased with their dirty work.

Team Cena (John Cena, Dolph Ziggler, Big Show, Erick Rowan and Ryback) vs. Team Authority (Seth Rollins, Kane, Mark Henry, Rusev and Luke Harper) (Traditional Survivor Series elimination tag team match; if Team Authority loses, they will no longer be in power)

Winner: Team Cena!

Results/Highlights: The match got off to a literal huge start as Henry and Show engaged. Henry kept getting a prep talk from The Authority, but he surprisingly got knocked out with the WMD from Show. Henry’s the first elimination! HHH and Steph were none too pleased with that quick result. Rollins ran in to help his team. At first, his strikes hurt Show. But Rollins got caught with an open hand slap to the chest as he flew off the top rope. Rollins tagged in Kane, which then led to Cena getting tagged in next. Cena landed a dropkick and more strikes to Kane before Kane exited the ring and tagged in Harper. Cena tagged in Rowan, which led the crowd to cheer for the first encounter between Roan and Harper. Harper chose to tag in Rollins instead. Rowan immediately began assaulting Rollins. Rollins took a beating before tagging out and getting Harper into the fray. Ryback hopped into the ring and landed a nice stalling suplex to Harper. Harper tagged in Kane, who got caught by some powerful offense from Ryback. Kane then got Rusev into the ring. Ryback got the better of the big man exchange as he hit his Meat Hook clothesline on Rusev. Ryback looked to land his Shell Shock, but Kane landed a surprise big boot on him before he could finish Rusev. Everyone entered the ring and got into a huge brawl. Amidst the chaos, Rollins landed his Curb Stomp on Ryback. Rusev then eliminated Ryback after landing his side kick. Once the match returned to normal, Show got back in and went to work on Rusev and Harper. As Show ran to the ropes, Harper took flight and landed a nice dropkick to put Show down. Rollins got the tag and began weakening Show even more. Kane got tagged in and soon launched into his signature array of moves on Show. Kane tagged Harper back in, which saw Harper land his Gator Roll and a side headlock on Show. Show managed to tag in Ziggler, who then went into a rampage against Team Authority. Soon, Rusev got into the match and began kicking the life out of Ziggler. Kane made his way in and booted Ziggler for a few minutes. Ziggler’s punishment continued as he took a body splash from Kane in the corner and a hard side slam. Ziggler looked to fight back, but Kane’s big boot cut him off quickly. Harper got the tag and lifted up Ziggler for a suplex, made him land on his feet and proceeded to punch him. Rusev then entered the ring to continue punishing Ziggler. As Rusev taunted Ziggler, Ziggler began making a comeback. Ziggler’s brief comeback was cut off though, as Rusev landed knee strikes and a Fall Away slam on Ziggler. Rollins soon made his return and continued beating down Ziggler. Rusev got back in to continue hurting Ziggler, but Ziggler landed a nice DDT on Rusev. The action began to get crazy as every man landed their respective finisher on whoever got in the in their way. Rowan ended up throwing Rollins behind him right onto several wrestlers outside the ring. Rusev then threw Ziggler onto that same pile with a Powerbomb maneuver. Rusev cleared the Spanish Announce Table and looked to put Ziggler through it. Ziggler moved at the last second as Rusev splashed through the table face first. Rusev got eliminated by count-out as Ziggler got back into the ring before the 10-count. Kane made sure to get back in, but he was cut off by a fresh Cena. Cena entered into his signature array of moves onto Kane and even landed an AA. Rollins ran in though and hit Cena with his Curb Stomp to cut his comeback off. Soon enough, Rowan and Harper got into the bout for a highly anticipated showdown. Rowan got the better of it and even took out Kane in the process. Rowan shocked the crowd by hitting a spinning side kick on Harper. Rowan’s hype was done though as Rollins kicked him into a spinning clothesline from Harper. Rowan has been eliminated. Show and Cena got back into the match…BUT SHOW SHOCKED THE CROWD BY KNOCKING OUT CENA! Rollins eliminated Cena! Show shook HHH’s hand and walked out on his team. Ziggler remained as the last Team Cena member standing against Rollins, Harper and Kane. Kane threw Ziggler right into the crowd barrier. Back in the ring, Kane and his remaining team members toyed around with a weakened Ziggler. Kane took Ziggler to the top rope, but Ziggler fought him off and eliminated him with a body splash, super kick and Zig Zag! Harper ran in fast and landed a sweet big boot that knocked Ziggler to the outside. Harper ran through the ropes and struck Ziggler down once more. One the action spilled back into the ring, Harper looked to finish Ziggler with his own super kick and even a Sitdown Powerbomb. Ziggler kicked out of both moves, though. Then Ziggler shocked everyone again as he quickly rolled up Harper for another elimination! Rollins didn’t give Ziggler time to breath as he ran in and started tearing Ziggler apart. Ziggler locked in a School Boy pin out of nowhere when him and Rollins got back in the ring. Rollins kicked out, but he then fell into a Ziggler DDT! Rollins kicked out once more! Rollins soon responded by Powerbombing Ziggler into the corner, but Ziggler fought out of the following pin. Rollins looked to finally finish Ziggler with a top rope move, but things got even more intense as Ziggler dodged Rollins and caught him with a Fame Asser. Rollins still managed to kick out! The Authority’s goons ran in to help Rollins, but Ziggler fought them off. Ziggler then landed a Zig Zag on Rollins, but HHH grabbed the ref out of the ring before Ziggler got the 3-count. Ziggler fought for his life against Noble and Matthews and even hit a second Zig Zig on Rollins. Another ref ran in, but HHH beat the ref down before he could make the final count. HHH then got into the match himself as he began beating down Ziggler. HHH laid out Ziggler with a Pedigree for good measure. A third ref ran out…BUT OUT OF NOWHERE, STING’S MUSIC HIT! Sting entered the arena to a cheering audience as HHH looked on. Sting slowly descended down the ramp and knocked out the ref. Sting entered the ring and stared down HHH in a tense stare down. HHH looked to punch Sting, but Sting dodged him, kicked him in the gut and followed it up with his Scorpion Death Drop. Sting laid Ziggler upon Rollins for the final pin! TEAM CENA WINS!

STING’S DEBUT!!!

Match of the Night

Team Cena (John Cena, Dolph Ziggler, Big Show, Erick Rowan and Ryback) vs. Team Authority (Seth Rollins, Kane, Mark Henry, Rusev and Luke Harper)!

Best Non-Match Moments/Highlights

• The Miz and Damien Mizdow had a pre-match promo, where The Miz gave himself a pep talk. Mizdow hilariously used a mirror frame to pull off his stunt double act.

• Bad News Barrett made his welcome return. He made sure to deliver some “Bad News” about the main event involving Team Cena vs. Team Authority. He delivered a double dose of “Bad News” as he noted that if The Authority lost tonight, he would save the WWE Universe and usher in the era of Bad News Barrett.

• WWE Divas Champion AJ spoke about her Bella Twins feud in a pre-match promo. She told the crowd that she’d manage to deal with both girls and retain her title. Playtime…is over.

• Cesaro’s music suddenly hit during the pre-show. Cesaro explained how Switzerland stayed neutral during WWII. He used this analogy to explain his support for…well, he went ahead and backed Team Authority anyway. He backed up the team in 5 different languages. All of a sudden, Jack Swagger and Zeb Coulter interrupted Cesaro’s anti-american promo. Coulter and Swagger backed Team Cena and brought up the fact that the Swiss did hide Nazi gold (that’s not very neutral). Coulter hated Cesaro’s brown nosing. The promo ended with “WE THE PEOPLE!”

• Vince McMahon shockingly showed up in a limo. He’s here to see how the main event will impact his company.

• As soon as the PPV officially started, Vince made his way out to speak to the live crowd. He started of welcoming everyone to Survivor Series. He described tonight’s show as an epic show that no one will ever, ever forget. He welcomed out HHH and Stephanie McMahon. Steph and HHH made sure to kiss up to the live audience and Vince. Then Vince welcomed out John Cena. Vince made sure to explain the heavy complications that would occur should either team lose. Cena questioned The Authority by asking if he would have to force them out if they lose. HHH and Steph made sure to rub in the fact that Cena’s team could lose their jobs and lose their fanbase. Vince noted that should The Authority lose, Cena will have the final say on whether they can get their jobs back. Vince reminded his daughter and son-in-law that McMahon’s always prevail. Cena countered their confidence by saying their chances of coming back to work are slim to none.

• A backstage skit occurred that featured Adam Rose, The Bunny, Titus O’Neal and Heath Slater. All four men agreed to wrestle later in the evening.

• The Authority gave a pep talk to their powerful team backstage. They promised them even more opportunities if they took the ultimate win for tonight. HHH and Stephanie reminded them that they would wish they’d be fired if they lost tonight’s main event.

• Roman Reigns conducted a satellite feed interview. He spoke to the live crowd and spoke about how much he wanted to be there and cock back his fist and lay out some fools tonight. Reigns noted that in December, he’ll be fully recovered and ready to get back into the swing of things. “Believe…that.”

• Cena had a final pep talk with this team in the backstage locker room. Cena and his cohorts for the main event got extra hype as they got ready for war with The Authority.

• The first official match for WWE TLC 2014 was announced – Dean Ambrose vs. Bray Wyatt in a Tables, Ladders & Chairs match!

• At the conclusion of the main event, the crowd greeted HHH and Stephanie McMahon with a rousing rendition of “NAH NAH NAH NAH, NAH NAH NAH NAH, HEY HEY HEY…GOODBYE!”

