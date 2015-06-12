Balm Chicky Balm Balm on ‘Shark Tank’: No Deal, But Now in Target

Balm Chicky Balm Balm entered the Shark Tank in Season 6 to eliminate the problem of friends wanting to share your lip balm. The bottom of the tube is called “The Friend End,” so you can keep your personal side germ free and offer pals the other to apply with their fingers.

Co founders Elizabeth Moskow and Abby Schwalb asked for $75,000 for 20 percent of their company. “Initially, Balm Chicky Balm Balm was just a fun way to prove the concept of the Friend End tube,” Schwalb told Yahoo, “but it quickly grew legs of its own with the ultra-catchy, 70’s bass line mantra: “BALM CHICKY BALM BALM!”

As for their experience on the Tank, they did not get a deal from the Sharks.

“Pitching to the Sharks was a surreal, once in a lifetime experience,” Moskow told Yahoo. “ABC receives thousands of applications each season so being selected and then aired reinforced to us that we indeed have something special with Balm Chicky Balm Balm.” Watch their appearance in the clip above.

However, in April, Newswire reported that the ladies took their products to Target and are now in over 378 Target stores throughout the country. “Maybe Kevin O’Leary had something with the cockroach moniker he bestowed upon us. If by cockroach he meant that we’re successful survivors, then yes, he got that much right,” Schwalb told Newswire. “As a serial entrepreneur, I’m used to not letting objections stop me. Plowing through the great wall of “no” has become an expected game of strategic planning; it keeps me on my toes, plotting, strategizing and finding ways to persevere,” Moskow added.

