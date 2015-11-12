‘The Vampire Diaries’ Spoilers & Cast: Season 7 Episode 6

The Vampire Diaries Season 7 Episode 6 is on tonight at 8:00 P.M. ET/PT on The CW, and is titled “Best Served Cold.” Read on for a recap of Episode 5 and a sneak peak into Episode 6 with a synopsis, trailers and spoilers.

The official description of Episode 6 from The CW website reads:

DAMON AND STEFAN COME FACE-TO-FACE WITH JULIAN — After being reunited with her former love Julian (guest star Todd Lasance), Lily (guest star Annie Wersching) hosts a dinner party to introduce him to Damon (Ian Somerhalder) and Stefan (Paul Wesley) and to declare peace between her family of Heretics and the residents of Mystic Falls. Damon and Stefan find themselves at an impasse when they realize they have differing views on how to handle Julian’s arrival. At the party, Bonnie (Kat Graham) and Matt (Zach Roerig) uncover a strange mystery involving some unsuspecting residents, while a devastating revelation causes Alaric (Matt Davis) to reach his breaking point. Candice King and Michael Malarkey also star. Darren Genet directed the episode written by Caroline Dries (#706). Original airdate 11/12/2015.”

Season 7 Episode 5 Recap

In a flash forward 3 years into the future, we learn that Bonnie (Kat Graham) and Enzo (Michael Malarkey) end up a couple, which is surprising because he has admitted to wanting to be with his creator Lily and also has shown some feelings for Caroline in the past. Another relationship has finally blossomed between Caroline and Stefan, but he still has not told her the entire story of his relationship with Valerie. Stefan continues to leave out some important details, mainly that he got Valerie pregnant all those years ago, and Lily’s lover Julian killed their unborn child. Perhaps Caroline will finally find out what is really going on in this week’s episode.

Three beings have now been resurrected with the Phoenix Stone, and it seems only one with the intended result. Heretic Oscar was resurrected, but there was actually another vampire inside of his body, an angry and very hungry vampire. Alaric’s wife Jo was also brought back from the dead via the stone and it was soon discovered that she also remembered a different life and was someone other than Jo. Alaric actually accepts that the person he wished so much to be with again is not who he thought, and wants to help whomever this woman really is adapt to modern life and be there for her as if she was really his wife Jo. And the third was Lily’s lover Julian, the only one to be correctly resurrected, his soul was actually stored in the stone intentionally and returned to his body. We learned that the Phoenix Stone does not restore any life, but it is an object spelled to hold the souls of specific beings that were placed inside of it.

Bonnie, Damon, Stefan and Valerie set out to find Julian’s body and destroy it before the heretics got a hold of it, but failed. Lily and her family of heretics claimed Julian’s body and reunited it with his soul by use of the Phoenix Stone. With Julian back from the dead, the Salvatore clan will try to take him down in this week’s episode.

Damon (Ian Somerhalder) and Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley) plan to kill Lily’s newly resurrected lover Julian who was responsible for killing Stefan and Valerie’s unborn child before he was a vampire and she was a heretic. Lily refers to her sons as enemies, and throws a big party. Stefan and Damon are planning to kill Julian during Lily’s holiday party.

Caroline (Candice King) is taken by surprise when she finds out that Valerie (Elizabeth Blackmore) is staying at Stefan’s house. Valerie comes downstairs in a towel, making for a very awkward situation. Stefan explains to Caroline that Valerie is not safe anywhere else since she killed heretic Oscar and tried to destroy the body of Julian so he could not be resurrected. Stefan conveniently leaves out the details of his relationship with Valerie and the real reason they need to kill Julian, as justice for their unborn child.

Executive Producers Caroline Dries and Julie Plec give a preview of “Best Served Cold.” According to their commentary, Julian comes off as a charming and kind to the heretics and no one will believe Valerie’s story about him and will turn their back on her completely. The party Lily is throwing is a welcome home party for Julian, that she is very anxious for Damon and Stefan to attend. Damon wants to wait to kill Julian and let Lily get more attached to him to make the heartbreak of losing him that much worse, while Stefan wants to kill Julian as soon as possible. Valerie discovers something about the way that Alaric’s (Matthew Davis) wife Jo died that leads open up another big part of the story line.