The above video is a nearly hour-long live-recorded video of the 1994 police car chase of OJ Simpson in a white Ford Bronco. Simpson released goodbye letters and then disappeared from court when he was formally charged with two counts of murder. He was charged in the murders of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

The police picked up OJ Simpson’s trail and a memorable car chase ensued. According to the YouTube video description:

Soon the police pick up his trail as longtime friend, Al Cowlings, escorts him along LA freeways. Holding a gun to his own head, and communicating with police via a cellular phone, O.J. makes various requests and demands as the pursuit heads towards his mansion where hundreds of fans and onlookers gather with signs, chanting, “JUICE JUICE!” in the midst of media frenzy on the ground and in the air. This version encapsulates the view of the American public as the story is covered by multiple channels and views while the watcher surfs from network to network (primary coverage by Larry King on CNN).

The chase was watched by 95 million viewers as it aired live with over two dozen police cars following the 1993 vehicle with license plate 3DHY503. It ended “peacefully” at Simpson’s home and police found a fake beard and mustache in addition to Simpson’s passport inside the car. You can watch a highlights video of the chase and time line of that day below.

Bob Tur was the first news-helicopter pilot on the scene of the chase, according to USA Today. He now goes by the name of Zoey and was last reported as waiting for a sex change operation. Tom Lange was the detective on the phone with Simpson during the chase. He has since retired.

Memorabilia collector Michael Kronick instantly wanted to purchase the truck, which was owned by Al Cowlings. The deal fell through and Cowlings’ lawyer, Stanley Stone, said the car was sold for $200,000 to another buyer. The Bronco ended up in the hands of “porn king” Michael Pulwer. In recent years, Pulwer has kept the location of the car a secret.

Have a look at photos of the Bronco as it was in pursuit by police as well as courtroom images and evidence from it in the below gallery.

