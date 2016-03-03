‘General Hospital’ (GH) Spoilers: JaSam Gets Hot & Heavy

General Hospital returns this week with an all-new episode as Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Carly (Laura Wright) learn that Morgan’s (Bryan Craig) likely going to prison. Also, JaSam is still going strong as Jason (Billy Miller) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) spend the night together, amongst other GH happenings.

Read on for GH’s Thursday, March 3, 2016 spoilers. Thursday’s episode trailer can be watched above.

Morgan May Be Going to Jail While JaSam Gets Hot & Heavy

On Thursday, Carly and Sonny are told by Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) that Morgan’s future doesn’t look bright. Celeb Dirty Laundry reported that his actions “constitute several felonies and he’s likely headed to jail.”

While Diane assures Carly and Sonny that she’ll try to keep Morgan out of prison, they’ll have “some tough choices to make.” Nonetheless, their relationship is on the rocks because of Sonny’s dishonesty.

Although the odds are stacked against Diane on Morgan’s freedom, she was able to get a murderer off via Franco’s (Roger Howarth) tumor.

Meanwhile, the site reported that Jason and Sam spend the night together in each other’s arms.” They reportedly kept their clothes on. However, the reunited pair gets hot-and-heavy after waking up on the couch.

Also, Maxie (Kirsten Storms) is still worried about the situation with Claudette. Lulu (Emme Rylan) tries getting her to trust Nathan (Ryan Paevey). Maxie suggests that Lulu get back together with her husband. Maxie’s no stranger to betrayal as she witnessed Dante’s (Dominic Zamprogna) unfaithfulness.

General Hospital airs Monday thru Friday on ABC from 2:00pm ET to 3:00pm ET on CBS. Be sure to check back with Heavy for all its latest updates and spoilers.