WATCH: Emmys Nominations 2016 for Primetime Awards

Anthony Anderson and Lauren Graham are announcing the 2016 Primetime Emmys nominations this morning at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT., according to ABC and you can watch the announcement in the above YouTube video. Even though the above time has been posted by ABC, Good Morning America also lists the Emmy nominations in its plans for their 7 – 9 a.m. ET time slot. The awards show will air September 18, 2016 with Jimmy Kimmel as the host.

So, who do you think will be nominated this year? Yahoo! TV Critic Ken Tucker said:

I really think this is going to be a big year for Game of Thrones, and House of Cards, and Orange is the New Black. Those are kind of the big shows that have been nominated in the past and will continue to be.

The Emmys announcement this morning will broadcast from the Wolf Theatre at the Academy’s Saban Media Center.

Currently, Anthony Anderson and Lauren Graham have several big projects going on in addition to this Emmys announcement. Graham is starring in the Netflix revival of Gilmore Girls. Anderson, on the other hand, is the star of Black-ish, just finished co-hosting the BET Awards with Trace Ellis Ross and now he’s the host of the show Tell the Truth.

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony will take place over the course of two nights on September 10 and 11, 2016.