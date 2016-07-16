LIVE STREAM: ‘Star Wars’ Celebration Rebels Season 3 Panel

Star Wars fans are about to get their first look at the new season of Star Wars Rebels.

The Rebels Season 3 panel is scheduled to take place at 4:00 p.m. British Summer Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern) at Star Wars Celebration 2016. It can be streamed in the embedded YouTube player via StarWars.com. Present for the panel will be Dave Filoni, Sam Witwer, Tiya Sircar, and some other surprise guests.

Plenty of rumors about Season 3 of Rebels have popped up over the past few weeks, including that the upcoming season will include Grand Admiral Thrawn. This Expanded Universe character was wiped out of canon when Disney bought Lucasfilm, and ever since then, fans have anxiously waited for him to be brought over to the new canon. Rebels creator Dave Filoni has hinted that someone from the old universe might appear in the new season, sending this tweet referencing “Legends,” the term for the pre-Disney Expanded Universe.

I'm looking forward to seeing you all at #SWCE 2016! And remember, there's always a bit of truth in legends. pic.twitter.com/auc6HDDAx1 — Dave Filoni (@dave_filoni) May 28, 2016

Following the Rebels panel will be a Marvel Comic Books discussion with editor Jordan D. White, and later a panel with ILMxLAB and one about the EA Star Wars games. All of the subsequent panels can be streamed in the same YouTube player as the Rebels one.

And tomorrow, panels will include a discussion with the one and only Carrie Fischer, and a “future of Star Wars” panel during which the title of Episode VIII is speculated to be announced. For a full schedule of events, check out our breakdown bellow: